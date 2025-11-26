Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 26, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 26, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 26, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: Kind of crossword with more to figure out after filling in the grid – Starts with “ M “

Kind of crossword with more to figure out after filling in the grid – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Some tennis servers or computers – Starts with “ A “

Some tennis servers or computers – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: As a result of – Starts with “ D “

As a result of – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Use as a surface for a meal – Starts with “ E “

Use as a surface for a meal – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Chopper – Starts with “H“

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: Like beds when hotel guests first check in – Starts with “ M “

Like beds when hotel guests first check in – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Quito’s country: Abbr. – Starts with “ E “

Quito’s country: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Choppers – Starts with “ T “

Choppers – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Android’s first name? – Starts with “ A “

Android’s first name? – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Money or Cash offering – Starts with “S“

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 26, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Kind of crossword with more to figure out after filling in the grid – META

Kind of crossword with more to figure out after filling in the grid – 5 Across: Some tennis servers or computers – ACERS

Some tennis servers or computers – 7 Across: As a result of – DUETO

As a result of – 8 Across: Use as a surface for a meal – EATON

Use as a surface for a meal – 9 Across: Chopper – HOG

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Like beds when hotel guests first check in – MADE

Like beds when hotel guests first check in – 2 Down: Quito’s country: Abbr. – ECUA

Quito’s country: Abbr. – 3 Down: Choppers – TEETH

Choppers – 4 Down: Android’s first name? – ARTOO

Android’s first name? – 6 Down: Money or Cash offering – SONG





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini felt tight and playful, with a theme that revealed itself in a smooth flash once the pattern lined up. The grid ran clean, the fill stayed lightweight, and the clueing kept a steady rhythm that made the whole solve breeze by. The final connection landed with a simple clarity that made the puzzle feel polished without overdoing anything.

Difficulty rating: 2/5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword