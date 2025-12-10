Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 10, 2025

Today's Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 10, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Today's Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 10, 2025

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 10, 2025

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: “Star Wars” villain – VADER
  • 6 Across: Cartoon supplier of explosive tennis balls – ACME
  • 10 Across: “I’m __ you asked” – GLAD
  • 14 Across: BP merger partner – AMOCO
  • 15 Across: Glitzy rock genre – GLAM
  • 16 Across: Work (up) – RILE
  • 17 Across: Emblems on some caps – LOGOS
  • 18 Across: Add to the staff – HIRE
  • 19 Across: Auth. unknown – ANON
  • 20 Across: Rental unit with zero personality? – FLATAPARTMENT
  • 23 Across: Mai __: rum drink – TAI
  • 25 Across: Día de __ Muertos – LOS
  • 26 Across: “Lost” actor Daniel __ Kim – DAE
  • 27 Across: Grow older – AGE
  • 28 Across: One who forgot insect repellent for a walk in the park? – BUGGYSTROLLER
  • 32 Across: Host of the 2004 Olympics – ATHENS
  • 33 Across: __ cards – INDEX
  • 34 Across: Repetitive learning method – ROTE
  • 35 Across: Craft beer letters – IPA
  • 36 Across: “Aladdin” parrot named for a Shakespeare villain – IAGO
  • 40 Across: Brother’s daughter – NIECE
  • 43 Across: Puffy reminder of a scuffle – FATLIP
  • 45 Across: Five-star frank? – BANGERSAUSAGE
  • 47 Across: Washington airport code – DCA
  • 49 Across: Bible book before 1 Cor. – ROM
  • 50 Across: “Star Trek” series, for short – TNG
  • 51 Across: Recycle bin item – CAN
  • 52 Across: Salad special at a Cape Canaveral cafe? – ROCKETARUGULIA
  • 56 Across: Repulsive – ICKY
  • 57 Across: Club choice – IRON
  • 58 Across: Big name in plastic wrap – SARAN
  • 61 Across: Outside the lines – FOUL
  • 62 Across: Sandy sediment – SILT
  • 63 Across: Entry on a Spotify playlist – TITLE
  • 64 Across: Carton sealer – TAPE
  • 65 Across: Low digits – TOES
  • 66 Across: Quite capable – ADEPT

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Actor Kilmer – VAL
  • 2 Down: Ti __: Italian “I love you” – AMO
  • 3 Down: Ace-versus-ace sky battle – DOGFIGHT
  • 4 Down: Climate change sci. – ECOL
  • 5 Down: Historian Terborg-Penn – ROSALYN
  • 6 Down: Horrified – AGHAST
  • 7 Down: Chip bag closer – CLIP
  • 8 Down: Argentine soccer legend Diego – MARADONA
  • 9 Down: May birthstone – EMERALD
  • 10 Down: Nana – GRAM
  • 11 Down: One-dimensional – LINEAR
  • 12 Down: Word with run or tag – ALONG
  • 13 Down: Al __: pasta specification – DENTE
  • 21 Down: Throw in the trash – TOSS
  • 22 Down: Lead-in to prompter – TELE
  • 23 Down: Ski lift – TBAR
  • 24 Down: Mustang or Pinto – AUTO
  • 29 Down: Davis of “A League of Their Own” – GEENA
  • 30 Down: More edible, perhaps – RIPPER
  • 31 Down: Off-ramps – EXITS
  • 35 Down: Video game plumber who freezes enemies – ICEMARIO
  • 37 Down: Menu phrase – ALACARTE
  • 38 Down: More than mega- – GIGA
  • 39 Down: Like a 24-hour diner – OPEN
  • 41 Down: Memo phrase – INRE
  • 42 Down: Self-centered sort – EGOTIST
  • 43 Down: Vampire tooth – FANG
  • 44 Down: Masters Tournament host city – AUGUSTA
  • 45 Down: “Wait, what did you just say?” – BACKUP
  • 46 Down: Double duty? – STUNTS
  • 47 Down: Deviate – DRIFT
  • 48 Down: __ powder – COCOA
  • 53 Down: Schwarber who led the National League in home runs in 2022 and 2025 – KYLE
  • 54 Down: Actor’s assignment – ROLE
  • 55 Down: Set, as a table – LAID
  • 59 Down: Swiss peak – ALP
  • 60 Down: March Madness souvenir – NET

Today's Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 10, 2025

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a sharp, punchy feel that kept the momentum high from start to finish. The theme was tight and consistently executed, giving the grid a strong spine without crowding things. Cluing stayed witty but fair, with just enough edge to make you pause once in a while. The fill felt clean and modern, so nothing dragged the energy down. Overall, it was a crisp, satisfying solve with great flow and zero dead weight.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

