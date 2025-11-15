Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 15, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 15, 2025.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 15, 2025
Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.
Across Clues: ⏩
- 1 Across: Ding-___ – Starts with “D“
- 5 Across: Merle Haggard was one, per one of his hit songs – Starts with “O“
- 6 Across: Sleep aid brand whose name sounds like a bedtime sign-off – Starts with “N“
- 8 Across: Gymnast Strug or volleyball player Walsh Jennings – Starts with “K“
- 9 Across: Gets saturated, in dialect – Starts with “S“
Down Clues: ⏬
- 1 Down: 2008 hit rap single for Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em – Starts with “D“
- 2 Down: “Fine, I’ll allow it!” – Starts with “O“
- 3 Down: Drag racer’s fuel – Starts with “N“
- 4 Down: Conductor Solti who won 31 Grammys – Starts with “G“
- 7 Down: Fleur-de-___ (royal emblem) – Starts with “L“
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Ding-___ — DONG
- 5 Across: Merle Haggard was one, per one of his hit songs — OKIE
- 6 Across: Sleep aid brand whose name sounds like a bedtime sign-off — NYTOL
- 8 Across: Gymnast Strug or volleyball player Walsh Jennings — KERRI
- 9 Across: Gets saturated, in dialect — SOGS
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: 2008 hit rap single for Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em — DONK
- 2 Down: “Fine, I’ll allow it!” — OKYES
- 3 Down: Drag racer’s fuel — NITRO
- 4 Down: Conductor Solti who won 31 Grammys — GEORG
- 7 Down: Fleur-de-___ (royal emblem) — LIS
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
Today’s Meta Mini had a vibe that landed quick once the idea surfaced. The grid stayed clean, the clueing felt fair, and the central twist was simple in a way that still felt clever. Short puzzle, smooth payoff, no wasted space.
Difficulty rating: 4/ 5
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.