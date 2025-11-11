Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 11, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 11, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Sound from an angry cat – Starts with “ H “

Sound from an angry cat – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Veil material – Starts with “ L “

Veil material – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Venom-dispensing tooth – Starts with “ F “

Venom-dispensing tooth – Starts with “ “ 13 Across: Like draft beer – Starts with “ O “

Like draft beer – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Division d’une nation – Starts with “ E “

Division d’une nation – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Simpson kid who plays the sax – Starts with “ L “

Simpson kid who plays the sax – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Small egg – Starts with ” O “

Small egg – Starts with ” “ 18 Across: Claptrap – Starts with “ B “

Claptrap – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Face-to-face exam – Starts with “ O “

Face-to-face exam – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: Output of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions – Starts with “ P “

Output of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Punk musician Vicious – Starts with “ S “

Punk musician Vicious – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: Pull from behind – Starts with “ T “

Pull from behind – Starts with “ “ 25 Across: Soccer score – Starts with “ N “

Soccer score – Starts with “ “ 26 Across: Apple mobile platform – Starts with “ I “

Apple mobile platform – Starts with “ “ 29 Across: Hose that may have a seam up the back – Starts with “ N “

Hose that may have a seam up the back – Starts with “ “ 33 Across: Ramen mushroom – Starts with “ E “

Ramen mushroom – Starts with “ “ 34 Across: Sassy – Starts with “ S “

Sassy – Starts with “ “ 35 Across: Blast from the __ – Starts with “ P “

Blast from the __ – Starts with “ “ 38 Across: Sounds of regret – Starts with “ S “

Sounds of regret – Starts with “ “ 41 Across: Baked desserts – Starts with “ P “

Baked desserts – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Group of ships – Starts with ” F “

Group of ships – Starts with ” “ 44 Across: Instruction on a Wonderland cake – Starts with “ E “

Instruction on a Wonderland cake – Starts with “ “ 46 Across: Common conveyances between suburbs and cities – Starts with “ C “

Common conveyances between suburbs and cities – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: Twice tre – Starts with “ S “

Twice tre – Starts with “ “ 52 Across: Pt. of USNA – Starts with ” N “

Pt. of USNA – Starts with ” “ 53 Across: Prince, to a king – Starts with “ S “

Prince, to a king – Starts with “ “ 54 Across: Flamenco shout – Starts with “ O “

Flamenco shout – Starts with “ “ 56 Across: “Three Blind Mice” line, or what can be said of 20-, 29-, and 46-Across – Starts with “ S “

“Three Blind Mice” line, or what can be said of 20-, 29-, and 46-Across – Starts with “ “ 60 Across: Hardware store purchase – Starts with “ T “

Hardware store purchase – Starts with “ “ 62 Across: World’s largest furniture retailer – Starts with ” I “

World’s largest furniture retailer – Starts with ” “ 63 Across: Skittish – Starts with “ T “

Skittish – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Radio switch letters – Starts with “ A “

Radio switch letters – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Cousin of a gull – Starts with “ T “

Cousin of a gull – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: Wiggle room – Starts with “ S “

Wiggle room – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Analogy part – Starts with “ I “

Analogy part – Starts with “ “ 68 Across: Named, informally – Starts with “ I “

Named, informally – Starts with “ “ 69 Across: Winter transport – Starts with “S“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Some round earrings – Starts with “ H “

Some round earrings – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Fruitlessly – Starts with “ I “

Fruitlessly – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Built to last – Starts with “ S “

Built to last – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Sidewalk ice melter – Starts with “ S “

Sidewalk ice melter – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: “Big” name in the Coen brothers’ filmography – Starts with “ L “

“Big” name in the Coen brothers’ filmography – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Small building block – Starts with “ A “

Small building block – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: House of cards? – Starts with “ C “

House of cards? – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Sharing a common culture – Starts with “ E “

Sharing a common culture – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Sheet of ice – Starts with “ F “

Sheet of ice – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Cairo-based carrier from 1982 to 2021 – Starts with “ A “

Cairo-based carrier from 1982 to 2021 – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Govt. intel org. – Starts with “ N “

Govt. intel org. – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Actress Gadot – Starts with “ G “

Actress Gadot – Starts with “ “ 14 Down: Reed who directed three “Ant-Man” films – Starts with “ P “

Reed who directed three “Ant-Man” films – Starts with “ “ 21 Down: Forbidden acts – Starts with “ N “

Forbidden acts – Starts with “ “ 22 Down: Edmonton CFL team – Starts with “ E “

Edmonton CFL team – Starts with “ “ 27 Down: Shrek, for one – Starts with “ O “

Shrek, for one – Starts with “ “ 28 Down: Phased-out fast planes, for short – Starts with “ S “

Phased-out fast planes, for short – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Casual “they can do what they want” – Starts with “ L “

Casual “they can do what they want” – Starts with “ “ 31 Down: Princeton athlete – Starts with “ T “

Princeton athlete – Starts with “ “ 32 Down: Hong Kong’s Bank of China Tower architect – Starts with “ I “

Hong Kong’s Bank of China Tower architect – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: Sarge’s charges – Starts with ” P “

Sarge’s charges – Starts with ” “ 36 Down: Soothing additive in some cosmetics – Starts with “ A “

Soothing additive in some cosmetics – Starts with “ “ 37 Down: Like Muenster and Monterey Jack – Starts with “ S “

Like Muenster and Monterey Jack – Starts with “ “ 39 Down: Spot for a bowler to hang – Starts with “ H “

Spot for a bowler to hang – Starts with “ “ 40 Down: Detroit beer baron Bernhard – Starts with “ S “

Detroit beer baron Bernhard – Starts with “ “ 43 Down: Prepare to play, as a piano – Starts with “ T “

Prepare to play, as a piano – Starts with “ “ 45 Down: Some French Impressionist works – Starts with “ M “

Some French Impressionist works – Starts with “ “ 47 Down: Island in French Polynesia – Starts with “ T “

Island in French Polynesia – Starts with “ “ 48 Down: Conjured up – Starts with “ E “

Conjured up – Starts with “ “ 49 Down: Unexceptional – Starts with “ N “

Unexceptional – Starts with “ “ 50 Down: Artificial water channel – Starts with “ S “

Artificial water channel – Starts with “ “ 55 Down: Shut down – Starts with “ E “

Shut down – Starts with “ “ 57 Down: Patron saint of sailors – Starts with “ E “

Patron saint of sailors – Starts with “ “ 58 Down: “Where __ we?” – Starts with “ W “

“Where __ we?” – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Sounds in pounds – Starts with “ Y “

Sounds in pounds – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: __ chi: martial art – Starts with “ T “

__ chi: martial art – Starts with “ “ 61 Down: Meditation sounds – Starts with “O“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 11, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Sound from an angry cat — HISS

Sound from an angry cat — 5 Across: Veil material — LACE

Veil material — 9 Across: Venom-dispensing tooth — FANG

Venom-dispensing tooth — 13 Across: Like draft beer — ONTAP

Like draft beer — 15 Across: Division d’une nation — ETAT

Division d’une nation — 16 Across: Simpson kid who plays the sax — LISA

Simpson kid who plays the sax — 17 Across: Small egg — OVULE

Small egg — 18 Across: Claptrap — BOSH

Claptrap — 19 Across: Face-to-face exam — ORAL

Face-to-face exam — 20 Across: Output of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions — PARTYNOMINEES

Output of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions — 23 Across: Punk musician Vicious — SID

Punk musician Vicious — 24 Across: Pull from behind — TOW

Pull from behind — 25 Across: Soccer score — NIL

Soccer score — 26 Across: Apple mobile platform — IOS

Apple mobile platform — 29 Across: Hose that may have a seam up the back — NYLONSTOCKINGS

Hose that may have a seam up the back — 33 Across: Ramen mushroom — ENOKI

Ramen mushroom — 34 Across: Sassy — SMART

Sassy — 35 Across: Blast from the __ — PAST

Blast from the __ — 38 Across: Sounds of regret — SIGHS

Sounds of regret — 41 Across: Baked desserts — PIES

Baked desserts — 42 Across: Group of ships — FLEET

Group of ships — 44 Across: Instruction on a Wonderland cake — EATME

Instruction on a Wonderland cake — 46 Across: Common conveyances between suburbs and cities — COMMUTERTRAINS

Common conveyances between suburbs and cities — 51 Across: Twice tre — SEI

Twice tre — 52 Across: Pt. of USNA — NAV

Pt. of USNA — 53 Across: Prince, to a king — SON

Prince, to a king — 54 Across: Flamenco shout — OLE

Flamenco shout — 56 Across: “Three Blind Mice” line, or what can be said of 20-, 29-, and 46-Across — SEEHOWTHEYRUN

“Three Blind Mice” line, or what can be said of 20-, 29-, and 46-Across — 60 Across: Hardware store purchase — TOOL

Hardware store purchase — 62 Across: World’s largest furniture retailer — IKEA

World’s largest furniture retailer — 63 Across: Skittish — TIMID

Skittish — 64 Across: Radio switch letters — AMFM

Radio switch letters — 65 Across: Cousin of a gull — TERN

Cousin of a gull — 66 Across: Wiggle room — SPACE

Wiggle room — 67 Across: Analogy part — ISTO

Analogy part — 68 Across: Named, informally — IDED

Named, informally — 69 Across: Winter transport —SLED

Down Answers 1 Down: Some round earrings – HOOPS

Some round earrings – 2 Down: Fruitlessly – INVAIN

Fruitlessly – 3 Down: Built to last – STURDY

Built to last – 4 Down: Sidewalk ice melter – SALT

Sidewalk ice melter – 5 Down: “Big” name in the Coen brothers’ filmography – LEBOWSKI

“Big” name in the Coen brothers’ filmography – 6 Down: Small building block – ATOM

Small building block – 7 Down: House of cards? – CASINO

House of cards? – 8 Down: Sharing a common culture – ETHNIC

Sharing a common culture – 9 Down: Sheet of ice – FLOE

Sheet of ice – 10 Down: Cairo-based carrier from 1982 to 2021 – AIRSINAI

Cairo-based carrier from 1982 to 2021 – 11 Down: Govt. intel org. – NSA

Govt. intel org. – 12 Down: Actress Gadot – GAL

Actress Gadot – 14 Down: Reed who directed three “Ant-Man” films – PEYTON

Reed who directed three “Ant-Man” films – 21 Down: Forbidden acts – NONOS

Forbidden acts – 22 Down: Edmonton CFL team – ELKS

Edmonton CFL team – 27 Down: Shrek, for one – OGRE

Shrek, for one – 28 Down: Phased-out fast planes, for short – SSTS

Phased-out fast planes, for short – 30 Down: Casual “they can do what they want” – LETEM

Casual “they can do what they want” – 31 Down: Princeton athlete – TIGER

Princeton athlete – 32 Down: Hong Kong’s Bank of China Tower architect – IMPEI

Hong Kong’s Bank of China Tower architect – 35 Down: Sarge’s charges – PFCS

Sarge’s charges – 36 Down: Soothing additive in some cosmetics – ALOE

Soothing additive in some cosmetics – 37 Down: Like Muenster and Monterey Jack – SEMISOFT

Like Muenster and Monterey Jack – 39 Down: Spot for a bowler to hang – HATSTAND

Spot for a bowler to hang – 40 Down: Detroit beer baron Bernhard – STROH

Detroit beer baron Bernhard – 43 Down: Prepare to play, as a piano – TUNE

Prepare to play, as a piano – 45 Down: Some French Impressionist works – MANETS

Some French Impressionist works – 47 Down: Island in French Polynesia – TAHITI

Island in French Polynesia – 48 Down: Conjured up – EVOKED

Conjured up – 49 Down: Unexceptional – NORMAL

Unexceptional – 50 Down: Artificial water channel – SLUICE

Artificial water channel – 55 Down: Shut down – ENDED

Shut down – 57 Down: Patron saint of sailors – ELMO

Patron saint of sailors – 58 Down: “Where __ we?” – WERE

“Where __ we?” – 59 Down: Sounds in pounds – YIPS

Sounds in pounds – 60 Down: __ chi: martial art – TAI

__ chi: martial art – 61 Down: Meditation sounds – OMS

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a clean, balanced grid that leaned classic but still felt fresh. The fill was solid with almost no junk, and the long across entries were especially satisfying once they clicked. The cluing struck a good middle ground between straightforward and clever, rewarding careful reading over obscure trivia. Overall, it played fair, had a smooth solve flow, and showed thoughtful construction from top to bottom.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.