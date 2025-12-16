Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 16, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 16, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : Sound of an eye-opening moment- AHA

: Sound of an eye-opening moment- 4 Across : Unlikely to break the ice – TIMID

: Unlikely to break the ice – 9 Across : Objects of worship – IDOLS

: Objects of worship – 14 Across : Most populous city in Can – TOR

: Most populous city in Can – 15 Across : Pointlessly silly – INANE

: Pointlessly silly – 16 Across : Inter Miami captain Lionel – MESSI

: Inter Miami captain Lionel – 17 Across : Dog ears? – BOOKMARKS

: Dog ears? – 19 Across : Windshield sticker- DECAL

: Windshield sticker- 20 Across : Smoothie bowl berry – ACAI

: Smoothie bowl berry – 21 Across : Start for giving and taking – MIS

: Start for giving and taking – 22 Across : Beefsteak, for one – TOMATO

: Beefsteak, for one – 23 Across : Quickly don – THROWON

: Quickly don – 25 Across : Regal home – MANOR

: Regal home – 26 Across : Bunny ears?- SHOELACEKNOT

: Bunny ears?- 30 Across : Like walruses and wild boars – TUSKED

: Like walruses and wild boars – 33 Across : Mo. with a spooky finale- OCT

: Mo. with a spooky finale- 34 Across : Gold, in Spanish- ORO

: Gold, in Spanish- 35 Across : Got up – AROSE

: Got up – 36 Across : Sailor’s yes – AYE

: Sailor’s yes – 37 Across : New York mascot with a baseball for a head – MRMET

: New York mascot with a baseball for a head – 39 Across : “Geaux Tigers!” sch. – LSU

: “Geaux Tigers!” sch. – 40 Across : Four-time WNBA MVP Wilson – AJA

: Four-time WNBA MVP Wilson – 41 Across : Creamy chocolate dessert- MOUSSE

: Creamy chocolate dessert- 42 Across : Elephant ears? – CARNIVALFOOD

: Elephant ears? – 46 Across : Software-creating professional – CODER

: Software-creating professional – 47 Across : Riled up – ANGERED

: Riled up – 51 Across : “Not all __ wear capes” – HEROES

: “Not all __ wear capes” – 53 Across : French sailor’s yes – OUI

: French sailor’s yes – 54 Across : Actress Headey – LENA

: Actress Headey – 55 Across : Greek alphabet ender – OMEGA

: Greek alphabet ender – 56 Across : Mouse ears? – MICKEYHAT

: Mouse ears? – 58 Across: Inbox message – EMAIL

Inbox message – 59 Across: Hightails it – FLEES

Hightails it – 60 Across: Royal flush card – ACE

Royal flush card – 61 Across: Knighted women – DAMES

Knighted women – 62 Across: “The Jetsons” dog – ASTRO

“The Jetsons” dog – 63 Across: “Dynamite” K-pop group – BTS

Down Answers 1 Down : Chance for a hit- ATBAT

: Chance for a hit- 2 Down : Moonshine – HOOCH

: Moonshine – 3 Down : Thundering, as a crowd – AROAR

: Thundering, as a crowd – 4 Down : Minnesota governor Walz- TIM

: Minnesota governor Walz- 5 Down : Irritable – INAMOOD

: Irritable – 6 Down : “Semper fi” shouter – MARINE

: “Semper fi” shouter – 7 Down : Signs, as a contract – INKS

: Signs, as a contract – 8 Down : Jardin __ Tuileries: public space near the Louvre – DES

: Jardin __ Tuileries: public space near the Louvre – 9 Down : “That’s all for me” – IMDONE

: “That’s all for me” – 10 Down : View as appropriate – DEEMOK

: View as appropriate – 11 Down : Formal nods from the Academy, informally – OSCARNOMS

: Formal nods from the Academy, informally – 12 Down : Future esq.’s exam – LSAT

: Future esq.’s exam – 13 Down : Rural storage tower – SILO

: Rural storage tower – 18 Down : Mall stalls – KIOSKS

: Mall stalls – 22 Down : Diplomacy – TACT

: Diplomacy – 24 Down : “This ride is fun!” – WHEE

: “This ride is fun!” – 25 Down : Spice in pumpkin spice, often – MACE

: Spice in pumpkin spice, often – 27 Down : Like a ride-or-die friend – LOYAL

: Like a ride-or-die friend – 28 Down : Metal-yielding rocks – ORES

: Metal-yielding rocks – 29 Down : Checkout lane bag – TOTE

: Checkout lane bag – 30 Down : Anticaking agent in table salt – TALC

: Anticaking agent in table salt – 31 Down : Anticaking agent in table salt – URSA

: Anticaking agent in table salt – 32 Down : Common substitute for Greek yogurt – SOURCREAM

: Common substitute for Greek yogurt – 36 Down : Slightly open – AJAR

: Slightly open – 37 Down : Electronic music pioneer Robert – MOOG

: Electronic music pioneer Robert – 38 Down : Without manners – RUDELY

: Without manners – 40 Down : St. crossers – AVES

: St. crossers – 41 Down : Nickname – MONIKER

: Nickname – 43 Down : Painful head rub – NOOGIE

: Painful head rub – 44 Down : Lofty standards – IDEALS

: Lofty standards – 45 Down : Sink fixture – FAUCET

: Sink fixture – 48 Down : Home update, familiarly – REHAB

: Home update, familiarly – 49 Down : Put into law – ENACT

: Put into law – 50 Down : Candlelit dinners for two, e.g. – DATES

: Candlelit dinners for two, e.g. – 51 Down : Cleared weeds in the garden, say – HOED

: Cleared weeds in the garden, say – 52 Down : Jane Austen novel that inspired the movie “Clueless” – EMMA

: Jane Austen novel that inspired the movie “Clueless” – 53 Down : Frying liquids – OILS

: Frying liquids – 56 Down : Iowa Writers’ Workshop deg. – MFA

: Iowa Writers’ Workshop deg. – 57 Down: That, in Tijuana – ESO

This Washington Post crossword was light but not throwaway, the kind that eases you in and then quietly tests your focus. The fill felt contemporary and lively, with cluing that leaned conversational without getting sloppy. A couple spots slowed things down just enough to make the solve feel earned, especially if you rushed early. Overall, it was a smooth, satisfying puzzle that fit its difficulty slot and respected the solver’s time.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.