Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 30, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 30, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Weekly Meta Theme Hint: FOOD AND DRINK (4,6)

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 30, 2025

Weekly Meta Theme Reveal Hashbrowns

Monday Answer Word Diner

Tuesday Answer Word Dish

Wednesday Answer Word Made

Thursday Answer Word From

Friday Answer Word Spuds

What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

This week’s Meta had a super tidy structure. Each day fed the final phrase in a way that felt intentional and easy to track, and the chosen words linked up with a fun, kitchen-table vibe once you saw the full set together. The grids stayed smooth across the week, so nothing distracted from the meta path. The final answer landed with a warm, straightforward clarity that made the whole run feel cohesive and well balanced.



Difficulty rating 3/ 5

