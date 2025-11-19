Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 19, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 19, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 19, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: First thing a football team tries to get? – Starts with “ D “

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: 50 Cent is wearing one on the cover of his album “Get Rich or Die Tryin” – Starts with “ D “

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: First thing a football team tries to get? — DOWN

First thing a football team tries to get? — 5 Across: Former co-host of Barbara, Joy, and Elisabeth on “The View” — ROSIE

Former co-host of Barbara, Joy, and Elisabeth on “The View” — 6 Across: Follower of space or needle — CRAFT

Follower of space or needle — 7 Across: Practice-perfect connector — MAKES

Practice-perfect connector — 8 Across: Gp. with many good drivers — PGA

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: “___ Streets?” (2017 documentary about unrest in Ferguson) — DORAG

“___ Streets?” (2017 documentary about unrest in Ferguson) — 2 Down: Swiss peak in a Clint Eastwood film title — OSAKA

Swiss peak in a Clint Eastwood film title — 3 Down: See 4-Down — WIFE

See 4-Down — 4 Down: With 3-Down, March Madness, informally — NETS

With 3-Down, March Madness, informally — 5 Down: Org. that ranks female court athletes — RCMP





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini came together in a clean, satisfying way. The theme landed quickly once the pattern surfaced, and the grid itself felt smooth with no distracting fill. Clues stayed tight and fair, keeping the solve brisk. The final connection wrapped things up with a neat little snap that made the whole puzzle feel well tuned.

Difficulty rating: 4/ 5

