Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 23, 2025

Abeer Chawake
The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 23, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 23, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Weekly Meta Theme Hint: TRAFFIC LAWS(3,5)

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 23, 2025

Weekly Meta Theme Reveal

Redlight

Monday Answer Word

Sight

Tuesday Answer Word

Which

Wednesday Answer Word

Makes

Thursday Answer Word

Cars

Friday Answer Word

Stop

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This week’s Meta had a smooth, storylike progression that made each day’s entry feel purposeful. The five themed words linked up in a way that felt natural once you stepped back and looked at them together, and the final phrase hit with a fun, intuitive clarity. The grid choices were tight and clean, so nothing distracted from the meta path. A simple idea executed with solid control

Difficulty rating 4/ 5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

