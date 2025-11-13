Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 13, 2025

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 13, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 13, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 13, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues:

  • 1 Across: Vintner’s vessel – Starts with “V
  • 4 Across: Best Actress winner for playing O’Hara – Starts with “L
  • 6 Across: Record you’ve held for decades? – Starts with “O
  • 7 Across: See 3-Down – Starts with “O
  • 8 Across: Pioneering synthesizer name – Starts with “M

Down Clues:

  • 1 Down: Instagram upload – Starts with “V
  • 2 Down: Process that might take place in a 1-Across – Starts with “A
  • 3 Down: With 7-Across, film remake released on 6/6/06, aptly – Starts with “T
  • 4 Down: Machine with a shuttle – Starts with “L
  • 5 Down: First character with spoken lines in “Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas” – Starts with “E

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 13, 2025

Across Answers:
  • 1 Across: Vintner’s vessel – VAT
  • 4 Across: Best Actress winner for playing O’Hara – LEIGH
  • 6 Across: Record you’ve held for decades? – OLDIE
  • 7 Across: See 3-Down – OMEN
  • 8 Across: Pioneering synthesizer name – MOOG

Down Answers:
  • 1 Down: Instagram upload – VIDEO
  • 2 Down: Process that might take place in a 1-Across – AGING
  • 3 Down: With 7-Across, film remake released on 6/6/06, aptly – THE
  • 4 Down: Machine with a shuttle – LOOM
  • 5 Down: First character with spoken lines in “Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas” – ELMO


What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini felt tight and intentional, with a theme that landed clean once you saw what the grid was hinting at. The cluing stayed fresh without going opaque, and the fill avoided any of those groan-y moments that can slow a small puzzle down. Short, clean, and vibe-y in a way that made the final connection feel earned.

Difficulty rating: 3/ 5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

