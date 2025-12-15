Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 15, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 15, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : First name of singers Levine and Lambert- ADAM

: First name of singers Levine and Lambert- 5 Across : Young fellows – LADS

: Young fellows – 9 Across : Common merch table purchase – SHIRT

: Common merch table purchase – 14 Across : Drop-down list – MENU

: Drop-down list – 15 Across : Many times – ALOT

: Many times – 16 Across : Brooklyn’s __ Island- CONEY

: Brooklyn’s __ Island- 17 Across : *”Tennessee Waltz” singer – PATTIPAGE

: *”Tennessee Waltz” singer – 19 Across : Open, as a vitamin bottle- UNCAP

: Open, as a vitamin bottle- 20 Across : Narrow openings – SLITS

: Narrow openings – 21 Across : Shopping complex – MALL

: Shopping complex – 23 Across : Stack starter in solitaire – ACE

: Stack starter in solitaire – 24 Across : *Bottoms worn as loungewear – PAJAMAPANTS

: *Bottoms worn as loungewear – 28 Across : “Quite possibly” – ITMAYBE

: “Quite possibly” – 32 Across : “Meant to tell you” shorthand- BTW

: “Meant to tell you” shorthand- 33 Across : Honey liquor – MEAD

: Honey liquor – 34 Across : In-flight figs.- ETAS

: In-flight figs.- 37 Across : Island where “NCIS: Hawai’i” is set – OAHU

: Island where “NCIS: Hawai’i” is set – 40 Across : *Maneuvering into a tight curbside spot – PARALLELPARKING

: *Maneuvering into a tight curbside spot – 44 Across : Brand that sells Braille Bricks – LEGO

: Brand that sells Braille Bricks – 45 Across : Paper quantity – REAM

: Paper quantity – 46 Across : Finishes – ENDS

: Finishes – 47 Across : Source of sheep’s milk – EWE

: Source of sheep’s milk – 49 Across : Put trust in – COUNTON

: Put trust in – 51 Across : *Wide receiver’s route – PASSPATTERN

: *Wide receiver’s route – 56 Across : Spigoted vessel – URN

: Spigoted vessel – 57 Across : Cookie used in many desserts – OREO

: Cookie used in many desserts – 58 Across : Marisa of “The Big Short”- TOMEI

: Marisa of “The Big Short”- 63 Across : Heat’s home city – MIAMI

: Heat’s home city – 65 Across : Paul Reiser sitcom, and what can be found in the answers to the starred clues – MYTWODADS

: Paul Reiser sitcom, and what can be found in the answers to the starred clues – 68 Across : “Evita” surname – PERON

: “Evita” surname – 69 Across : Bosc, for one – PEAR

: Bosc, for one – 70 Across: Foreboding sign – OMEN

Foreboding sign – 71 Across: Dozed – SLEPT

Dozed – 72 Across: Avant-garde – EDGY

Avant-garde – 73 Across: Monopoly payment – RENT

Down Answers 1 Down : Concert boosters- AMPS

: Concert boosters- 2 Down : Hand out cards – DEAL

: Hand out cards – 3 Down : Not for – ANTI

: Not for – 4 Down : Mixed-breed pooch- MUTT

: Mixed-breed pooch- 5 Down : Once around a skating rink, e.g. – LAP

: Once around a skating rink, e.g. – 6 Down : Pie __ mode – ALA

: Pie __ mode – 7 Down : Religious doctrine – DOGMA

: Religious doctrine – 8 Down : “Full __ ahead!” – STEAM

: “Full __ ahead!” – 9 Down : Artist with a chisel – SCULPTOR

: Artist with a chisel – 10 Down : Sweetie – HON

: Sweetie – 11 Down : Like Machu Picchu – INCAN

: Like Machu Picchu – 12 Down : Blink, say – REACT

: Blink, say – 13 Down : Strikes keys – TYPES

: Strikes keys – 18 Down : “__ with my little eye … ” – ISPY

: “__ with my little eye … ” – 22 Down : Chemist’s workplace – LAB

: Chemist’s workplace – 25 Down : Eve’s second son – ABEL

: Eve’s second son – 26 Down : 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Derek – JETER

: 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Derek – 27 Down : Rouse from slumber – AWAKEN

: Rouse from slumber – 28 Down : Devilish kid – IMP

: Devilish kid – 29 Down : Greenish-blue color – TEAL

: Greenish-blue color – 30 Down : Stallion’s mate- MARE

: Stallion’s mate- 31 Down : Wise old sayings – ADAGES

: Wise old sayings – 35 Down : Taproom drink – ALE

: Taproom drink – 36 Down : The “S” of NASA – SPACE

: The “S” of NASA – 38 Down : Helpful suggestion – HINT

: Helpful suggestion – 39 Down : “Go back!” computer command – UNDO

: “Go back!” computer command – 41 Down : Darkest hour – LOWPOINT

: Darkest hour – 42 Down : “__ Prohibido”: 1994 Selena hit – AMOR

: “__ Prohibido”: 1994 Selena hit – 43 Down : Channel with “Press Your Luck” reruns – GSN

: Channel with “Press Your Luck” reruns – 48 Down : Knack for music – EAR

: Knack for music – 50 Down : “Do __ others … ” – UNTO

: “Do __ others … ” – 51 Down : Machines at gas stations – PUMPS

: Machines at gas stations – 52 Down : Disney princess with red hair – ARIEL

: Disney princess with red hair – 53 Down : Entrap – SNARE

: Entrap – 54 Down : City near Phoenix – TEMPE

: City near Phoenix – 55 Down : Fiddled around (with) – TOYED

: Fiddled around (with) – 59 Down : Scent – ODOR

: Scent – 60 Down : Broadway “Auntie” – MAME

: Broadway “Auntie” – 61 Down : Old Testament garden – EDEN

: Old Testament garden – 62 Down : “My heart just __ in it” – ISNT

: “My heart just __ in it” – 64 Down : Messy head of hair – MOP

: Messy head of hair – 66 Down : Graffiti signature – TAG

: Graffiti signature – 67 Down: Amusingly ironic – WRY

This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 15, 2025, is a high-quality mid-week puzzle that delivers a satisfying solve. The main theme is smart but simple: it’s based on an old TV show title. To solve the long clues, you have to find certain letters from that show’s title hiding inside the theme answers, like the one about parking a car or the one about comfy trousers. The rest of the puzzle is very clean. It uses strong, easy words like the one for a statue maker or the phrase for a very bad moment. There are no weird, hard words you’ve never heard of. This makes the whole puzzle interesting and easy to finish without getting stuck, which is the sign of a well-made crossword.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.