Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 12, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 12, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Concocts – BREWS

Concocts – 6 Across: “O Captain! My Captain!,” for one – ELEGY

“O Captain! My Captain!,” for one – 11 Across: Org. with Falcons and Ravens – NFL

Org. with Falcons and Ravens – 14 Across: Navel type – OUTIE

Navel type – 15 Across: Outdoor screen annoyance – GLARE

Outdoor screen annoyance – 16 Across: Part of IPA – ALE

Part of IPA – 17 Across: Collect – AMASS

Collect – 18 Across: Busiest port in South Korea – BUSAN `

Busiest port in South Korea – ` 19 Across: Chaps – MEN

Chaps – 20 Across: Lift system that offers a mechanical advantage – ROPEANDPEY

Lift system that offers a mechanical advantage – 22 Across: Schoolbook – TEXT

Schoolbook – 23 Across: Fantasize about – DREAMOF

Fantasize about – 24 Across: Open the door for, say – SEEIN

Open the door for, say – 26 Across: Cartoon frame – CEL

Cartoon frame – 27 Across: Puts everything on the line – RISKSALL

Puts everything on the line – 30 Across: The “Thunder” of Marvel’s “Love and Thunder” – THOR

The “Thunder” of Marvel’s “Love and Thunder” – 33 Across: “Thank you,” in Swahili – ASANTE

“Thank you,” in Swahili – 35 Across: “Excusez-__” – MOI

“Excusez-__” – 36 Across: Clambake leftovers – ASHES

Clambake leftovers – 38 Across: Smack – HIT

Smack – 39 Across: Bit of witchcraft – SPELL

Bit of witchcraft – 41 Across: “Everybody knows that!” – DUH

“Everybody knows that!” – 42 Across: Like some patches – IRONON

Like some patches – 45 Across: Future atty.’s exam – LSAT

Future atty.’s exam – 46 Across: Challenging HS class that covers Reconstruction and Prohibition – APISTORY

Challenging HS class that covers Reconstruction and Prohibition – 48 Across: __ Jima – IWO

__ Jima – 50 Across: Pay for – TREAT

Pay for – 51 Across: “Guilty as charged” – THATSME

“Guilty as charged” – 55 Across: Plant inspection org. – OSHA

Plant inspection org. – 57 Across: Summer forecast in the Southwest – SCORCGHEAT

Summer forecast in the Southwest – 59 Across: Lobster eggs – ROE

Lobster eggs – 60 Across: Condition – STATE

Condition – 61 Across: __ Dakota – NORTH

__ Dakota – 62 Across: Wheels – CAR

Wheels – 63 Across: Tea option – PEKOE

Tea option – 64 Across: Top-notch – ELITE

Top-notch – 65 Across: “Rules __ rules” – ARE

“Rules __ rules” – 66 Across: Sets loose – FREES

Sets loose – 67 Across: Allude (to) – REFER

Down Answers 1 Down: Surf shop purchase – BOARD

Surf shop purchase – 2 Down: Hearsay – RUMOR

Hearsay – 3 Down: Tour de France stage – ETAPE

Tour de France stage – 4 Down: Smart aleck – WISEACRE

Smart aleck – 5 Down: Halvah flavor – SESAME

Halvah flavor – 6 Down: Staff lines with a notable mnemonic – EGBDF

Staff lines with a notable mnemonic – 7 Down: Lats-working exercise, literally – LLUP

Lats-working exercise, literally – 8 Down: Enters, as a hot tub – EASESINTO

Enters, as a hot tub – 9 Down: Most overcast – GRAYEST

Most overcast – 10 Down: Japanese money – YEN

Japanese money – 11 Down: “Who put you up to this?” – NAMENAMES

“Who put you up to this?” – 12 Down: Show off at the gym – FLEX

Show off at the gym – 13 Down: Period after Ash Wednesday – LENT

Period after Ash Wednesday – 21 Down: Po’boy city – NOLA

Po’boy city – 22 Down: Abs-working exercise, literally – TIS

Abs-working exercise, literally – 25 Down: Squeezes (out) – EKES

Squeezes (out) – 27 Down: Hardly fair – RAINY

Hardly fair – 28 Down: “Copacabana” showgirl – LOLA

“Copacabana” showgirl – 29 Down: Singsongy cadence – LILT

Singsongy cadence – 30 Down: Unveiling shout – TADA

Unveiling shout – 31 Down: Pecs-working exercise, literally – HSUP

Pecs-working exercise, literally – 32 Down: “Didn’t expect to see you!” – OHHITHERE

“Didn’t expect to see you!” – 34 Down: Dessert with a scone-like texture – SHORTCAKE

Dessert with a scone-like texture – 37 Down: Location – SITE

Location – 40 Down: Narrative incongruity – PLOTHOLE

Narrative incongruity – 43 Down: Oven pan – ROASTER

Oven pan – 44 Down: Biceps-working exercise, literally – NIHC

Biceps-working exercise, literally – 47 Down: Sp. honorific – SRA

Sp. honorific – 49 Down: Honus whose baseball card is famous – WAGNER

Honus whose baseball card is famous – 51 Down: Orchard makeup – TREES

Orchard makeup – 52 Down: Font flourish – SERIF

Font flourish – 53 Down: Not glossy – MATTE

Not glossy – 54 Down: Upper regions of space – ETHER

Upper regions of space – 55 Down: Killer whale – ORCA

Killer whale – 56 Down: Fly high – SOAR

Fly high – 58 Down: __-Missouria Tribe – OTOE

__-Missouria Tribe – 60 Down: Beach bottle no. – SPF

Click to reveal the solved crossword image

Today’s WaPo/LATimes crossword hits a fun balance of clever and slightly chaotic. The theme lands clean once you see the trick, and the grid feels fresh with modern references and punchy cluing that keeps the energy up. Difficulty stays approachable while still giving seasoned solvers something to chew on. Overall, it’s a tight, lively puzzle with a clear personality and a concept that actually feels worth the reveal. I would rate this 3 out of 5.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.