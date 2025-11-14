Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 14, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 14, 2025.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 14, 2025
Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.
Across Clues: ⏩
- 1 Across: Line of clothing – Starts with “S“
- 5 Across: With 6-Across, sources of a certain tropical fruit – Starts with “M“
- 6 Across: See 5-Across – Starts with “T“
- 7 Across: ESPN lineup – Starts with “G“
- 8 Across: Like many people with social anxiety – Starts with “S“
Down Clues: ⏬
- 1 Down: Actress Shahi who starred on Netflix’s “Sex/Life” – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: Supervillain, to a superhero – Starts with “E“
- 3 Down: Actor Steve of HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” – Starts with “A“
- 4 Down: Some non-grass forest greenery – Starts with “M“
- 5 Down: Parts of many bus schedules – Starts with “M“
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Line of clothing – SEAM
- 5 Across: With 6-Across, sources of a certain tropical fruit – MANGO
- 6 Across: See 5-Across – TREES
- 7 Across: ESPN lineup – GAMES
- 8 Across: Like many people with social anxiety – SHY
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Actress Shahi, who starred on Netflix’s “Sex/Life” — SARAH
- 2 Down: Supervillain, to a superhero — ENEMY
- 3 Down: Actor Steve of HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” — AGEE
- 4 Down: Some non-grass forest greenery — MOSS
- 5 Down: Parts of many bus schedules — MTGS
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
Today’s Meta Mini had a concept that snapped into place in a really clean way. The grid felt airy and smooth, with fill that stayed fair and clueing that kept things moving without getting cryptic. The final connection was simple but clever, giving the whole solve a tidy, well-crafted vibe.
Difficulty rating: 2/ 5
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.