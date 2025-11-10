Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 10, 2025

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 10, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Today's Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 11, 2025

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 10, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

  • 1 Across: __ rug: small carpet – Starts with “A
  • 5 Across: “Cool!” – Starts with “N
  • 10 Across: St. Louis landmark – Starts with “A
  • 14 Across: Player’s set of cards – Starts with “H
  • 15 Across: Peter of “The Maltese Falcon” – Starts with “L
  • 16 Across: Spotlight moment in a concert – Starts with “S
  • 17 Across: Superhero nemesis, often – Starts with “E
  • 19 Across: Antlered deer – Starts with “S
  • 20 Across: Radio, TV, newspapers, etc. – Starts with “M
  • 21 Across: RR stops – Starts with “S
  • 23 Across: Passports, e.g. – Starts with “I
  • 24 Across: Massive dark spots in outer space – Starts with “B
  • 28 Across: Tapioca source – Starts with “C
  • 31 Across: Brewery kilns – Starts with “O
  • 34 Across: Athletic gp. for the Blue Devils – Starts with “A
  • 35 Across: Egg cells – Starts with “O
  • 37 Across: “That is perfect!” – Starts with “L
  • 38 Across: Place for a “No Trespassing” sign – Starts with “P
  • 42 Across: Move to a different folder, e.g. – Starts with “R
  • 43 Across: Schoolyard game – Starts with “T
  • 44 Across: Suffix with percent – Starts with “I
  • 45 Across: Last Supper question from Judas – Starts with “I
  • 46 Across: Beards similar to Vandykes – Starts with “G
  • 49 Across: William S. Burroughs work – Starts with “N
  • 53 Across: Number of players in Connect Four – Starts with “T
  • 55 Across: New York canal – Starts with “E
  • 56 Across: Virtuous – Starts with “M
  • 60 Across: Partake of – Starts with “H
  • 62 Across: Unexpectedly enlightening, and what can be found at the starts of 17-, 24-, 38-, and 49-Across – Starts with “E
  • 65 Across: Celebrates birthdays – Starts with “A
  • 66 Across: Large member of the violin family – Starts with “C
  • 67 Across: Dollop – Starts with “G
  • 68 Across: Swollen mark – Starts with “W
  • 69 Across: Swap – Starts with “T
  • 70 Across: Email folder – Starts with “S

Down Clues ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Throat-clearing sound – Starts with “A
  • 2 Down: Glowing review – Starts with “R
  • 3 Down: Oklahoma home of Vance Air Force Base – Starts with “E
  • 4 Down: Goes off script – Starts with “A
  • 5 Down: Div. for the Phillies – Starts with “N
  • 6 Down: Lithium-__ battery – Starts with “I
  • 7 Down: Pat down at a security checkpoint – Starts with “F
  • 8 Down: Verified fact – Starts with “T
  • 9 Down: Binary type of question – Starts with “Y
  • 10 Down: Donkey – Starts with “A
  • 11 Down: One that takes turns making dinner? – Starts with “R
  • 12 Down: Dressed (in) – Starts with “C
  • 13 Down: Leaves none for others – Starts with “H
  • 18 Down: Fundraising fete – Starts with “G
  • 22 Down: Sailboat with one mast – Starts with “S
  • 25 Down: “Let’s put it to __”: “Show of hands” – Starts with “A
  • 26 Down: Spelunking site – Starts with “C
  • 27 Down: Roof projection – Starts with “E
  • 28 Down: __ pants: calf-length garment – Starts with “C
  • 29 Down: Agricultural measures – Starts with “A
  • 30 Down: Work of fiction considered for a Hugo or Nebula Award – Starts with “S
  • 32 Down: Book name – Starts with “T
  • 33 Down: Eyelid sores – Starts with “S
  • 36 Down: Tending (to) – Starts with “A
  • 37 Down: Enter one’s user name and password – Starts with “L
  • 39 Down: “La Dolce __” – Starts with “V
  • 40 Down: Similar – Starts with “A
  • 41 Down: Prego competitor – Starts with “R
  • 47 Down: Maker of rocket-powered roller skates, in cartoons – Starts with “A
  • 48 Down: Suits found on many a beach bum? – Starts with “T
  • 50 Down: Not hunched over – Starts with “E
  • 51 Down: Renovation project enthusiast, casually – Starts with “D
  • 52 Down: “Futurama” captain with one eye and purple hair – Starts with “L
  • 53 Down: Spring melt – Starts with “T
  • 54 Down: Salary – Starts with “W
  • 57 Down: Agitate – Starts with “R
  • 58 Down: Short story writer? – Starts with “A
  • 59 Down: Pride parade inits. – Starts with “L
  • 61 Down: Ballpark fig. – Starts with “E
  • 63 Down: Having celebrated many birthdays – Starts with “O
  • 64 Down: American writer Edgar Allan __ – Starts with “P

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 10, 2025

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: __ rug: small carpet – AREA
  • 5 Across: “Cool!” – NIFTY
  • 10 Across: St. Louis landmark – ARCH
  • 14 Across: Player’s set of cards – HAND
  • 15 Across: Peter of “The Maltese Falcon” – LORRE
  • 16 Across: Spotlight moment in a concert – SOLO
  • 17 Across: Superhero nemesis, often – EVILGENIUS
  • 19 Across: Antlered deer – STAG
  • 20 Across: Radio, TV, newspapers, etc. – MEDIA
  • 21 Across: RR stops – STNS
  • 23 Across: Passports, e.g. – IDS
  • 24 Across: Massive dark spots in outer space – BLACKHOLES
  • 28 Across: Tapioca source – CASSAVA
  • 31 Across: Brewery kilns – OASTS
  • 34 Across: Athletic gp. for the Blue Devils – ACC
  • 35 Across: Egg cells – OVA
  • 37 Across: “That is perfect!” – LOVEIT
  • 38 Across: Place for a “No Trespassing” sign – PRIVATEPROPERTY
  • 42 Across: Move to a different folder, e.g. – REFILE
  • 43 Across: Schoolyard game – TAG
  • 44 Across: Suffix with percent – ILE
  • 45 Across: Last Supper question from Judas –ISITI
  • 46 Across: Beards similar to Vandykes –GOATEES
  • 49 Across: William S. Burroughs work – NAKEDLUNCH
  • 53 Across: Number of players in Connect Four – TWO
  • 55 Across: New York canal – ERIE
  • 56 Across: Virtuous – MORAL
  • 60 Across: Partake of –
  • 62 Across: Unexpectedly enlightening, and what can be found at the starts of 17-, 24-, 38-, and 49-Across – EYEOPENING
  • 65 Across: Celebrates birthdays – AGES
  • 66 Across: Large member of the violin family – CELLO
  • 67 Across: Dollop – GLOB
  • 68 Across: Swollen mark – WELT
  • 69 Across: Swap –TRADE
  • 70 Across: Email folder – SENT

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Throat-clearing sound –AHEM
  • 2 Down: Glowing review –RAVE
  • 3 Down: Oklahoma home of Vance Air Force Base – ENID
  • 4 Down: Goes off script – ADLIBS
  • 5 Down: Div. for the Phillies –NLE
  • 6 Down: Lithium-__ battery –ION
  • 7 Down: Pat down at a security checkpoint –FRISK
  • 8 Down: Verified fact – TRUTH
  • 9 Down: Binary type of question – YESNO
  • 10 Down: Donkey – ASS
  • 11 Down: One that takes turns making dinner? – ROTIISSERIE
  • 12 Down: Dressed (in) – CLAD
  • 13 Down: Leaves none for others –HOGS
  • 18 Down: Fundraising fete – GALA
  • 22 Down: Sailboat with one mast – SLOOP
  • 25 Down: “Let’s put it to __”: “Show of hands” – AVOTE
  • 26 Down: Spelunking site – CAVE
  • 27 Down: Roof projection – EAVE
  • 28 Down: __ pants: calf-length garment – CAPRI
  • 29 Down: Agricultural measures – ACRES
  • 30 Down: Work of fiction considered for a Hugo or Nebula Award – SCIFINOVEL
  • 32 Down: Book name – TITLE
  • 33 Down: Eyelid sores – STYES
  • 36 Down: Tending (to) – APT
  • 37 Down: Enter one’s user name and password – LOGON
  • 39 Down: “La Dolce __” – VITA
  • 40 Down: Similar – ALIKE
  • 41 Down: Prego competitor – RAGU
  • 47 Down: Maker of rocket-powered roller skates, in cartoons – ACME
  • 48 Down: Suits found on many a beach bum? – THONGS
  • 50 Down: Not hunched over – ERECT
  • 51 Down: Renovation project enthusiast, casually – DIYER
  • 52 Down: “Futurama” captain with one eye and purple hair – LEELA
  • 53 Down: Spring melt – THAW
  • 54 Down: Salary – WAGE
  • 57 Down: Agitate – RILE
  • 58 Down: Short story writer? – ANON
  • 59 Down: Pride parade inits. – LGBT
  • 61 Down: Ballpark fig. – EST
  • 63 Down: Having celebrated many birthdays – OLD
  • 64 Down: American writer Edgar Allan __ – POE

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a sharp concept with solid theme execution. The long entries stood out cleanly and tied into the central idea in a way that felt deliberate but not forced. The fill was smooth, and the cluing hit a smart balance between accessible and challenging. A polished grid that rewarded careful thinking from start to finish.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Spin, turn – Crossword Clue Answers

Greece’s Mount ___ – Crossword Clue Answers

Addict – Crossword Clue Answers

Occupation of a dwelling place – Crossword Clue Answers

Sunken Fence – Crossword Clue Answers

Obvious – Crossword Clue Answers

Mountain Nymphs of Greek Myth – Crossword Clue Answers

Misfortune – Crossword Clue Answers

The New Yorker Crossword Clues and Answer: November 11, 2025

Marine Mammal – Crossword Clue Answers