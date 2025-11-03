Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers And Hint – November 4 , 2025

Today's Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers And Hint – November 4 , 2025

by Abeer Chawake
Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 4, 2025

Across Clues
  • 1 Across: Blue Ribbon lager– Starts with “P
  • 6 Across: Source of some memes – Starts with “I
  • 11 Across: Sandwich known by its initials – Starts with “B
  • 14 Across: Shady Picnic Spot – Starts with “A
  • 15 Across: Stop – Starts with “C
  • 16 Across: Use oars – Starts with “R
  • 17 Across: Belt taken with lime and salt – Starts with “T
  • 19 Across: Here, en francais – Starts with “I
  • 20 Across: Slotted fasteners – Starts with “H
  • 21 Across: Useful connections – Starts with “I
  • 22 Across:To be, en español – Starts with “E
  • 24 Across: Challenge for an antsy toddler – Starts with “S
  • 28 Across: Mapped biological sequence – Starts with “G”
  • 31 Across: Specs – Starts with “I”
  • 32 Across: Revise, as text – Starts with “A”
  • 33 Across: Numerous – Starts with “M”
  • 35 Across: Poet’s “by way of” – Starts with “T
  • 38 Across: Jaguar competitor – Starts with “B
  • 39 Across: Problematic backward pass in football – Starts with “B
  • 42 Across: As __ usual – Starts with “P
  • 43 Across: Simple – Starts with “E
  • 45 Across: Fix, at the vet – Starts with “S
  • 46 Across: Piano exercise – Starts with “E
  • 48 Across: One measurement of a rectangle – Starts with “W
  • 50 Across: Owie – Starts with “B
  • 51 Across: *Spotted pattern on faux fur, say – Starts with “L
  • 55 Across: Marketing dept. employee – Starts with “A
  • 56 Across: [facepalm] – Starts with “O
  • 57 Across: Beers like Smooth Hoperator, briefly – Starts with “I
  • 61 Across: Satirist’s gift – Starts with “W
  • 62 Across: Close call in a race, or what the answer to each starred clue has – Starts with “P
  • 66 Across: Unspecified degree – Starts with “N
  • 67 Across: Jaguar competitor – Starts with “L
  • 68 Across: Inspirational word or phrase – Starts with “M
  • 69 Across: Reluctant to socialize – Starts with “S
  • 70 Across: Simply be – Starts with “E
  • 71 Across: Actor/activist Davis – Starts with “O

Down Clues
  • 1 Down: Off the beaten __ – Starts with “P”
  • 2 Down: Length × 48-Across, for a rectangle – Starts with “A”
  • 3 Down: Patio cookouts, casually – Starts with “B”
  • 4 Down: “Grub’s up!” – Starts with “S”
  • 5 Down: Prefix with -athlon – Starts with “T”
  • 6 Down: Terse turndown – Starts with “I”
  • 7 Down: Soccer star Lionel – Starts with “M”
  • 8 Down: “Oh, come on!” – Starts with “G”
  • 9 Down: GI show gp. – Starts with “U”
  • 10 Down: Give an exam again – Starts with “R”
  • 11 Down: Spot to order bangers and mash – Starts with “B”
  • 12 Down: Train that makes lots of stops – Starts with “L”
  • 13 Down: Spin, as a baton – Starts with “T”
  • 18 Down: With fewer calories, on a label – Starts with “L”
  • 23 Down: “Pronto!” – Starts with “S”
  • 25 Down: Film buff’s online resource – Starts with “I”
  • 26 Down: Doofus – Starts with “N”
  • 27 Down: Spanish painter Francisco – Starts with “G”
  • 28 Down: “Welcome Back, Kotter” actor Kaplan – Starts with “G”
  • 29 Down: Stone of “Poor Things” – Starts with “E”
  • 30 Down: Interesting enough for the front page, say – Starts with “N”
  • 33 Down: Hybrid grad program for physician-scientists – Starts with “M”
  • 34 Down: Loose __ goose – Starts with “A”
  • 36 Down: Start over – Starts with “R”
  • 37 Down: Dunk Club cookie – Starts with “O”
  • 40 Down: Subj. for Neil deGrasse Tyson – Starts with “A”
  • 41 Down: Low-level worker – Starts with “P”
  • 44 Down: “Eek!” – Starts with “Y”
  • 47 Down: Big name in pizza snacks – Starts with “T”
  • 49 Down: Make a pattern using light and shade – Starts with “D”
  • 50 Down: Punch, slangily – Starts with “B”
  • 51 Down: Mower targets – Starts with “L”
  • 52 Down: “The Buccaneers” writer Wharton – Starts with “E”
  • 53 Down: Exec. branch head – Starts with “P”
  • 54 Down: Hen’s perch – Starts with “R”
  • 58 Down: Cherry centers – Starts with “P”
  • 59 Down: Sparkling Italian wine – Starts with “A”
  • 60 Down: Croc, e.g. – Starts with “S”
  • 63 Down: Malicious spell – Starts with “H”
  • 64 Down: __Clean: stain remover – Starts with “O”
  • 65 Down: Texter’s “I’d say” – Starts with “I”

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 4, 2025

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Blue Ribbon lager – PABST
  • 6 Across: Source of some memes – IMGUR
  • 11 Across: Sandwich known by its initials – BLT
  • 14 Across: Shady Picnic Spot – ARBOR
  • 15 Across: Stop – CEASE
  • 16 Across: Use oars – ROW
  • 17 Across: Belt taken with lime and salt – TEQUILASHOT
  • 19 Across: Here, en francais – ICI
  • 20 Across: Slotted fasteners – HASP
  • 21 Across: Useful connections – INS
  • 22 Across: To be, en español – ESTAR
  • 24 Across: Challenge for an antsy toddler – SITTINGSTILL
  • 28 Across: Mapped biological sequence – GENOME
  • 31 Across: Specks – IOTAS
  • 32 Across: Revise, as text – AMEND
  • 33 Across: Numerous – MANY
  • 35 Across: Poet’s “by way of” – THRO
  • 38 Across: Jaguar competitor – BMW
  • 39 Across: Problematic backward pass in football – BADSNAP
  • 42 Across: As __ usual – PER
  • 43 Across: Simple – EASY
  • 45 Across: Fix, at the vet – SPAY
  • 46 Across: Piano exercise – ETUDE
  • 48 Across: One measurement of a rectangle – WIDTH
  • 50 Across: Owie – BOOBOO
  • 51 Across: *Spotted pattern on faux fur, say – LEOPARDPRINT
  • 55 Across: Marketing dept. employee – ADREP
  • 56 Across: [facepalm] – OOF
  • 57 Across: Beers like Smooth Hoperator, briefly – IPAS
  • 61 Across: Satirist’s gift – WIT
  • 62 Across: Close call in a race, or what the answer to each starred clue has – PHOTOFINISH
  • 66 Across: Unspecified degree – NTH
  • 67 Across: Jaguar competitor – LEXUS
  • 68 Across: Inspirational word or phrase – MOTTO
  • 69 Across: Reluctant to socialize – SHY
  • 70 Across: Simply be – EXIST
  • 71 Across: Actor/activist Davis – OSSIE

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Off the beaten __ – PATH
  • 2 Down: Length × 48-Across, for a rectangle – AREA
  • 3 Down: Patio cookouts, casually – BBQS
  • 4 Down: “Grub’s up!” – SOUPSON
  • 5 Down: Prefix with -athlon – TRI
  • 6 Down: Terse turndown – ICANT
  • 7 Down: Soccer star Lionel – MESSI
  • 8 Down: “Oh, come on!” – GAH
  • 9 Down: GI show gp. – USO
  • 10 Down: Give an exam again – RETEST
  • 11 Down: Spot to order bangers and mash – BRITISHPUB
  • 12 Down: Train that makes lots of stops –LOCAL
  • 13 Down: Spin, as a baton – TWIRL
  • 18 Down: With fewer calories, on a label – LITE
  • 23 Down: “Pronto!” – STAT
  • 25 Down: Film buff’s online resource – IMDB
  • 26 Down: Doofus – NINNY
  • 27 Down: Spanish painter Francisco – GOYA
  • 28 Down: “Welcome Back, Kotter” actor Kaplan – GABE
  • 29 Down: Stone of “Poor Things” – EMMA
  • 30 Down: Interesting enough for the front page, say – NEWSWORTHY
  • 33 Down: Hybrid grad program for physician-scientists – MOPHD
  • 34 Down: Loose __ goose – ASA
  • 36 Down: Start over – REDO
  • 37 Down: Dunk Club cookie – OREO
  • 40 Down: Subj. for Neil deGrasse Tyson – ASTR
  • 41 Down: Low-level worker – PEON
  • 44 Down: “Eek!” – YIPE
  • 47 Down: Big name in pizza snacks – TOTINOS
  • 49 Down: Make a pattern using light and shade – DAPPLE
  • 50 Down: Punch, slangily – BIFF
  • 51 Down: Mower targets – LAWNS
  • 52 Down: “The Buccaneers” writer Wharton – EDITH
  • 53 Down: Exec. branch head – POTUS
  • 54 Down: Hen’s perch – ROOST
  • 58 Down: Cherry centers – PITS
  • 59 Down: Sparkling Italian wine – ASTI
  • 60 Down: Croc, e.g. – SHOE
  • 63 Down: Malicious spell – HEX
  • 64 Down: __Clean: stain remover – OXI
  • 65 Down: Texter’s “I’d say” – IMO

Today’s Washington Post crossword hits a nice balance between clever and accessible. The theme clues play off each other cleanly, with a few modern pop-culture touches that keep it fresh. The grid flows well with no awkward fill or obscure trivia, and the starred entries tie together in a satisfying way once you spot the link. Overall, a smooth, midweek-level puzzle that rewards attention without overcomplicating things.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

