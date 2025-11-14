Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 14, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 14, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 14, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: Line of clothing – Starts with “ S “

Line of clothing – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: With 6-Across, sources of a certain tropical fruit – Starts with “ M “

With 6-Across, sources of a certain tropical fruit – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: See 5-Across – Starts with “ T “

See 5-Across – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: ESPN lineup – Starts with “ G “

ESPN lineup – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Like many people with social anxiety – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: Actress Shahi who starred on Netflix’s “Sex/Life” – Starts with “ S “

Actress Shahi who starred on Netflix’s “Sex/Life” – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Supervillain, to a superhero – Starts with “ E “

Supervillain, to a superhero – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Actor Steve of HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” – Starts with “ A “

Actor Steve of HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Some non-grass forest greenery – Starts with “ M “

Some non-grass forest greenery – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Parts of many bus schedules – Starts with “M“

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Line of clothing – SEAM

Line of clothing – 5 Across: With 6-Across, sources of a certain tropical fruit – MANGO

With 6-Across, sources of a certain tropical fruit – 6 Across: See 5-Across – TREES

See 5-Across – 7 Across: ESPN lineup – GAMES

ESPN lineup – 8 Across: Like many people with social anxiety – SHY

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Actress Shahi, who starred on Netflix’s “Sex/Life” — SARAH

Actress Shahi, who starred on Netflix’s “Sex/Life” — 2 Down: Supervillain, to a superhero — ENEMY

Supervillain, to a superhero — 3 Down: Actor Steve of HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” — AGEE

Actor Steve of HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” — 4 Down: Some non-grass forest greenery — MOSS

Some non-grass forest greenery — 5 Down: Parts of many bus schedules — MTGS





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a concept that snapped into place in a really clean way. The grid felt airy and smooth, with fill that stayed fair and clueing that kept things moving without getting cryptic. The final connection was simple but clever, giving the whole solve a tidy, well-crafted vibe.

Difficulty rating: 2/ 5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword