Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 2, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 2, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1: Across Stick (out) – Starts with “ J “

Stick (out) – Starts with “ “ 4: Across Raw fish dish – Starts with “ S “

Raw fish dish – Starts with “ “ 9: Across Enjoy recess in a schoolyard – Starts with “ P “

Enjoy recess in a schoolyard – Starts with “ “ 13: Across Darth Vader’s childhood nickname – Starts with “ A “

Darth Vader’s childhood nickname – Starts with “ “ 14: Across “Come on in!” – Starts with “ E “

“Come on in!” – Starts with “ “ 15: Across Tylenol alternative – Starts with “ A “

Tylenol alternative – Starts with “ “ 16: Across Whatever the outcome – Starts with “ W “

Whatever the outcome – Starts with “ “ 18: Across Fan frenzy – Starts with “ M “

Fan frenzy – Starts with “ “ 19: Across Hibernation spots – Starts with “ L “

Hibernation spots – Starts with “ “ 20: Across Covering that keeps a pant leg dry – Starts with “ G “

Covering that keeps a pant leg dry – Starts with “ “ 21: Across Copied – Starts with “ A “

Copied – Starts with “ “ 24: Across “Please lower your voice” – Starts with “ K “

“Please lower your voice” – Starts with “ “ 26: Across Edit – Starts with “ R “

Edit – Starts with “ “ 28: Across Purple garden flower – Starts with “ I “

Purple garden flower – Starts with “ “ 29: Across Idaho’s capital – Starts with “ B “

Idaho’s capital – Starts with “ “ 30: Across Penny – Starts with “ C “

Penny – Starts with “ “ 32: Across “The Raven” poet Edgar Allan __ – Starts with “ P “

“The Raven” poet Edgar Allan __ – Starts with “ “ 35: Across “It’s not all bad news …,” and what the circled letters in this puzzle literally are? – Starts with “ O “

“It’s not all bad news …,” and what the circled letters in this puzzle literally are? – Starts with “ “ 39: Across Pastrami bread – Starts with “ R “

Pastrami bread – Starts with “ “ 40: Across Young blokes – Starts with “ L “

Young blokes – Starts with “ “ 41: Across Mani-pedi place – Starts with “ S “

Mani-pedi place – Starts with “ “ 42: Across Stash away – Starts with “ S “

Stash away – Starts with “ “ 44: Across Fully enjoys – Starts with “ S “

Fully enjoys – Starts with “ “ 45: Across Fabric piece for a sewing circle – Starts with “ Q “

Fabric piece for a sewing circle – Starts with “ “ 50: Across Site with handmade goods – Starts with “ E “

Site with handmade goods – Starts with “ “ 51: Across Loosens, as shoelaces – Starts with “ U “

Loosens, as shoelaces – Starts with “ “ 52: Across “Such a tease!” – Starts with “ O “

“Such a tease!” – Starts with “ “ 54: Across Amy of “Enchanted” and “Disenchanted” – Starts with “ A “

Amy of “Enchanted” and “Disenchanted” – Starts with “ “ 55: Across Cameo role, e.g. – Starts with “ S “

Cameo role, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 59: Across Rented again – Starts with “ R “

Rented again – Starts with “ “ 60: Across Snorer’s affliction, maybe – Starts with “ A”

Snorer’s affliction, maybe – Starts with “ 61: Across Piña colada liquor – Starts with “ R “

Piña colada liquor – Starts with “ “ 62: Across Walked (on) – Starts with “ T “

Walked (on) – Starts with “ “ 63: Across Fisherman’s __: waterfront district in San Francisco – Starts with “ W “

Fisherman’s __: waterfront district in San Francisco – Starts with “ “ 64: Across Brimless hat with a tasse – Starts with “F“

Down Clues ⬇️

1: Down Mandible – Starts with “ J “

Mandible – Starts with “ “ 2: Down College, to Aussies – Starts with “ U “

College, to Aussies – Starts with “ “ 3: Down Word before can or Man – Starts with “ T “

Word before can or Man – Starts with “ “ 4: Down “Buona “: Italian “Good evening” – Starts with “ S”

“Buona “: Italian “Good evening” – Starts with “ 5: Down Different from – Starts with “ U”

Different from – Starts with “ 6: Down Retail outlet – Starts with “ S “

Retail outlet – Starts with “ “ 7: Down “ Steppenwolf” novelist Hermann – Starts with “ H “

Steppenwolf” novelist Hermann – Starts with “ “ 8: Down Fury – Starts with “ I “

Fury – Starts with “ “ 9: Down Tartan patterns – Starts with “ P “

Tartan patterns – Starts with “ “ 10: Down Slowly, in music – Starts with “ L “

Slowly, in music – Starts with “ “ 11: Down Arthur Miller’s ” From the Bridge” – Starts with “ A “

Arthur Miller’s ” From the Bridge” – Starts with “ “ 12: Down Be homesick (for) – Starts with “ Y “

Be homesick (for) – Starts with “ “ 15: Down Rare and expensive Italian violin – Starts with “ A “

Rare and expensive Italian violin – Starts with “ “ 17: Down Getting on in years – Starts with “ O “

Getting on in years – Starts with “ “ 20: Down Circumference – Starts with “ G “

Circumference – Starts with “ “ 21: Down Ann __, Michigan – Starts with “ A “

Ann __, Michigan – Starts with “ “ 22: Down Pink garden flower – Starts with “ P “

Pink garden flower – Starts with “ “ 23: Down Party notice sent with a click – Starts with “ E “

Party notice sent with a click – Starts with “ “ 25: Down Problematic engine sounds – Starts with “ P “

Problematic engine sounds – Starts with “ “ 27: Down “Get it?” – Starts with “ S “

“Get it?” – Starts with “ “ 30: Down Move on all fours – Starts with “ C “

Move on all fours – Starts with “ “ 31: Down __ al-Fitr: end of Ramadan – Starts with “ E “

__ al-Fitr: end of Ramadan – Starts with “ “ 32: Down Cockpit figure – Starts with “ P “

Cockpit figure – Starts with “ “ 33: Down Scents – Starts with “ O “

Scents – Starts with “ “ 34: Down Itty-bitty – Starts with “ E “

Itty-bitty – Starts with “ “ 36: Down Splotches – Starts with “ B “

Splotches – Starts with “ “ 37: Down Luggage-checking org. – Starts with “ T “

Luggage-checking org. – Starts with “ “ 38: Down Put money away for the future – Starts with “ S “

Put money away for the future – Starts with “ “ 42: Down Covered in goo – Starts with “ S “

Covered in goo – Starts with “ “ 43: Down Statistical tool for checking a hypothesis – Starts with “ T “

Statistical tool for checking a hypothesis – Starts with “ “ 44: Down Anna’s “Breaking Bad” role – Starts with “ S”

Anna’s “Breaking Bad” role – Starts with “ 45: Down Two pints – Starts with “ Q “

Two pints – Starts with “ “ 46: Down Lower than – Starts with “ U “

Lower than – Starts with “ “ 47: Down Writer Calvino – Starts with “ I “

Writer Calvino – Starts with “ “ 48: Down Extra zip – Starts with “ O “

Extra zip – Starts with “ “ 49: Down __ masala: spiced chickpea dish – Starts with “ C “

__ masala: spiced chickpea dish – Starts with “ “ 53: Down “Frozen” snowman – Starts with “ O “

“Frozen” snowman – Starts with “ “ 55: Down Wood-cutting tool – Starts with “ S “

Wood-cutting tool – Starts with “ “ 56: Down Dog park sound – Starts with “ A “

Dog park sound – Starts with “ “ 57: Down Regret – Starts with “ R “

Regret – Starts with “ “ 58: Down Celebrity gossip site – Starts with “T“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 2, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Stick (out) – JUT

Stick (out) – 4 Across: Raw fish dish – SUSHI

Raw fish dish – 9 Across: Enjoy recess in a schoolyard – PLAY

Enjoy recess in a schoolyard – 13 Across: Darth Vader’s childhood nickname – ANI

Darth Vader’s childhood nickname – 14 Across: “Come on in!” – ENTER

“Come on in!” – 15 Across: Tylenol alternative – ALEVE

Tylenol alternative – 16 Across: Whatever the outcome – WINORLOSE

Whatever the outcome – 18 Across: Fan frenzy – MANIA

Fan frenzy – 19 Across: Hibernation spots – LAIRS

Hibernation spots – 20 Across: Covering that keeps a pant leg dry – GAITER

Covering that keeps a pant leg dry – 21 Across: Copied – APED

Copied – 24 Across: “Please lower your voice” – KEEPTIDOWN

“Please lower your voice” – 26 Across: Edit – REVISE

Edit – 28 Across: Purple garden flower – IRIS

Purple garden flower – 29 Across: Idaho’s capital – BOISE

Idaho’s capital – 30 Across: Penny – CENT

Penny – 32 Across: “The Raven” poet Edgar Allan __ – POE

“The Raven” poet Edgar Allan __ – 35 Across: “It’s not all bad news …,” and what the circled letters in this puzzle literally are? – ONTHEBRIGHTSIDE

“It’s not all bad news …,” and what the circled letters in this puzzle literally are? – 39 Across: Pastrami bread – RYE

Pastrami bread – 40 Across: Young blokes – LADS

Young blokes – 41 Across: Mani-pedi place – SALON

Mani-pedi place – 42 Across: Stash away – STOW

Stash away – 44 Across: Fully enjoys – SAVORS

Fully enjoys – 45 Across: Fabric piece for a sewing circle – QUILTBLOCK

Fabric piece for a sewing circle – 50 Across: Site with handmade goods – ETSY

Site with handmade goods – 51 Across: Loosens, as shoelaces – UNTIES

Loosens, as shoelaces – 52 Across: “Such a tease!” – OHYOU

“Such a tease!” – 54 Across: Amy of “Enchanted” and “Disenchanted” – ADAMS

Amy of “Enchanted” and “Disenchanted” – 55 Across: Cameo role, e.g. – SMALLPART

Cameo role, e.g. – 59 Across: Rented again – RELET

Rented again – 60 Across: Snorer’s affliction, maybe – APNEA

Snorer’s affliction, maybe – 61 Across: Piña colada liquor – RUM

Piña colada liquor – 62 Across: Walked (on) – TROD

Walked (on) – 63 Across: Fisherman’s __: waterfront district in San Francisco – WHARF

Fisherman’s __: waterfront district in San Francisco – 64 Across: Brimless hat with a tasse – FEZ

Down Answers 1 Down: Mandible – JAW

Mandible – 2 Down: College, to Aussies – UNI

College, to Aussies – 3 Down: Word before can or Man – TIN

Word before can or Man – 4 Down: “Buona “: Italian “Good evening” – SERA

“Buona “: Italian “Good evening” – 5 Down: Different from – UNLIKE

Different from – 6 Down: Retail outlet – STORE

Retail outlet – 7 Down: “Steppenwolf” novelist Hermann – HESSE

“Steppenwolf” novelist Hermann – 8 Down: Fury – IRE

Fury – 9 Down: Tartan patterns – PLAIDS

Tartan patterns – 10 Down: Slowly, in music – LENTO

Slowly, in music – 11 Down: Arthur Miller’s ” From the Bridge” – AVIEW

Arthur Miller’s ” From the Bridge” – 12 Down: Be homesick (for) – YEARN

Be homesick (for) – 15 Down: Rare and expensive Italian violin – AMATI

Rare and expensive Italian violin – 17 Down: Getting on in years – OLDISH

Getting on in years – 20 Down: Circumference – GIRTH

Circumference – 21 Down: Ann __, Michigan – ARBOR

Ann __, Michigan – 22 Down: Pink garden flower – PEONY

Pink garden flower – 23 Down: Party notice sent with a click – EVITE

Party notice sent with a click – 25 Down: Problematic engine sounds – PINGS

Problematic engine sounds – 27 Down: “Get it?” – SEE

“Get it?” – 30 Down: Move on all fours – CRAWL

Move on all fours – 31 Down: __ al-Fitr: end of Ramadan – EID

__ al-Fitr: end of Ramadan – 32 Down: Cockpit figure – PILOT

Cockpit figure – 33 Down: Scents – ODORS

Scents – 34 Down: Itty-bitty – EENSY

Itty-bitty – 36 Down: Splotches – BLOBS

Splotches – 37 Down: Luggage-checking org. – TSA

Luggage-checking org. – 38 Down: Put money away for the future – SAVEUP

Put money away for the future – 42 Down: Covered in goo – SLIMED

Covered in goo – 43 Down: Statistical tool for checking a hypothesis – TTEST

Statistical tool for checking a hypothesis – 44 Down: Anna’s “Breaking Bad” role – SKYLER

Anna’s “Breaking Bad” role – 45 Down: Two pints – QUART

Two pints – 46 Down: Lower than – UNDER

Lower than – 47 Down: Writer Calvino – ITALO

Writer Calvino – 48 Down: Extra zip – OOMPH

Extra zip – 49 Down: __ masala: spiced chickpea dish – CHANA

__ masala: spiced chickpea dish – 53 Down: “Frozen” snowman – OLAF

“Frozen” snowman – 55 Down: Wood-cutting tool – SAW

Wood-cutting tool – 56 Down: Dog park sound – ARF

Dog park sound – 57 Down: Regret – RUE

Regret – 58 Down: Celebrity gossip site – TMZ

This Washington Post puzzle had a really tight theme that felt clever without getting messy. The circled letters worked cleanly inside the long themers, and each revealer-style phrase carried its weight in both grid flow and theme payoff. The fill around the theme stayed smooth, which is impressive given how much thematic material was packed in. Cluing leaned crisp and accessible, making the whole solve feel balanced even with the layered theme bits. A polished construction with a fun central idea that lands right away once you catch the pattern.



You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.