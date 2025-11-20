Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 20, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 20, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues:

  • 1 Across: Org. with a “Health Topics” section on its website – Starts with “C
  • 4 Across: Either of the actress sisters Kate and Rooney – Starts with “M
  • 5 Across: Barbecue grill brand – Starts with “W
  • 6 Across: It helps you find your place in the world – Starts with “A
  • 7 Across: Place for the chipper? – Starts with “S

Down Clues:

  • 1 Down: With 3-Down, cross-canyon conveyances – Starts with “C
  • 2 Down: Definitely don’t look forward to – Starts with “D
  • 3 Down: See 1-Down – Starts with “C
  • 4 Down: What “Blue Sky” is on “Breaking Bad” – Starts with “M
  • 5 Down: “Thought I ___ Dead” (2024 hit for Tyler, the Creator) – Starts with “W

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 20, 2025

Across Answers:
  • 1 Across: Org. with a “Health Topics” section on its website — CDC
  • 4 Across: Either of the actress sisters Kate and Rooney — MARA
  • 5 Across: Barbecue grill brand — WEBER
  • 6 Across: It helps you find your place in the world — ATLAS
  • 7 Across: Place for the chipper? — SHED

Down Answers:
  • 1 Down: With 3-Down, cross-canyon conveyances — CABLE
  • 2 Down: Definitely don’t look forward to — DREAD
  • 3 Down: See 1-Down — CARS
  • 4 Down: What “Blue Sky” is on “Breaking Bad” — METH
  • 5 Down: “Thought I____ Dead” (2024 hit for Tyler, the Creator) — WAS


What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a cool, tight vibe. The theme locked in fast once the pattern showed itself, and the grid felt super clean with no clunky fill. Clueing stayed smooth and fair, so the whole solve moved with a nice rhythm. The final connection hit in a way that felt intentional and low key clever.

Difficulty rating: 3/ 5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

