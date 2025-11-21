Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 21, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 21, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 21, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: Something bound to be turned? – Starts with “ P “

Something bound to be turned? – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Skin diver’s target, perhaps – Starts with “ P “

Skin diver’s target, perhaps – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: TLC provider for a sick kid – Starts with “D “

TLC provider for a sick kid – Starts with “ 7 Across: With 3-Down, product planner’s panel – Starts with “ F “

With 3-Down, product planner’s panel – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Button on a music player with a square on it, often – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: Reform Party candidate of 1996 – Starts with “ P “

Reform Party candidate of 1996 – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Big name in transmission repair – Starts with “ A “

Big name in transmission repair – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: See 7-Across – Starts with “ G “

See 7-Across – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Their fruits whirl like helicopter rotors when dropped – Starts with “ E “

Their fruits whirl like helicopter rotors when dropped – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Adobe constructions? – Starts with “P“

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 21, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Something bound to be turned? — PAGE

Something bound to be turned? — 5 Across: Skin diver’s target, perhaps — PEARL

Skin diver’s target, perhaps — 6 Across: TLC provider for a sick kid — DRMOM

TLC provider for a sick kid — 7 Across: With 3-Down, product planner’s panel — FOCUS

With 3-Down, product planner’s panel — 8 Across: Button on a music player with a square on it, often — STOP

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Reform Party candidate of 1996 – PEROT

Reform Party candidate of 1996 – 2 Down: Big name in transmission repair – AAMCO

Big name in transmission repair – 3 Down: See 7-Across – GROUP

See 7-Across – 4 Down: Their fruits whirl like helicopter rotors when dropped – ELMS

Their fruits whirl like helicopter rotors when dropped – 5 Down: Adobe constructions? – PDFS





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a clean hook that clicked as soon as the theme pattern came into focus. The fill stayed smooth with no awkward speed bumps, and the clueing kept things quick and readable. The final connection wrapped everything up in a way that felt neat and intentional without trying too hard.

Difficulty rating: 2/5

