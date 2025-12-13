Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 13, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Crunk kin – TRAP
  • 5 Across: row again – REROLL
  • 11 Across: Omaha prize – POT
  • 14 Across: Supportive of – WITH
  • 15 Across: Target of some copyright infringement lawsuits – OPENAI
  • 16 Across: Hard wood – ASH
  • 17 Across: Dad, in Korean – APPA
  • 18 Across: Jarring tonal shis – DISSONANCE
  • 20 Across: Two-part bet – PERFECTA
  • 22 Across: Union station? – ALTAR
  • 23 Across: __ Drahouse Cinema:movie chain based in Austin – ALAMO
  • 24 Across: Believe – HOLD
  • 26 Across: Generational wisdom – LORE
  • 27 Across: Unsatisfactory explanation – BECAUSEREASONS
  • 30 Across: “Oh my stars!” – IDECLARE
  • 31 Across: Change places – MOVE
  • 32 Across: Year of the Four Emperors emperor –OTHO
  • 33 Across: Miami-__ County – DADE
  • 34 Across: Only city in Samoa – APIA
  • 35 Across: Seen – REGARDED
  • 39 Across: Self-awareness? – PROPRIOCEPTION
  • 41 Across: Alison Bechdel’s “Fun __: A Family Tragicomic” –HOME
  • 42 Across: Condiment made with pickled mango – AMBA
  • 43 Across: “Lilo & Stitch” theme – OHANA
  • 44 Across: Shinto shrine gateway – TORII
  • 46 Across: “Day by Day” musical – GODSPELL
  • 48 Across: Make no progress – TREADWATER
  • 50 Across: Work hard – MOIL
  • 52 Across: Can. leaders – PMS
  • 53 Across: in layer – LAMINA
  • 54 Across: “Black Beauty” novelist Sewell – ANNA
  • 55 Across: Ten chin-ups, say – SET
  • 56 Across: rows up – ERECTS
  • 57 Across: Minimal noise – PEEP

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Name on a JFK hotel designed by Eero Saarinen – TWA
  • 2 Down: Had far-reaching eects – RIPPLED
  • 3 Down: Chill – ATPEACE
  • 4 Down: Reference in a doctor’s oce – PHARMACOPEIA
  • 5 Down: Teased relentlessly – RODE
  • 6 Down: Literary gure who embodies the values of a civilization – EPICHERO
  • 7 Down: Make whole again – RESTORE
  • 8 Down: Less, in a way – ONSALE
  • 9 Down: Language known as Isan in northeastern ailand – LAO
  • 10 Down: First Asian player inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame – LINA
  • 11 Down: Color of the Year company – PANTONE
  • 12 Down: Accolades for “Flow” and e Shape of Water – OSCARS
  • 13 Down: “Et voilà!” – THERE
  • 19 Down: Full of jarring tonal shis – ALLOVERTHEMAP
  • 21 Down: ird strike, at times – FOULTIP
  • 23 Down: Singer Carter who won “American Idol” in 2024 – ABI
  • 25 Down: Price, informally – DAMAGE
  • 28 Down: Region whose name means “desert” – SAHARA
  • 29 Down: Moxie, e.g. – SODAPOP
  • 33 Down: Lavish and then some – DECADENT
  • 34 Down: Subject of some air battles? – ARMREST
  • 35 Down: Without emotion – ROBOTIC
  • 36 Down: Start to make a call, perhaps – DIALONE
  • 37 Down: Celeb news site – EONLINE
  • 38 Down: “e Double Helix” subject – DNA
  • 39 Down: Pitiful cry – POORME
  • 40 Down: “Sign me up!” – IMGAME
  • 41 Down: Letters signifying encryption – HTTPS
  • 45 Down: Not serious – IDLE
  • 47 Down: Sp. titles – SRAS
  • 49 Down: “is means __!” – WAR
  • 51 Down: Spot for a toy – LAP

This Washington Post crossword came through with a brainy, slightly off-beat vibe that made it stand out. The theme leaned clever rather than flashy, tying together its long entries in a way that felt intentional and rewarding once everything snapped into place. Cluing was on the tougher side today, but in a satisfying way, nudging you toward deeper thinking without ever feeling unfair. The grid itself had a clean flow, with some delightfully unusual fill that gave the puzzle personality. Overall, it felt like a smart, well-crafted solve that respected the solver’s intuition and rewarded persistence.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

