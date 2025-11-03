Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers And Hint – November 4 , 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 4, 2025

Blue Ribbon lager– Starts with “ ” 6 Across: Source of some memes – Starts with “ I ”

: Sandwich known by its initials – Starts with “ ” 14 Across: Shady Picnic Spot – Starts with “ A ”

Stop – Starts with “ ” 16 Across : Use oars – Starts with “ R ”

Belt taken with lime and salt – Starts with “ ” 19 Across: Here, en francais – Starts with “ I ”

Slotted fasteners – Starts with “ ” 21 Across: Useful connections – Starts with “ I “

To be, en español – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: Challenge for an antsy toddler – Starts with “ S “

Mapped biological sequence – Starts with “ 31 Across: Specs – Starts with “ I”

Revise, as text – Starts with “ 33 Across: Numerous – Starts with “ M”

: Poet’s “by way of” – Starts with “ “ 38 Across: Jaguar competitor – Starts with “ B “

Problematic backward pass in football – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: As __ usual – Starts with “ P “

Simple – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: Fix, at the vet – Starts with “ S “

Piano exercise – Starts with “ “ 48 Across: One measurement of a rectangle – Starts with “ W “

Owie – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: *Spotted pattern on faux fur, say – Starts with “ L “

: Marketing dept. employee – Starts with “ “ 56 Across : [facepalm] – Starts with “ O “

: Beers like Smooth Hoperator, briefly – Starts with “ “ 61 Across: Satirist’s gift – Starts with “ W “

Close call in a race, or what the answer to each starred clue has – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: Unspecified degree – Starts with “ N “

Jaguar competitor – Starts with “ “ 68 Across : Inspirational word or phrase – Starts with “ M “

Reluctant to socialize – Starts with “ “ 70 Across: Simply be – Starts with “ E “

Down Clues 1 Down: Off the beaten __ – Starts with “P”

Length × 48-Across, for a rectangle – Starts with 3 Down: Patio cookouts, casually – Starts with “B”

“Grub’s up!” – Starts with 5 Down: Prefix with -athlon – Starts with “T”

Terse turndown – Starts with 7 Down: Soccer star Lionel – Starts with “M”

“Oh, come on!” – Starts with 9 Down: GI show gp. – Starts with “U”

Give an exam again – Starts with 11 Down: Spot to order bangers and mash – Starts with “B”

Train that makes lots of stops – Starts with 13 Down: Spin, as a baton – Starts with “T”

With fewer calories, on a label – Starts with 23 Down: “Pronto!” – Starts with “S”

Film buff’s online resource – Starts with 26 Down: Doofus – Starts with “N”

Spanish painter Francisco – Starts with 28 Down: “Welcome Back, Kotter” actor Kaplan – Starts with “G”

Stone of “Poor Things” – Starts with 30 Down: Interesting enough for the front page, say – Starts with “N”

Hybrid grad program for physician-scientists – Starts with 34 Down: Loose __ goose – Starts with “A”

Start over – Starts with 37 Down: Dunk Club cookie – Starts with “O”

Subj. for Neil deGrasse Tyson – Starts with 41 Down: Low-level worker – Starts with “P”

“Eek!” – Starts with 47 Down: Big name in pizza snacks – Starts with “T”

Make a pattern using light and shade – Starts with 50 Down: Punch, slangily – Starts with “B”

Mower targets – Starts with 52 Down: “The Buccaneers” writer Wharton – Starts with “E”

Exec. branch head – Starts with 54 Down: Hen’s perch – Starts with “R”

Cherry centers – Starts with 59 Down: Sparkling Italian wine – Starts with “A”

Croc, e.g. – Starts with 63 Down: Malicious spell – Starts with “H”

__Clean: stain remover – Starts with 65 Down: Texter’s “I’d say” – Starts with “I”

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 4, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Blue Ribbon lager – PABST

Source of some memes – 11 Across: Sandwich known by its initials – BLT

Shady Picnic Spot – 15 Across: Stop – CEASE

Use oars – 17 Across: Belt taken with lime and salt – TEQUILASHOT

Here, en francais – 20 Across: Slotted fasteners – HASP

Useful connections – 22 Across: To be, en español – ESTAR

Challenge for an antsy toddler – 28 Across: Mapped biological sequence – GENOME

Specks – 32 Across: Revise, as text – AMEND

Numerous – 35 Across: Poet’s “by way of” – THRO

Jaguar competitor – 39 Across: Problematic backward pass in football – BADSNAP

As __ usual – 43 Across: Simple – EASY

Fix, at the vet – 46 Across: Piano exercise – ETUDE

One measurement of a rectangle – 50 Across: Owie – BOOBOO

*Spotted pattern on faux fur, say – 55 Across: Marketing dept. employee – ADREP

[facepalm] – 57 Across: Beers like Smooth Hoperator, briefly – IPAS

Satirist’s gift – 62 Across: Close call in a race, or what the answer to each starred clue has – PHOTOFINISH

Unspecified degree – 67 Across: Jaguar competitor – LEXUS

Inspirational word or phrase – 69 Across: Reluctant to socialize – SHY

Simply be – 71 Across: Actor/activist Davis – OSSIE

Off the beaten __ – 2 Down: Length × 48-Across, for a rectangle – AREA

Patio cookouts, casually – 4 Down: “Grub’s up!” – SOUPSON

Prefix with -athlon – 6 Down: Terse turndown – ICANT

Soccer star Lionel – 8 Down: “Oh, come on!” – GAH

GI show gp. – 10 Down: Give an exam again – RETEST

Spot to order bangers and mash – 12 Down: Train that makes lots of stops – LOCAL

Spin, as a baton – 18 Down: With fewer calories, on a label – LITE

“Pronto!” – 25 Down: Film buff’s online resource – IMDB

Doofus – 27 Down: Spanish painter Francisco – GOYA

“Welcome Back, Kotter” actor Kaplan – 29 Down: Stone of “Poor Things” – EMMA

Interesting enough for the front page, say – 33 Down: Hybrid grad program for physician-scientists – MOPHD

Loose __ goose – 36 Down: Start over – REDO

Dunk Club cookie – 40 Down: Subj. for Neil deGrasse Tyson – ASTR

Low-level worker – 44 Down: “Eek!” – YIPE

Big name in pizza snacks – 49 Down: Make a pattern using light and shade – DAPPLE

Punch, slangily – 51 Down: Mower targets – LAWNS

“The Buccaneers” writer Wharton – 53 Down: Exec. branch head – POTUS

Hen’s perch – 58 Down: Cherry centers – PITS

Sparkling Italian wine – 60 Down: Croc, e.g. – SHOE

Malicious spell – 64 Down: __Clean: stain remover – OXI

Today’s Washington Post crossword hits a nice balance between clever and accessible. The theme clues play off each other cleanly, with a few modern pop-culture touches that keep it fresh. The grid flows well with no awkward fill or obscure trivia, and the starred entries tie together in a satisfying way once you spot the link. Overall, a smooth, midweek-level puzzle that rewards attention without overcomplicating things.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.