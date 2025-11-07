Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 7, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: Washington Post and LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 7, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: __ committee – Starts with “ A “

Place for pigs – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: “Hello” and “Bye Bye Bye” – Starts with “S“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Does something – Starts with “ A “

A minor and A major – Starts with “ “ 57 Down: Where the wild things are – Starts with “Z“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 7, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: __ committee – ADHOC

Down Answers 1 Down: Does something – ACTS

A minor and A major – 57 Down: Where the wild things are – ZOO

Today’s Washington Post crossword is clean, creative, and tightly built. The theme has a clever central idea that ties the circled entries together in a way that feels earned rather than forced. The fill is smooth with plenty of solid mid-length entries that keep the grid lively. Difficulty lands at a steady mid-level, making it fun for both casual and experienced solvers. A well-balanced and neatly executed puzzle.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.