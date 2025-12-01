Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 1, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 1, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: South American capital city with a namesake legume – Starts with “L“
- 5 Across: Tells a white lie – Starts with “F“
- 9 Across: Resist authority – Starts with “R“
- 14 Across: Many a North African – Starts with “A“
- 15 Across: Foot or furlong – Starts with “U“
- 16 Across: Fill with joy – Starts with “E“
- 17 Across: *Belongings – Starts with “P“
- 20 Across: Capitol Hill VIP – Starts with “S“
- 21 Across: “Well, gosh!” – Starts with “G“
- 22 Across: Small talk – Starts with “C“
- 23 Across: *Grow, as a savings account – Starts with “E“
- 28 Across: Small caves – Starts with “G“
- 29 Across: South Korean capital – Starts with “S“
- 32 Across: Fires up, as an engine – Starts with “R“
- 33 Across: Stair climber’s aid – Starts with “R“
- 36 Across: Bert’s “Sesame Street” roommate – Starts with “E“
- 38 Across: Summer on the Riviera – Starts with “E“
- 39 Across: *Gas station convenience store chain – Starts with “C“
- 41 Across: Compadre – Starts with “P“
- 42 Across: Body midsection – Starts with “T“
- 44 Across: Headquarters – Starts with “S“
- 45 Across: Minute __ orange juice – Starts with “M“
- 46 Across: “__ mio”: classic Italian love song – Starts with “O“
- 48 Across: General unease – Starts with “M“
- 50 Across: *Philosophical concept concerning the moral code of the universe – Starts with “N“
- 53 Across: Civil rights icon Parks – Starts with “R“
- 56 Across: Forensic sci. specialty – Starts with “C“
- 57 Across: Snatch – Starts with “N“
- 58 Across: Snarky response to a boast, and what can be said about the ends of the answers to the starred clues? – Starts with “I“
- 64 Across: Assumed name – Starts with “A“
- 65 Across: Equipment – Starts with “G“
- 66 Across: Silicon Valley city Palo __ – Starts with “A“
- 67 Across: “__ luck!” – Starts with “L“
- 68 Across: Best Comeback Athlete, e.g. – Starts with “E“
- 69 Across: Whole bunch – Starts with “S“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Once around the track – Starts with “L“
- 2 Down: Outrage – Starts with “I“
- 3 Down: Exploratory vehicles on the red planet – Starts with “M“
- 4 Down: Removes (oneself) – Starts with “A“
- 5 Down: “Sounds like a good time!” – Starts with “F“
- 6 Down: Once __ lifetime – Starts with “I“
- 7 Down: Hogwash – Starts with “B“
- 8 Down: Cattle ranch animal – Starts with “S“
- 9 Down: NBA official – Starts with “B“
- 10 Down: Qualified voter – Starts with “E“
- 11 Down: “Brandenburg Concertos” composer – Starts with “B“
- 12 Down: Jazz vocalist James – Starts with “E“
- 13 Down: “__ we forget” – Starts with “L“
- 18 Down: “I’m taking care of that” – Starts with “O“
- 19 Down: Add-on charges – Starts with “F“
- 23 Down: White marsh bird – Starts with “E“
- 24 Down: Unimaginative retort – Starts with “A“
- 25 Down: Sushi seaweed – Starts with “N“
- 26 Down: Bygone Russian rulers – Starts with “T“
- 27 Down: “__ and ye shall find” – Starts with “S“
- 30 Down: Debt collector’s target – Starts with “U“
- 31 Down: Be a go-between – Starts with “L“
- 34 Down: Winter road hazard – Starts with “I”
- 35 Down: Alpaca kin – Starts with “L“
- 37 Down: Respected leader – Starts with “E“
- 39 Down: Pepsi or Coke – Starts with “C“
- 40 Down: List-shortening abbr. – Starts with “E“
- 43 Down: Hyundai sedans – Starts with “S“
- 45 Down: Salsa percussion pair – Starts with “M“
- 47 Down: Inscribe with acid – Starts with “E“
- 49 Down: Unique – Starts with “L“
- 51 Down: Factor in battery life – Starts with “U“
- 52 Down: Ceremonial acts – Starts with “R“
- 53 Down: Money in Iran – Starts with “R“
- 54 Down: Norway home of the Munch Museum – Starts with “O“
- 55 Down: Peevish state – Starts with “S“
- 59 Down: Agcy. that x-rays bags – Starts with “T“
- 60 Down: Sticky tree juice – Starts with “S“
- 61 Down: Snoop – Starts with “P“
- 62 Down: Stopped fasting – Starts with “A“
- 63 Down: Blue – Starts with “L“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: South American capital city with a namesake legume – LIMA
- 5 Across: Tells a white lie – FIBS
- 9 Across: Resist authority – REBEL
- 14 Across: Many a North African – ARAB
- 15 Across: Foot or furlong – UNIT
- 16 Across: Fill with joy – ELATE
- 17 Across: *Belongings – PERSONALEFFECTS
- 20 Across: Capitol Hill VIP – SEN
- 21 Across: “Well, gosh!” – GEE
- 22 Across: Small talk – CHAT
- 23 Across: *Grow, as a savings account – EARNINTEREST
- 28 Across: Small caves – GROTTOS
- 29 Across: South Korean capital – SEOUL
- 32 Across: Fires up, as an engine – REVS
- 33 Across: Stair climber’s aid – RAIL
- 36 Across: Bert’s “Sesame Street” roommate – ERNIE
- 38 Across: Summer on the Riviera – ETE
- 39 Across: *Gas station convenience store chain – CIRCLEK
- 41 Across: Compadre – PAL
- 42 Across: Body midsection – TORSO
- 44 Across: Headquarters – SEAT
- 45 Across: Minute __ orange juice – MAID
- 46 Across: “__ mio”: classic Italian love song – OSOLE
- 48 Across: General unease – MALAISE
- 50 Across: *Philosophical concept concerning the moral code of the universe – NATURALORDER
- 53 Across: Civil rights icon Parks – ROSA
- 56 Across: Forensic sci. specialty – CSI
- 57 Across: Snatch – NAB
- 58 Across: Snarky response to a boast, and what can be said about the ends of the answers to the starred clues? – ISNTTHATSPECIAL
- 64 Across: Assumed name – ALIAS
- 65 Across: Equipment – GEAR
- 66 Across: Silicon Valley city Palo __ – ALTO
- 67 Across: “__ luck!” – LOTSA
- 68 Across: Best Comeback Athlete, e.g. – ESPY
- 69 Across: Whole bunch – SLEW
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Once around the track – LAP
- 2 Down: Outrage – IRE
- 3 Down: Exploratory vehicles on the red planet – MARSROVERS
- 4 Down: Removes (oneself) – ABSENTS
- 5 Down: “Sounds like a good time!” – FUN
- 6 Down: Once __ lifetime – INA
- 7 Down: Hogwash – BILGE
- 8 Down: Cattle ranch animal – STEER
- 9 Down: NBA official – REF
- 10 Down: Qualified voter – ELECTOR
- 11 Down: “Brandenburg Concertos” composer – BACH
- 12 Down: Jazz vocalist James – ETTA
- 13 Down: “__ we forget” – LEST
- 18 Down: “I’m taking care of that” – ONIT
- 19 Down: Add-on charges – FEES
- 23 Down: White marsh bird –EGRET
- 24 Down: Unimaginative retort – ARETOO
- 25 Down: Sushi seaweed – NORI
- 26 Down: Bygone Russian rulers – TSARS
- 27 Down: “__ and ye shall find” – SEEK
- 30 Down: Debt collector’s target – UNPAIDBILL
- 31 Down: Be a go-between – LIAISE
- 34 Down: Winter road hazard – ICE
- 35 Down: Alpaca kin – LLAMA
- 37 Down: Respected leader – ELDER
- 39 Down: Pepsi or Coke – COLA
- 40 Down: List-shortening abbr. – ETAL
- 43 Down: Hyundai sedans – SONATAS
- 45 Down: Salsa percussion pair – MARACAS
- 47 Down: Inscribe with acid – ETCH
- 49 Down: Unique – LONE
- 51 Down: Factor in battery life – RITES
- 52 Down: Ceremonial acts – RITES
- 53 Down: Money in Iran – RIAL
- 54 Down: Norway home of the Munch Museum – OSLO
- 55 Down: Peevish state – SNIT
- 59 Down: Agcy. that x-rays bags – TSA
- 60 Down: Sticky tree juice – SAP
- 61 Down: Snoop – PRY
- 62 Down: Stopped fasting – ATE
- 63 Down: Blue – LOW
Today’s Washington Post crossword lands in that sweet spot where the theme feels clever without ever weighing the grid down. The long themers — especially PERSONAL EFFECTS, EARN INTEREST, and NATURAL ORDER — tie together neatly, and the cluing has that trademark WaPo snap: playful but fair, with just enough misdirection to keep things lively. The fill stays smooth across the board, with almost no “ugh” glue, and the grid’s flow makes it easy to stay in the solving rhythm. Overall, a polished, satisfying puzzle that feels thoughtful and tight from top to bottom.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
