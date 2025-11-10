Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 10, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 10, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: __ rug: small carpet – Starts with “A“
- 5 Across: “Cool!” – Starts with “N“
- 10 Across: St. Louis landmark – Starts with “A“
- 14 Across: Player’s set of cards – Starts with “H“
- 15 Across: Peter of “The Maltese Falcon” – Starts with “L“
- 16 Across: Spotlight moment in a concert – Starts with “S“
- 17 Across: Superhero nemesis, often – Starts with “E“
- 19 Across: Antlered deer – Starts with “S“
- 20 Across: Radio, TV, newspapers, etc. – Starts with “M“
- 21 Across: RR stops – Starts with “S“
- 23 Across: Passports, e.g. – Starts with “I“
- 24 Across: Massive dark spots in outer space – Starts with “B“
- 28 Across: Tapioca source – Starts with “C“
- 31 Across: Brewery kilns – Starts with “O“
- 34 Across: Athletic gp. for the Blue Devils – Starts with “A“
- 35 Across: Egg cells – Starts with “O“
- 37 Across: “That is perfect!” – Starts with “L“
- 38 Across: Place for a “No Trespassing” sign – Starts with “P“
- 42 Across: Move to a different folder, e.g. – Starts with “R“
- 43 Across: Schoolyard game – Starts with “T“
- 44 Across: Suffix with percent – Starts with “I“
- 45 Across: Last Supper question from Judas – Starts with “I“
- 46 Across: Beards similar to Vandykes – Starts with “G“
- 49 Across: William S. Burroughs work – Starts with “N“
- 53 Across: Number of players in Connect Four – Starts with “T“
- 55 Across: New York canal – Starts with “E“
- 56 Across: Virtuous – Starts with “M“
- 60 Across: Partake of – Starts with “H“
- 62 Across: Unexpectedly enlightening, and what can be found at the starts of 17-, 24-, 38-, and 49-Across – Starts with “E“
- 65 Across: Celebrates birthdays – Starts with “A“
- 66 Across: Large member of the violin family – Starts with “C“
- 67 Across: Dollop – Starts with “G“
- 68 Across: Swollen mark – Starts with “W“
- 69 Across: Swap – Starts with “T“
- 70 Across: Email folder – Starts with “S“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Throat-clearing sound – Starts with “A“
- 2 Down: Glowing review – Starts with “R“
- 3 Down: Oklahoma home of Vance Air Force Base – Starts with “E“
- 4 Down: Goes off script – Starts with “A“
- 5 Down: Div. for the Phillies – Starts with “N“
- 6 Down: Lithium-__ battery – Starts with “I“
- 7 Down: Pat down at a security checkpoint – Starts with “F“
- 8 Down: Verified fact – Starts with “T“
- 9 Down: Binary type of question – Starts with “Y“
- 10 Down: Donkey – Starts with “A“
- 11 Down: One that takes turns making dinner? – Starts with “R“
- 12 Down: Dressed (in) – Starts with “C“
- 13 Down: Leaves none for others – Starts with “H“
- 18 Down: Fundraising fete – Starts with “G“
- 22 Down: Sailboat with one mast – Starts with “S“
- 25 Down: “Let’s put it to __”: “Show of hands” – Starts with “A“
- 26 Down: Spelunking site – Starts with “C“
- 27 Down: Roof projection – Starts with “E“
- 28 Down: __ pants: calf-length garment – Starts with “C“
- 29 Down: Agricultural measures – Starts with “A“
- 30 Down: Work of fiction considered for a Hugo or Nebula Award – Starts with “S“
- 32 Down: Book name – Starts with “T“
- 33 Down: Eyelid sores – Starts with “S“
- 36 Down: Tending (to) – Starts with “A“
- 37 Down: Enter one’s user name and password – Starts with “L“
- 39 Down: “La Dolce __” – Starts with “V“
- 40 Down: Similar – Starts with “A“
- 41 Down: Prego competitor – Starts with “R“
- 47 Down: Maker of rocket-powered roller skates, in cartoons – Starts with “A“
- 48 Down: Suits found on many a beach bum? – Starts with “T“
- 50 Down: Not hunched over – Starts with “E“
- 51 Down: Renovation project enthusiast, casually – Starts with “D“
- 52 Down: “Futurama” captain with one eye and purple hair – Starts with “L“
- 53 Down: Spring melt – Starts with “T“
- 54 Down: Salary – Starts with “W“
- 57 Down: Agitate – Starts with “R“
- 58 Down: Short story writer? – Starts with “A“
- 59 Down: Pride parade inits. – Starts with “L“
- 61 Down: Ballpark fig. – Starts with “E“
- 63 Down: Having celebrated many birthdays – Starts with “O“
- 64 Down: American writer Edgar Allan __ – Starts with “P“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 10, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: __ rug: small carpet – AREA
- 5 Across: “Cool!” – NIFTY
- 10 Across: St. Louis landmark – ARCH
- 14 Across: Player’s set of cards – HAND
- 15 Across: Peter of “The Maltese Falcon” – LORRE
- 16 Across: Spotlight moment in a concert – SOLO
- 17 Across: Superhero nemesis, often – EVILGENIUS
- 19 Across: Antlered deer – STAG
- 20 Across: Radio, TV, newspapers, etc. – MEDIA
- 21 Across: RR stops – STNS
- 23 Across: Passports, e.g. – IDS
- 24 Across: Massive dark spots in outer space – BLACKHOLES
- 28 Across: Tapioca source – CASSAVA
- 31 Across: Brewery kilns – OASTS
- 34 Across: Athletic gp. for the Blue Devils – ACC
- 35 Across: Egg cells – OVA
- 37 Across: “That is perfect!” – LOVEIT
- 38 Across: Place for a “No Trespassing” sign – PRIVATEPROPERTY
- 42 Across: Move to a different folder, e.g. – REFILE
- 43 Across: Schoolyard game – TAG
- 44 Across: Suffix with percent – ILE
- 45 Across: Last Supper question from Judas –ISITI
- 46 Across: Beards similar to Vandykes –GOATEES
- 49 Across: William S. Burroughs work – NAKEDLUNCH
- 53 Across: Number of players in Connect Four – TWO
- 55 Across: New York canal – ERIE
- 56 Across: Virtuous – MORAL
- 60 Across: Partake of –
- 62 Across: Unexpectedly enlightening, and what can be found at the starts of 17-, 24-, 38-, and 49-Across – EYEOPENING
- 65 Across: Celebrates birthdays – AGES
- 66 Across: Large member of the violin family – CELLO
- 67 Across: Dollop – GLOB
- 68 Across: Swollen mark – WELT
- 69 Across: Swap –TRADE
- 70 Across: Email folder – SENT
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Throat-clearing sound –AHEM
- 2 Down: Glowing review –RAVE
- 3 Down: Oklahoma home of Vance Air Force Base – ENID
- 4 Down: Goes off script – ADLIBS
- 5 Down: Div. for the Phillies –NLE
- 6 Down: Lithium-__ battery –ION
- 7 Down: Pat down at a security checkpoint –FRISK
- 8 Down: Verified fact – TRUTH
- 9 Down: Binary type of question – YESNO
- 10 Down: Donkey – ASS
- 11 Down: One that takes turns making dinner? – ROTIISSERIE
- 12 Down: Dressed (in) – CLAD
- 13 Down: Leaves none for others –HOGS
- 18 Down: Fundraising fete – GALA
- 22 Down: Sailboat with one mast – SLOOP
- 25 Down: “Let’s put it to __”: “Show of hands” – AVOTE
- 26 Down: Spelunking site – CAVE
- 27 Down: Roof projection – EAVE
- 28 Down: __ pants: calf-length garment – CAPRI
- 29 Down: Agricultural measures – ACRES
- 30 Down: Work of fiction considered for a Hugo or Nebula Award – SCIFINOVEL
- 32 Down: Book name – TITLE
- 33 Down: Eyelid sores – STYES
- 36 Down: Tending (to) – APT
- 37 Down: Enter one’s user name and password – LOGON
- 39 Down: “La Dolce __” – VITA
- 40 Down: Similar – ALIKE
- 41 Down: Prego competitor – RAGU
- 47 Down: Maker of rocket-powered roller skates, in cartoons – ACME
- 48 Down: Suits found on many a beach bum? – THONGS
- 50 Down: Not hunched over – ERECT
- 51 Down: Renovation project enthusiast, casually – DIYER
- 52 Down: “Futurama” captain with one eye and purple hair – LEELA
- 53 Down: Spring melt – THAW
- 54 Down: Salary – WAGE
- 57 Down: Agitate – RILE
- 58 Down: Short story writer? – ANON
- 59 Down: Pride parade inits. – LGBT
- 61 Down: Ballpark fig. – EST
- 63 Down: Having celebrated many birthdays – OLD
- 64 Down: American writer Edgar Allan __ – POE
Today’s Washington Post crossword had a sharp concept with solid theme execution. The long entries stood out cleanly and tied into the central idea in a way that felt deliberate but not forced. The fill was smooth, and the cluing hit a smart balance between accessible and challenging. A polished grid that rewarded careful thinking from start to finish.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.