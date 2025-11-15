Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 15, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 15, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 15, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: Ding-___ – Starts with "D"

9 Across: Gets saturated, in dialect – Starts with "S"

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: 2008 hit rap single for Soulja Boy Tell 'Em – Starts with "D"

7 Down: Fleur-de-___ (royal emblem) – Starts with "L"

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025

1 Across: Ding-___ — DONG

9 Across: Gets saturated, in dialect — SOGS

1 Down: 2008 hit rap single for Soulja Boy Tell 'Em — DONK

7 Down: Fleur-de-___ (royal emblem) — LIS





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a vibe that landed quick once the idea surfaced. The grid stayed clean, the clueing felt fair, and the central twist was simple in a way that still felt clever. Short puzzle, smooth payoff, no wasted space.

Difficulty rating: 4/ 5

