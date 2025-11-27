Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – 27 November, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 27, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across Christie’s “Evil __ the Sun” – Starts with “U“
- 6 Across Annual vaccine target – Starts with “F“
- 9 Across Secret supply – Starts with “S“
- 14 Across Bolsters – Starts with “F“
- 16 Across Natural dye for some brides – Starts with “H“
- 17 Across Citrus-infused brew – Starts with “O“
- 18 Across Foodie site with a Dining Out section – Starts with “E“
- 19 Across Walk or trot – Starts with “G“
- 20 Across Seuss character who advocates eating green – Starts with “S“
- 21 Across Bobby of hockey – Starts with “O“
- 23 Across Some Ram pickups – Starts with “D“
- 27 Across A short way from – Starts with “N“
- 29 Across Condiment in Indian cuisine – Starts with “R“
- 30 Across K-pop rapper – Starts with “P“
- 31 Across Major export of Côte d’Ivoire – Starts with “C“
- 33 Across Valueless but valuable Scrabble tile – Starts with “B“
- 35 Across Reworks, as text – Starts with “E“
- 37 Across Couch for sitting or sleeping – Starts with “D“
- 42 Across Some characters in “The Hobbit” – Starts with “E“
- 46 Across Needle – Starts with “T“
- 47 Across Siouan people – Starts with “O“
- 50 Across Spine-tingling – Starts with “E“
- 52 Across Read hastily – Starts with “S“
- 53 Across Trick-taking spot – Starts with “B“
- 56 Across Allotted share – Starts with “C“
- 57 Across Cleverly skillful – Starts with “A“
- 58 Across Spanish appetizer – Starts with “T“
- 60 Across Some corporate jets – Starts with “L“
- 61 Across Terse advice for the brokenhearted, and what appears four times in this puzzle – Starts with “G“
- 66 Across “The Luncheon on the Grass” painter – Starts with “M“
- 67 Across Travel plan – Starts with “I“
- 68 Across Winter transports – Starts with “S“
- 69 Across Capital of Georgia? – Starts with “G“
- 70 Across Discourage – Starts with “D“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down Sci-fi craft – Starts with “U“
- 2 Down Neither partner – Starts with “N“
- 3 Down Show for queens – Starts with “D“
- 4 Down Mediterranean peak – Starts with “E“
- 5 Down Inflexible – Starts with “R“
- 6 Down In very good shape – Starts with “F“
- 7 Down “Da 5 Bloods” director Spike – Starts with “L“
- 8 Down Letters on Erin Jackson’s uniform – Starts with “U“
- 9 Down Clip wool from – Starts with “S“
- 10 Down Join forces – Starts with “T“
- 11 Down Buffoonery – Starts with “A“
- 12 Down Hardly aboveboard – Starts with “S“
- 13 Down Injures – Starts with “H“
- 15 Down Wretched smell – Starts with “F“
- 20 Down Place for witnesses – Starts with “S“
- 21 Down Formerly – Starts with “O“
- 22 Down Paper quantity – Starts with “R“
- 24 Down Smack-__ in the middle – Starts with “D“
- 25 Down “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” writer Scott-Heron – Starts with “G“
- 26 Down Brief prediction that accounts for traffic and weather – Starts with “E“
- 28 Down Took to the hills – Starts with “R“
- 32 Down Tributary stream? – Starts with “O“
- 34 Down Dennings of “Shifting Gears” – Starts with “K”
- 36 Down Freezing shower – Starts with “S“
- 38 Down Word of affirmation – Starts with “Y“
- 39 Down Casino card game – Starts with “B“
- 40 Down Biblical twin of Jacob – Starts with “E“
- 41 Down Lasting impression – Starts with “D“
- 43 Down Evaluate – Starts with “V“
- 44 Down Pitching stat – Starts with “E“
- 45 Down Blood relation, for short – Starts with “S“
- 47 Down Difficult experience – Starts with “O“
- 48 Down Capital of Albania – Starts with “T“
- 49 Down Fragrant – Starts with “O“
- 51 Down Taron’s “Rocketman” role – Starts with “E“
- 53 Down Some essential oils – Starts with “B“
- 54 Down Main ideas – Starts with “G“
- 55 Down Like chalet roofs – Starts with “E“
- 59 Down French father – Starts with “P“
- 61 Down Club date – Starts with “G“
- 62 Down Summer in Paris – Starts with “E“
- 63 Down Form an attachment – Starts with “T“
- 64 Down Wrath – Starts with “I“
- 65 Down Norse war god – Starts with “T“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Christie’s “Evil __ the Sun” – UNDER
- 6 Across: Annual vaccine target – FLU
- 9 Across: Secret supply – STASH
- 14 Across: Bolsters – FORTIFIES
- 16 Across: Natural dye for some brides – HENNA
- 17 Across: Citrus-infused brew – ORANGETEA
- 18 Across: Foodie site with a Dining Out section – EATER
- 19 Across: Walk or trot – GAIT
- 20 Across: Seuss character who advocates eating green – SAMIAM
- 21 Across: Bobby of hockey – ORR
- 23 Across: Some Ram pickups – DODGETRUCKS
- 27 Across: A short way from – NEAR
- 29 Across: Condiment in Indian cuisine – RAITA
- 30 Across: K-pop rapper – PSY
- 31 Across: Major export of Côte d’Ivoire – CACAO
- 33 Across: Valueless but valuable Scrabble tile – BLANK
- 35 Across: Reworks, as text – EMENDS
- 37 Across: Couch for sitting or sleeping – DAYBED
- 42 Across: Some characters in “The Hobbit” – ELVES
- 46 Across: Needle – TEASE
- 47 Across: Siouan people – OTO
- 50 Across: Spine-tingling – EERIE
- 52 Across: Read hastily – SCAN
- 53 Across: Trick-taking spot – BIRDGETABLE
- 56 Across: Allotted share – CUT
- 57 Across: Cleverly skillful – ADROIT
- 58 Across: Spanish appetizer – TAPA
- 60 Across: Some corporate jets – LEAERS
- 61 Across: Terse advice for the brokenhearted, and what appears four times in this puzzle – GETOVERIT
- 66 Across: “The Luncheon on the Grass” painter – MANET
- 67 Across: Travel plan – ITINERARY
- 68 Across: Winter transports – SLEDS
- 69 Across: Capital of Georgia? – GEE
- 70 Across: Discourage – DETER
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Sci-fi craft – UFO
- 2 Down: Neither partner – NOR
- 3 Down: Show for queens – DRAGRACE
- 4 Down: Mediterranean peak – ETNA
- 5 Down: Inflexible – RIGID
- 6 Down: In very good shape – FIT
- 7 Down: “Da 5 Bloods” director Spike – LEE
- 8 Down: Letters on Erin Jackson’s uniform – USA
- 9 Down: Clip wool from – SHEAR
- 10 Down: Join forces – TEAMUP
- 11 Down: Buffoonery –ANTICS
- 12 Down: Hardly above-board – SNEAKY
- 13 Down: Injures – HARMS
- 15 Down: Wretched smell – FETOR
- 20 Down: Place for witnesses – STAND
- 21 Down: Formerly – ONCE
- 22 Down: Paper quantity – REAM
- 24 Down: Smack-__ in the middle – DAB
- 25 Down: “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” writer Scott-Heron – GIL
- 26 Down: Brief prediction that accounts for traffic and weather – ETA
- 28 Down: Took to the hills – RAN
- 32 Down: Tributary stream? – ODE
- 34 Down: Dennings of “Shifting Gears” – KAT
- 36 Down: Freezing shower – SLEET
- 38 Down: Word of affirmation – YES
- 39 Down: Casino card game – BACCARAT
- 40 Down: Biblical twin of Jacob – ESAU
- 41 Down: Lasting impression – DENT
- 43 Down: Evaluate – VET
- 44 Down: Pitching stat – ERA
- 45 Down: Blood relation, for short – SIB
- 47 Down: Difficult experience – ORDEAL
- 48 Down: Capital of Albania – TIRANE
- 49 Down: Fragrant – ODORED
- 51 Down: Taron’s “Rocketman” role – ELTON
- 53 Down: Some essential oils – BALMS
- 54 Down: Main ideas – GISTS
- 55 Down: Like chalet roofs – EAVED
- 59 Down: French father – PERE
- 61 Down: Club date – GIG
- 62 Down: Summer in Paris – ETE
- 63 Down: Form an attachment – TIE
- 64 Down: Wrath – IRE
- 65 Down: Norse war god – TYR
Today’s Washington Post crossword had a really clean, confident flow with a theme that snapped into place in a satisfying way. The long entries were lively and well chosen, giving the grid a strong backbone without weighing it down. Cluing struck a nice balance — clear, fair, and just clever enough to keep the solve fun. The fill around it stayed smooth, with no awkward crossings or rough patches to br
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.