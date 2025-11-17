Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 17, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 17, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 17, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: Spot against vaping, say – Starts with " P "

4 Across: A spinning one might be sickening – Starts with " R "

6 Across: Expletive now usually used solely for effect – Starts with " E "

8 Across: Drum accompanier at some restaurants? – Starts with " T "

9 Across: Orange or grapefruit, e.g. – Starts with "T"

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: "___-à-Porter" (1994 film) – Starts with " P "

2 Down: Pupils play a part in it – Starts with " S "

3 Down: Bill who founded the fact-checking website PolitiFact – Starts with " A "

5 Down: What spectators are on during a nail-biter – Starts with " E "

7 Down: That ship – Starts with "S"

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025

1 Across: Spot against vaping, say – PSA

4 Across: A spinning one might be sickening – RIDE

6 Across: Expletive now usually used solely for effect – EGADS

8 Across: Drum accompanier at some restaurants? – THIGH

9 Across: Orange or grapefruit, e.g. – TREE

1 Down: "___-à-Porter" (1994 film) — PRET

2 Down: Pupils play a part in it — SIGHT

3 Down: Bill who founded the fact-checking website PolitiFact — ADAIR

5 Down: What spectators are on during a nail-biter — EDGE

7 Down: That ship — SHE





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a clean concept that clicked fast once the pattern showed itself. The grid felt well structured, with fill that stayed smooth and clueing that kept things light but smart. The final connection was tight and gave the puzzle a neat, polished finish.

Difficulty rating: 2/ 5

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword