Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 25, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 25, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 25, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: Special of the day, say – Starts with “ D “

Special of the day, say – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Franciscan friar known for his “razor” – Starts with “ O “

Franciscan friar known for his “razor” – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: What a 1-Across might produce – Starts with “ A “

What a 1-Across might produce – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: “___ Idol” (2025 top 10 hit from the Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters”) – Starts with “ Y “

“___ Idol” (2025 top 10 hit from the Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters”) – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Festoons with bathroom tissue, in brief – Starts with “T“

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: Like a nonstarter, informally – Starts with “ D “

Like a nonstarter, informally – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: 2012 top 10 hit for Flo Rida – Starts with “ I “

2012 top 10 hit for Flo Rida – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Slide while seated – Starts with “ S “

Slide while seated – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Overplay dramatically – Starts with “ H “

Overplay dramatically – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Where a couple of Vikings landed in 1976 – Starts with “M“

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Special of the day, say – DISH

Special of the day, say – 5 Across: Franciscan friar known for his “razor” – OCCAM

Franciscan friar known for his “razor” – 7 Across: What a 1-Across might produce – AROMA

What a 1-Across might produce – 8 Across: “___ Idol” (2025 top 10 hit from the Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters”) – YOUR

“___ Idol” (2025 top 10 hit from the Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters”) – 9 Across: Festoons with bathroom tissue, in brief – TPS

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Like a nonstarter, informally – DOA

Like a nonstarter, informally – 2 Down: 2012 top 10 hit for Flo Rida – ICRY

2012 top 10 hit for Flo Rida – 3 Down: Slide while seated – SCOOT

Slide while seated – 4 Down: Overplay dramatically – HAMUP

Overplay dramatically – 6 Down: Where a couple of Vikings landed in 1976 – MARS





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a clean, punchy vibe. The theme surfaced quickly once the pattern linked up, and the grid stayed smooth with zero awkward fill pulling focus away from the idea. Clueing felt direct in a way that kept the pace tight. The final connection snapped into place with a neat little clarity that made the whole solve feel well tuned.

Difficulty rating: 2/5

