Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 18, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 18, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: “In the headlights” animal- DEER
- 5 Across: Golf tops – POLOS
- 10 Across: Fury – RAGE
- 14 Across: Soul, in Spanish – ALMA
- 15 Across: “Alas and __!” – ALACK
- 16 Across: Some Sharon Olds poems – ODES
- 17 Across: Many an American employee – FLIGHTATTENDANT
- 20 Across: __ sauce- TARTAR
- 21 Across: Called – TERMED
- 22 Across: Brand of 5-Across – IZOD
- 24 Across: Breakfast bowl berry – ACAI
- 25 Across: List of pub grub – BARMENU
- 28 Across: Contest that starts with a center-ice faceoff – NHLGAME
- 32 Across: Skin soother- ALOE
- 33 Across: HS diploma equivalent – GED
- 35 Across: “All over that”- ONIT
- 36 Across: Wellness space – SPA
- 37 Across: Fruit also known as guanabana – SOURSOP
- 41 Across: Herbal refreshment – TEA
- 42 Across: Residential upgrades – HOMEIMPROVEMENT
- 45 Across: Director Lee – ANG
- 46 Across: Quick __ wink – ASA
- 47 Across: Escapade – LARK
- 49 Across: Chess greats, for short – GMS
- 52 Across: Indigenous Canadians – CREE
- 55 Across: Red Bull slogan, and what can also be said of 17-, 25-, 28-, and 42-Across – GIVESYOUWIIINGS
- 59 Across: Butter Restaurant chef/owner Guarnaschelli- ALEX
- 60 Across: March follower – APRIL
- 61 Across: Sushi seaweed – NORI
- 62 Across: Pops – DADA
- 63 Across: Foul call, maybe – PRANK
- 64 Across: Scratched (out) – EKED
- 65 Across: Con – SCAM
- 66 Across: Shoe bottoms – SOLES
- 67 Across: Simchat bat, for one – RITE
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Absurd- DAFT
- 2 Down: “First Lady of Song” Fitzgerald – ELLA
- 3 Down: Qatari commander – EMIR
- 4 Down: “The Entertainer” genre- RAGTIME
- 5 Down: Source of financial aid – PATRON
- 6 Down: Rio greeting – OLA
- 7 Down: Muscle worked in dumbbell rows – LAT
- 8 Down: Halloween mo. – OCT
- 9 Down: Comedy scene – SKETCH
- 10 Down: “Good 4 U” singer Olivia – RODRIGO
- 11 Down: Driver of “Ferrari” – ADAM
- 12 Down: Part of an inheritance – GENE
- 13 Down: Founded, as a co. – ESTD
- 18 Down: Skyline obscurer – HAZE
- 19 Down: Diane of “Law & Order: SVU” – NEAL
- 23 Down: Excavated – DUGUP
- 24 Down: “In conclusion … ” – ANDSO
- 25 Down: Fun function – BASH
- 26 Down: Chewy brand – ALPO
- 27 Down: Wander – ROAM
- 29 Down: Price for hand delivery? – ANTE
- 30 Down: Bearing – MIEN
- 31 Down: Coup d’__ – ETAT
- 34 Down: Stumble or fumble – ERR
- 37 Down: Vanity pieces – SINKS
- 38 Down: “Srsly!?” – OMG
- 39 Down: Roe, e.g. – OVA
- 40 Down: “Raging Bull” Oscar nominee – PESCI
- 43 Down: Sound check? – EAREXAM
- 44 Down: Water boy? – MARINER
- 47 Down: Olive family shrub – LILAC
- 48 Down: Vegan brand owned by Estée Lauder – AVEDA
- 49 Down: Device on a snowboarder’s helmet, maybe – GOPRO
- 50 Down: Wall flowers, perhaps – MURAL
- 51 Down: Pigs – SWINE
- 53 Down: Miso soup mushroom – ENOKI
- 54 Down: Ibis kin – EGRET
- 55 Down: Wanders (about) – GADS
- 56 Down: Blathers on – YAPS
- 57 Down: Varieties – ILKS
- 58 Down: “Oh sure, take their __!” – SIDE
Click to reveal the solved crossword image
This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 18, 2025, is a fantastic example of clever, accessible construction. It uses a very recognizable commercial slogan as the “key” to unlock several lengthy, creative phrases across the grid. The theme is tied together with a playful spelling twist that adds a bit of flair without making the grid feel cluttered. The fill is remarkably smooth for a grid with so many long theme entries, relying on solid everyday vocabulary and modern pop-culture nods that keep the experience feeling fresh. It avoids the obscure words that can sometimes frustrate players, making it a very satisfying solve for both regulars and newcomers. The balance between short, snappy clues and those longer thematic rewards makes the progression feel natural and rewarding.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.