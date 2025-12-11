Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 11, 2025

by Vishal Yadav
Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: One-third of a cereal mascot trio – SNAP
  • 5 Across: Start fishing – CAST
  • 9 Across: Astounds – WOWS
  • 13 Across: __ d’Ivoire – COTE
  • 14 Across: Spa treatment – FACIAL
  • 16 Across: Pelee Island’s lake – ERIE
  • 17 Across: Swedish supergroup – ABBA
  • 18 Across: Mamá’s mamá – ABUELA
  • 19 Across: Rodgers of the band Chic – NILE
  • 20 Across: *Jelly Roll Morton jazz composition – BLACKBOTTOMSTOMP
  • 23 Across: “Beloved” protagonist – SETHE
  • 24 Across: Many a YA hero – TEEN
  • 25 Across: Yellowfin and albacore – TUNAS
  • 26 Across: Green vegetable in aloo matar – PEA
  • 28 Across: 2,000 pounds – TON
  • 29 Across: The Black List items – SCRIPTS
  • 33 Across: Polite – CORDIAL
  • 37 Across: “I’m sorry” response – THATSOK
  • 38 Across: Vast – IMMENSE
  • 39 Across: Chows down – EATS
  • 40 Across: Instant – MOMENT
  • 43 Across: Dreary routines – RUTS
  • 44 Across: CT scan kin – MRI
  • 45 Across: Ford SUV – BRONCO
  • 46 Across: Govt. org. established by Lincoln – IRS
  • 47 Across: *Pronunciation dichotomy popularized by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong – TOMAYTOTOMAHTO
  • 52 Across: Govt. org. established by Nixon – EPA
  • 53 Across: Movie tech – CGI
  • 54 Across: “Did you start already?” – AMILATE
  • 58 Across: Type of grill or haircut – FLATTOP
  • 62 Across: Spot for the cheapest seats in the house, maybe – LASTROW
  • 63 Across: “Beauty and the Beast” candelabra – LUMIERE
  • 64 Across: “I’ve got this” – TRUSTME
  • 65 Across: Partner of “aided” – ABETTED

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Line crossers? – SCABS
  • 2 Down: Of high morals – NOBLE
  • 3 Down: Royal appearance? – ATBAT
  • 4 Down: Fruit parts in some noyaux recipes – PEACHPITS
  • 5 Down: “The Princess Diaries” novelist Meg – CABOT
  • 6 Down: Like some angles – ACUTE
  • 7 Down: This clue’s number en español – SIETE
  • 8 Down: Hawk’s weapon – TALON
  • 9 Down: Sank – WENTUNDER
  • 10 Down: Night hunter – ORION
  • 11 Down: Activist and social reformer Mankiller – WILMA
  • 12 Down: Oozes – SEEPS
  • 14 Down: “Gorg!” – FAB
  • 15 Down: On the __ – LAM
  • 21 Down: Holds on to – KEEPS
  • 22 Down: Rush angrily – STORM
  • 27 Down: One minuscule step at a time – ATOMBYATOM
  • 28 Down: “Genius of Love” band, or what the answers to the starred clues are members of? – TOMTOMCLUB
  • 29 Down: Brain __ – STEM
  • 30 Down: Graph that may resemble a pie – CHART
  • 31 Down: Embarrass on social media, in a way – RATIO
  • 32 Down: Field hockey garment – SKORT
  • 33 Down: Seis menos uno – CINCO
  • 34 Down: Indigenous people of Greenland – INUIT
  • 35 Down: Houston baseballer – ASTRO
  • 36 Down: “I couldn’t care __” – LESS
  • 41 Down: “Click, Clack, __: Cows That Type”: Caldecott Honor book – MOO
  • 42 Down: Otolaryngologist, for short – ENT
  • 48 Down: Cheesy sammies – MELTS
  • 49 Down: Not together – APART
  • 50 Down: Finest form – AGAME
  • 51 Down: “Cue the music!” – HITIT
  • 54 Down: Flying fig. – ALT
  • 55 Down: Ruin – MAR
  • 56 Down: Ames sch. – ISU
  • 57 Down: Mother in a meadow – EWE
  • 58 Down: Ga. neighbor – FLA
  • 59 Down: Vietnamese New Year – TET
  • 60 Down: One of five resources in Catan – ORE
  • 61 Down: One on foot: Abbr. – PED

Click to reveal the solved crossword image
Today’s Washington Post / LA Times Daily Crossword is a lively, well-crafted puzzle that blends contemporary touches with classic crossword structure, creating a smooth yet engaging mid-week solve. The long theme entries anchor the grid confidently, and the surrounding fill feels clean and intentional, with no awkward stretches that break the flow. Clueing strikes a comfortable balance—straightforward enough to stay accessible but sprinkled with just enough cleverness to reward attentive solvers. The overall construction has a polished rhythm, carrying you steadily from corner to corner with satisfying moments of recognition along the way. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

