Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 17, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 17, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : Biblical kingdom east of the Dead Sea- MOAB

: Biblical kingdom east of the Dead Sea- 5 Across : “But there is __ in Mudville … ” – NOJOY

: “But there is __ in Mudville … ” – 10 Across : Pack and send – SHIP

: Pack and send – 14 Across : Poet __ St. Vincent Millay – EDNA

: Poet __ St. Vincent Millay – 15 Across : Abruptly end an engagement? – ELOPE

: Abruptly end an engagement? – 16 Across : Nevada city on the Truckee River- RENO

: Nevada city on the Truckee River- 17 Across : Pros and __ – CONS

: Pros and __ – 18 Across : Relentlessly protect the line on the battlefield- MAKEASTAND

: Relentlessly protect the line on the battlefield- 20 Across : Artist with success in more than one genre – CROSSOVERSTAR

: Artist with success in more than one genre – 22 Across : To this point – ASYET

: To this point – 23 Across : Snacked – ATE

: Snacked – 24 Across : Scratch, say – MAR

: Scratch, say – 27 Across : Fortuneteller’s deck – TAROT

: Fortuneteller’s deck – 31 Across : Home for Sharks or Kraken – ARENA

: Home for Sharks or Kraken – 33 Across : Frito-__ snacks – LAY

: Frito-__ snacks – 36 Across : What an angsty teenager may slam- BEDROOMDOOR

: What an angsty teenager may slam- 39 Across : Skin care brand – OLAY

: Skin care brand – 41 Across : Decorate – ADORN

: Decorate – 42 Across : BMW competitor – AUDI

: BMW competitor – 43 Across : Be useless – TAKEUPSPACE

: Be useless – 46 Across : Sum of the first three prime numbers – TEN

: Sum of the first three prime numbers – 47 Across : __ legend – URBAN

: __ legend – 48 Across : Choose – ELECT

: Choose – 50 Across : Big D sch. – SMU

: Big D sch. – 51 Across : Org. that may confiscate liquids – TSA

: Org. that may confiscate liquids – 54 Across : Torah teacher – RABBI

: Torah teacher – 58 Across : Impressive basketball feats, and what 20-, 36-, and 43-Across have – TRIPLEDOUBLES

: Impressive basketball feats, and what 20-, 36-, and 43-Across have – 63 Across : Find an extra level, à la Spinal Tap – GOTOELEVEN

: Find an extra level, à la Spinal Tap – 65 Across : Help (out) – BAIL

: Help (out) – 66 Across : Innovator’s first step – IDEA

: Innovator’s first step – 67 Across : Like a baseball bat’s symmetry – AXIAL

: Like a baseball bat’s symmetry – 68 Across: Squeeze (past) – EDGE

Squeeze (past) – 69 Across: Square figure – NERD

Square figure – 70 Across: Running total – TALLY

Running total – 71 Across: Juicy bit of info – DEET

Down Answers 1 Down : Hajj destination – MECCA

: Hajj destination – 2 Down : Smells – ODORS

: Smells – 3 Down : Pester – ANNOY

: Pester – 4 Down : Type of dog serenaded by Elvis on “The Steve Allen Show” – BASSET

: Type of dog serenaded by Elvis on “The Steve Allen Show” – 5 Down : Fictional clownfish – NEMO

: Fictional clownfish – 6 Down : Royal name of Norway – OLAV

: Royal name of Norway – 7 Down : Card material – JOKE

: Card material – 8 Down : Jake Heggie’s “Dead Man Walking,” for one – OPERA

: Jake Heggie’s “Dead Man Walking,” for one – 9 Down : Beer foam producer – YEAST

: Beer foam producer – 10 Down : Mex. miss – SRTA

: Mex. miss – 11 Down : “I can explain” – HEARMEOUT

: “I can explain” – 12 Down : Travel stop – INN

: Travel stop – 13 Down : Orca family group – POD

: Orca family group – 19 Down : Boiling water output – STEAM

: Boiling water output – 21 Down : Guess – STAB

: Guess – 25 Down : Cathode’s counterpart – ANODE

: Cathode’s counterpart – 26 Down : __ to go – RARIN

: __ to go – 28 Down : Gather, as crops – REAP

: Gather, as crops – 29 Down : Against all __ – ODDS

: Against all __ – 30 Down : Familiar theme – TROPE

: Familiar theme – 32 Down : Nutrition fig.- RDA

: Nutrition fig.- 33 Down : Seated meditation pose – LOTUS

: Seated meditation pose – 34 Down : False follower? – ALARM

: False follower? – 35 Down : Calorific tea ingredient in Tibet – YAKBUTTER

: Calorific tea ingredient in Tibet – 37 Down : Like much medication – ORAL

: Like much medication – 38 Down : __ in a lifetime – ONCE

: __ in a lifetime – 40 Down : Vote to pass a bill – YEA

: Vote to pass a bill – 44 Down : Loosen, as a shoelace – UNTIE

: Loosen, as a shoelace – 45 Down : Hosiery shade – ECRU

: Hosiery shade – 49 Down : Like busy browser windows – TABBED

: Like busy browser windows – 52 Down : Water balloon sound – SLAT

: Water balloon sound – 53 Down : Amazon assistant with regional accents – ALEXA

: Amazon assistant with regional accents – 55 Down : Mandoline piece – BLADE

: Mandoline piece – 56 Down : Hosiery shade – BEIGE

: Hosiery shade – 57 Down : Castaway’s place – ISLET

: Castaway’s place – 59 Down : Fork locale – ROAD

: Fork locale – 60 Down : Villainous – EVIL

: Villainous – 61 Down : Bargain – DEAL

: Bargain – 62 Down : Hulu’s “__ Murders in the Building” – ONLY

: Hulu’s “__ Murders in the Building” – 63 Down : Gimlet liquor – GIN

: Gimlet liquor – 64 Down: Lines from an admirer – ODE

This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 17, 2025, is very “clean,” which means the clues are fair and the words are common enough that you don’t need a PhD to solve it. It balances specialized knowledge, like Moab or Edna St. Vincent Millay, with modern culture like Hulu or Amazon’s Alexa. The best part is the “secret” theme. The long answers in the middle of the grid aren’t just random; they are part of a clever pattern. For example, in the answer “BEDROOM DOOR,” every single word can have the word “Double” put in front of it (Double bed, Double room, Double door). It feels like a hidden game inside the puzzle. Once you figure out that trick, the whole thing fits together perfectly, making it very satisfying to finish.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.