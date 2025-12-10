Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 10, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 10, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : “Star Wars” villain – VADER

: “Star Wars” villain – 6 Across : Cartoon supplier of explosive tennis balls – ACME

: Cartoon supplier of explosive tennis balls – 10 Across : “I’m __ you asked” – GLAD

: “I’m __ you asked” – 14 Across : BP merger partner – AMOCO

: BP merger partner – 15 Across : Glitzy rock genre – GLAM

: Glitzy rock genre – 16 Across : Work (up) – RILE

: Work (up) – 17 Across : Emblems on some caps – LOGOS

: Emblems on some caps – 18 Across : Add to the staff – HIRE

: Add to the staff – 19 Across : Auth. unknown – ANON

: Auth. unknown – 20 Across : Rental unit with zero personality? – FLATAPARTMENT

: Rental unit with zero personality? – 23 Across : Mai __: rum drink – TAI

: Mai __: rum drink – 25 Across : Día de __ Muertos – LOS

: Día de __ Muertos – 26 Across : “Lost” actor Daniel __ Kim – DAE

: “Lost” actor Daniel __ Kim – 27 Across : Grow older – AGE

: Grow older – 28 Across : One who forgot insect repellent for a walk in the park? – BUGGYSTROLLER

: One who forgot insect repellent for a walk in the park? – 32 Across : Host of the 2004 Olympics – ATHENS

: Host of the 2004 Olympics – 33 Across : __ cards – INDEX

: __ cards – 34 Across : Repetitive learning method – ROTE

: Repetitive learning method – 35 Across : Craft beer letters – IPA

: Craft beer letters – 36 Across : “Aladdin” parrot named for a Shakespeare villain – IAGO

: “Aladdin” parrot named for a Shakespeare villain – 40 Across : Brother’s daughter – NIECE

: Brother’s daughter – 43 Across : Puffy reminder of a scuffle – FATLIP

: Puffy reminder of a scuffle – 45 Across : Five-star frank? – BANGERSAUSAGE

: Five-star frank? – 47 Across : Washington airport code – DCA

: Washington airport code – 49 Across : Bible book before 1 Cor. – ROM

: Bible book before 1 Cor. – 50 Across : “Star Trek” series, for short – TNG

: “Star Trek” series, for short – 51 Across : Recycle bin item – CAN

: Recycle bin item – 52 Across : Salad special at a Cape Canaveral cafe? – ROCKETARUGULIA

: Salad special at a Cape Canaveral cafe? – 56 Across : Repulsive – ICKY

: Repulsive – 57 Across : Club choice – IRON

: Club choice – 58 Across : Big name in plastic wrap – SARAN

: Big name in plastic wrap – 61 Across : Outside the lines – FOUL

: Outside the lines – 62 Across : Sandy sediment – SILT

: Sandy sediment – 63 Across : Entry on a Spotify playlist – TITLE

: Entry on a Spotify playlist – 64 Across : Carton sealer – TAPE

: Carton sealer – 65 Across : Low digits – TOES

: Low digits – 66 Across: Quite capable – ADEPT

Down Answers 1 Down : Actor Kilmer – VAL

: Actor Kilmer – 2 Down : Ti __: Italian “I love you” – AMO

: Ti __: Italian “I love you” – 3 Down : Ace-versus-ace sky battle – DOGFIGHT

: Ace-versus-ace sky battle – 4 Down : Climate change sci. – ECOL

: Climate change sci. – 5 Down : Historian Terborg-Penn – ROSALYN

: Historian Terborg-Penn – 6 Down : Horrified – AGHAST

: Horrified – 7 Down : Chip bag closer – CLIP

: Chip bag closer – 8 Down : Argentine soccer legend Diego – MARADONA

: Argentine soccer legend Diego – 9 Down : May birthstone – EMERALD

: May birthstone – 10 Down : Nana – GRAM

: Nana – 11 Down : One-dimensional – LINEAR

: One-dimensional – 12 Down : Word with run or tag – ALONG

: Word with run or tag – 13 Down : Al __: pasta specification – DENTE

: Al __: pasta specification – 21 Down : Throw in the trash – TOSS

: Throw in the trash – 22 Down : Lead-in to prompter – TELE

: Lead-in to prompter – 23 Down : Ski lift – TBAR

: Ski lift – 24 Down : Mustang or Pinto – AUTO

: Mustang or Pinto – 29 Down : Davis of “A League of Their Own” – GEENA

: Davis of “A League of Their Own” – 30 Down : More edible, perhaps – RIPPER

: More edible, perhaps – 31 Down : Off-ramps – EXITS

: Off-ramps – 35 Down : Video game plumber who freezes enemies – ICEMARIO

: Video game plumber who freezes enemies – 37 Down : Menu phrase – ALACARTE

: Menu phrase – 38 Down : More than mega- – GIGA

: More than mega- – 39 Down : Like a 24-hour diner – OPEN

: Like a 24-hour diner – 41 Down : Memo phrase – INRE

: Memo phrase – 42 Down : Self-centered sort – EGOTIST

: Self-centered sort – 43 Down : Vampire tooth – FANG

: Vampire tooth – 44 Down : Masters Tournament host city – AUGUSTA

: Masters Tournament host city – 45 Down : “Wait, what did you just say?” – BACKUP

: “Wait, what did you just say?” – 46 Down : Double duty? – STUNTS

: Double duty? – 47 Down : Deviate – DRIFT

: Deviate – 48 Down : __ powder – COCOA

: __ powder – 53 Down : Schwarber who led the National League in home runs in 2022 and 2025 – KYLE

: Schwarber who led the National League in home runs in 2022 and 2025 – 54 Down : Actor’s assignment – ROLE

: Actor’s assignment – 55 Down : Set, as a table – LAID

: Set, as a table – 59 Down : Swiss peak – ALP

: Swiss peak – 60 Down: March Madness souvenir – NET

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a sharp, punchy feel that kept the momentum high from start to finish. The theme was tight and consistently executed, giving the grid a strong spine without crowding things. Cluing stayed witty but fair, with just enough edge to make you pause once in a while. The fill felt clean and modern, so nothing dragged the energy down. Overall, it was a crisp, satisfying solve with great flow and zero dead weight.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.