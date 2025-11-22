Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 22, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 22, 2025.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 22, 2025
Across Clues: ⏩
- 1 Across: Their patrons sometimes have face masks on – Starts with “S“
- 5 Across: Word before or after school – Starts with “N“
- 7 Across: A fugitive may adopt one – Starts with “A“
- 8 Across: 2023 biopic starring Helen Mirren in the title role – Starts with “G“
- 9 Across: Navigate – Starts with “S“
Down Clues: ⏬
- 1 Down: Hiccups, so to speak – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: Navigate – Starts with “P“
- 3 Down: Like ballerinas and gymnasts – Starts with “A“
- 4 Down: You may seek it on a sweltering day – Starts with “S“
- 6 Down: Nicholas Hoult played one on the Hulu series “The Great” – Starts with “T“
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 22, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Their patrons sometimes have face masks on – SPAS
- 5 Across: Word before or after school – NIGHT
- 7 Across: A fugitive may adopt one – ALIAS
- 8 Across: 2023 biopic starring Helen Mirren in the title role – GOLDA
- 9 Across: Navigate – STEER
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Hiccups, so to speak – SNAGS
- 2 Down: Navigate –PILOT
- 3 Down: Like ballerinas and gymnasts – AGILE
- 4 Down: You may seek it on a sweltering day – SHADE
- 6 Down: Nicholas Hoult played one on the Hulu series “The Great” – TSAR
Today’s Meta Mini had a slick structure that made the theme pop as soon as the pattern surfaced. The grid felt super clean, with fill that kept things moving and no awkward spots pulling you out of the flow. Clues were fair and direct, which let the final connection land neatly. A compact puzzle with a crisp payoff.
Difficulty rating: 3/5
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.