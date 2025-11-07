Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 7, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 7, 2025.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 7, 2025
Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.
Across Clues: ⏩
- 1 Across: A working one might be changed while shooting — Starts with the letter “T”
- 6 Across: Unpleasantly pungent — Starts with the letter “A”
- 7 Across: Geoffrey who said “Clothing is nothing until it hits the body” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 8 Across: See 1-Down — Starts with the letter “L”
- 9 Across Isn’t Incessant— Starts with the letter “E”
Down Clues: ⏬
- 1 Down: With 8-Across, reusable napkins, e.g. — Starts with the letter “T”
- 2 Down: Block after a blizzard, maybe — Starts with the letter “I”
- 3 Down: With 4-Down, graphs parts showing general tendencies — Starts with the letter “T”
- 4 Down: See 3 down — Starts with the letter “L”
- 5 Down: Location of one bad apple? — Starts with the letter “E”
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 7, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: A working one might be changed while shooting — TITLE
- 6 Across: Unpleasantly pungent — ACRID
- 7 Across: Geoffrey who said “Clothing is nothing until it hits the body” — BEENE
- 8 Across: See 1-Down — LINEN
- 9 Across: Isn’t incessant — ENDS
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: With 8-Across, reusable napkins, e.g. — TABLE
- 2 Down: Block after a blizzard, maybe — ICEIN
- 3 Down: With 4-Down, graphs parts showing general tendencies — TREND
- 4 Down: See 3-Down — LINES
- 5 Down: Location of one bad apple? — EDEN
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
Today’s Meta Mini had a tight theme that felt rewarding once the connection clicked. The fill was smooth with no awkward entries, and the grid design supported the idea nicely. The meta answer tied everything together cleanly, making it one of the more elegant recent puzzles. Quick but clever, it struck the right balance between accessibility and depth.
Difficulty rating: 3 / 5
More Clues:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.