Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 10, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 10, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: __ rug: small carpet – Starts with “ A “

Swap – Starts with “ “ 70 Across: Email folder – Starts with “S“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Throat-clearing sound – Starts with “ A “

Having celebrated many birthdays – Starts with “ “ 64 Down: American writer Edgar Allan __ – Starts with “P“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 10, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: __ rug: small carpet – AREA

Swap – 70 Across: Email folder – SENT

Down Answers 1 Down: Throat-clearing sound – AHEM

Having celebrated many birthdays – 64 Down: American writer Edgar Allan __ – POE

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a sharp concept with solid theme execution. The long entries stood out cleanly and tied into the central idea in a way that felt deliberate but not forced. The fill was smooth, and the cluing hit a smart balance between accessible and challenging. A polished grid that rewarded careful thinking from start to finish.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.