Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 7, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: Washington Post and LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 7, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: __ committee – Starts with “A“
- 6 Across: Soak (up), as gravy – Starts with “S“
- 9 Across: 34-Across lines – Starts with “R“
- 14 Across: Statement of beliefs – Starts with “C“
- 15 Across: Homer’s tee – Starts with “T“
- 16 Across: Top monk – Starts with “A“
- 17 Across: *Comments – Starts with “T “
- 19 Across: *Seasonal malady – Starts with “F“
- 20 Across: Resort destination – Starts with “S“
- 21 Across: Attend without an invitation – Starts with “C“
- 22 Across: Sacred object – Starts with “T “
- 23 Across: Full of frills – Starts with “L “
- 24 Across: “Ain’t it the truth!” – Starts with “A“
- 26 Across: *Kinda-sorta – Starts with “D“
- 29 Across: *Blacken on the grill – Starts with “C“
- 32 Across: Happening – Starts with “E“
- 33 Across: Plaintiffs – Starts with “S“
- 34 Across: GPS display – Starts with “M“
- 36 Across: Zero, for Aryna Sabalenka – Starts with “L“
- 37 Across: Bug __ – Starts with “S“
- 38 Across: Lion locks – Starts with “M“
- 39 Across: Fib – Starts with “L “
- 40 Across: Archaeologist’s find – Starts with “S“
- 41 Across: Adjoining hotel rooms – Starts with “S “
- 42 Across: *Mimic’s talent – Starts with “D“
- 44 Across: *American Girl buy – Starts with “D“
- 45 Across: Theme park attraction – Starts with “R“
- 46 Across: The “S” of NSFW – Starts with “S“
- 47 Across: Home of Himeji Castle – Starts with “J“
- 50 Across: Mocking tribute – Starts with “R“
- 52 Across: “Shame on you!” – Starts with “T“
- 55 Across: Only coastal city in Jordan – Starts with “A“
- 56 Across: Focused and feeling unstoppable, or an apt description of the answers to the starred clues – Starts with “I“
- 58 Across: Staff writing – Starts with “M“
- 59 Across: Overalls component – Starts with “B“
- 60 Across: “In your dreams!” – Starts with “N“
- 61 Across: Pancake quantity – Starts with “B“
- 62 Across: Place for pigs – Starts with “S“
- 63 Across: “Hello” and “Bye Bye Bye” – Starts with “S“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Does something – Starts with “A“
- 2 Down: Faucet annoyance – Starts with “D“
- 3 Down: Goddess whose symbol is a peacock – Starts with “H“
- 4 Down: Poem of praise – Starts with “O“
- 5 Down: Company whose symbol is a peacock – Starts with “C“
- 6 Down: Many a shelter animal – Starts with “S“
- 7 Down: Hardy trees – Starts with “O“
- 8 Down: Press on – Starts with “P“
- 9 Down: Roof supports – Starts with “R“
- 10 Down: Like plum tomatoes – Starts with “O“
- 11 Down: Be up against – Starts with “A“
- 12 Down: Top of many an indoor stadium – Starts with “D“
- 13 Down: Acronym on some educational toys – Starts with “S“
- 18 Down: __ supports – Starts with “A“
- 23 Down: Security checkpoint formation – Starts with “L“
- 25 Down: Steenburgen of “Parenthood” – Starts with “M“
- 26 Down: “Hi-ho, the derry-o” setting – Starts with “D“
- 27 Down: Bypass – Starts with “A“
- 28 Down: “In your dreams!” – Starts with “N“
- 29 Down: B-baller Steph – Starts with “C“
- 30 Down: Common accumulation during vacation – Starts with “E“
- 31 Down: Cost – Starts with “R“
- 33 Down: Pork slab on the grill – Starts with “S“
- 35 Down: Small sound – Starts with “P“
- 37 Down: Garden structure – Starts with “S“
- 38 Down: Moscow __: ginger beer drink – Starts with “M“
- 40 Down: À la Florentine green – Starts with “S“
- 41 Down: Makes less harsh – Starts with “S“
- 43 Down: Language spoken in 55-Across – Starts with “A“
- 44 Down: 100-meter race, e.g. – Starts with “D“
- 46 Down: Didn’t help – Starts with “S”
- 47 Down: Door __ – Starts with “J“
- 48 Down: Sea blue – Starts with “A“
- 49 Down: Days of yore – Starts with “P “
- 51 Down: “Right away, boss!” – Starts with “O“
- 52 Down: 34-Across dot – Starts with “T“
- 53 Down: Minor setback – Starts with “S“
- 54 Down: A minor and A major – Starts with “K“
- 57 Down: Where the wild things are – Starts with “Z“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 7, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: __ committee – ADHOC
- 6 Across: Soak (up), as gravy – SOP
- 9 Across: 34-Across lines – ROADS
- 14 Across: Statement of beliefs – CREDO
- 15 Across: Homer’s tee – TAU
- 16 Across: Top monk – ABBOT
- 17 Across: *Comments – TIREMARKS
- 19 Across: *Seasonal malady – FLUME
- 20 Across: Resort destination – SPA
- 21 Across: Attend without an invitation – CRASH
- 22 Across: Sacred object – TOTEM
- 23 Across: Full of frills – LACY
- 24 Across: “Ain’t it the truth!” – AMEN
- 26 Across: *Kinda-sorta – DANISH
- 29 Across: *Blacken on the grill – CHARGER
- 32 Across: Happening – EVENT
- 33 Across: Plaintiffs – SUERS
- 34 Across: GPS display – MAP
- 36 Across: Zero, for Aryna Sabalenka – LOVE
- 37 Across: Bug __ – SPRAY
- 38 Across: Lion locks – MANE
- 39 Across: Fib – LIE
- 40 Across: Archaeologist’s find – SHARD
- 41 Across: Adjoining hotel rooms – SUITE
- 42 Across: *Mimic’s talent – DRAPERY
- 44 Across: *American Girl buy – DOLLOP
- 45 Across: Theme park attraction – RIDE
- 46 Across: The “S” of NSFW – SAFE
- 47 Across: Home of Himeji Castle – JAPAN
- 50 Across: Mocking tribute – ROAST
- 52 Across: “Shame on you!” – TSK
- 55 Across: Only coastal city in Jordan – AQABA
- 56 Across: Focused and feeling unstoppable, or an apt description of the answers to the starred clues – INTHEZONE
- 58 Across: Staff writing – MUSIC
- 59 Across: Overalls component – BIB
- 60 Across: “In your dreams!” – NOWAY
- 61 Across: Pancake quantity – BATCH
- 62 Across: Place for pigs – STY
- 63 Across: “Hello” and “Bye Bye Bye” – SONGS
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Does something – ACTS
- 2 Down: Faucet annoyance – DRIP
- 3 Down: Goddess whose symbol is a peacock – HEAR
- 4 Down: Poem of praise – ODE
- 5 Down: Company whose symbol is a peacock – COMCAST
- 6 Down: Many a shelter animal – STRAY
- 7 Down: Hardy trees – OAKS
- 8 Down: Press on – PUSHAHEAD
- 9 Down: Roof supports – RAFTERS
- 10 Down: Like plum tomatoes – OBLONG
- 11 Down: Be up against – ABUT
- 12 Down: Top of many an indoor stadium – DOME
- 13 Down: Acronym on some educational toys – STEM
- 18 Down: __ supports – ARCH
- 23 Down: Security checkpoint formation – LINE
- 25 Down: Steenburgen of “Parenthood” – MARY
- 26 Down: “Hi-ho, the derry-o” setting – DELL
- 27 Down: Bypass – AVOID
- 28 Down: “In your dreams!” – NEVER
- 29 Down: B-baller Steph – CURRY
- 30 Down: Common accumulation during vacation – EMAIL
- 31 Down: Cost – RANTO
- 33 Down: Pork slab on the grill – SPARERIBS
- 35 Down: Small sound – PEEP
- 37 Down: Garden structure – SHED
- 38 Down: Moscow __: ginger beer drink – MULE
- 40 Down: À la Florentine green – SPINACH
- 41 Down: Makes less harsh – SOFTENS
- 43 Down: Language spoken in 55-Across – ARABIC
- 44 Down: 100-meter race, e.g. – DASH
- 46 Down: Didn’t help – SATBY
- 47 Down: Door __ – JAMB
- 48 Down: Sea blue – AQUA
- 49 Down: Days of yore – PAST
- 51 Down: “Right away, boss!” – ONIT
- 52 Down: 34-Across dot – TOWN
- 53 Down: Minor setback – SNAG
- 54 Down: A minor and A major – KEYS
- 57 Down: Where the wild things are – ZOO
Today’s Washington Post crossword is clean, creative, and tightly built. The theme has a clever central idea that ties the circled entries together in a way that feels earned rather than forced. The fill is smooth with plenty of solid mid-length entries that keep the grid lively. Difficulty lands at a steady mid-level, making it fun for both casual and experienced solvers. A well-balanced and neatly executed puzzle.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.