Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 24, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 24, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 24, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: Not yet announced, on a sched. – Starts with “ T”

Not yet announced, on a sched. – Starts with “ 4 Across: “Exodus” novelist Leon – Starts with “ U”

“Exodus” novelist Leon – Starts with “ 6 Across: Like some ancient alphabet characters – Starts with “ R”

Like some ancient alphabet characters – Starts with “ 8 Across: Vertically – Starts with “ O”

Vertically – Starts with “ 9 Across: Isn’t on the fritz – Starts with “W”

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: “One L” novelist Scott – Starts with “ T “

“One L” novelist Scott – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Title film role for Sacha Baron Cohen three years after Borat – Starts with “ B “

Title film role for Sacha Baron Cohen three years after Borat – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Where the two broke girls had jobs on “2 Broke Girls” – Starts with “ D “

Where the two broke girls had jobs on “2 Broke Girls” – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Fixture next to the can – Starts with “ S “

Fixture next to the can – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Components of some IRAs – Starts with “C“

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Not yet announced, on a sched. – TBD

Not yet announced, on a sched. – 4 Across: “Exodus” novelist Leon – URIS

“Exodus” novelist Leon – 6 Across: Like some ancient alphabet characters – RUNIC

Like some ancient alphabet characters – 8 Across: Vertically – ONEEND

Vertically – 9 Across: Isn’t on the fritz – WORKS

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: “One L” novelist Scott – TUROW

“One L” novelist Scott – 2 Down: Title film role for Sacha Baron Cohen three years after Borat – BRUNO

Title film role for Sacha Baron Cohen three years after Borat – 3 Down: Where the two broke girls had jobs on “2 Broke Girls” – DINER

Where the two broke girls had jobs on “2 Broke Girls” – 5 Down: Fixture next to the can – SINK

Fixture next to the can – 7 Down: Components of some IRAs – CDS





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a tight, tidy feel to it. The theme idea clicked fast once the central pattern came into view, and the grid stayed super clean with no awkward fill dragging things down. The clueing kept a steady rhythm that made the solve feel smooth. The final connection landed with a neat little snap that wrapped the whole thing up in a satisfying way.

Difficulty rating: 4/5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword