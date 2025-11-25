Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 25, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 25, 2025.
Table of Contents
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 25, 2025
Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.
Across Clues: ⏩
- 1 Across: Special of the day, say – Starts with “D“
- 5 Across: Franciscan friar known for his “razor” – Starts with “O“
- 7 Across: What a 1-Across might produce – Starts with “A“
- 8 Across: “___ Idol” (2025 top 10 hit from the Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters”) – Starts with “Y“
- 9 Across: Festoons with bathroom tissue, in brief – Starts with “T“
Down Clues: ⏬
- 1 Down: Like a nonstarter, informally – Starts with “D“
- 2 Down: 2012 top 10 hit for Flo Rida – Starts with “I“
- 3 Down: Slide while seated – Starts with “S“
- 4 Down: Overplay dramatically – Starts with “H“
- 6 Down: Where a couple of Vikings landed in 1976 – Starts with “M“
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Special of the day, say – DISH
- 5 Across: Franciscan friar known for his “razor” – OCCAM
- 7 Across: What a 1-Across might produce – AROMA
- 8 Across: “___ Idol” (2025 top 10 hit from the Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters”) – YOUR
- 9 Across: Festoons with bathroom tissue, in brief – TPS
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Like a nonstarter, informally – DOA
- 2 Down: 2012 top 10 hit for Flo Rida – ICRY
- 3 Down: Slide while seated – SCOOT
- 4 Down: Overplay dramatically – HAMUP
- 6 Down: Where a couple of Vikings landed in 1976 – MARS
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
Today’s Meta Mini had a clean, punchy vibe. The theme surfaced quickly once the pattern linked up, and the grid stayed smooth with zero awkward fill pulling focus away from the idea. Clueing felt direct in a way that kept the pace tight. The final connection snapped into place with a neat little clarity that made the whole solve feel well tuned.
Difficulty rating: 2/5
More Clues:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.