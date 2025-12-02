Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 2, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 2, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1: Across Stick (out) – Starts with “J “
- 4: Across Raw fish dish – Starts with “S“
- 9: Across Enjoy recess in a schoolyard – Starts with “P“
- 13: Across Darth Vader’s childhood nickname – Starts with “A“
- 14: Across “Come on in!” – Starts with “E“
- 15: Across Tylenol alternative – Starts with “A“
- 16: Across Whatever the outcome – Starts with “W“
- 18: Across Fan frenzy – Starts with “M“
- 19: Across Hibernation spots – Starts with “L“
- 20: Across Covering that keeps a pant leg dry – Starts with “G“
- 21: Across Copied – Starts with “A“
- 24: Across “Please lower your voice” – Starts with “K“
- 26: Across Edit – Starts with “R“
- 28: Across Purple garden flower – Starts with “I“
- 29: Across Idaho’s capital – Starts with “B“
- 30: Across Penny – Starts with “C“
- 32: Across “The Raven” poet Edgar Allan __ – Starts with “P“
- 35: Across “It’s not all bad news …,” and what the circled letters in this puzzle literally are? – Starts with “O“
- 39: Across Pastrami bread – Starts with “R“
- 40: Across Young blokes – Starts with “L“
- 41: Across Mani-pedi place – Starts with “S“
- 42: Across Stash away – Starts with “S“
- 44: Across Fully enjoys – Starts with “S“
- 45: Across Fabric piece for a sewing circle – Starts with “Q“
- 50: Across Site with handmade goods – Starts with “E“
- 51: Across Loosens, as shoelaces – Starts with “U“
- 52: Across “Such a tease!” – Starts with “O“
- 54: Across Amy of “Enchanted” and “Disenchanted” – Starts with “A“
- 55: Across Cameo role, e.g. – Starts with “S“
- 59: Across Rented again – Starts with “R“
- 60: Across Snorer’s affliction, maybe – Starts with “A”
- 61: Across Piña colada liquor – Starts with “R“
- 62: Across Walked (on) – Starts with “T“
- 63: Across Fisherman’s __: waterfront district in San Francisco – Starts with “W“
- 64: Across Brimless hat with a tasse – Starts with “F“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1: Down Mandible – Starts with “J“
- 2: Down College, to Aussies – Starts with “U“
- 3: Down Word before can or Man – Starts with “T“
- 4: Down “Buona “: Italian “Good evening” – Starts with “S”
- 5: Down Different from – Starts with “U”
- 6: Down Retail outlet – Starts with “S“
- 7: Down “Steppenwolf” novelist Hermann – Starts with “H“
- 8: Down Fury – Starts with “I“
- 9: Down Tartan patterns – Starts with “P“
- 10: Down Slowly, in music – Starts with “L“
- 11: Down Arthur Miller’s ” From the Bridge” – Starts with “A“
- 12: Down Be homesick (for) – Starts with “Y“
- 15: Down Rare and expensive Italian violin – Starts with “A“
- 17: Down Getting on in years – Starts with “O“
- 20: Down Circumference – Starts with “G“
- 21: Down Ann __, Michigan – Starts with “A“
- 22: Down Pink garden flower – Starts with “P“
- 23: Down Party notice sent with a click – Starts with “E“
- 25: Down Problematic engine sounds – Starts with “P“
- 27: Down “Get it?” – Starts with “S“
- 30: Down Move on all fours – Starts with “C“
- 31: Down __ al-Fitr: end of Ramadan – Starts with “E“
- 32: Down Cockpit figure – Starts with “P“
- 33: Down Scents – Starts with “O“
- 34: Down Itty-bitty – Starts with “E“
- 36: Down Splotches – Starts with “B“
- 37: Down Luggage-checking org. – Starts with “T“
- 38: Down Put money away for the future – Starts with “S“
- 42: Down Covered in goo – Starts with “S“
- 43: Down Statistical tool for checking a hypothesis – Starts with “T“
- 44: Down Anna’s “Breaking Bad” role – Starts with “S”
- 45: Down Two pints – Starts with “Q“
- 46: Down Lower than – Starts with “U“
- 47: Down Writer Calvino – Starts with “I“
- 48: Down Extra zip – Starts with “O“
- 49: Down __ masala: spiced chickpea dish – Starts with “C“
- 53: Down “Frozen” snowman – Starts with “O“
- 55: Down Wood-cutting tool – Starts with “S“
- 56: Down Dog park sound – Starts with “A“
- 57: Down Regret – Starts with “R“
- 58: Down Celebrity gossip site – Starts with “T“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 2, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Stick (out) – JUT
- 4 Across: Raw fish dish – SUSHI
- 9 Across: Enjoy recess in a schoolyard – PLAY
- 13 Across: Darth Vader’s childhood nickname – ANI
- 14 Across: “Come on in!” – ENTER
- 15 Across: Tylenol alternative – ALEVE
- 16 Across: Whatever the outcome – WINORLOSE
- 18 Across: Fan frenzy – MANIA
- 19 Across: Hibernation spots – LAIRS
- 20 Across: Covering that keeps a pant leg dry – GAITER
- 21 Across: Copied – APED
- 24 Across: “Please lower your voice” – KEEPTIDOWN
- 26 Across: Edit – REVISE
- 28 Across: Purple garden flower – IRIS
- 29 Across: Idaho’s capital – BOISE
- 30 Across: Penny – CENT
- 32 Across: “The Raven” poet Edgar Allan __ – POE
- 35 Across: “It’s not all bad news …,” and what the circled letters in this puzzle literally are? – ONTHEBRIGHTSIDE
- 39 Across: Pastrami bread – RYE
- 40 Across: Young blokes – LADS
- 41 Across: Mani-pedi place – SALON
- 42 Across: Stash away – STOW
- 44 Across: Fully enjoys – SAVORS
- 45 Across: Fabric piece for a sewing circle – QUILTBLOCK
- 50 Across: Site with handmade goods – ETSY
- 51 Across: Loosens, as shoelaces – UNTIES
- 52 Across: “Such a tease!” – OHYOU
- 54 Across: Amy of “Enchanted” and “Disenchanted” – ADAMS
- 55 Across: Cameo role, e.g. – SMALLPART
- 59 Across: Rented again – RELET
- 60 Across: Snorer’s affliction, maybe – APNEA
- 61 Across: Piña colada liquor – RUM
- 62 Across: Walked (on) – TROD
- 63 Across: Fisherman’s __: waterfront district in San Francisco – WHARF
- 64 Across: Brimless hat with a tasse – FEZ
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Mandible – JAW
- 2 Down: College, to Aussies – UNI
- 3 Down: Word before can or Man – TIN
- 4 Down: “Buona “: Italian “Good evening” – SERA
- 5 Down: Different from – UNLIKE
- 6 Down: Retail outlet – STORE
- 7 Down: “Steppenwolf” novelist Hermann – HESSE
- 8 Down: Fury – IRE
- 9 Down: Tartan patterns – PLAIDS
- 10 Down: Slowly, in music – LENTO
- 11 Down: Arthur Miller’s ” From the Bridge” – AVIEW
- 12 Down: Be homesick (for) – YEARN
- 15 Down: Rare and expensive Italian violin – AMATI
- 17 Down: Getting on in years – OLDISH
- 20 Down: Circumference – GIRTH
- 21 Down: Ann __, Michigan – ARBOR
- 22 Down: Pink garden flower – PEONY
- 23 Down: Party notice sent with a click – EVITE
- 25 Down: Problematic engine sounds – PINGS
- 27 Down: “Get it?” – SEE
- 30 Down: Move on all fours – CRAWL
- 31 Down: __ al-Fitr: end of Ramadan – EID
- 32 Down: Cockpit figure – PILOT
- 33 Down: Scents – ODORS
- 34 Down: Itty-bitty – EENSY
- 36 Down: Splotches – BLOBS
- 37 Down: Luggage-checking org. – TSA
- 38 Down: Put money away for the future – SAVEUP
- 42 Down: Covered in goo – SLIMED
- 43 Down: Statistical tool for checking a hypothesis – TTEST
- 44 Down: Anna’s “Breaking Bad” role – SKYLER
- 45 Down: Two pints – QUART
- 46 Down: Lower than – UNDER
- 47 Down: Writer Calvino –ITALO
- 48 Down: Extra zip – OOMPH
- 49 Down: __ masala: spiced chickpea dish – CHANA
- 53 Down: “Frozen” snowman – OLAF
- 55 Down: Wood-cutting tool – SAW
- 56 Down: Dog park sound – ARF
- 57 Down: Regret – RUE
- 58 Down: Celebrity gossip site – TMZ
This Washington Post puzzle had a really tight theme that felt clever without getting messy. The circled letters worked cleanly inside the long themers, and each revealer-style phrase carried its weight in both grid flow and theme payoff. The fill around the theme stayed smooth, which is impressive given how much thematic material was packed in. Cluing leaned crisp and accessible, making the whole solve feel balanced even with the layered theme bits. A polished construction with a fun central idea that lands right away once you catch the pattern.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.