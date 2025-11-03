Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers And Hint – November 4 , 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 4, 2025
Across Clues
- 1 Across: Blue Ribbon lager– Starts with “P”
- 6 Across: Source of some memes – Starts with “I”
- 11 Across: Sandwich known by its initials – Starts with “B”
- 14 Across: Shady Picnic Spot – Starts with “A”
- 15 Across: Stop – Starts with “C”
- 16 Across: Use oars – Starts with “R”
- 17 Across: Belt taken with lime and salt – Starts with “T”
- 19 Across: Here, en francais – Starts with “I”
- 20 Across: Slotted fasteners – Starts with “H”
- 21 Across: Useful connections – Starts with “I“
- 22 Across:To be, en español – Starts with “E“
- 24 Across: Challenge for an antsy toddler – Starts with “S“
- 28 Across: Mapped biological sequence – Starts with “G”
- 31 Across: Specs – Starts with “I”
- 32 Across: Revise, as text – Starts with “A”
- 33 Across: Numerous – Starts with “M”
- 35 Across: Poet’s “by way of” – Starts with “T“
- 38 Across: Jaguar competitor – Starts with “B“
- 39 Across: Problematic backward pass in football – Starts with “B“
- 42 Across: As __ usual – Starts with “P“
- 43 Across: Simple – Starts with “E“
- 45 Across: Fix, at the vet – Starts with “S“
- 46 Across: Piano exercise – Starts with “E“
- 48 Across: One measurement of a rectangle – Starts with “W“
- 50 Across: Owie – Starts with “B“
- 51 Across: *Spotted pattern on faux fur, say – Starts with “L“
- 55 Across: Marketing dept. employee – Starts with “A“
- 56 Across: [facepalm] – Starts with “O“
- 57 Across: Beers like Smooth Hoperator, briefly – Starts with “I“
- 61 Across: Satirist’s gift – Starts with “W“
- 62 Across: Close call in a race, or what the answer to each starred clue has – Starts with “P“
- 66 Across: Unspecified degree – Starts with “N“
- 67 Across: Jaguar competitor – Starts with “L“
- 68 Across: Inspirational word or phrase – Starts with “M“
- 69 Across: Reluctant to socialize – Starts with “S“
- 70 Across: Simply be – Starts with “E“
- 71 Across: Actor/activist Davis – Starts with “O“
Down Clues
- 1 Down: Off the beaten __ – Starts with “P”
- 2 Down: Length × 48-Across, for a rectangle – Starts with “A”
- 3 Down: Patio cookouts, casually – Starts with “B”
- 4 Down: “Grub’s up!” – Starts with “S”
- 5 Down: Prefix with -athlon – Starts with “T”
- 6 Down: Terse turndown – Starts with “I”
- 7 Down: Soccer star Lionel – Starts with “M”
- 8 Down: “Oh, come on!” – Starts with “G”
- 9 Down: GI show gp. – Starts with “U”
- 10 Down: Give an exam again – Starts with “R”
- 11 Down: Spot to order bangers and mash – Starts with “B”
- 12 Down: Train that makes lots of stops – Starts with “L”
- 13 Down: Spin, as a baton – Starts with “T”
- 18 Down: With fewer calories, on a label – Starts with “L”
- 23 Down: “Pronto!” – Starts with “S”
- 25 Down: Film buff’s online resource – Starts with “I”
- 26 Down: Doofus – Starts with “N”
- 27 Down: Spanish painter Francisco – Starts with “G”
- 28 Down: “Welcome Back, Kotter” actor Kaplan – Starts with “G”
- 29 Down: Stone of “Poor Things” – Starts with “E”
- 30 Down: Interesting enough for the front page, say – Starts with “N”
- 33 Down: Hybrid grad program for physician-scientists – Starts with “M”
- 34 Down: Loose __ goose – Starts with “A”
- 36 Down: Start over – Starts with “R”
- 37 Down: Dunk Club cookie – Starts with “O”
- 40 Down: Subj. for Neil deGrasse Tyson – Starts with “A”
- 41 Down: Low-level worker – Starts with “P”
- 44 Down: “Eek!” – Starts with “Y”
- 47 Down: Big name in pizza snacks – Starts with “T”
- 49 Down: Make a pattern using light and shade – Starts with “D”
- 50 Down: Punch, slangily – Starts with “B”
- 51 Down: Mower targets – Starts with “L”
- 52 Down: “The Buccaneers” writer Wharton – Starts with “E”
- 53 Down: Exec. branch head – Starts with “P”
- 54 Down: Hen’s perch – Starts with “R”
- 58 Down: Cherry centers – Starts with “P”
- 59 Down: Sparkling Italian wine – Starts with “A”
- 60 Down: Croc, e.g. – Starts with “S”
- 63 Down: Malicious spell – Starts with “H”
- 64 Down: __Clean: stain remover – Starts with “O”
- 65 Down: Texter’s “I’d say” – Starts with “I”
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 4, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Blue Ribbon lager – PABST
- 6 Across: Source of some memes – IMGUR
- 11 Across: Sandwich known by its initials – BLT
- 14 Across: Shady Picnic Spot – ARBOR
- 15 Across: Stop – CEASE
- 16 Across: Use oars – ROW
- 17 Across: Belt taken with lime and salt – TEQUILASHOT
- 19 Across: Here, en francais – ICI
- 20 Across: Slotted fasteners – HASP
- 21 Across: Useful connections – INS
- 22 Across: To be, en español – ESTAR
- 24 Across: Challenge for an antsy toddler – SITTINGSTILL
- 28 Across: Mapped biological sequence – GENOME
- 31 Across: Specks – IOTAS
- 32 Across: Revise, as text – AMEND
- 33 Across: Numerous – MANY
- 35 Across: Poet’s “by way of” – THRO
- 38 Across: Jaguar competitor – BMW
- 39 Across: Problematic backward pass in football – BADSNAP
- 42 Across: As __ usual – PER
- 43 Across: Simple – EASY
- 45 Across: Fix, at the vet – SPAY
- 46 Across: Piano exercise – ETUDE
- 48 Across: One measurement of a rectangle – WIDTH
- 50 Across: Owie – BOOBOO
- 51 Across: *Spotted pattern on faux fur, say – LEOPARDPRINT
- 55 Across: Marketing dept. employee – ADREP
- 56 Across: [facepalm] – OOF
- 57 Across: Beers like Smooth Hoperator, briefly – IPAS
- 61 Across: Satirist’s gift – WIT
- 62 Across: Close call in a race, or what the answer to each starred clue has – PHOTOFINISH
- 66 Across: Unspecified degree – NTH
- 67 Across: Jaguar competitor – LEXUS
- 68 Across: Inspirational word or phrase – MOTTO
- 69 Across: Reluctant to socialize – SHY
- 70 Across: Simply be – EXIST
- 71 Across: Actor/activist Davis – OSSIE
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Off the beaten __ – PATH
- 2 Down: Length × 48-Across, for a rectangle – AREA
- 3 Down: Patio cookouts, casually – BBQS
- 4 Down: “Grub’s up!” – SOUPSON
- 5 Down: Prefix with -athlon – TRI
- 6 Down: Terse turndown – ICANT
- 7 Down: Soccer star Lionel – MESSI
- 8 Down: “Oh, come on!” – GAH
- 9 Down: GI show gp. – USO
- 10 Down: Give an exam again – RETEST
- 11 Down: Spot to order bangers and mash – BRITISHPUB
- 12 Down: Train that makes lots of stops –LOCAL
- 13 Down: Spin, as a baton – TWIRL
- 18 Down: With fewer calories, on a label – LITE
- 23 Down: “Pronto!” – STAT
- 25 Down: Film buff’s online resource – IMDB
- 26 Down: Doofus – NINNY
- 27 Down: Spanish painter Francisco – GOYA
- 28 Down: “Welcome Back, Kotter” actor Kaplan – GABE
- 29 Down: Stone of “Poor Things” – EMMA
- 30 Down: Interesting enough for the front page, say – NEWSWORTHY
- 33 Down: Hybrid grad program for physician-scientists – MOPHD
- 34 Down: Loose __ goose – ASA
- 36 Down: Start over – REDO
- 37 Down: Dunk Club cookie – OREO
- 40 Down: Subj. for Neil deGrasse Tyson – ASTR
- 41 Down: Low-level worker – PEON
- 44 Down: “Eek!” – YIPE
- 47 Down: Big name in pizza snacks – TOTINOS
- 49 Down: Make a pattern using light and shade – DAPPLE
- 50 Down: Punch, slangily – BIFF
- 51 Down: Mower targets – LAWNS
- 52 Down: “The Buccaneers” writer Wharton – EDITH
- 53 Down: Exec. branch head – POTUS
- 54 Down: Hen’s perch – ROOST
- 58 Down: Cherry centers – PITS
- 59 Down: Sparkling Italian wine – ASTI
- 60 Down: Croc, e.g. – SHOE
- 63 Down: Malicious spell – HEX
- 64 Down: __Clean: stain remover – OXI
- 65 Down: Texter’s “I’d say” – IMO
Today’s Washington Post crossword hits a nice balance between clever and accessible. The theme clues play off each other cleanly, with a few modern pop-culture touches that keep it fresh. The grid flows well with no awkward fill or obscure trivia, and the starred entries tie together in a satisfying way once you spot the link. Overall, a smooth, midweek-level puzzle that rewards attention without overcomplicating things.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.