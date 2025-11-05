Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 6, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide

Note: Washington Post and LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 6, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Bundle of wheat – Starts with “ S “

Bundle of wheat – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Social media annoyance – Starts with “ B “

Social media annoyance – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Endures – Starts with “ L “

Endures – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Accord, for one – Starts with “ H “

Accord, for one – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Dazzle – Starts with “ A “

Dazzle – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Earthy colour – Starts with “ O “

Earthy colour – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Urgent care specialist, briefly – Starts with “ E “

Urgent care specialist, briefly – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: Work of fiction? – Starts with “ L “

Work of fiction? – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Was part of a row – Starts with “ O “

Was part of a row – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: End of an academic address – Starts with “ E “

End of an academic address – Starts with “ “ 21 Across: Start to knock? – Starts with “ S “

Start to knock? – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: Actress Noblezada – Starts with “ E “

Actress Noblezada – Starts with “ “ 25 Across: Copycat – Starts with “ R “

Copycat – Starts with “ “ 27 Across: Copycat – Starts with “ S “

Copycat – Starts with “ “ 29 Across: Pinged online – Starts with “ I “

Pinged online – Starts with “ “ 30 Across: “Carpe diem” hashtag – Starts with “ Y “

“Carpe diem” hashtag – Starts with “ “ 31 Across: Like streets in Dickens novels – Starts with “ G “

Like streets in Dickens novels – Starts with “ “ 34 Across: Lobster claw – Starts with “ P “

Lobster claw – Starts with “ “ 38 Across: “__ we meet again” – Starts with “ U “

“__ we meet again” – Starts with “ “ 39 Across: German pronoun – Starts with “ I “

German pronoun – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Arboreal marsupial – Starts with “ K “

Arboreal marsupial – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: Kin of equi- – Starts with “ I “

Kin of equi- – Starts with “ “ 44 Across: Oft-pierced body part – Starts with “ E “

Oft-pierced body part – Starts with “ “ 47 Across: __-fi – Starts with “ S “

__-fi – Starts with “ “ 48 Across: “The Idol” star Lily-Rose – Starts with “ D “

“The Idol” star Lily-Rose – Starts with “ “ 50 Across: Bread – Starts with “ M “

Bread – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: Comics icon Lee – Starts with “ S “

Comics icon Lee – Starts with “ “ 52 Across: “What __ can I do?” – Starts with “ E “

“What __ can I do?” – Starts with “ “ 53 Across: Like some monologues – Starts with “ I “

Like some monologues – Starts with “ “ 54 Across: Pom sounds – Starts with “ Y “

Pom sounds – Starts with “ “ 55 Across: Betray, or what can be found three times in this puzzle – Starts with “ D “

Betray, or what can be found three times in this puzzle – Starts with “ “ 58 Across: Home for lanternfish – Starts with “ D “

Home for lanternfish – Starts with “ “ 60 Across: Broadcast hour – Starts with “ A “

Broadcast hour – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: How a detective might work – Starts with “ O “

How a detective might work – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Drew back – Starts with “ R “

Drew back – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Motive for a cover-up? – Starts with “ M “

Motive for a cover-up? – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: Genre portmanteau – Starts with “D“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Like chiffon – Starts with “ S “

Like chiffon – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Swarm – Starts with “ H”

Swarm – Starts with “ 3 Down: Land – Starts with “ E “

Land – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Hustle and bustle – Starts with “ A “

Hustle and bustle – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Copycat – Starts with “ F “

Copycat – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: “The Hunger Games: The __ of Songbirds & Snakes” – Starts with “ B “

“The Hunger Games: The __ of Songbirds & Snakes” – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Scrape covered by a Welly Bravery Bandage, e.g. – Starts with “ O “

Scrape covered by a Welly Bravery Bandage, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Itty-bitty – Starts with “ T “

Itty-bitty – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Copycat – Starts with “ L “

Copycat – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Spanish “here” – Starts with “ A “

Spanish “here” – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Create ribbons – Starts with “ S “

Create ribbons – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Rome’s __ Fountain – Starts with “ T “

Rome’s __ Fountain – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Accord, for one – Starts with “ S “

Accord, for one – Starts with “ “ 22 Down: “Gangsta Rap” rapper – Starts with “ I “

“Gangsta Rap” rapper – Starts with “ “ 23 Down: Partly removable roof – Starts with “ T “

Partly removable roof – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: Reinhart of “Riverdale” – Starts with “ L “

Reinhart of “Riverdale” – Starts with “ “ 28 Down: Taboo – Starts with “ N “

Taboo – Starts with “ “ 31 Down: Manual – Starts with “ G “

Manual – Starts with “ “ 32 Down: Adams who photographed 36-Down – Starts with “ A “

Adams who photographed 36-Down – Starts with “ “ 33 Down: Freezes – Starts with “ S “

Freezes – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: Put out of one’s mind – Starts with “ C “

Put out of one’s mind – Starts with “ “ 36 Down: Yosemite summit, informally – Starts with “ E “

Yosemite summit, informally – Starts with “ “ 37 Down: Falls from the sky – Starts with R “

Falls from the sky – Starts with “ 39 Down: Thatcherism creator, familiarly – Starts with “ I “

Thatcherism creator, familiarly – Starts with “ “ 40 Down: Copycat – Starts with “ C “

Copycat – Starts with “ “ 41 Down: Undisclosed advantage – Starts with “ H “

Undisclosed advantage – Starts with “ “ 45 Down: “Stick a fork in me!” – Starts with “ A “

“Stick a fork in me!” – Starts with “ “ 46 Down: Obstacle – Starts with “ B “

Obstacle – Starts with “ “ 49 Down: Third word of the Constitution – Starts with ” P “

Third word of the Constitution – Starts with ” “ 51 Down: Buddy __ – Starts with “ S “

Buddy __ – Starts with “ “ 56 Down: Exploits – Starts with “ U “

Exploits – Starts with “ “ 57 Down: Largest member of the dolphin family – Starts with “ O “

Largest member of the dolphin family – Starts with “ “ 58 Down: __ Pérignon – Starts with “ D “

__ Pérignon – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Musician Brian who used a Mac to compose “The Microsoft Sound” – Starts with “ E “

Musician Brian who used a Mac to compose “The Microsoft Sound” – Starts with “ “ 61 Down: Rx order – Starts with “ M “

Rx order – Starts with “ “ 62 Down: Big name in ice cream – Starts with “E“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 6, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Bundle of wheat – SHEAF

Bundle of wheat – 6 Across: Social media annoyance – BOT

Social media annoyance – 9 Across: Endures – LASTS

Endures – 14 Across: Accord, for one – HONDA

Accord, for one – 15 Across: Dazzle – AWE

Dazzle – 16 Across: Earthy colour – OCHRE

Earthy colour – 17 Across: Urgent care specialist, briefly – ERDOC

Urgent care specialist, briefly – 18 Across: Work of fiction? – LIE

Work of fiction? – 19 Across: Was part of a row – OARED

Was part of a row – 20 Across: End of an academic address – EDU

End of an academic address – 21 Across: Start to knock? – SILENTK

Start to knock? – 24 Across: Actress Noblezada – EVA

Actress Noblezada – 25 Across: Copycat – REPLICA

Copycat – 27 Across: Copycat – STANDIN

Copycat – 29 Across: Pinged online – IMED

Pinged online – 30 Across: “Carpe diem” hashtag – YOLO

“Carpe diem” hashtag – 31 Across: Like streets in Dickens novels – GASLIT

Like streets in Dickens novels – 34 Across: Lobster claw – PINCHER

Lobster claw – 38 Across: “__ we meet again” – UNTIL

“__ we meet again” – 39 Across: German pronoun – ICH

German pronoun – 42 Across: Arboreal marsupial – KOALA

Arboreal marsupial – 43 Across: Kin of equi- – ISO

Kin of equi- – 44 Across: Oft-pierced body part – EARLOBE

Oft-pierced body part – 47 Across: __-fi – SCI

__-fi – 48 Across: “The Idol” star Lily-Rose – DEPP

“The Idol” star Lily-Rose – 50 Across: Bread – MOOLA

Bread – 51 Across: Comics icon Lee – STAN

Comics icon Lee – 52 Across: “What __ can I do?” – ELSE

“What __ can I do?” – 53 Across: Like some monologues – INNER

Like some monologues – 54 Across: Pom sounds – YAPS

Pom sounds – 55 Across: Betray, or what can be found three times in this puzzle – DOUBLECROSS

Betray, or what can be found three times in this puzzle – 58 Across: Home for lanternfish – DEEPSEA

Home for lanternfish – 60 Across: Broadcast hour – AIRTIME

Broadcast hour – 63 Across: How a detective might work – ONALEAD

How a detective might work – 64 Across: Drew back – RECEDED

Drew back – 65 Across: Motive for a cover-up? – MODESTY

Motive for a cover-up? – 66 Across: Genre portmanteau – DRAMEDY

Down Answers 1 Down: Like chiffon – SHEER

Like chiffon – 2 Down: Swarm – HORDE

Swarm – 3 Down: Land – ENDUP

Land – 4 Down: Hustle and bustle – ADO

Hustle and bustle – 5 Down: Copycat – FACSIMILE

Copycat – 6 Down: “The Hunger Games: The __ of Songbirds & Snakes” – BALLAD

“The Hunger Games: The __ of Songbirds & Snakes” – 7 Down: Scrape covered by a Welly Bravery Bandage, e.g. – OWIE

Scrape covered by a Welly Bravery Bandage, e.g. – 8 Down: Itty-bitty – TEENSY

Itty-bitty – 9 Down: Copycat – LOOKALIKE

Copycat – 10 Down: Spanish “here” – ACA

Spanish “here” – 11 Down: Create ribbons – SHRED

Create ribbons – 12 Down: Rome’s __ Fountain – TREVI

Rome’s __ Fountain – 13 Down: Accord, for one – SEDAH

Accord, for one – 22 Down: “Gangsta Rap” rapper – ICET

“Gangsta Rap” rapper – 23 Down: Partly removable roof – TTOP

Partly removable roof – 26 Down: Reinhart of “Riverdale” – LILI

Reinhart of “Riverdale” – 28 Down: Taboo – NONO

Taboo – 31 Down: Manual – GUIDE

Manual – 32 Down: Adams who photographed 36-Down – ANSEL

Adams who photographed 36-Down – 33 Down: Freezes – STOPSDEAD

Freezes – 35 Down: Put out of one’s mind – CASTASIDE

Put out of one’s mind – 36 Down: Yosemite summit, informally – ECLAP

Yosemite summit, informally – 37 Down: Falls from the sky – RAINS

Falls from the sky – 39 Down: Thatcherism creator, familiarly – IRONLADY

Thatcherism creator, familiarly – 40 Down: Copycat – CLONE

Copycat – 41 Down: Undisclosed advantage –

Undisclosed advantage – 45 Down: “Stick a fork in me!” – HOLECARD

“Stick a fork in me!” – 46 Down: Obstacle – BARRIER

Obstacle – 49 Down: Third word of the Constitution – PEOPLE

Third word of the Constitution – 51 Down: Buddy __ – SYSTEM

Buddy __ – 56 Down: Exploits – USES

Exploits – 57 Down: Largest member of the dolphin family – ORCA

Largest member of the dolphin family – 58 Down: __ Pérignon – DOM

__ Pérignon – 59 Down: Musician Brian who used a Mac to compose “The Microsoft Sound” – ENO

Musician Brian who used a Mac to compose “The Microsoft Sound” – 61 Down: Rx order – MED

Rx order – 62 Down: Big name in ice cream – EDY

Today’s Washington Post crossword leans smart and compact, with clean construction and a few playful clues that reward lateral thinking. The grid feels smooth with minimal filler, and the modern touches make it feel current without trying too hard. The theme is subtle but satisfying once it clicks, showing solid craftsmanship and editing. A concise, enjoyable solve with just the right amount of bite.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.