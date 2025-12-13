Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 13, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 13, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Crunk kin – TRAP
- 5 Across: row again – REROLL
- 11 Across: Omaha prize – POT
- 14 Across: Supportive of – WITH
- 15 Across: Target of some copyright infringement lawsuits – OPENAI
- 16 Across: Hard wood – ASH
- 17 Across: Dad, in Korean – APPA
- 18 Across: Jarring tonal shis – DISSONANCE
- 20 Across: Two-part bet – PERFECTA
- 22 Across: Union station? – ALTAR
- 23 Across: __ Drahouse Cinema:movie chain based in Austin – ALAMO
- 24 Across: Believe – HOLD
- 26 Across: Generational wisdom – LORE
- 27 Across: Unsatisfactory explanation – BECAUSEREASONS
- 30 Across: “Oh my stars!” – IDECLARE
- 31 Across: Change places – MOVE
- 32 Across: Year of the Four Emperors emperor –OTHO
- 33 Across: Miami-__ County – DADE
- 34 Across: Only city in Samoa – APIA
- 35 Across: Seen – REGARDED
- 39 Across: Self-awareness? – PROPRIOCEPTION
- 41 Across: Alison Bechdel’s “Fun __: A Family Tragicomic” –HOME
- 42 Across: Condiment made with pickled mango – AMBA
- 43 Across: “Lilo & Stitch” theme – OHANA
- 44 Across: Shinto shrine gateway – TORII
- 46 Across: “Day by Day” musical – GODSPELL
- 48 Across: Make no progress – TREADWATER
- 50 Across: Work hard – MOIL
- 52 Across: Can. leaders – PMS
- 53 Across: in layer – LAMINA
- 54 Across: “Black Beauty” novelist Sewell – ANNA
- 55 Across: Ten chin-ups, say – SET
- 56 Across: rows up – ERECTS
- 57 Across: Minimal noise – PEEP
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Name on a JFK hotel designed by Eero Saarinen – TWA
- 2 Down: Had far-reaching eects – RIPPLED
- 3 Down: Chill – ATPEACE
- 4 Down: Reference in a doctor’s oce – PHARMACOPEIA
- 5 Down: Teased relentlessly – RODE
- 6 Down: Literary gure who embodies the values of a civilization – EPICHERO
- 7 Down: Make whole again – RESTORE
- 8 Down: Less, in a way – ONSALE
- 9 Down: Language known as Isan in northeastern ailand – LAO
- 10 Down: First Asian player inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame – LINA
- 11 Down: Color of the Year company – PANTONE
- 12 Down: Accolades for “Flow” and e Shape of Water – OSCARS
- 13 Down: “Et voilà!” – THERE
- 19 Down: Full of jarring tonal shis – ALLOVERTHEMAP
- 21 Down: ird strike, at times – FOULTIP
- 23 Down: Singer Carter who won “American Idol” in 2024 – ABI
- 25 Down: Price, informally – DAMAGE
- 28 Down: Region whose name means “desert” – SAHARA
- 29 Down: Moxie, e.g. – SODAPOP
- 33 Down: Lavish and then some – DECADENT
- 34 Down: Subject of some air battles? – ARMREST
- 35 Down: Without emotion – ROBOTIC
- 36 Down: Start to make a call, perhaps – DIALONE
- 37 Down: Celeb news site – EONLINE
- 38 Down: “e Double Helix” subject – DNA
- 39 Down: Pitiful cry – POORME
- 40 Down: “Sign me up!” – IMGAME
- 41 Down: Letters signifying encryption – HTTPS
- 45 Down: Not serious – IDLE
- 47 Down: Sp. titles – SRAS
- 49 Down: “is means __!” – WAR
- 51 Down: Spot for a toy – LAP
This Washington Post crossword came through with a brainy, slightly off-beat vibe that made it stand out. The theme leaned clever rather than flashy, tying together its long entries in a way that felt intentional and rewarding once everything snapped into place. Cluing was on the tougher side today, but in a satisfying way, nudging you toward deeper thinking without ever feeling unfair. The grid itself had a clean flow, with some delightfully unusual fill that gave the puzzle personality. Overall, it felt like a smart, well-crafted solve that respected the solver’s intuition and rewarded persistence.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
