Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 21, 2025

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 21, 2025.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 21, 2025
Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.
Across Clues: ⏩
- 1 Across: Something bound to be turned? – Starts with “P“
- 5 Across: Skin diver’s target, perhaps – Starts with “P“
- 6 Across: TLC provider for a sick kid – Starts with “D“
- 7 Across: With 3-Down, product planner’s panel – Starts with “F“
- 8 Across: Button on a music player with a square on it, often – Starts with “S“
Down Clues: ⏬
- 1 Down: Reform Party candidate of 1996 – Starts with “P“
- 2 Down: Big name in transmission repair – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: See 7-Across – Starts with “G“
- 4 Down: Their fruits whirl like helicopter rotors when dropped – Starts with “E“
- 5 Down: Adobe constructions? – Starts with “P“
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 21, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Something bound to be turned? — PAGE
- 5 Across: Skin diver’s target, perhaps — PEARL
- 6 Across: TLC provider for a sick kid — DRMOM
- 7 Across: With 3-Down, product planner’s panel — FOCUS
- 8 Across: Button on a music player with a square on it, often — STOP
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Reform Party candidate of 1996 – PEROT
- 2 Down: Big name in transmission repair – AAMCO
- 3 Down: See 7-Across – GROUP
- 4 Down: Their fruits whirl like helicopter rotors when dropped – ELMS
- 5 Down: Adobe constructions? – PDFS
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
Today’s Meta Mini had a clean hook that clicked as soon as the theme pattern came into focus. The fill stayed smooth with no awkward speed bumps, and the clueing kept things quick and readable. The final connection wrapped everything up in a way that felt neat and intentional without trying too hard.
Difficulty rating: 2/5
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.