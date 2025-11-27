Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 27, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 27, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: Part of ROTFLMAO – Starts with "O"

4 Across: First sign of autumn – Starts with "L"

6 Across: F- or H-, but not G- – Starts with "A"

7 Across: Word before "or less" on many grammatically incorrect supermarket signs – Starts with "I"

8 Across: The first número primo – Starts with "D"

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: Awards for "English" in 2023 and "Dark Disabled Stories" in 2024 – Starts with "O"

2 Down: Often-preprinted word on a gift label – Starts with "F"

3 Down: The BeyHive, vis-à-vis Beyoncé – Starts with "F"

4 Down: With 5-Down, lambasted – Starts with "L"

5 Down: See 4-Down – Starts with "I"

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025

1 Across: Part of ROTFLMAO – OFF

4 Across: First sign of autumn – LIBRA

6 Across: F- or H-, but not G- – ANION

7 Across: Word before "or less" on many grammatically incorrect supermarket signs – ITEMS

8 Across: The first número primo – DOS

1 Down: Awards for "English" in 2023 and "Dark Disabled Stories" in 2024 – OBIES

2 Down: Often-preprinted word on a gift label – FROM

3 Down: The BeyHive, vis-à-vis Beyoncé – FANS

4 Down: With 5-Down, lambasted – LAID

5 Down: See 4-Down – INTO





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a super clean flow. The theme clicked once the central pattern locked in, and the grid stayed smooth with no weird fill knocking you off rhythm. Clueing was direct and readable, which kept the pace tight. The final connection landed in a crisp, intuitive way that made the whole solve feel neatly tuned.

Difficulty rating: 3/5

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword