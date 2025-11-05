Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 6, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide
Note: Washington Post and LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 6, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Bundle of wheat – Starts with “S “
- 6 Across: Social media annoyance – Starts with “B“
- 9 Across: Endures – Starts with “L“
- 14 Across: Accord, for one – Starts with “H“
- 15 Across: Dazzle – Starts with “A“
- 16 Across: Earthy colour – Starts with “O“
- 17 Across: Urgent care specialist, briefly – Starts with “E“
- 18 Across: Work of fiction? – Starts with “L“
- 19 Across: Was part of a row – Starts with “O“
- 20 Across: End of an academic address – Starts with “E“
- 21 Across: Start to knock? – Starts with “S“
- 24 Across: Actress Noblezada – Starts with “E“
- 25 Across: Copycat – Starts with “R“
- 27 Across: Copycat – Starts with “S“
- 29 Across: Pinged online – Starts with “I “
- 30 Across: “Carpe diem” hashtag – Starts with “Y“
- 31 Across: Like streets in Dickens novels – Starts with “G“
- 34 Across: Lobster claw – Starts with “P“
- 38 Across: “__ we meet again” – Starts with “U“
- 39 Across: German pronoun – Starts with “I“
- 42 Across: Arboreal marsupial – Starts with “K“
- 43 Across: Kin of equi- – Starts with “I“
- 44 Across: Oft-pierced body part – Starts with “E“
- 47 Across: __-fi – Starts with “S“
- 48 Across: “The Idol” star Lily-Rose – Starts with “D“
- 50 Across: Bread – Starts with “M“
- 51 Across: Comics icon Lee – Starts with “S“
- 52 Across: “What __ can I do?” – Starts with “E“
- 53 Across: Like some monologues – Starts with “I“
- 54 Across: Pom sounds – Starts with “Y“
- 55 Across: Betray, or what can be found three times in this puzzle – Starts with “D“
- 58 Across: Home for lanternfish – Starts with “D“
- 60 Across: Broadcast hour – Starts with “A“
- 63 Across: How a detective might work – Starts with “O“
- 64 Across: Drew back – Starts with “R“
- 65 Across: Motive for a cover-up? – Starts with “M“
- 66 Across: Genre portmanteau – Starts with “D“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Like chiffon – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: Swarm – Starts with “H”
- 3 Down: Land – Starts with “E“
- 4 Down: Hustle and bustle – Starts with “A“
- 5 Down: Copycat – Starts with “F“
- 6 Down: “The Hunger Games: The __ of Songbirds & Snakes” – Starts with “B“
- 7 Down: Scrape covered by a Welly Bravery Bandage, e.g. – Starts with “O“
- 8 Down: Itty-bitty – Starts with “T“
- 9 Down: Copycat – Starts with “L“
- 10 Down: Spanish “here” – Starts with “A“
- 11 Down: Create ribbons – Starts with “S“
- 12 Down: Rome’s __ Fountain – Starts with “T“
- 13 Down: Accord, for one – Starts with “S“
- 22 Down: “Gangsta Rap” rapper – Starts with “I“
- 23 Down: Partly removable roof – Starts with “T“
- 26 Down: Reinhart of “Riverdale” – Starts with “L“
- 28 Down: Taboo – Starts with “N“
- 31 Down: Manual – Starts with “G“
- 32 Down: Adams who photographed 36-Down – Starts with “A“
- 33 Down: Freezes – Starts with “S“
- 35 Down: Put out of one’s mind – Starts with “C“
- 36 Down: Yosemite summit, informally – Starts with “E“
- 37 Down: Falls from the sky – Starts with R“
- 39 Down: Thatcherism creator, familiarly – Starts with “I“
- 40 Down: Copycat – Starts with “C“
- 41 Down: Undisclosed advantage – Starts with “H “
- 45 Down: “Stick a fork in me!” – Starts with “A“
- 46 Down: Obstacle – Starts with “B“
- 49 Down: Third word of the Constitution – Starts with ” P“
- 51 Down: Buddy __ – Starts with “S“
- 56 Down: Exploits – Starts with “U“
- 57 Down: Largest member of the dolphin family – Starts with “O“
- 58 Down: __ Pérignon – Starts with “D“
- 59 Down: Musician Brian who used a Mac to compose “The Microsoft Sound” – Starts with “E“
- 61 Down: Rx order – Starts with “M“
- 62 Down: Big name in ice cream – Starts with “E“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 6, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Bundle of wheat – SHEAF
- 6 Across: Social media annoyance –BOT
- 9 Across: Endures – LASTS
- 14 Across: Accord, for one – HONDA
- 15 Across: Dazzle – AWE
- 16 Across: Earthy colour – OCHRE
- 17 Across: Urgent care specialist, briefly – ERDOC
- 18 Across: Work of fiction? – LIE
- 19 Across: Was part of a row – OARED
- 20 Across: End of an academic address – EDU
- 21 Across: Start to knock? – SILENTK
- 24 Across: Actress Noblezada – EVA
- 25 Across: Copycat – REPLICA
- 27 Across: Copycat – STANDIN
- 29 Across: Pinged online –IMED
- 30 Across: “Carpe diem” hashtag – YOLO
- 31 Across: Like streets in Dickens novels – GASLIT
- 34 Across: Lobster claw – PINCHER
- 38 Across: “__ we meet again” – UNTIL
- 39 Across: German pronoun – ICH
- 42 Across: Arboreal marsupial – KOALA
- 43 Across: Kin of equi- – ISO
- 44 Across: Oft-pierced body part – EARLOBE
- 47 Across: __-fi – SCI
- 48 Across: “The Idol” star Lily-Rose – DEPP
- 50 Across: Bread –MOOLA
- 51 Across: Comics icon Lee – STAN
- 52 Across: “What __ can I do?” – ELSE
- 53 Across: Like some monologues – INNER
- 54 Across: Pom sounds – YAPS
- 55 Across: Betray, or what can be found three times in this puzzle – DOUBLECROSS
- 58 Across: Home for lanternfish – DEEPSEA
- 60 Across: Broadcast hour – AIRTIME
- 63 Across: How a detective might work – ONALEAD
- 64 Across: Drew back – RECEDED
- 65 Across: Motive for a cover-up? – MODESTY
- 66 Across: Genre portmanteau – DRAMEDY
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Like chiffon – SHEER
- 2 Down: Swarm – HORDE
- 3 Down: Land – ENDUP
- 4 Down: Hustle and bustle – ADO
- 5 Down: Copycat – FACSIMILE
- 6 Down: “The Hunger Games: The __ of Songbirds & Snakes” – BALLAD
- 7 Down: Scrape covered by a Welly Bravery Bandage, e.g. – OWIE
- 8 Down: Itty-bitty –TEENSY
- 9 Down: Copycat – LOOKALIKE
- 10 Down: Spanish “here” – ACA
- 11 Down: Create ribbons – SHRED
- 12 Down: Rome’s __ Fountain – TREVI
- 13 Down: Accord, for one –SEDAH
- 22 Down: “Gangsta Rap” rapper – ICET
- 23 Down: Partly removable roof – TTOP
- 26 Down: Reinhart of “Riverdale” – LILI
- 28 Down: Taboo – NONO
- 31 Down: Manual – GUIDE
- 32 Down: Adams who photographed 36-Down – ANSEL
- 33 Down: Freezes – STOPSDEAD
- 35 Down: Put out of one’s mind – CASTASIDE
- 36 Down: Yosemite summit, informally – ECLAP
- 37 Down: Falls from the sky – RAINS
- 39 Down: Thatcherism creator, familiarly – IRONLADY
- 40 Down: Copycat – CLONE
- 41 Down: Undisclosed advantage –
- 45 Down: “Stick a fork in me!” – HOLECARD
- 46 Down: Obstacle – BARRIER
- 49 Down: Third word of the Constitution – PEOPLE
- 51 Down: Buddy __ – SYSTEM
- 56 Down: Exploits – USES
- 57 Down: Largest member of the dolphin family – ORCA
- 58 Down: __ Pérignon – DOM
- 59 Down: Musician Brian who used a Mac to compose “The Microsoft Sound” – ENO
- 61 Down: Rx order – MED
- 62 Down: Big name in ice cream – EDY
Today’s Washington Post crossword leans smart and compact, with clean construction and a few playful clues that reward lateral thinking. The grid feels smooth with minimal filler, and the modern touches make it feel current without trying too hard. The theme is subtle but satisfying once it clicks, showing solid craftsmanship and editing. A concise, enjoyable solve with just the right amount of bite.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
