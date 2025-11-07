Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 7, 2025

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 7, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Today's Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 7, 2025

Note: Washington Post and LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 7, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

  • 1 Across: __ committee – Starts with “A
  • 6 Across: Soak (up), as gravy – Starts with “S
  • 9 Across: 34-Across lines – Starts with “R
  • 14 Across: Statement of beliefs – Starts with “C
  • 15 Across: Homer’s tee – Starts with “T
  • 16 Across: Top monk – Starts with “A
  • 17 Across: *Comments – Starts with “T
  • 19 Across: *Seasonal malady – Starts with “F
  • 20 Across: Resort destination – Starts with “S
  • 21 Across: Attend without an invitation – Starts with “C
  • 22 Across: Sacred object – Starts with “T
  • 23 Across: Full of frills – Starts with “L
  • 24 Across: “Ain’t it the truth!” – Starts with “A
  • 26 Across: *Kinda-sorta – Starts with “D
  • 29 Across: *Blacken on the grill – Starts with “C
  • 32 Across: Happening – Starts with “E
  • 33 Across: Plaintiffs – Starts with “S
  • 34 Across: GPS display – Starts with “M
  • 36 Across: Zero, for Aryna Sabalenka – Starts with “L
  • 37 Across: Bug __ – Starts with “S
  • 38 Across: Lion locks – Starts with “M
  • 39 Across: Fib – Starts with “L
  • 40 Across: Archaeologist’s find – Starts with “S
  • 41 Across: Adjoining hotel rooms – Starts with “S
  • 42 Across: *Mimic’s talent – Starts with “D
  • 44 Across: *American Girl buy – Starts with “D
  • 45 Across: Theme park attraction – Starts with “R
  • 46 Across: The “S” of NSFW – Starts with “S
  • 47 Across: Home of Himeji Castle – Starts with “J
  • 50 Across: Mocking tribute – Starts with “R
  • 52 Across: “Shame on you!” – Starts with “T
  • 55 Across: Only coastal city in Jordan – Starts with “A
  • 56 Across: Focused and feeling unstoppable, or an apt description of the answers to the starred clues – Starts with “I
  • 58 Across: Staff writing – Starts with “M
  • 59 Across: Overalls component – Starts with “B
  • 60 Across: “In your dreams!” – Starts with “N
  • 61 Across: Pancake quantity – Starts with “B
  • 62 Across: Place for pigs – Starts with “S
  • 63 Across: “Hello” and “Bye Bye Bye” – Starts with “S

Down Clues ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Does something – Starts with “A
  • 2 Down: Faucet annoyance – Starts with “D
  • 3 Down: Goddess whose symbol is a peacock – Starts with “H
  • 4 Down: Poem of praise – Starts with “O
  • 5 Down: Company whose symbol is a peacock – Starts with “C
  • 6 Down: Many a shelter animal – Starts with “S
  • 7 Down: Hardy trees – Starts with “O
  • 8 Down: Press on – Starts with “P
  • 9 Down: Roof supports – Starts with “R
  • 10 Down: Like plum tomatoes – Starts with “O
  • 11 Down: Be up against – Starts with “A
  • 12 Down: Top of many an indoor stadium – Starts with “D
  • 13 Down: Acronym on some educational toys – Starts with “S
  • 18 Down: __ supports – Starts with “A
  • 23 Down: Security checkpoint formation – Starts with “L
  • 25 Down: Steenburgen of “Parenthood” – Starts with “M
  • 26 Down: “Hi-ho, the derry-o” setting – Starts with “D
  • 27 Down: Bypass – Starts with “A
  • 28 Down: “In your dreams!” – Starts with “N
  • 29 Down: B-baller Steph – Starts with “C
  • 30 Down: Common accumulation during vacation – Starts with “E
  • 31 Down: Cost – Starts with “R
  • 33 Down: Pork slab on the grill – Starts with “S
  • 35 Down: Small sound – Starts with “P
  • 37 Down: Garden structure – Starts with “S
  • 38 Down: Moscow __: ginger beer drink – Starts with “M
  • 40 Down: À la Florentine green – Starts with “S
  • 41 Down: Makes less harsh – Starts with “S
  • 43 Down: Language spoken in 55-Across – Starts with “A
  • 44 Down: 100-meter race, e.g. – Starts with “D
  • 46 Down: Didn’t help – Starts with “S”
  • 47 Down: Door __ – Starts with “J
  • 48 Down: Sea blue – Starts with “A
  • 49 Down: Days of yore – Starts with “P
  • 51 Down: “Right away, boss!” – Starts with “O
  • 52 Down: 34-Across dot – Starts with “T
  • 53 Down: Minor setback – Starts with “S
  • 54 Down: A minor and A major – Starts with “K
  • 57 Down: Where the wild things are – Starts with “Z

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 7, 2025

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: __ committee – ADHOC
  • 6 Across: Soak (up), as gravy – SOP
  • 9 Across: 34-Across lines – ROADS
  • 14 Across: Statement of beliefs – CREDO
  • 15 Across: Homer’s tee – TAU
  • 16 Across: Top monk – ABBOT
  • 17 Across: *Comments – TIREMARKS
  • 19 Across: *Seasonal malady – FLUME
  • 20 Across: Resort destination – SPA
  • 21 Across: Attend without an invitation – CRASH
  • 22 Across: Sacred object – TOTEM
  • 23 Across: Full of frills – LACY
  • 24 Across: “Ain’t it the truth!” – AMEN
  • 26 Across: *Kinda-sorta – DANISH
  • 29 Across: *Blacken on the grill – CHARGER
  • 32 Across: Happening – EVENT
  • 33 Across: Plaintiffs – SUERS
  • 34 Across: GPS display – MAP
  • 36 Across: Zero, for Aryna Sabalenka – LOVE
  • 37 Across: Bug __ – SPRAY
  • 38 Across: Lion locks – MANE
  • 39 Across: Fib – LIE
  • 40 Across: Archaeologist’s find – SHARD
  • 41 Across: Adjoining hotel rooms – SUITE
  • 42 Across: *Mimic’s talent – DRAPERY
  • 44 Across: *American Girl buy – DOLLOP
  • 45 Across: Theme park attraction – RIDE
  • 46 Across: The “S” of NSFW – SAFE
  • 47 Across: Home of Himeji Castle – JAPAN
  • 50 Across: Mocking tribute – ROAST
  • 52 Across: “Shame on you!” – TSK
  • 55 Across: Only coastal city in Jordan – AQABA
  • 56 Across: Focused and feeling unstoppable, or an apt description of the answers to the starred clues – INTHEZONE
  • 58 Across: Staff writing – MUSIC
  • 59 Across: Overalls component – BIB
  • 60 Across: “In your dreams!” – NOWAY
  • 61 Across: Pancake quantity – BATCH
  • 62 Across: Place for pigs – STY
  • 63 Across: “Hello” and “Bye Bye Bye” – SONGS

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Does something – ACTS
  • 2 Down: Faucet annoyance – DRIP
  • 3 Down: Goddess whose symbol is a peacock – HEAR
  • 4 Down: Poem of praise – ODE
  • 5 Down: Company whose symbol is a peacock – COMCAST
  • 6 Down: Many a shelter animal – STRAY
  • 7 Down: Hardy trees – OAKS
  • 8 Down: Press on – PUSHAHEAD
  • 9 Down: Roof supports – RAFTERS
  • 10 Down: Like plum tomatoes – OBLONG
  • 11 Down: Be up against – ABUT
  • 12 Down: Top of many an indoor stadium – DOME
  • 13 Down: Acronym on some educational toys – STEM
  • 18 Down: __ supports – ARCH
  • 23 Down: Security checkpoint formation – LINE
  • 25 Down: Steenburgen of “Parenthood” – MARY
  • 26 Down: “Hi-ho, the derry-o” setting – DELL
  • 27 Down: Bypass – AVOID
  • 28 Down: “In your dreams!” – NEVER
  • 29 Down: B-baller Steph – CURRY
  • 30 Down: Common accumulation during vacation – EMAIL
  • 31 Down: Cost – RANTO
  • 33 Down: Pork slab on the grill – SPARERIBS
  • 35 Down: Small sound – PEEP
  • 37 Down: Garden structure – SHED
  • 38 Down: Moscow __: ginger beer drink – MULE
  • 40 Down: À la Florentine green – SPINACH
  • 41 Down: Makes less harsh – SOFTENS
  • 43 Down: Language spoken in 55-Across – ARABIC
  • 44 Down: 100-meter race, e.g. – DASH
  • 46 Down: Didn’t help – SATBY
  • 47 Down: Door __ – JAMB
  • 48 Down: Sea blue – AQUA
  • 49 Down: Days of yore – PAST
  • 51 Down: “Right away, boss!” – ONIT
  • 52 Down: 34-Across dot – TOWN
  • 53 Down: Minor setback – SNAG
  • 54 Down: A minor and A major – KEYS
  • 57 Down: Where the wild things are – ZOO

Today’s Washington Post crossword is clean, creative, and tightly built. The theme has a clever central idea that ties the circled entries together in a way that feels earned rather than forced. The fill is smooth with plenty of solid mid-length entries that keep the grid lively. Difficulty lands at a steady mid-level, making it fun for both casual and experienced solvers. A well-balanced and neatly executed puzzle.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 7, 2025

“THE METEOROLOGIST BOUGHT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 7, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1388 (November 7, 2025)

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – November 7, 2025

“Toddler’s go-to question” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November...

“Water-deprived pharaoh…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 7,...

Today’s Hurdle #1406 Answer – November 7, 2025

Have High Hopes – Crossword Clue Answers

Decorative Design – Crossword Clue Answers

Divide – Crossword Clue Answers