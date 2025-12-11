Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 11, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 11, 2025

1 Across: One-third of a cereal mascot trio – SNAP

5 Across: Start fishing – CAST

9 Across: Astounds – WOWS

13 Across: __ d'Ivoire – COTE

14 Across: Spa treatment – FACIAL

16 Across: Pelee Island's lake – ERIE

17 Across: Swedish supergroup – ABBA

18 Across: Mamá's mamá – ABUELA

19 Across: Rodgers of the band Chic – NILE

20 Across: *Jelly Roll Morton jazz composition – BLACKBOTTOMSTOMP

23 Across: "Beloved" protagonist – SETHE

24 Across: Many a YA hero – TEEN

25 Across: Yellowfin and albacore – TUNAS

26 Across: Green vegetable in aloo matar – PEA

28 Across: 2,000 pounds – TON

29 Across: The Black List items – SCRIPTS

33 Across: Polite – CORDIAL

37 Across: "I'm sorry" response – THATSOK

38 Across: Vast – IMMENSE

39 Across: Chows down – EATS

40 Across: Instant – MOMENT

43 Across: Dreary routines – RUTS

44 Across: CT scan kin – MRI

45 Across: Ford SUV – BRONCO

46 Across: Govt. org. established by Lincoln – IRS

47 Across: *Pronunciation dichotomy popularized by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong – TOMAYTOTOMAHTO

52 Across: Govt. org. established by Nixon – EPA

53 Across: Movie tech – CGI

54 Across: "Did you start already?" – AMILATE

58 Across: Type of grill or haircut – FLATTOP

62 Across: Spot for the cheapest seats in the house, maybe – LASTROW

63 Across: "Beauty and the Beast" candelabra – LUMIERE

64 Across: "I've got this" – TRUSTME

65 Across: Partner of "aided" – ABETTED

1 Down: Line crossers? – SCABS

2 Down: Of high morals – NOBLE

3 Down: Royal appearance? – ATBAT

4 Down: Fruit parts in some noyaux recipes – PEACHPITS

5 Down: "The Princess Diaries" novelist Meg – CABOT

6 Down: Like some angles – ACUTE

7 Down: This clue's number en español – SIETE

8 Down: Hawk's weapon – TALON

9 Down: Sank – WENTUNDER

10 Down: Night hunter – ORION

11 Down: Activist and social reformer Mankiller – WILMA

12 Down: Oozes – SEEPS

14 Down: "Gorg!" – FAB

15 Down: On the __ – LAM

21 Down: Holds on to – KEEPS

22 Down: Rush angrily – STORM

27 Down: One minuscule step at a time – ATOMBYATOM

28 Down: "Genius of Love" band, or what the answers to the starred clues are members of? – TOMTOMCLUB

29 Down: Brain __ – STEM

30 Down: Graph that may resemble a pie – CHART

31 Down: Embarrass on social media, in a way – RATIO

32 Down: Field hockey garment – SKORT

33 Down: Seis menos uno – CINCO

34 Down: Indigenous people of Greenland – INUIT

35 Down: Houston baseballer – ASTRO

36 Down: "I couldn't care __" – LESS

41 Down: "Click, Clack, __: Cows That Type": Caldecott Honor book – MOO

42 Down: Otolaryngologist, for short – ENT

48 Down: Cheesy sammies – MELTS

49 Down: Not together – APART

50 Down: Finest form – AGAME

51 Down: "Cue the music!" – HITIT

54 Down: Flying fig. – ALT

55 Down: Ruin – MAR

56 Down: Ames sch. – ISU

57 Down: Mother in a meadow – EWE

58 Down: Ga. neighbor – FLA

59 Down: Vietnamese New Year – TET

60 Down: One of five resources in Catan – ORE

61 Down: One on foot: Abbr. – PED

Today’s Washington Post / LA Times Daily Crossword is a lively, well-crafted puzzle that blends contemporary touches with classic crossword structure, creating a smooth yet engaging mid-week solve. The long theme entries anchor the grid confidently, and the surrounding fill feels clean and intentional, with no awkward stretches that break the flow. Clueing strikes a comfortable balance—straightforward enough to stay accessible but sprinkled with just enough cleverness to reward attentive solvers. The overall construction has a polished rhythm, carrying you steadily from corner to corner with satisfying moments of recognition along the way. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.