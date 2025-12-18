Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 18, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 18, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : “In the headlights” animal- DEER

: “In the headlights” animal- 5 Across : Golf tops – POLOS

: Golf tops – 10 Across : Fury – RAGE

: Fury – 14 Across : Soul, in Spanish – ALMA

: Soul, in Spanish – 15 Across : “Alas and __!” – ALACK

: “Alas and __!” – 16 Across : Some Sharon Olds poems – ODES

: Some Sharon Olds poems – 17 Across : Many an American employee – FLIGHTATTENDANT

: Many an American employee – 20 Across : __ sauce- TARTAR

: __ sauce- 21 Across : Called – TERMED

: Called – 22 Across : Brand of 5-Across – IZOD

: Brand of 5-Across – 24 Across : Breakfast bowl berry – ACAI

: Breakfast bowl berry – 25 Across : List of pub grub – BARMENU

: List of pub grub – 28 Across : Contest that starts with a center-ice faceoff – NHLGAME

: Contest that starts with a center-ice faceoff – 32 Across : Skin soother- ALOE

: Skin soother- 33 Across : HS diploma equivalent – GED

: HS diploma equivalent – 35 Across : “All over that”- ONIT

: “All over that”- 36 Across : Wellness space – SPA

: Wellness space – 37 Across : Fruit also known as guanabana – SOURSOP

: Fruit also known as guanabana – 41 Across : Herbal refreshment – TEA

: Herbal refreshment – 42 Across : Residential upgrades – HOMEIMPROVEMENT

: Residential upgrades – 45 Across : Director Lee – ANG

: Director Lee – 46 Across : Quick __ wink – ASA

: Quick __ wink – 47 Across : Escapade – LARK

: Escapade – 49 Across : Chess greats, for short – GMS

: Chess greats, for short – 52 Across : Indigenous Canadians – CREE

: Indigenous Canadians – 55 Across : Red Bull slogan, and what can also be said of 17-, 25-, 28-, and 42-Across – GIVESYOUWIIINGS

: Red Bull slogan, and what can also be said of 17-, 25-, 28-, and 42-Across – 59 Across : Butter Restaurant chef/owner Guarnaschelli- ALEX

: Butter Restaurant chef/owner Guarnaschelli- 60 Across : March follower – APRIL

: March follower – 61 Across : Sushi seaweed – NORI

: Sushi seaweed – 62 Across : Pops – DADA

: Pops – 63 Across : Foul call, maybe – PRANK

: Foul call, maybe – 64 Across: Scratched (out) – EKED

Scratched (out) – 65 Across: Con – SCAM

Con – 66 Across: Shoe bottoms – SOLES

Shoe bottoms – 67 Across: Simchat bat, for one – RITE

Down Answers 1 Down : Absurd- DAFT

: Absurd- 2 Down : “First Lady of Song” Fitzgerald – ELLA

: “First Lady of Song” Fitzgerald – 3 Down : Qatari commander – EMIR

: Qatari commander – 4 Down : “The Entertainer” genre- RAGTIME

: “The Entertainer” genre- 5 Down : Source of financial aid – PATRON

: Source of financial aid – 6 Down : Rio greeting – OLA

: Rio greeting – 7 Down : Muscle worked in dumbbell rows – LAT

: Muscle worked in dumbbell rows – 8 Down : Halloween mo. – OCT

: Halloween mo. – 9 Down : Comedy scene – SKETCH

: Comedy scene – 10 Down : “Good 4 U” singer Olivia – RODRIGO

: “Good 4 U” singer Olivia – 11 Down : Driver of “Ferrari” – ADAM

: Driver of “Ferrari” – 12 Down : Part of an inheritance – GENE

: Part of an inheritance – 13 Down : Founded, as a co. – ESTD

: Founded, as a co. – 18 Down : Skyline obscurer – HAZE

: Skyline obscurer – 19 Down : Diane of “Law & Order: SVU” – NEAL

: Diane of “Law & Order: SVU” – 23 Down : Excavated – DUGUP

: Excavated – 24 Down : “In conclusion … ” – ANDSO

: “In conclusion … ” – 25 Down : Fun function – BASH

: Fun function – 26 Down : Chewy brand – ALPO

: Chewy brand – 27 Down : Wander – ROAM

: Wander – 29 Down : Price for hand delivery? – ANTE

: Price for hand delivery? – 30 Down : Bearing – MIEN

: Bearing – 31 Down : Coup d’__ – ETAT

: Coup d’__ – 34 Down : Stumble or fumble – ERR

: Stumble or fumble – 37 Down : Vanity pieces – SINKS

: Vanity pieces – 38 Down : “Srsly!?” – OMG

: “Srsly!?” – 39 Down : Roe, e.g. – OVA

: Roe, e.g. – 40 Down : “Raging Bull” Oscar nominee – PESCI

: “Raging Bull” Oscar nominee – 43 Down : Sound check? – EAREXAM

: Sound check? – 44 Down : Water boy? – MARINER

: Water boy? – 47 Down : Olive family shrub – LILAC

: Olive family shrub – 48 Down : Vegan brand owned by Estée Lauder – AVEDA

: Vegan brand owned by Estée Lauder – 49 Down : Device on a snowboarder’s helmet, maybe – GOPRO

: Device on a snowboarder’s helmet, maybe – 50 Down : Wall flowers, perhaps – MURAL

: Wall flowers, perhaps – 51 Down : Pigs – SWINE

: Pigs – 53 Down : Miso soup mushroom – ENOKI

: Miso soup mushroom – 54 Down : Ibis kin – EGRET

: Ibis kin – 55 Down : Wanders (about) – GADS

: Wanders (about) – 56 Down : Blathers on – YAPS

: Blathers on – 57 Down : Varieties – ILKS

: Varieties – 58 Down: “Oh sure, take their __!” – SIDE

Click to reveal the solved crossword image

This Washington Post/LA Times crossword for December 18, 2025, is a fantastic example of clever, accessible construction. It uses a very recognizable commercial slogan as the “key” to unlock several lengthy, creative phrases across the grid. The theme is tied together with a playful spelling twist that adds a bit of flair without making the grid feel cluttered. The fill is remarkably smooth for a grid with so many long theme entries, relying on solid everyday vocabulary and modern pop-culture nods that keep the experience feeling fresh. It avoids the obscure words that can sometimes frustrate players, making it a very satisfying solve for both regulars and newcomers. The balance between short, snappy clues and those longer thematic rewards makes the progression feel natural and rewarding.



