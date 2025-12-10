Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 10, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 10, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: “Star Wars” villain – VADER
- 6 Across: Cartoon supplier of explosive tennis balls – ACME
- 10 Across: “I’m __ you asked” – GLAD
- 14 Across: BP merger partner – AMOCO
- 15 Across: Glitzy rock genre – GLAM
- 16 Across: Work (up) – RILE
- 17 Across: Emblems on some caps – LOGOS
- 18 Across: Add to the staff – HIRE
- 19 Across: Auth. unknown – ANON
- 20 Across: Rental unit with zero personality? – FLATAPARTMENT
- 23 Across: Mai __: rum drink – TAI
- 25 Across: Día de __ Muertos – LOS
- 26 Across: “Lost” actor Daniel __ Kim – DAE
- 27 Across: Grow older – AGE
- 28 Across: One who forgot insect repellent for a walk in the park? – BUGGYSTROLLER
- 32 Across: Host of the 2004 Olympics – ATHENS
- 33 Across: __ cards – INDEX
- 34 Across: Repetitive learning method – ROTE
- 35 Across: Craft beer letters – IPA
- 36 Across: “Aladdin” parrot named for a Shakespeare villain – IAGO
- 40 Across: Brother’s daughter – NIECE
- 43 Across: Puffy reminder of a scuffle – FATLIP
- 45 Across: Five-star frank? – BANGERSAUSAGE
- 47 Across: Washington airport code – DCA
- 49 Across: Bible book before 1 Cor. – ROM
- 50 Across: “Star Trek” series, for short – TNG
- 51 Across: Recycle bin item – CAN
- 52 Across: Salad special at a Cape Canaveral cafe? – ROCKETARUGULIA
- 56 Across: Repulsive – ICKY
- 57 Across: Club choice – IRON
- 58 Across: Big name in plastic wrap – SARAN
- 61 Across: Outside the lines – FOUL
- 62 Across: Sandy sediment – SILT
- 63 Across: Entry on a Spotify playlist – TITLE
- 64 Across: Carton sealer – TAPE
- 65 Across: Low digits – TOES
- 66 Across: Quite capable – ADEPT
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Actor Kilmer – VAL
- 2 Down: Ti __: Italian “I love you” – AMO
- 3 Down: Ace-versus-ace sky battle – DOGFIGHT
- 4 Down: Climate change sci. – ECOL
- 5 Down: Historian Terborg-Penn – ROSALYN
- 6 Down: Horrified – AGHAST
- 7 Down: Chip bag closer – CLIP
- 8 Down: Argentine soccer legend Diego – MARADONA
- 9 Down: May birthstone – EMERALD
- 10 Down: Nana – GRAM
- 11 Down: One-dimensional – LINEAR
- 12 Down: Word with run or tag – ALONG
- 13 Down: Al __: pasta specification – DENTE
- 21 Down: Throw in the trash – TOSS
- 22 Down: Lead-in to prompter – TELE
- 23 Down: Ski lift – TBAR
- 24 Down: Mustang or Pinto – AUTO
- 29 Down: Davis of “A League of Their Own” – GEENA
- 30 Down: More edible, perhaps – RIPPER
- 31 Down: Off-ramps – EXITS
- 35 Down: Video game plumber who freezes enemies – ICEMARIO
- 37 Down: Menu phrase – ALACARTE
- 38 Down: More than mega- – GIGA
- 39 Down: Like a 24-hour diner – OPEN
- 41 Down: Memo phrase – INRE
- 42 Down: Self-centered sort – EGOTIST
- 43 Down: Vampire tooth – FANG
- 44 Down: Masters Tournament host city – AUGUSTA
- 45 Down: “Wait, what did you just say?” – BACKUP
- 46 Down: Double duty? – STUNTS
- 47 Down: Deviate – DRIFT
- 48 Down: __ powder – COCOA
- 53 Down: Schwarber who led the National League in home runs in 2022 and 2025 – KYLE
- 54 Down: Actor’s assignment – ROLE
- 55 Down: Set, as a table – LAID
- 59 Down: Swiss peak – ALP
- 60 Down: March Madness souvenir – NET
Today’s Washington Post crossword had a sharp, punchy feel that kept the momentum high from start to finish. The theme was tight and consistently executed, giving the grid a strong spine without crowding things. Cluing stayed witty but fair, with just enough edge to make you pause once in a while. The fill felt clean and modern, so nothing dragged the energy down. Overall, it was a crisp, satisfying solve with great flow and zero dead weight.
