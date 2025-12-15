Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 15, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 15, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: First name of singers Levine and Lambert- ADAM
- 5 Across: Young fellows – LADS
- 9 Across: Common merch table purchase – SHIRT
- 14 Across: Drop-down list – MENU
- 15 Across: Many times – ALOT
- 16 Across: Brooklyn’s __ Island- CONEY
- 17 Across: *”Tennessee Waltz” singer – PATTIPAGE
- 19 Across: Open, as a vitamin bottle- UNCAP
- 20 Across: Narrow openings – SLITS
- 21 Across: Shopping complex – MALL
- 23 Across: Stack starter in solitaire – ACE
- 24 Across: *Bottoms worn as loungewear – PAJAMAPANTS
- 28 Across: “Quite possibly” – ITMAYBE
- 32 Across: “Meant to tell you” shorthand- BTW
- 33 Across: Honey liquor – MEAD
- 34 Across: In-flight figs.- ETAS
- 37 Across: Island where “NCIS: Hawai’i” is set – OAHU
- 40 Across: *Maneuvering into a tight curbside spot – PARALLELPARKING
- 44 Across: Brand that sells Braille Bricks – LEGO
- 45 Across: Paper quantity – REAM
- 46 Across: Finishes – ENDS
- 47 Across: Source of sheep’s milk – EWE
- 49 Across: Put trust in – COUNTON
- 51 Across: *Wide receiver’s route – PASSPATTERN
- 56 Across: Spigoted vessel – URN
- 57 Across: Cookie used in many desserts – OREO
- 58 Across: Marisa of “The Big Short”- TOMEI
- 63 Across: Heat’s home city – MIAMI
- 65 Across: Paul Reiser sitcom, and what can be found in the answers to the starred clues – MYTWODADS
- 68 Across: “Evita” surname – PERON
- 69 Across: Bosc, for one – PEAR
- 70 Across: Foreboding sign – OMEN
- 71 Across: Dozed – SLEPT
- 72 Across: Avant-garde – EDGY
- 73 Across: Monopoly payment – RENT
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Concert boosters- AMPS
- 2 Down: Hand out cards – DEAL
- 3 Down: Not for – ANTI
- 4 Down: Mixed-breed pooch- MUTT
- 5 Down: Once around a skating rink, e.g. – LAP
- 6 Down: Pie __ mode – ALA
- 7 Down: Religious doctrine – DOGMA
- 8 Down: “Full __ ahead!” – STEAM
- 9 Down: Artist with a chisel – SCULPTOR
- 10 Down: Sweetie – HON
- 11 Down: Like Machu Picchu – INCAN
- 12 Down: Blink, say – REACT
- 13 Down: Strikes keys – TYPES
- 18 Down: “__ with my little eye … ” – ISPY
- 22 Down: Chemist’s workplace – LAB
- 25 Down: Eve’s second son – ABEL
- 26 Down: 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Derek – JETER
- 27 Down: Rouse from slumber – AWAKEN
- 28 Down: Devilish kid – IMP
- 29 Down: Greenish-blue color – TEAL
- 30 Down: Stallion’s mate- MARE
- 31 Down: Wise old sayings – ADAGES
- 35 Down: Taproom drink – ALE
- 36 Down: The “S” of NASA – SPACE
- 38 Down: Helpful suggestion – HINT
- 39 Down: “Go back!” computer command – UNDO
- 41 Down: Darkest hour – LOWPOINT
- 42 Down: “__ Prohibido”: 1994 Selena hit – AMOR
- 43 Down: Channel with “Press Your Luck” reruns – GSN
- 48 Down: Knack for music – EAR
- 50 Down: “Do __ others … ” – UNTO
- 51 Down: Machines at gas stations – PUMPS
- 52 Down: Disney princess with red hair – ARIEL
- 53 Down: Entrap – SNARE
- 54 Down: City near Phoenix – TEMPE
- 55 Down: Fiddled around (with) – TOYED
- 59 Down: Scent – ODOR
- 60 Down: Broadway “Auntie” – MAME
- 61 Down: Old Testament garden – EDEN
- 62 Down: “My heart just __ in it” – ISNT
- 64 Down: Messy head of hair – MOP
- 66 Down: Graffiti signature – TAG
- 67 Down: Amusingly ironic – WRY
This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 15, 2025, is a high-quality mid-week puzzle that delivers a satisfying solve. The main theme is smart but simple: it’s based on an old TV show title. To solve the long clues, you have to find certain letters from that show’s title hiding inside the theme answers, like the one about parking a car or the one about comfy trousers. The rest of the puzzle is very clean. It uses strong, easy words like the one for a statue maker or the phrase for a very bad moment. There are no weird, hard words you’ve never heard of. This makes the whole puzzle interesting and easy to finish without getting stuck, which is the sign of a well-made crossword.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
