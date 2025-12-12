Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 12, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 12, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Concocts – BREWS
- 6 Across: “O Captain! My Captain!,” for one – ELEGY
- 11 Across: Org. with Falcons and Ravens – NFL
- 14 Across: Navel type – OUTIE
- 15 Across: Outdoor screen annoyance – GLARE
- 16 Across: Part of IPA – ALE
- 17 Across: Collect – AMASS
- 18 Across: Busiest port in South Korea – BUSAN`
- 19 Across: Chaps – MEN
- 20 Across: Lift system that offers a mechanical advantage – ROPEANDPEY
- 22 Across: Schoolbook – TEXT
- 23 Across: Fantasize about – DREAMOF
- 24 Across: Open the door for, say – SEEIN
- 26 Across: Cartoon frame – CEL
- 27 Across: Puts everything on the line – RISKSALL
- 30 Across: The “Thunder” of Marvel’s “Love and Thunder” – THOR
- 33 Across: “Thank you,” in Swahili – ASANTE
- 35 Across: “Excusez-__” – MOI
- 36 Across: Clambake leftovers – ASHES
- 38 Across: Smack – HIT
- 39 Across: Bit of witchcraft – SPELL
- 41 Across: “Everybody knows that!” – DUH
- 42 Across: Like some patches – IRONON
- 45 Across: Future atty.’s exam – LSAT
- 46 Across: Challenging HS class that covers Reconstruction and Prohibition – APISTORY
- 48 Across: __ Jima – IWO
- 50 Across: Pay for – TREAT
- 51 Across: “Guilty as charged” – THATSME
- 55 Across: Plant inspection org. – OSHA
- 57 Across: Summer forecast in the Southwest – SCORCGHEAT
- 59 Across: Lobster eggs – ROE
- 60 Across: Condition – STATE
- 61 Across: __ Dakota – NORTH
- 62 Across: Wheels – CAR
- 63 Across: Tea option – PEKOE
- 64 Across: Top-notch – ELITE
- 65 Across: “Rules __ rules” – ARE
- 66 Across: Sets loose – FREES
- 67 Across: Allude (to) – REFER
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Surf shop purchase – BOARD
- 2 Down: Hearsay – RUMOR
- 3 Down: Tour de France stage – ETAPE
- 4 Down: Smart aleck – WISEACRE
- 5 Down: Halvah flavor – SESAME
- 6 Down: Staff lines with a notable mnemonic – EGBDF
- 7 Down: Lats-working exercise, literally – LLUP
- 8 Down: Enters, as a hot tub – EASESINTO
- 9 Down: Most overcast – GRAYEST
- 10 Down: Japanese money – YEN
- 11 Down: “Who put you up to this?” – NAMENAMES
- 12 Down: Show off at the gym – FLEX
- 13 Down: Period after Ash Wednesday – LENT
- 21 Down: Po’boy city – NOLA
- 22 Down: Abs-working exercise, literally – TIS
- 25 Down: Squeezes (out) – EKES
- 27 Down: Hardly fair – RAINY
- 28 Down: “Copacabana” showgirl – LOLA
- 29 Down: Singsongy cadence – LILT
- 30 Down: Unveiling shout – TADA
- 31 Down: Pecs-working exercise, literally – HSUP
- 32 Down: “Didn’t expect to see you!” – OHHITHERE
- 34 Down: Dessert with a scone-like texture – SHORTCAKE
- 37 Down: Location – SITE
- 40 Down: Narrative incongruity – PLOTHOLE
- 43 Down: Oven pan – ROASTER
- 44 Down: Biceps-working exercise, literally – NIHC
- 47 Down: Sp. honorific – SRA
- 49 Down: Honus whose baseball card is famous – WAGNER
- 51 Down: Orchard makeup – TREES
- 52 Down: Font flourish – SERIF
- 53 Down: Not glossy – MATTE
- 54 Down: Upper regions of space – ETHER
- 55 Down: Killer whale – ORCA
- 56 Down: Fly high – SOAR
- 58 Down: __-Missouria Tribe – OTOE
- 60 Down: Beach bottle no. – SPF
Today’s WaPo/LATimes crossword hits a fun balance of clever and slightly chaotic. The theme lands clean once you see the trick, and the grid feels fresh with modern references and punchy cluing that keeps the energy up. Difficulty stays approachable while still giving seasoned solvers something to chew on. Overall, it’s a tight, lively puzzle with a clear personality and a concept that actually feels worth the reveal. I would rate this 3 out of 5.
