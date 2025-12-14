Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 14, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 14, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : “Look, I’m on TV!” – THATSME

: “Look, I’m on TV!” – 8 Across : Promising spot? – ALTAR

: Promising spot? – 13 Across : Skewed views – BIASES

: Skewed views – 19 Across : Substance in an Erlenmeyer ask, maybe – CHEMICAL

: Substance in an Erlenmeyer ask, maybe – 20 Across : Pont Neuf river – SEINE

: Pont Neuf river – 21 Across : Withstand – ENDURE

: Withstand – 22 Across : Boxing judge locale – RINGSIDE

: Boxing judge locale – 23 Across : “Don’t be afraid to embrace fan fiction!”? – KICKTHECANON

: “Don’t be afraid to embrace fan fiction!”? – 25 Across : Folklore beasts – OGRES

: Folklore beasts – 26 Across : Snacking syllable – NOM

: Snacking syllable – 28 Across : More reserved – SHYER

: More reserved – 29 Across : Waterfall spray – MIST

: Waterfall spray – 30 Across : Encouraging message to a sad nobleman? – CHINUPBARON

: Encouraging message to a sad nobleman? – 34 Across : Falafel holders – PITAS

: Falafel holders – 36 Across : Was, in Spanish – ERA

: Was, in Spanish – 37 Across : Bird in much Australian art – EMU

: Bird in much Australian art – 38 Across : “Let me give you some advice … ” – HERESATIP

: “Let me give you some advice … ” – 42 Across : Some BrickLink.com buys – LEGOSETS

: Some BrickLink.com buys – 47 Across : Give a name to – DUB

: Give a name to – 49 Across : Kathmandu citizen – NEPALI

: Kathmandu citizen – 50 Across : __ smasher – ATOM

: __ smasher – 51 Across : Garment that’s entirely unsuitable for cooking? – ZEROPERCENTAPRON

: Garment that’s entirely unsuitable for cooking? – 56 Across : __ mail – SNAIL

: __ mail – 58 Across : Father – SIRE

: Father – 59 Across : Extravagant – LUXE

: Extravagant – 60 Across : For fear that – LEST

: For fear that – 61 Across : Body art – TATTOO

: Body art – 63 Across : Tear up – CRY

: Tear up – 65 Across : “We made the right choice” – ITSBEST

: “We made the right choice” – 68 Across : Title for Elroy during his boot camp days? – PRIVATEJETSON

: Title for Elroy during his boot camp days? – 73 Across : Tart citrus drink – LIMEADE

: Tart citrus drink – 76 Across : Bud – PAL

: Bud – 77 Across : Rec room amenity – WETBAR

: Rec room amenity – 82 Across : Trig ratio – SINE

: Trig ratio – 83 Across : Goddess whose tears flood the Nile – ISIS

: Goddess whose tears flood the Nile – 86 Across : Some classic PCs – IBMS

: Some classic PCs – 89 Across : Tropical sorbet flavor – GUAVA

: Tropical sorbet flavor – 90 Across : Game that involves old-fashioned wine vessels? – CAPTURETHEFLAGON

: Game that involves old-fashioned wine vessels? – 95 Across : Inconsequential moment – BLIP

: Inconsequential moment – 96 Across : Discomfort – UNEASE

: Discomfort – 97 Across : Not ‘neath – OER

: Not ‘neath – 98 Across : Some cards checked by the TSA – STATEIDS

: Some cards checked by the TSA – 100 Across : Part of a swing set? – DANCESTEP

: Part of a swing set? – 103 Across : Gives the nod – OKS

: Gives the nod – 106 Across : Arequipa auntie – TIA

: Arequipa auntie – 107 Across : Sean of “Stranger ings” – ASTIN

: Sean of “Stranger ings” – 108 Across : Offering from an African republic? – GIFTOFGABON

: Offering from an African republic? – 114 Across : At all – EVER

: At all – 117 Across : “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” e.g. – ADAGE

: “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” e.g. – 120 Across : Fawn’s mom – DOE

: Fawn’s mom – 121 Across : Deli device – SCALE

: Deli device – 122 Across : Feature of a “Twilight” relay race? – VAMPIREBATON

: Feature of a “Twilight” relay race? – 125 Across : Venues such as Shakespeare’s Globe – THEATRES

: Venues such as Shakespeare’s Globe – 128 Across : Consumption – INTAKE

: Consumption – 129 Across : Agile – LITHE

: Agile – 130 Across : Berated – RAILEDAT

: Berated – 131 Across : Newman of kid-lit – LESLEA

: Newman of kid-lit – 132 Across : Foe – ENEMY

: Foe – 133 Across: Appended, or an alternate title for this puzzle – ADDEDON

Down Answers 1 Down : Chicken piece – THIGH

: Chicken piece – 2 Down : “Bathers by a River” painter Matisse – HENRI

: “Bathers by a River” painter Matisse – 3 Down : Biotech giant – AMGEN

: Biotech giant – 4 Down : Allergy season needs – TISSUES

: Allergy season needs – 5 Down : Bio, for one – SCI

: Bio, for one – 6 Down : Furious – MAD

: Furious – 7 Down : Kagan of the Supreme Court – ELENA

: Kagan of the Supreme Court – 8 Down : Unsure parent’s response – ASKMOM

: Unsure parent’s response – 9 Down : Flower ring – LEI

: Flower ring – 10 Down : Peculiar habits – TICS

: Peculiar habits – 11 Down : Egyptian symbol also called the “key of life” – ANKH

: Egyptian symbol also called the “key of life” – 12 Down : Input again – RETYPE

: Input again – 13 Down : Oktoberfest structure – BEERTENT

: Oktoberfest structure – 14 Down : Fortune rival – INC

: Fortune rival – 15 Down : Lump in one’s throat? – ADAMAPPLE

: Lump in one’s throat? – 16 Down : Olympic gymnast Lee – SUNI

: Olympic gymnast Lee – 17 Down : Aphrodite’s son – EROS

: Aphrodite’s son – 18 Down : Email status – SENT

: Email status – 19 Down : Footwear with Jibbitz charms – CROC

: Footwear with Jibbitz charms – 24 Down : __ apparent – HEIR

: __ apparent – 27 Down : Unrefined rock – ORE

: Unrefined rock – 31 Down : Abe, for one – PREZ

: Abe, for one – 32 Down : Kathy of “Matlock” – BATES

: Kathy of “Matlock” – 33 Down : On a streak? – NUDE

: On a streak? – 35 Down : On the briny – ASEA

: On the briny – 38 Down : Alabama St., e.g. – HBCU

: Alabama St., e.g. – 39 Down : Container weight allowances – TARES

: Container weight allowances – 40 Down : “ey beat me” – ILOST

: “ey beat me” – 41 Down : 13-Down purchase, perhaps – PINT

: 13-Down purchase, perhaps – 42 Down : Word with chance or dance – LAST

: Word with chance or dance – 43 Down : Volcano featured in the second season of “The White Lotus” – ETNA

: Volcano featured in the second season of “The White Lotus” – ETNA 44 Down : Superlative acronym – GOAT

: Superlative acronym – 45 Down : Leave out – OMIT

: Leave out – 46 Down : Title of respect – SRI

: Title of respect – 48 Down : Clickable link – URL

: Clickable link – 52 Down : Seal hunter – ORCA

: Seal hunter – 53 Down : Sassy – PERT

: Sassy – 54 Down : Cloverleaf component – EXIT

: Cloverleaf component – 55 Down : Brooklyn NBA team – NETS

: Brooklyn NBA team – 57 Down : Easy gait – LOPE

: Easy gait – 62 Down : “For You” singer Rita – ORA

: “For You” singer Rita – 64 Down : “Uh-huh” – YEP

: “Uh-huh” – 66 Down : Female hedgehog – SOW

: Female hedgehog – 67 Down : Uncommon blood type, for short – BNEG

: Uncommon blood type, for short – 69 Down : Romeo’s final words – IDIE

: Romeo’s final words – 70 Down : Sleeveless garment – VEST

: Sleeveless garment – 71 Down : Game square with bars – JAIL

: Game square with bars – 72 Down : Actor Idris – ELBA

: Actor Idris – 73 Down : Rainforest vine – LIANA

: Rainforest vine – 74 Down : How checks are written – INPEN

: How checks are written – 75 Down : Like five bones in the hand – METACARPAL

: Like five bones in the hand – 78 Down : Lip balm container – TUBE

: Lip balm container – 79 Down : Island east of Java – BALI

: Island east of Java – 80 Down : Eager – AVID

: Eager – 81 Down : Cardi B songs – RAPS

: Cardi B songs – 82 Down : Move fast, as clouds – SCUD

: Move fast, as clouds – 84 Down : Wae House rival – IHOP

: Wae House rival – 85 Down : Date – SEE

: Date – 87 Down : Booker T.’s band – MGS

: Booker T.’s band – 88 Down : __ voce – SOTTO

: __ voce – 91 Down : Takes advantage of – USES

: Takes advantage of – 92 Down : Interstate feature – RESTAREA

: Interstate feature – 93 Down : Critter with webbed feet – FROG

: Critter with webbed feet – 94 Down : Greenhorn – NAIF

: Greenhorn – 99 Down : Event after spring cleaning, maybe – TAGSALE

: Event after spring cleaning, maybe – 101 Down : Laundry brand – TIDE

: Laundry brand – 102 Down : Authorize – ENABLE

: Authorize – 104 Down : Filtration organ – KIDNEY

: Filtration organ – 105 Down : Hub served by BART – SFO

: Hub served by BART – 109 Down : Quad- kin – TETRA

: Quad- kin – 110 Down : Made a scene? – ACTED

: Made a scene? – 111 Down : Transitional state, in Buddhism – BARDO

: Transitional state, in Buddhism – 112 Down : Western New York city – OLEAN

: Western New York city – 113 Down : Hawk’s home – NEST

: Hawk’s home – 114 Down : Malicious – EVIL

: Malicious – 115 Down : Wind indicator – VANE

: Wind indicator – 116 Down : Some FD members – EMTS

: Some FD members – 118 Down : Laundry brand – GAIN

: Laundry brand – 119 Down : Kin of -ule – ETTE

: Kin of -ule – 123 Down : Half of a candy duo – IKE

: Half of a candy duo – 124 Down : Resistance unit – OHM

: Resistance unit – 126 Down : Gave birth to – HAD

: Gave birth to – 127 Down: Holiday that begins with the rst sighting of the crescent moon – EID

Click to reveal the solved crossword image

Today’s Washington Post crossword felt clean and confident, with cluing that stayed fair while still asking you to stay sharp. The theme landed clearly without being overexplained, and the grid flowed well once you got a foothold, especially through the center. A few longer entries rewarded careful reading rather than trivia grinding, which always feels like a win. Overall, it was a solid midweek solve that balanced smooth fill with just enough resistance to keep it interesting.



You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.