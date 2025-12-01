Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 1, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 1, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across : South American capital city with a namesake legume – Starts with " L "

5 Across : Tells a white lie – Starts with " F "

9 Across : Resist authority – Starts with " R "

14 Across : Many a North African – Starts with " A "

15 Across : Foot or furlong – Starts with " U "

16 Across : Fill with joy – Starts with " E "

17 Across : *Belongings – Starts with " P "

20 Across : Capitol Hill VIP – Starts with " S "

21 Across : "Well, gosh!" – Starts with " G "

22 Across : Small talk – Starts with " C "

23 Across : *Grow, as a savings account – Starts with " E "

28 Across : Small caves – Starts with " G "

29 Across : South Korean capital – Starts with " S "

32 Across : Fires up, as an engine – Starts with " R "

33 Across : Stair climber's aid – Starts with " R "

36 Across : Bert's "Sesame Street" roommate – Starts with " E "

38 Across : Summer on the Riviera – Starts with " E "

39 Across : *Gas station convenience store chain – Starts with " C "

41 Across : Compadre – Starts with " P "

42 Across : Body midsection – Starts with " T "

44 Across : Headquarters – Starts with " S "

45 Across : Minute __ orange juice – Starts with " M "

46 Across : "__ mio": classic Italian love song – Starts with " O "

48 Across : General unease – Starts with " M "

50 Across : *Philosophical concept concerning the moral code of the universe – Starts with " N "

53 Across : Civil rights icon Parks – Starts with " R "

56 Across : Forensic sci. specialty – Starts with " C "

57 Across : Snatch – Starts with " N "

58 Across : Snarky response to a boast, and what can be said about the ends of the answers to the starred clues? – Starts with " I "

64 Across : Assumed name – Starts with " A "

65 Across : Equipment – Starts with "G "

66 Across : Silicon Valley city Palo __ – Starts with " A "

67 Across : "__ luck!" – Starts with " L "

68 Across : Best Comeback Athlete, e.g. – Starts with " E "

69 Across: Whole bunch – Starts with "S"

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down : Once around the track – Starts with " L "

2 Down : Outrage – Starts with " I "

3 Down : Exploratory vehicles on the red planet – Starts with " M "

4 Down : Removes (oneself) – Starts with " A "

5 Down : "Sounds like a good time!" – Starts with " F "

6 Down : Once __ lifetime – Starts with " I "

7 Down : Hogwash – Starts with " B "

8 Down : Cattle ranch animal – Starts with " S "

9 Down : NBA official – Starts with " B "

10 Down : Qualified voter – Starts with " E "

11 Down : "Brandenburg Concertos" composer – Starts with " B "

12 Down : Jazz vocalist James – Starts with " E "

13 Down : "__ we forget" – Starts with " L "

18 Down : "I'm taking care of that" – Starts with " O "

19 Down : Add-on charges – Starts with " F "

23 Down : White marsh bird – Starts with " E "

24 Down : Unimaginative retort – Starts with " A "

25 Down : Sushi seaweed – Starts with " N "

26 Down : Bygone Russian rulers – Starts with " T "

27 Down : "__ and ye shall find" – Starts with " S "

30 Down : Debt collector's target – Starts with " U "

31 Down : Be a go-between – Starts with " L "

34 Down : Winter road hazard – Starts with " I"

35 Down : Alpaca kin – Starts with " L "

37 Down : Respected leader – Starts with " E "

39 Down : Pepsi or Coke – Starts with " C "

40 Down : List-shortening abbr. – Starts with " E "

43 Down : Hyundai sedans – Starts with " S "

45 Down : Salsa percussion pair – Starts with " M "

47 Down : Inscribe with acid – Starts with " E "

49 Down : Unique – Starts with " L "

51 Down : Factor in battery life – Starts with " U "

52 Down : Ceremonial acts – Starts with " R "

53 Down : Money in Iran – Starts with " R "

54 Down : Norway home of the Munch Museum – Starts with " O "

55 Down : Peevish state – Starts with " S "

59 Down : Agcy. that x-rays bags – Starts with " T "

60 Down : Sticky tree juice – Starts with " S "

61 Down : Snoop – Starts with " P "

62 Down : Stopped fasting – Starts with " A "

63 Down: Blue – Starts with "L"

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025

1 Across: South American capital city with a namesake legume – LIMA

5 Across: Tells a white lie – FIBS

9 Across: Resist authority – REBEL

14 Across: Many a North African – ARAB

15 Across: Foot or furlong – UNIT

16 Across: Fill with joy – ELATE

17 Across: *Belongings – PERSONALEFFECTS

20 Across: Capitol Hill VIP – SEN

21 Across: "Well, gosh!" – GEE

22 Across: Small talk – CHAT

23 Across: *Grow, as a savings account – EARNINTEREST

28 Across: Small caves – GROTTOS

29 Across: South Korean capital – SEOUL

32 Across: Fires up, as an engine – REVS

33 Across: Stair climber's aid – RAIL

36 Across: Bert's "Sesame Street" roommate – ERNIE

38 Across: Summer on the Riviera – ETE

39 Across: *Gas station convenience store chain – CIRCLEK

41 Across: Compadre – PAL

42 Across: Body midsection – TORSO

44 Across: Headquarters – SEAT

45 Across: Minute __ orange juice – MAID

46 Across: "__ mio": classic Italian love song – OSOLE

48 Across: General unease – MALAISE

50 Across: *Philosophical concept concerning the moral code of the universe – NATURALORDER

53 Across: Civil rights icon Parks – ROSA

56 Across: Forensic sci. specialty – CSI

57 Across: Snatch – NAB

58 Across: Snarky response to a boast, and what can be said about the ends of the answers to the starred clues? – ISNTTHATSPECIAL

64 Across: Assumed name – ALIAS

65 Across: Equipment – GEAR

66 Across: Silicon Valley city Palo __ – ALTO

67 Across: "__ luck!" – LOTSA

68 Across: Best Comeback Athlete, e.g. – ESPY

69 Across: Whole bunch – SLEW

1 Down: Once around the track – LAP

2 Down: Outrage – IRE

3 Down: Exploratory vehicles on the red planet – MARSROVERS

4 Down: Removes (oneself) – ABSENTS

5 Down: "Sounds like a good time!" – FUN

6 Down: Once __ lifetime – INA

7 Down: Hogwash – BILGE

8 Down: Cattle ranch animal – STEER

9 Down: NBA official – REF

10 Down: Qualified voter – ELECTOR

11 Down: "Brandenburg Concertos" composer – BACH

12 Down: Jazz vocalist James – ETTA

13 Down: "__ we forget" – LEST

18 Down: "I'm taking care of that" – ONIT

19 Down: Add-on charges – FEES

23 Down: White marsh bird – EGRET

24 Down: Unimaginative retort – ARETOO

25 Down: Sushi seaweed – NORI

26 Down: Bygone Russian rulers – TSARS

27 Down: "__ and ye shall find" – SEEK

30 Down: Debt collector's target – UNPAIDBILL

31 Down: Be a go-between – LIAISE

34 Down: Winter road hazard – ICE

35 Down: Alpaca kin – LLAMA

37 Down: Respected leader – ELDER

39 Down: Pepsi or Coke – COLA

40 Down: List-shortening abbr. – ETAL

43 Down: Hyundai sedans – SONATAS

45 Down: Salsa percussion pair – MARACAS

47 Down: Inscribe with acid – ETCH

49 Down: Unique – LONE

51 Down: Factor in battery life – RITES

52 Down: Ceremonial acts – RITES

53 Down: Money in Iran – RIAL

54 Down: Norway home of the Munch Museum – OSLO

55 Down: Peevish state – SNIT

59 Down: Agcy. that x-rays bags – TSA

60 Down: Sticky tree juice – SAP

61 Down: Snoop – PRY

62 Down: Stopped fasting – ATE

63 Down: Blue – LOW

Today’s Washington Post crossword lands in that sweet spot where the theme feels clever without ever weighing the grid down. The long themers — especially PERSONAL EFFECTS, EARN INTEREST, and NATURAL ORDER — tie together neatly, and the cluing has that trademark WaPo snap: playful but fair, with just enough misdirection to keep things lively. The fill stays smooth across the board, with almost no “ugh” glue, and the grid’s flow makes it easy to stay in the solving rhythm. Overall, a polished, satisfying puzzle that feels thoughtful and tight from top to bottom.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

