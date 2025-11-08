Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers And Hint – November 8, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: Washington Post and LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 8, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Advice to someone who’s about to blow? – Starts with “ M “

Ambulance team: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: “Absolutely relatable behavior right there” – Starts with “A“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Performed silently – Starts with “ M “

Celebratory Greek cry – Starts with “ “ 62 Down: Goal for some night sch. students – Starts with “G“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 8, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Advice to someone who’s about to blow? — MAKEAWISH

Ambulance team: Abbr. — 66 Across: “Absolutely relatable behavior right there” — ASONEDOES

Down Answers 1 Down: Performed silently — MIMED

Celebratory Greek cry — 62 Down: Goal for some night sch. students — GED

Today’s Washington Post crossword is crisp and balanced, with a theme that unfolds neatly and rewards pattern recognition. The fill feels modern but grounded, avoiding awkward abbreviations or dated slang. Cluing leans clever without being opaque, giving solvers that steady rhythm of small wins. Overall, a clean, thoughtful construction that makes for an engaging weekend solve.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.