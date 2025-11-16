Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 16, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 16, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 16, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Weekly Meta Theme Hint: Entertainment (6,4)

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 16, 2025

Weekly Meta Theme Reveal Donkeykong

Monday Answer Word Great

Tuesday Answer Word Ape

Wednesday Answer Word From

Thursday Answer Word Video

Friday Answer Word Games

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This week’s Meta landed with a cool nostalgic vibe. Each daily puzzle fed the final phrase in a way that felt intentional without being heavy-handed, and the progression from Monday to Friday built a clear path to the answer. The chosen words linked up in a fun, pop-culture way that made the final click feel playful and earned. Clean fill across the board kept the focus on the meta, and the whole set worked together like a tight little story.

Difficulty rating 3/ 5

