Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 18, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 18, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 18, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: Shoved off, so to speak – Starts with “ W “

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: “___ Streets?” (2017 documentary about unrest in Ferguson) – Starts with “ W “

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Shoved off, so to speak — WENT

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: “___ Streets?” (2017 documentary about unrest in Ferguson) — WHOSE

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini felt crisp, with a theme that revealed itself in a satisfying little pop once the pattern settled in. The grid layout was clean, and the clueing stayed fair, keeping the solve flowing without any drag. The final connection tied everything together in a way that felt intentional and neat.

Difficulty rating: 3/ 5

