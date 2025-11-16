Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 16, 2025

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 16, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 16, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 16, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Weekly Meta Theme Hint: Entertainment (6,4)

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 16, 2025

Weekly Meta Theme Reveal

Donkeykong

Monday Answer Word

Great

Tuesday Answer Word

Ape

Wednesday Answer Word

From

Thursday Answer Word

Video

Friday Answer Word

Games

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This week’s Meta landed with a cool nostalgic vibe. Each daily puzzle fed the final phrase in a way that felt intentional without being heavy-handed, and the progression from Monday to Friday built a clear path to the answer. The chosen words linked up in a fun, pop-culture way that made the final click feel playful and earned. Clean fill across the board kept the focus on the meta, and the whole set worked together like a tight little story.

Difficulty rating 3/ 5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

