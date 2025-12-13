Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 13, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 13, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : Crunk kin – TRAP

: Crunk kin – 5 Across : row again – REROLL

: row again – 11 Across : Omaha prize – POT

: Omaha prize – 14 Across : Supportive of – WITH

: Supportive of – 15 Across : Target of some copyright infringement lawsuits – OPENAI

: Target of some copyright infringement lawsuits – 16 Across : Hard wood – ASH

: Hard wood – 17 Across : Dad, in Korean – APPA

: Dad, in Korean – 18 Across : Jarring tonal shis – DISSONANCE

: Jarring tonal shis – 20 Across : Two-part bet – PERFECTA

: Two-part bet – 22 Across : Union station? – ALTAR

: Union station? – 23 Across : __ Drahouse Cinema:movie chain based in Austin – ALAMO

: __ Drahouse Cinema:movie chain based in Austin – 24 Across : Believe – HOLD

: Believe – 26 Across : Generational wisdom – LORE

: Generational wisdom – 27 Across : Unsatisfactory explanation – BECAUSEREASONS

: Unsatisfactory explanation – 30 Across : “Oh my stars!” – IDECLARE

: “Oh my stars!” – 31 Across : Change places – MOVE

: Change places – 32 Across : Year of the Four Emperors emperor – OTHO

: Year of the Four Emperors emperor – 33 Across : Miami-__ County – DADE

: Miami-__ County – 34 Across : Only city in Samoa – APIA

: Only city in Samoa – 35 Across : Seen – REGARDED

: Seen – 39 Across : Self-awareness? – PROPRIOCEPTION

: Self-awareness? – 41 Across : Alison Bechdel’s “Fun __: A Family Tragicomic” – HOME

: Alison Bechdel’s “Fun __: A Family Tragicomic” – 42 Across : Condiment made with pickled mango – AMBA

: Condiment made with pickled mango – 43 Across : “Lilo & Stitch” theme – OHANA

: “Lilo & Stitch” theme – 44 Across : Shinto shrine gateway – TORII

: Shinto shrine gateway – 46 Across : “Day by Day” musical – GODSPELL

: “Day by Day” musical – 48 Across : Make no progress – TREADWATER

: Make no progress – 50 Across : Work hard – MOIL

: Work hard – 52 Across : Can. leaders – PMS

: Can. leaders – 53 Across : in layer – LAMINA

: in layer – 54 Across : “Black Beauty” novelist Sewell – ANNA

: “Black Beauty” novelist Sewell – 55 Across : Ten chin-ups, say – SET

: Ten chin-ups, say – 56 Across : rows up – ERECTS

: rows up – 57 Across: Minimal noise – PEEP

Down Answers 1 Down : Name on a JFK hotel designed by Eero Saarinen – TWA

: Name on a JFK hotel designed by Eero Saarinen – 2 Down : Had far-reaching eects – RIPPLED

: Had far-reaching eects – 3 Down : Chill – ATPEACE

: Chill – 4 Down : Reference in a doctor’s oce – PHARMACOPEIA

: Reference in a doctor’s oce – 5 Down : Teased relentlessly – RODE

: Teased relentlessly – 6 Down : Literary gure who embodies the values of a civilization – EPICHERO

: Literary gure who embodies the values of a civilization – 7 Down : Make whole again – RESTORE

: Make whole again – 8 Down : Less, in a way – ONSALE

: Less, in a way – 9 Down : Language known as Isan in northeastern ailand – LAO

: Language known as Isan in northeastern ailand – 10 Down : First Asian player inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame – LINA

: First Asian player inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame – 11 Down : Color of the Year company – PANTONE

: Color of the Year company – 12 Down : Accolades for “Flow” and e Shape of Water – OSCARS

: Accolades for “Flow” and e Shape of Water – 13 Down : “Et voilà!” – THERE

: “Et voilà!” – 19 Down : Full of jarring tonal shis – ALLOVERTHEMAP

: Full of jarring tonal shis – 21 Down : ird strike, at times – FOULTIP

: ird strike, at times – 23 Down : Singer Carter who won “American Idol” in 2024 – ABI

: Singer Carter who won “American Idol” in 2024 – 25 Down : Price, informally – DAMAGE

: Price, informally – 28 Down : Region whose name means “desert” – SAHARA

: Region whose name means “desert” – 29 Down : Moxie, e.g. – SODAPOP

: Moxie, e.g. – 33 Down : Lavish and then some – DECADENT

: Lavish and then some – 34 Down : Subject of some air battles? – ARMREST

: Subject of some air battles? – 35 Down : Without emotion – ROBOTIC

: Without emotion – 36 Down : Start to make a call, perhaps – DIALONE

: Start to make a call, perhaps – 37 Down : Celeb news site – EONLINE

: Celeb news site – 38 Down : “e Double Helix” subject – DNA

: “e Double Helix” subject – 39 Down : Pitiful cry – POORME

: Pitiful cry – 40 Down : “Sign me up!” – IMGAME

: “Sign me up!” – 41 Down : Letters signifying encryption – HTTPS

: Letters signifying encryption – 45 Down : Not serious – IDLE

: Not serious – 47 Down : Sp. titles – SRAS

: Sp. titles – 49 Down : “is means __!” – WAR

: “is means __!” – 51 Down: Spot for a toy – LAP

This Washington Post crossword came through with a brainy, slightly off-beat vibe that made it stand out. The theme leaned clever rather than flashy, tying together its long entries in a way that felt intentional and rewarding once everything snapped into place. Cluing was on the tougher side today, but in a satisfying way, nudging you toward deeper thinking without ever feeling unfair. The grid itself had a clean flow, with some delightfully unusual fill that gave the puzzle personality. Overall, it felt like a smart, well-crafted solve that respected the solver’s intuition and rewarded persistence.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.