Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 30, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 30, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Weekly Meta Theme Hint: FOOD AND DRINK (4,6)

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 30, 2025

Weekly Meta Theme Reveal

Hashbrowns

Monday Answer Word

Diner

Tuesday Answer Word

Dish

Wednesday Answer Word

Made

Thursday Answer Word

From

Friday Answer Word

Spuds

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This week’s Meta had a super tidy structure. Each day fed the final phrase in a way that felt intentional and easy to track, and the chosen words linked up with a fun, kitchen-table vibe once you saw the full set together. The grids stayed smooth across the week, so nothing distracted from the meta path. The final answer landed with a warm, straightforward clarity that made the whole run feel cohesive and well balanced.

Difficulty rating 3/ 5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

