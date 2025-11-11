Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 11, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 11, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Sound from an angry cat – Starts with “H“
- 5 Across: Veil material – Starts with “L“
- 9 Across: Venom-dispensing tooth – Starts with “F“
- 13 Across: Like draft beer – Starts with “O“
- 15 Across: Division d’une nation – Starts with “E“
- 16 Across: Simpson kid who plays the sax – Starts with “L“
- 17 Across: Small egg – Starts with ” O“
- 18 Across: Claptrap – Starts with “B“
- 19 Across: Face-to-face exam – Starts with “O“
- 20 Across: Output of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions – Starts with “P“
- 23 Across: Punk musician Vicious – Starts with “S“
- 24 Across: Pull from behind – Starts with “T“
- 25 Across: Soccer score – Starts with “N“
- 26 Across: Apple mobile platform – Starts with “I“
- 29 Across: Hose that may have a seam up the back – Starts with “N“
- 33 Across: Ramen mushroom – Starts with “E“
- 34 Across: Sassy – Starts with “S“
- 35 Across: Blast from the __ – Starts with “P“
- 38 Across: Sounds of regret – Starts with “S“
- 41 Across: Baked desserts – Starts with “P“
- 42 Across: Group of ships – Starts with ” F“
- 44 Across: Instruction on a Wonderland cake – Starts with “E“
- 46 Across: Common conveyances between suburbs and cities – Starts with “C“
- 51 Across: Twice tre – Starts with “S“
- 52 Across: Pt. of USNA – Starts with ” N“
- 53 Across: Prince, to a king – Starts with “S“
- 54 Across: Flamenco shout – Starts with “O“
- 56 Across: “Three Blind Mice” line, or what can be said of 20-, 29-, and 46-Across – Starts with “S“
- 60 Across: Hardware store purchase – Starts with “T“
- 62 Across: World’s largest furniture retailer – Starts with ” I“
- 63 Across: Skittish – Starts with “T“
- 64 Across: Radio switch letters – Starts with “A“
- 65 Across: Cousin of a gull – Starts with “T“
- 66 Across: Wiggle room – Starts with “S“
- 67 Across: Analogy part – Starts with “I“
- 68 Across: Named, informally – Starts with “I“
- 69 Across: Winter transport – Starts with “S“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Some round earrings – Starts with “H“
- 2 Down: Fruitlessly – Starts with “I“
- 3 Down: Built to last – Starts with “S“
- 4 Down: Sidewalk ice melter – Starts with “S“
- 5 Down: “Big” name in the Coen brothers’ filmography – Starts with “L“
- 6 Down: Small building block – Starts with “A“
- 7 Down: House of cards? – Starts with “C“
- 8 Down: Sharing a common culture – Starts with “E“
- 9 Down: Sheet of ice – Starts with “F“
- 10 Down: Cairo-based carrier from 1982 to 2021 – Starts with “A“
- 11 Down: Govt. intel org. – Starts with “N“
- 12 Down: Actress Gadot – Starts with “G“
- 14 Down: Reed who directed three “Ant-Man” films – Starts with “P“
- 21 Down: Forbidden acts – Starts with “N“
- 22 Down: Edmonton CFL team – Starts with “E“
- 27 Down: Shrek, for one – Starts with “O“
- 28 Down: Phased-out fast planes, for short – Starts with “S“
- 30 Down: Casual “they can do what they want” – Starts with “L“
- 31 Down: Princeton athlete – Starts with “T“
- 32 Down: Hong Kong’s Bank of China Tower architect – Starts with “I“
- 35 Down: Sarge’s charges – Starts with ” P“
- 36 Down: Soothing additive in some cosmetics – Starts with “A“
- 37 Down: Like Muenster and Monterey Jack – Starts with “S“
- 39 Down: Spot for a bowler to hang – Starts with “H“
- 40 Down: Detroit beer baron Bernhard – Starts with “S“
- 43 Down: Prepare to play, as a piano – Starts with “T“
- 45 Down: Some French Impressionist works – Starts with “M“
- 47 Down: Island in French Polynesia – Starts with “T“
- 48 Down: Conjured up – Starts with “E“
- 49 Down: Unexceptional – Starts with “N“
- 50 Down: Artificial water channel – Starts with “S“
- 55 Down: Shut down – Starts with “E“
- 57 Down: Patron saint of sailors – Starts with “E“
- 58 Down: “Where __ we?” – Starts with “W“
- 59 Down: Sounds in pounds – Starts with “Y“
- 60 Down: __ chi: martial art – Starts with “T“
- 61 Down: Meditation sounds – Starts with “O“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 11, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Sound from an angry cat — HISS
- 5 Across: Veil material — LACE
- 9 Across: Venom-dispensing tooth — FANG
- 13 Across: Like draft beer — ONTAP
- 15 Across: Division d’une nation — ETAT
- 16 Across: Simpson kid who plays the sax — LISA
- 17 Across: Small egg — OVULE
- 18 Across: Claptrap — BOSH
- 19 Across: Face-to-face exam — ORAL
- 20 Across: Output of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions — PARTYNOMINEES
- 23 Across: Punk musician Vicious — SID
- 24 Across: Pull from behind — TOW
- 25 Across: Soccer score — NIL
- 26 Across: Apple mobile platform — IOS
- 29 Across: Hose that may have a seam up the back — NYLONSTOCKINGS
- 33 Across: Ramen mushroom — ENOKI
- 34 Across: Sassy — SMART
- 35 Across: Blast from the __ — PAST
- 38 Across: Sounds of regret — SIGHS
- 41 Across: Baked desserts — PIES
- 42 Across: Group of ships — FLEET
- 44 Across: Instruction on a Wonderland cake — EATME
- 46 Across: Common conveyances between suburbs and cities — COMMUTERTRAINS
- 51 Across: Twice tre — SEI
- 52 Across: Pt. of USNA — NAV
- 53 Across: Prince, to a king — SON
- 54 Across: Flamenco shout — OLE
- 56 Across: “Three Blind Mice” line, or what can be said of 20-, 29-, and 46-Across — SEEHOWTHEYRUN
- 60 Across: Hardware store purchase — TOOL
- 62 Across: World’s largest furniture retailer — IKEA
- 63 Across: Skittish — TIMID
- 64 Across: Radio switch letters — AMFM
- 65 Across: Cousin of a gull — TERN
- 66 Across: Wiggle room — SPACE
- 67 Across: Analogy part — ISTO
- 68 Across: Named, informally — IDED
- 69 Across: Winter transport —SLED
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Some round earrings – HOOPS
- 2 Down: Fruitlessly – INVAIN
- 3 Down: Built to last – STURDY
- 4 Down: Sidewalk ice melter – SALT
- 5 Down: “Big” name in the Coen brothers’ filmography – LEBOWSKI
- 6 Down: Small building block – ATOM
- 7 Down: House of cards? – CASINO
- 8 Down: Sharing a common culture – ETHNIC
- 9 Down: Sheet of ice – FLOE
- 10 Down: Cairo-based carrier from 1982 to 2021 – AIRSINAI
- 11 Down: Govt. intel org. – NSA
- 12 Down: Actress Gadot – GAL
- 14 Down: Reed who directed three “Ant-Man” films – PEYTON
- 21 Down: Forbidden acts – NONOS
- 22 Down: Edmonton CFL team – ELKS
- 27 Down: Shrek, for one –OGRE
- 28 Down: Phased-out fast planes, for short – SSTS
- 30 Down: Casual “they can do what they want” – LETEM
- 31 Down: Princeton athlete – TIGER
- 32 Down: Hong Kong’s Bank of China Tower architect – IMPEI
- 35 Down: Sarge’s charges – PFCS
- 36 Down: Soothing additive in some cosmetics – ALOE
- 37 Down: Like Muenster and Monterey Jack – SEMISOFT
- 39 Down: Spot for a bowler to hang – HATSTAND
- 40 Down: Detroit beer baron Bernhard – STROH
- 43 Down: Prepare to play, as a piano – TUNE
- 45 Down: Some French Impressionist works – MANETS
- 47 Down: Island in French Polynesia – TAHITI
- 48 Down: Conjured up – EVOKED
- 49 Down: Unexceptional – NORMAL
- 50 Down: Artificial water channel – SLUICE
- 55 Down: Shut down – ENDED
- 57 Down: Patron saint of sailors – ELMO
- 58 Down: “Where __ we?” – WERE
- 59 Down: Sounds in pounds – YIPS
- 60 Down: __ chi: martial art – TAI
- 61 Down: Meditation sounds – OMS
Today’s Washington Post crossword had a clean, balanced grid that leaned classic but still felt fresh. The fill was solid with almost no junk, and the long across entries were especially satisfying once they clicked. The cluing struck a good middle ground between straightforward and clever, rewarding careful reading over obscure trivia. Overall, it played fair, had a smooth solve flow, and showed thoughtful construction from top to bottom.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.