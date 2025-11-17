Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 17, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 17, 2025.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 17, 2025
Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.
Across Clues: ⏩
- 1 Across: Spot against vaping, say – Starts with “P“
- 4 Across: A spinning one might be sickening – Starts with “R“
- 6 Across: Expletive now usually used solely for effect – Starts with “E“
- 8 Across: Drum accompanier at some restaurants? – Starts with “T“
- 9 Across: Orange or grapefruit, e.g. – Starts with “T“
Down Clues: ⏬
- 1 Down: “___-à-Porter” (1994 film) – Starts with “P“
- 2 Down: Pupils play a part in it – Starts with “S“
- 3 Down: Bill who founded the fact-checking website PolitiFact – Starts with “A“
- 5 Down: What spectators are on during a nail-biter – Starts with “E“
- 7 Down: That ship – Starts with “S“
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Spot against vaping, say – PSA
- 4 Across: A spinning one might be sickening – RIDE
- 6 Across: Expletive now usually used solely for effect – EGADS
- 8 Across: Drum accompanier at some restaurants? – THIGH
- 9 Across: Orange or grapefruit, e.g. – TREE
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: “___-à-Porter” (1994 film) — PRET
- 2 Down: Pupils play a part in it — SIGHT
- 3 Down: Bill who founded the fact-checking website PolitiFact — ADAIR
- 5 Down: What spectators are on during a nail-biter — EDGE
- 7 Down: That ship — SHE
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
Today’s Meta Mini had a clean concept that clicked fast once the pattern showed itself. The grid felt well structured, with fill that stayed smooth and clueing that kept things light but smart. The final connection was tight and gave the puzzle a neat, polished finish.
Difficulty rating: 2/ 5
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.