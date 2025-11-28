Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 28, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 28, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 28, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: Raucous response to a scarecrow – Starts with " C "

4 Across: With 2-Down, dismiss curtly – Starts with " B "

6 Across: Sequence from Celine Dion? – Starts with " E "

7 Across: MacKenzie also known as "The Original Party Animal" – Starts with " S "

8 Across: Reservation residence, maybe – Starts with "T"

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: Advance to the right track, perhaps – Starts with " C "

2 Down: See 4-Across – Starts with " A "

3 Down: First word of Robert Frost's "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening" – Starts with " W "

4 Down: Casual letter sign-off – Starts with " B "

5 Down: Potentially pluckable – Starts with "R"

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025

1 Across: Raucous response to a scarecrow – CAW

4 Across: With 2-Down, dismiss curtly – BRUSH

6 Across: Sequence from Celine Dion? – EIEIO

7 Across: MacKenzie also known as "The Original Party Animal" – SPUDS

8 Across: Reservation residence, maybe – TEPEE

1 Down: Advance to the right track, perhaps – CUEUP

2 Down: See 4-Across – ASIDE

3 Down: First word of Robert Frost's "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening" – WHOSE

4 Down: Casual letter sign-off – BEST

5 Down: Potentially pluckable – RIPE





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini felt super streamlined. The theme clicked the moment the pattern lined up, and the grid stayed clean with zero clunky fill. Clues were straightforward in a way that kept the vibe quick and smooth. The final connection landed with a neat little pop that made the whole thing feel tight and well crafted.

Difficulty rating: 2/5

