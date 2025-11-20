Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 20, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 20, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: Org. with a “Health Topics” section on its website – Starts with “C “

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: With 3-Down, cross-canyon conveyances – Starts with “ C “

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 20, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Org. with a “Health Topics” section on its website — CDC

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: With 3-Down, cross-canyon conveyances — CABLE

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a cool, tight vibe. The theme locked in fast once the pattern showed itself, and the grid felt super clean with no clunky fill. Clueing stayed smooth and fair, so the whole solve moved with a nice rhythm. The final connection hit in a way that felt intentional and low key clever.

Difficulty rating: 3/ 5

