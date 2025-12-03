Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 3, 2025

Today's Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 3, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 3, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

  • 1: Across __ lines: mysterious geoglyphs in Peru – Starts with “N
  • 6: Across Couple – Starts with “T
  • 9: Across Love, in Spanish – Starts with “A
  • 13: Across Geometry class statement – Starts with “A
  • 14: Across Ink pouches – Starts with “S
  • 16: Across Knockoff version – Starts with “D
  • 17: Across Chop finely – Starts with “M
  • 18: Across Some Hollywood red-carpet events – Starts with “P
  • 20: Across Go along with – Starts with “E
  • 22: Across Formal address – Starts with “M
  • 23: Across Con’s opposite – Starts with “P
  • 24: Across Celebratory gesture after a success – Starts with “A
  • 26: Across “You __ one job!” – Starts with “H
  • 27: Across TV network based in Central London – Starts with “B
  • 30: Across Complain – Starts with “C
  • 31: Across “Claws” actor Jack – Starts with “K
  • 33: Across In the style of, on French menus – Starts with “A
  • 34: Across Sailor’s “Halt!” – Starts with “A
  • 36: Across Puts one’s feet up – Starts with “R
  • 39: Across Instant noodles option – Starts with “R
  • 41: Across Ultimate degree – Starts with “N
  • 42: Across Razzle-dazzle – Starts with “E
  • 43: Across “Sullivan’s Crossing” channel – Starts with “T
  • 44: Across Caribbean island near Venezuela – Starts with “A
  • 46: Across Blackjack card – Starts with “A
  • 47: Across Crucifix – Starts with “R
  • 49: Across Track legend Zátopek – Starts with “E
  • 50: Across __ factor – Starts with “W
  • 51: Across AIT scanner org. – Starts with “T
  • 53: Across Spaghetti topper – Starts with “M
  • 56: Across “Monsters, __” – Starts with “I
  • 57: Across With, on French menus – Starts with “A
  • 58: Across Dives like a hawk – Starts with “S
  • 62: Across Taylor Swift hit that aptly spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 – Starts with “F
  • 65: Across Easy-to-spot jigsaw pieces – Starts with “E
  • 66: Across Release – Starts with “F
  • 67: Across In __ of – Starts with “L
  • 68: Across Everglades wading bird – Starts with “E
  • 69: Across Threaded together – Starts with “S
  • 70: Across Form 1099 fig. – Starts with “S
  • 71: Across Falls (over) – Starts with “K

Down Clues ⬇️

  • 1: Down Topic of conversation for parents-to-be – Starts with “N
  • 2: Down Turning point? – Starts with “A
  • 3: Down Multivitamin element – Starts with “Z
  • 4: Down Drinkable chocolate – Starts with “C
  • 5: Down The Guess Who song covered by Lenny Kravitz – Starts with “A
  • 6: Down Cook’s meas. – Starts with “T
  • 7: Down Routine before a race, or what can be found in this puzzle’s circled letters – Starts with “W
  • 8: Down One of a geographic quintet – Starts with “O
  • 9: Down Summery drink suffix – Starts with “A
  • 10: Down Principle that anything that can go wrong will go wrong – Starts with “M
  • 11: Down “Tosca,” for one – Starts with “O
  • 12: Down Fill in, as a bare spot in a yard – Starts with “R
  • 15: Down Noisy kiss – Starts with “S
  • 19: Down Comedian’s self-deprecating assurance – Starts with “I
  • 21: Down Chiefs star Kelce, to fans – Starts with “T
  • 25: Down Sanskrit for “life force” – Starts with “P
  • 27: Down Oldest Simpson kid – Starts with “B
  • 28: Down Ho-hum – Starts with “B
  • 29: Down Unseen collective character on “The Office” – Starts with “C
  • 32: Down Min. fraction – Starts with “S
  • 35: Down Stick out like a sore __ – Starts with “T
  • 37: Down Food truck fare – Starts with “T
  • 38: Down Nurse a grudge, say – Starts with “S
  • 40: Down Green prefix – Starts with “E
  • 45: Down Slant – Starts with “B
  • 48: Down New Jersey NHL player – Starts with “D
  • 51: Down Petty quarrels – Starts with “T
  • 52: Down “Zzz” sound – Starts with “S
  • 54: Down Protection – Starts with “A
  • 55: Down Ski resort building – Starts with “L
  • 59: Down Fantasy heavy – Starts with “O
  • 60: Down Banana skin – Starts with “P
  • 61: Down Retired jets, briefly – Starts with “S
  • 63: Down Royal flush card – Starts with “T
  • 64: Down Winery vat – Starts with “T

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025

Across Answers
  • 1: Across: __ lines: mysterious geoglyphs in Peru – NAZCA
  • 6: Across: Couple – TWO
  • 9: Across: Love, in Spanish – AMOR
  • 13: Across: Geometry class statement – AXIOM
  • 14: Across: Ink pouches – SACS
  • 16: Across: Knockoff version – DUPE
  • 17: Across: Chop finely – MINCE
  • 18: Across: Some Hollywood red-carpet events – PREMIERS
  • 20: Across: Go along with – ESCORT
  • 22: Across: Formal address – MAAM
  • 23: Across: Con’s opposite – PRO
  • 24: Across: Celebratory gesture after a success – AIRPUNCH
  • 26: Across: “You __ one job!” – HAD
  • 27: Across: TV network based in Central London – BBC
  • 30: Across: Complain –CARP
  • 31: Across: “Claws” actor Jack – KESY
  • 33: Across: In the style of, on French menus – ALA
  • 34: Across: Sailor’s “Halt!” – AVAST
  • 36: Across: Puts one’s feet up – RESTS
  • 39: Across: Instant noodles option – RAMEN
  • 41: Across: Ultimate degree – NTH
  • 42: Across: Razzle-dazzle – ECLAT
  • 43: Across: “Sullivan’s Crossing” channel – THECW
  • 44: Across: Caribbean island near Venezuela – ARUBA
  • 46: Across: Blackjack card – ACE
  • 47: Across: Crucifix – ROOD
  • 49: Across: Track legend Zátopek – EMIL
  • 50: Across: __ factor – WOW
  • 51: Across: AIT scanner org. – TSA
  • 53: Across: Spaghetti topper – MEATBALL
  • 56: Across: “Monsters, __” – INC
  • 57: Across: With, on French menus – AVEC
  • 58: Across: Dives like a hawk – SWOOPS
  • 62: Across: Taylor Swift hit that aptly spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 – FORTNIGHT
  • 65: Across: Easy-to-spot jigsaw pieces – EDGES
  • 66: Across: Release – FREE
  • 67: Across: In __ of – LIEU
  • 68: Across: Everglades wading bird – EGRET
  • 69: Across: Threaded together – SEWN
  • 70: Across: Form 1099 fig. – SSN
  • 71: Across: Falls (over) – KEELS

Down Answers
  • 1: Down Topic of conversation for parents-to-be – NAME
  • 2: Down Turning point? – AXIS
  • 3: Down Multivitamin element – ZINC
  • 4: Down Drinkable chocolate – COCOA
  • 5: Down The Guess Who song covered by Lenny Kravitz – AMERICANWOMAN
  • 6: Down Cook’s meas. – TSP
  • 7: Down Routine before a race, or what can be found in this puzzle’s circled letters – WARMUPSTRETCHES
  • 8: Down One of a geographic quintet – OCEAN
  • 9: Down Summery drink suffix – ADE
  • 10: Down Principle that anything that can go wrong will go wrong – MURPHYSLAW
  • 11: Down “Tosca,” for one – OPERA
  • 12: Down Fill in, as a bare spot in a yard – RESOD
  • 15: Down Noisy kiss – SMACK
  • 19: Down Comedian’s self-deprecating assurance – IMHEREALLWEEK
  • 21: Down Chiefs star Kelce, to fans –TRAV
  • 25: Down Sanskrit for “life force” –PRANA
  • 27: Down Oldest Simpson kid – BART
  • 28: Down Ho-hum – BLAH
  • 29: Down Unseen collective character on “The Office” – CAMERACREW
  • 32: Down Min. fraction – SEC
  • 35: Down Stick out like a sore __ – THUMB
  • 37: Down Food truck fare – TACO
  • 38: Down Nurse a grudge, say – STEW
  • 40: Down Green prefix – ECO
  • 45: Down Slant – BIAS
  • 48: Down New Jersey NHL player – DEVIL
  • 51: Down Petty quarrels – TIFFS
  • 52: Down “Zzz” sound – SNORE
  • 54: Down Protection – AEGIS
  • 55: Down Ski resort building – LODGE
  • 59: Down Fantasy heavy – OGRE
  • 60: Down Banana skin – PEEL
  • 61: Down Retired jets, briefly – SSTS
  • 63: Down Royal flush card – TEN
  • 64: Down Winery vat – TUN

Today’s Washington Post crossword has that polished, confident feel the puzzle is known for. The theme is tight and cleverly woven through the grid, with a payoff that feels earned rather than telegraphed. Cluing is sharp without being showy, mixing in pop culture, wordplay, and clean factual bits in a way that keeps the solve lively. Even the shorter fill feels intentional, and the whole grid moves with a smooth rhythm that never bogs down. A smart, satisfying solve from top to bottom.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

