Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 7, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 7, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 7, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: A working one might be changed while shooting — Starts with the letter “ T ”

A working one might be changed while shooting — Starts with the letter “ ” 6 Across: Unpleasantly pungent — Starts with the letter “ A ”

Unpleasantly pungent — Starts with the letter “ ” 7 Across: Geoffrey who said “Clothing is nothing until it hits the body” — Starts with the letter “ B”

Geoffrey who said “Clothing is nothing until it hits the body” — Starts with the letter “ 8 Across: See 1-Down — Starts with the letter “ L ”

See 1-Down — Starts with the letter “ ” 9 Across Isn’t Incessant— Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: With 8-Across, reusable napkins, e.g. — Starts with the letter “T ”

With 8-Across, reusable napkins, e.g. — Starts with the letter ” 2 Down: Block after a blizzard, maybe — Starts with the letter “ I ”

Block after a blizzard, maybe — Starts with the letter “ ” 3 Down: With 4-Down, graphs parts showing general tendencies — Starts with the letter “ T ”

With 4-Down, graphs parts showing general tendencies — Starts with the letter “ ” 4 Down: See 3 down — Starts with the letter “ L ”

See 3 down — Starts with the letter “ ” 5 Down: Location of one bad apple? — Starts with the letter “E”

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 7, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: A working one might be changed while shooting — TITLE

A working one might be changed while shooting — 6 Across: Unpleasantly pungent — ACRID

Unpleasantly pungent — 7 Across: Geoffrey who said “Clothing is nothing until it hits the body” — BEENE

Geoffrey who said “Clothing is nothing until it hits the body” — 8 Across: See 1-Down — LINEN

See 1-Down — 9 Across: Isn’t incessant — ENDS

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: With 8-Across, reusable napkins, e.g. — TABLE

With 8-Across, reusable napkins, e.g. — 2 Down: Block after a blizzard, maybe — ICEIN

Block after a blizzard, maybe — 3 Down: With 4-Down, graphs parts showing general tendencies — TREND

With 4-Down, graphs parts showing general tendencies — 4 Down: See 3-Down — LINES

See 3-Down — 5 Down: Location of one bad apple? — EDEN





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Meta Mini had a tight theme that felt rewarding once the connection clicked. The fill was smooth with no awkward entries, and the grid design supported the idea nicely. The meta answer tied everything together cleanly, making it one of the more elegant recent puzzles. Quick but clever, it struck the right balance between accessibility and depth.

Difficulty rating: 3 / 5

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword