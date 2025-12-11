Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 11, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 11, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: One-third of a cereal mascot trio – SNAP
- 5 Across: Start fishing – CAST
- 9 Across: Astounds – WOWS
- 13 Across: __ d’Ivoire – COTE
- 14 Across: Spa treatment – FACIAL
- 16 Across: Pelee Island’s lake – ERIE
- 17 Across: Swedish supergroup – ABBA
- 18 Across: Mamá’s mamá – ABUELA
- 19 Across: Rodgers of the band Chic – NILE
- 20 Across: *Jelly Roll Morton jazz composition – BLACKBOTTOMSTOMP
- 23 Across: “Beloved” protagonist – SETHE
- 24 Across: Many a YA hero – TEEN
- 25 Across: Yellowfin and albacore – TUNAS
- 26 Across: Green vegetable in aloo matar – PEA
- 28 Across: 2,000 pounds – TON
- 29 Across: The Black List items – SCRIPTS
- 33 Across: Polite – CORDIAL
- 37 Across: “I’m sorry” response – THATSOK
- 38 Across: Vast – IMMENSE
- 39 Across: Chows down – EATS
- 40 Across: Instant – MOMENT
- 43 Across: Dreary routines – RUTS
- 44 Across: CT scan kin – MRI
- 45 Across: Ford SUV – BRONCO
- 46 Across: Govt. org. established by Lincoln – IRS
- 47 Across: *Pronunciation dichotomy popularized by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong – TOMAYTOTOMAHTO
- 52 Across: Govt. org. established by Nixon – EPA
- 53 Across: Movie tech – CGI
- 54 Across: “Did you start already?” – AMILATE
- 58 Across: Type of grill or haircut – FLATTOP
- 62 Across: Spot for the cheapest seats in the house, maybe – LASTROW
- 63 Across: “Beauty and the Beast” candelabra – LUMIERE
- 64 Across: “I’ve got this” – TRUSTME
- 65 Across: Partner of “aided” – ABETTED
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Line crossers? – SCABS
- 2 Down: Of high morals – NOBLE
- 3 Down: Royal appearance? – ATBAT
- 4 Down: Fruit parts in some noyaux recipes – PEACHPITS
- 5 Down: “The Princess Diaries” novelist Meg – CABOT
- 6 Down: Like some angles – ACUTE
- 7 Down: This clue’s number en español – SIETE
- 8 Down: Hawk’s weapon – TALON
- 9 Down: Sank – WENTUNDER
- 10 Down: Night hunter – ORION
- 11 Down: Activist and social reformer Mankiller – WILMA
- 12 Down: Oozes – SEEPS
- 14 Down: “Gorg!” – FAB
- 15 Down: On the __ – LAM
- 21 Down: Holds on to – KEEPS
- 22 Down: Rush angrily – STORM
- 27 Down: One minuscule step at a time – ATOMBYATOM
- 28 Down: “Genius of Love” band, or what the answers to the starred clues are members of? – TOMTOMCLUB
- 29 Down: Brain __ – STEM
- 30 Down: Graph that may resemble a pie – CHART
- 31 Down: Embarrass on social media, in a way – RATIO
- 32 Down: Field hockey garment – SKORT
- 33 Down: Seis menos uno – CINCO
- 34 Down: Indigenous people of Greenland – INUIT
- 35 Down: Houston baseballer – ASTRO
- 36 Down: “I couldn’t care __” – LESS
- 41 Down: “Click, Clack, __: Cows That Type”: Caldecott Honor book – MOO
- 42 Down: Otolaryngologist, for short – ENT
- 48 Down: Cheesy sammies – MELTS
- 49 Down: Not together – APART
- 50 Down: Finest form – AGAME
- 51 Down: “Cue the music!” – HITIT
- 54 Down: Flying fig. – ALT
- 55 Down: Ruin – MAR
- 56 Down: Ames sch. – ISU
- 57 Down: Mother in a meadow – EWE
- 58 Down: Ga. neighbor – FLA
- 59 Down: Vietnamese New Year – TET
- 60 Down: One of five resources in Catan – ORE
- 61 Down: One on foot: Abbr. – PED
Today’s Washington Post / LA Times Daily Crossword is a lively, well-crafted puzzle that blends contemporary touches with classic crossword structure, creating a smooth yet engaging mid-week solve. The long theme entries anchor the grid confidently, and the surrounding fill feels clean and intentional, with no awkward stretches that break the flow. Clueing strikes a comfortable balance—straightforward enough to stay accessible but sprinkled with just enough cleverness to reward attentive solvers. The overall construction has a polished rhythm, carrying you steadily from corner to corner with satisfying moments of recognition along the way. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
