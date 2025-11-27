Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – 27 November, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 27, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across Christie’s “Evil __ the Sun” – Starts with “ U “

Christie’s “Evil __ the Sun” – Starts with “ “ 6 Across Annual vaccine target – Starts with “ F “

Annual vaccine target – Starts with “ “ 9 Across Secret supply – Starts with “ S “

Secret supply – Starts with “ “ 14 Across Bolsters – Starts with “ F “

Bolsters – Starts with “ “ 16 Across Natural dye for some brides – Starts with “ H “

Natural dye for some brides – Starts with “ “ 17 Across Citrus-infused brew – Starts with “ O “

Citrus-infused brew – Starts with “ “ 18 Across Foodie site with a Dining Out section – Starts with “ E “

Foodie site with a Dining Out section – Starts with “ “ 19 Across Walk or trot – Starts with “ G “

Walk or trot – Starts with “ “ 20 Across Seuss character who advocates eating green – Starts with “ S “

Seuss character who advocates eating green – Starts with “ “ 21 Across Bobby of hockey – Starts with “ O “

Bobby of hockey – Starts with “ “ 23 Across Some Ram pickups – Starts with “ D “

Some Ram pickups – Starts with “ “ 27 Across A short way from – Starts with “ N “

A short way from – Starts with “ “ 29 Across Condiment in Indian cuisine – Starts with “ R “

Condiment in Indian cuisine – Starts with “ “ 30 Across K-pop rapper – Starts with “ P “

K-pop rapper – Starts with “ “ 31 Across Major export of Côte d’Ivoire – Starts with “ C “

Major export of Côte d’Ivoire – Starts with “ “ 33 Across Valueless but valuable Scrabble tile – Starts with “ B “

Valueless but valuable Scrabble tile – Starts with “ “ 35 Across Reworks, as text – Starts with “ E “

Reworks, as text – Starts with “ “ 37 Across Couch for sitting or sleeping – Starts with “ D “

Couch for sitting or sleeping – Starts with “ “ 42 Across Some characters in “The Hobbit” – Starts with “ E “

Some characters in “The Hobbit” – Starts with “ “ 46 Across Needle – Starts with “ T “

Needle – Starts with “ “ 47 Across Siouan people – Starts with “ O “

Siouan people – Starts with “ “ 50 Across Spine-tingling – Starts with “ E “

Spine-tingling – Starts with “ “ 52 Across Read hastily – Starts with “ S “

Read hastily – Starts with “ “ 53 Across Trick-taking spot – Starts with “ B “

Trick-taking spot – Starts with “ “ 56 Across Allotted share – Starts with “ C “

Allotted share – Starts with “ “ 57 Across Cleverly skillful – Starts with “ A “

Cleverly skillful – Starts with “ “ 58 Across Spanish appetizer – Starts with “ T “

Spanish appetizer – Starts with “ “ 60 Across Some corporate jets – Starts with “ L “

Some corporate jets – Starts with “ “ 61 Across Terse advice for the brokenhearted, and what appears four times in this puzzle – Starts with “ G “

Terse advice for the brokenhearted, and what appears four times in this puzzle – Starts with “ “ 66 Across “The Luncheon on the Grass” painter – Starts with “ M “

“The Luncheon on the Grass” painter – Starts with “ “ 67 Across Travel plan – Starts with “ I “

Travel plan – Starts with “ “ 68 Across Winter transports – Starts with “ S “

Winter transports – Starts with “ “ 69 Across Capital of Georgia? – Starts with “ G “

Capital of Georgia? – Starts with “ “ 70 Across Discourage – Starts with “D“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down Sci-fi craft – Starts with “ U “

Sci-fi craft – Starts with “ “ 2 Down Neither partner – Starts with “ N “

Neither partner – Starts with “ “ 3 Down Show for queens – Starts with “ D “

Show for queens – Starts with “ “ 4 Down Mediterranean peak – Starts with “ E “

Mediterranean peak – Starts with “ “ 5 Down Inflexible – Starts with “ R “

Inflexible – Starts with “ “ 6 Down In very good shape – Starts with “ F “

In very good shape – Starts with “ “ 7 Down “Da 5 Bloods” director Spike – Starts with “ L “

“Da 5 Bloods” director Spike – Starts with “ “ 8 Down Letters on Erin Jackson’s uniform – Starts with “ U “

Letters on Erin Jackson’s uniform – Starts with “ “ 9 Down Clip wool from – Starts with “ S “

Clip wool from – Starts with “ “ 10 Down Join forces – Starts with “ T “

Join forces – Starts with “ “ 11 Down Buffoonery – Starts with “ A “

Buffoonery – Starts with “ “ 12 Down Hardly aboveboard – Starts with “ S “

Hardly aboveboard – Starts with “ “ 13 Down Injures – Starts with “ H “

Injures – Starts with “ “ 15 Down Wretched smell – Starts with “ F “

Wretched smell – Starts with “ “ 20 Down Place for witnesses – Starts with “ S “

Place for witnesses – Starts with “ “ 21 Down Formerly – Starts with “ O “

Formerly – Starts with “ “ 22 Down Paper quantity – Starts with “ R “

Paper quantity – Starts with “ “ 24 Down Smack-__ in the middle – Starts with “ D “

Smack-__ in the middle – Starts with “ “ 25 Down “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” writer Scott-Heron – Starts with “ G “

“The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” writer Scott-Heron – Starts with “ “ 26 Down Brief prediction that accounts for traffic and weather – Starts with “ E “

Brief prediction that accounts for traffic and weather – Starts with “ “ 28 Down Took to the hills – Starts with “ R “

Took to the hills – Starts with “ “ 32 Down Tributary stream? – Starts with “ O “

Tributary stream? – Starts with “ “ 34 Down Dennings of “Shifting Gears” – Starts with “ K”

Dennings of “Shifting Gears” – Starts with “ 36 Down Freezing shower – Starts with “ S “

Freezing shower – Starts with “ “ 38 Down Word of affirmation – Starts with “ Y “

Word of affirmation – Starts with “ “ 39 Down Casino card game – Starts with “ B “

Casino card game – Starts with “ “ 40 Down Biblical twin of Jacob – Starts with “ E “

Biblical twin of Jacob – Starts with “ “ 41 Down Lasting impression – Starts with “ D “

Lasting impression – Starts with “ “ 43 Down Evaluate – Starts with “ V “

Evaluate – Starts with “ “ 44 Down Pitching stat – Starts with “ E “

Pitching stat – Starts with “ “ 45 Down Blood relation, for short – Starts with “ S “

Blood relation, for short – Starts with “ “ 47 Down Difficult experience – Starts with “ O “

Difficult experience – Starts with “ “ 48 Down Capital of Albania – Starts with “ T “

Capital of Albania – Starts with “ “ 49 Down Fragrant – Starts with “ O “

Fragrant – Starts with “ “ 51 Down Taron’s “Rocketman” role – Starts with “ E “

Taron’s “Rocketman” role – Starts with “ “ 53 Down Some essential oils – Starts with “ B “

Some essential oils – Starts with “ “ 54 Down Main ideas – Starts with “ G “

Main ideas – Starts with “ “ 55 Down Like chalet roofs – Starts with “ E “

Like chalet roofs – Starts with “ “ 59 Down French father – Starts with “ P “

French father – Starts with “ “ 61 Down Club date – Starts with “ G “

Club date – Starts with “ “ 62 Down Summer in Paris – Starts with “ E “

Summer in Paris – Starts with “ “ 63 Down Form an attachment – Starts with “ T “

Form an attachment – Starts with “ “ 64 Down Wrath – Starts with “ I “

Wrath – Starts with “ “ 65 Down Norse war god – Starts with “T“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025

1 Across: UNDER

6 Across: FLU

9 Across: STASH

14 Across: FORTIFIES

16 Across: HENNA

17 Across: ORANGETEA

18 Across: EATER

19 Across: GAIT

20 Across: SAMIAM

21 Across: ORR

23 Across: DODGETRUCKS

27 Across: NEAR

29 Across: RAITA

30 Across: PSY

31 Across: CACAO

33 Across: BLANK

35 Across: EMENDS

37 Across: DAYBED

42 Across: ELVES

46 Across: TEASE

47 Across: OTO

50 Across: EERIE

52 Across: SCAN

53 Across: BIRDGETABLE

56 Across: CUT

57 Across: ADROIT

58 Across: TAPA

60 Across: LEAERS

61 Across: GETOVERIT

66 Across: MANET

67 Across: ITINERARY

68 Across: SLEDS

69 Across: GEE

70 Across: DETER

1 Down: UFO

2 Down: NOR

3 Down: DRAGRACE

4 Down: ETNA

5 Down: RIGID

6 Down: FIT

7 Down: LEE

8 Down: USA

9 Down: SHEAR

10 Down: TEAMUP

11 Down: ANTICS

12 Down: SNEAKY

13 Down: HARMS

15 Down: FETOR

20 Down: STAND

21 Down: ONCE

22 Down: REAM

24 Down: DAB

25 Down: GIL

26 Down: ETA

28 Down: RAN

32 Down: ODE

34 Down: KAT

36 Down: SLEET

38 Down: YES

39 Down: BACCARAT

40 Down: ESAU

41 Down: DENT

43 Down: VET

44 Down: ERA

45 Down: SIB

47 Down: ORDEAL

48 Down: TIRANE

49 Down: ODORED

51 Down: ELTON

53 Down: BALMS

54 Down: GISTS

55 Down: EAVED

59 Down: PERE

61 Down: GIG

62 Down: ETE

63 Down: TIE

64 Down: IRE

65 Down: TYR

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a really clean, confident flow with a theme that snapped into place in a satisfying way. The long entries were lively and well chosen, giving the grid a strong backbone without weighing it down. Cluing struck a nice balance — clear, fair, and just clever enough to keep the solve fun. The fill around it stayed smooth, with no awkward crossings or rough patches to br







You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.