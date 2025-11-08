Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 8, 2025

The Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying
If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword for November 8, 2025.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 8, 2025
Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.
Across Clues: ⏩
- 1 Across: Prepare to paste, perhaps – Starts with “C“
- 5 Across: Its period of revolution is about 248 years – Starts with “P“
- 7 Across: Don’t turn away at the door – Starts with “L“
- 8 Across: It builds up in some beds – Starts with “S“
- 9 Across: Film character who chooses the red pill – Starts with “N“
Down Clues: ⏬
- 1 Down: Mil. rank of Kate Bosworth’s character in the 2023 film “Last Sentinel” – Starts with “C“
- 2 Down: Matadors hear many of them – Starts with “O“
- 3 Down: Trump met with him in Anchorage in August 2025 – Starts with “P“
- 4 Down: 4-point Scrabble piece – Starts with “Y“
- 6 Down: Able to see right through – Starts with “O“
Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.
Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 8, 2025
Across Answers: ⏩
- 1 Across: Prepare to paste, perhaps — COPY
- 5 Across: Its period of revolution is about 248 years — PLUTO
- 7 Across: Don’t turn away at the door — LETIN
- 8 Across: It builds up in some beds — SILT
- 9 Across: Film character who chooses the red pill — NEO
Down Answers: ⏬
- 1 Down: Mil. rank of Kate Bosworth’s character in the 2023 film “Last Sentinel” — CPL
- 2 Down: Matadors hear many of them — OLES
- 3 Down: Trump met with him in Anchorage in August 2025 — PUTIN
- 4 Down: 4-point Scrabble piece — YTILE
- 6 Down: Able to see right through — ONTO
What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?
Today’s Meta Mini played with an idea that was both witty and unexpected. The grid flowed cleanly with no rough fill, and the theme reveal felt natural once spotted. It was short but memorable, delivering that neat aha moment without overcomplicating the solve. A fun balance of wordplay and logic.
Difficulty rating: 2/ 5
How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword
- The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
- The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
- Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
- Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.