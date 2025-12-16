Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 16, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 16, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Sound of an eye-opening moment- AHA
- 4 Across: Unlikely to break the ice – TIMID
- 9 Across: Objects of worship – IDOLS
- 14 Across: Most populous city in Can – TOR
- 15 Across: Pointlessly silly – INANE
- 16 Across: Inter Miami captain Lionel – MESSI
- 17 Across: Dog ears? – BOOKMARKS
- 19 Across: Windshield sticker- DECAL
- 20 Across: Smoothie bowl berry – ACAI
- 21 Across: Start for giving and taking – MIS
- 22 Across: Beefsteak, for one – TOMATO
- 23 Across: Quickly don – THROWON
- 25 Across: Regal home – MANOR
- 26 Across: Bunny ears?- SHOELACEKNOT
- 30 Across: Like walruses and wild boars – TUSKED
- 33 Across: Mo. with a spooky finale- OCT
- 34 Across: Gold, in Spanish- ORO
- 35 Across: Got up – AROSE
- 36 Across: Sailor’s yes – AYE
- 37 Across: New York mascot with a baseball for a head – MRMET
- 39 Across: “Geaux Tigers!” sch. – LSU
- 40 Across: Four-time WNBA MVP Wilson – AJA
- 41 Across: Creamy chocolate dessert- MOUSSE
- 42 Across: Elephant ears? – CARNIVALFOOD
- 46 Across: Software-creating professional – CODER
- 47 Across: Riled up – ANGERED
- 51 Across: “Not all __ wear capes” – HEROES
- 53 Across: French sailor’s yes – OUI
- 54 Across: Actress Headey – LENA
- 55 Across: Greek alphabet ender – OMEGA
- 56 Across: Mouse ears? – MICKEYHAT
- 58 Across: Inbox message – EMAIL
- 59 Across: Hightails it – FLEES
- 60 Across: Royal flush card – ACE
- 61 Across: Knighted women – DAMES
- 62 Across: “The Jetsons” dog – ASTRO
- 63 Across: “Dynamite” K-pop group – BTS
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Chance for a hit- ATBAT
- 2 Down: Moonshine – HOOCH
- 3 Down: Thundering, as a crowd – AROAR
- 4 Down: Minnesota governor Walz- TIM
- 5 Down: Irritable – INAMOOD
- 6 Down: “Semper fi” shouter – MARINE
- 7 Down: Signs, as a contract – INKS
- 8 Down: Jardin __ Tuileries: public space near the Louvre – DES
- 9 Down: “That’s all for me” – IMDONE
- 10 Down: View as appropriate – DEEMOK
- 11 Down: Formal nods from the Academy, informally – OSCARNOMS
- 12 Down: Future esq.’s exam – LSAT
- 13 Down: Rural storage tower – SILO
- 18 Down: Mall stalls – KIOSKS
- 22 Down: Diplomacy – TACT
- 24 Down: “This ride is fun!” – WHEE
- 25 Down: Spice in pumpkin spice, often – MACE
- 27 Down: Like a ride-or-die friend – LOYAL
- 28 Down: Metal-yielding rocks – ORES
- 29 Down: Checkout lane bag – TOTE
- 30 Down: Anticaking agent in table salt – TALC
- 31 Down: Anticaking agent in table salt – URSA
- 32 Down: Common substitute for Greek yogurt – SOURCREAM
- 36 Down: Slightly open – AJAR
- 37 Down: Electronic music pioneer Robert – MOOG
- 38 Down: Without manners – RUDELY
- 40 Down: St. crossers – AVES
- 41 Down: Nickname – MONIKER
- 43 Down: Painful head rub – NOOGIE
- 44 Down: Lofty standards – IDEALS
- 45 Down: Sink fixture – FAUCET
- 48 Down: Home update, familiarly – REHAB
- 49 Down: Put into law – ENACT
- 50 Down: Candlelit dinners for two, e.g. – DATES
- 51 Down: Cleared weeds in the garden, say – HOED
- 52 Down: Jane Austen novel that inspired the movie “Clueless” – EMMA
- 53 Down: Frying liquids – OILS
- 56 Down: Iowa Writers’ Workshop deg. – MFA
- 57 Down: That, in Tijuana – ESO
This Washington Post crossword was light but not throwaway, the kind that eases you in and then quietly tests your focus. The fill felt contemporary and lively, with cluing that leaned conversational without getting sloppy. A couple spots slowed things down just enough to make the solve feel earned, especially if you rushed early. Overall, it was a smooth, satisfying puzzle that fit its difficulty slot and respected the solver’s time.
