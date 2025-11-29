Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 29, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 29, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 29, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across : Dost possess – Starts with “ H “

: Dost possess – Starts with “ “ 5 Across : These, south of the States – Starts with “ E “

: These, south of the States – Starts with “ “ 7 Across : On display – Starts with “ S “

: On display – Starts with “ “ 8 Across : California’s La __ Tar Pits – Starts with “ B”

: California’s La __ Tar Pits – Starts with “ 9 Across: Alternative to Angi or Tripadvisor – Starts with “Y“

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down : ___ All That (2021 rom-com) – Starts with “ H “

: ___ All That (2021 rom-com) – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : Hal who directed “Harold and Maude” and “Shampoo” – Starts with “ A “

: Hal who directed “Harold and Maude” and “Shampoo” – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Subject of many a 9-Across review – Starts with “ S “

: Subject of many a 9-Across review – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : It’s thrown in when giving up – Starts with “ T “

: It’s thrown in when giving up – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Follower of finger or ginger – Starts with “S“

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Dost possess – HAST

Dost possess – 5 Across: These, south of the States – ESTOS

These, south of the States – 7 Across: On display – SHOWN

On display – 8 Across: California’s La __ Tar Pits – BREA

California’s La __ Tar Pits – 9 Across: Alternative to Angi or Tripadvisor – YELP

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: ___ All That (2021 rom-com) – HES

___ All That (2021 rom-com) – 2 Down: Hal who directed “Harold and Maude” and “Shampoo” – ASHBY

Hal who directed “Harold and Maude” and “Shampoo” – 3 Down: Subject of many a 9-Across review – STORE

Subject of many a 9-Across review – 4 Down: It’s thrown in when giving up – TOWEL

It’s thrown in when giving up – 6 Down: Follower of finger or ginger – SNAP





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a clean, satisfying arc. The pattern revealed itself quickly once the key letters lined up, and the grid ran smooth with no filler slowing things down. Clueing stayed tight and readable, which kept the pace fast. The final connection came together with a crisp little snap that made the whole solve feel tidy and well shaped.

Difficulty rating: 3/5

