Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 3, 2025

Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you've found yourself stuck on a few answers, you've come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today's Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 3, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1: Across __ lines: mysterious geoglyphs in Peru – Starts with “ N “

__ lines: mysterious geoglyphs in Peru – Starts with “ “ 6: Across Couple – Starts with “ T “

Couple – Starts with “ “ 9: Across Love, in Spanish – Starts with “ A “

Love, in Spanish – Starts with “ “ 13: Across Geometry class statement – Starts with “ A “

Geometry class statement – Starts with “ “ 14: Across Ink pouches – Starts with “ S “

Ink pouches – Starts with “ “ 16: Across Knockoff version – Starts with “ D “

Knockoff version – Starts with “ “ 17: Across Chop finely – Starts with “ M “

Chop finely – Starts with “ “ 18: Across Some Hollywood red-carpet events – Starts with “ P “

Some Hollywood red-carpet events – Starts with “ “ 20: Across Go along with – Starts with “ E “

Go along with – Starts with “ “ 22: Across Formal address – Starts with “ M “

Formal address – Starts with “ “ 23: Across Con’s opposite – Starts with “ P “

Con’s opposite – Starts with “ “ 24: Across Celebratory gesture after a success – Starts with “ A “

Celebratory gesture after a success – Starts with “ “ 26: Across “You __ one job!” – Starts with “ H “

“You __ one job!” – Starts with “ “ 27: Across TV network based in Central London – Starts with “ B “

TV network based in Central London – Starts with “ “ 30: Across Complain – Starts with “ C “

Complain – Starts with “ “ 31: Across “Claws” actor Jack – Starts with “ K “

“Claws” actor Jack – Starts with “ “ 33: Across In the style of, on French menus – Starts with “ A “

In the style of, on French menus – Starts with “ “ 34: Across Sailor’s “Halt!” – Starts with “ A “

Sailor’s “Halt!” – Starts with “ “ 36: Across Puts one’s feet up – Starts with “ R “

Puts one’s feet up – Starts with “ “ 39: Across Instant noodles option – Starts with “ R “

Instant noodles option – Starts with “ “ 41: Across Ultimate degree – Starts with “ N “

Ultimate degree – Starts with “ “ 42: Across Razzle-dazzle – Starts with “ E “

Razzle-dazzle – Starts with “ “ 43: Across “Sullivan’s Crossing” channel – Starts with “ T “

“Sullivan’s Crossing” channel – Starts with “ “ 44: Across Caribbean island near Venezuela – Starts with “ A “

Caribbean island near Venezuela – Starts with “ “ 46: Across Blackjack card – Starts with “ A “

Blackjack card – Starts with “ “ 47: Across Crucifix – Starts with “ R “

Crucifix – Starts with “ “ 49: Across Track legend Zátopek – Starts with “ E “

Track legend Zátopek – Starts with “ “ 50: Across __ factor – Starts with “ W “

__ factor – Starts with “ “ 51: Across AIT scanner org. – Starts with “ T “

AIT scanner org. – Starts with “ “ 53: Across Spaghetti topper – Starts with “ M “

Spaghetti topper – Starts with “ “ 56: Across “Monsters, __” – Starts with “ I “

“Monsters, __” – Starts with “ “ 57: Across With, on French menus – Starts with “ A “

With, on French menus – Starts with “ “ 58: Across Dives like a hawk – Starts with “ S “

Dives like a hawk – Starts with “ “ 62: Across Taylor Swift hit that aptly spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 – Starts with “ F “

Taylor Swift hit that aptly spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 – Starts with “ “ 65: Across Easy-to-spot jigsaw pieces – Starts with “ E “

Easy-to-spot jigsaw pieces – Starts with “ “ 66: Across Release – Starts with “ F “

Release – Starts with “ “ 67: Across In __ of – Starts with “ L “

In __ of – Starts with “ “ 68: Across Everglades wading bird – Starts with “ E “

Everglades wading bird – Starts with “ “ 69: Across Threaded together – Starts with “ S “

Threaded together – Starts with “ “ 70: Across Form 1099 fig. – Starts with “ S “

Form 1099 fig. – Starts with “ “ 71: Across Falls (over) – Starts with “K“

Down Clues ⬇️

1: Down Topic of conversation for parents-to-be – Starts with “ N “

Topic of conversation for parents-to-be – Starts with “ “ 2: Down Turning point? – Starts with “ A “

Turning point? – Starts with “ “ 3: Down Multivitamin element – Starts with “ Z “

Multivitamin element – Starts with “ “ 4: Down Drinkable chocolate – Starts with “ C “

Drinkable chocolate – Starts with “ “ 5: Down The Guess Who song covered by Lenny Kravitz – Starts with “ A “

The Guess Who song covered by Lenny Kravitz – Starts with “ “ 6: Down Cook’s meas. – Starts with “ T “

Cook’s meas. – Starts with “ “ 7: Down Routine before a race, or what can be found in this puzzle’s circled letters – Starts with “ W “

Routine before a race, or what can be found in this puzzle’s circled letters – Starts with “ “ 8: Down One of a geographic quintet – Starts with “ O “

One of a geographic quintet – Starts with “ “ 9: Down Summery drink suffix – Starts with “ A “

Summery drink suffix – Starts with “ “ 10: Down Principle that anything that can go wrong will go wrong – Starts with “ M “

Principle that anything that can go wrong will go wrong – Starts with “ “ 11: Down “Tosca,” for one – Starts with “ O “

“Tosca,” for one – Starts with “ “ 12: Down Fill in, as a bare spot in a yard – Starts with “ R “

Fill in, as a bare spot in a yard – Starts with “ “ 15: Down Noisy kiss – Starts with “ S “

Noisy kiss – Starts with “ “ 19: Down Comedian’s self-deprecating assurance – Starts with “ I “

Comedian’s self-deprecating assurance – Starts with “ “ 21: Down Chiefs star Kelce, to fans – Starts with “ T “

Chiefs star Kelce, to fans – Starts with “ “ 25: Down Sanskrit for “life force” – Starts with “ P “

Sanskrit for “life force” – Starts with “ “ 27: Down Oldest Simpson kid – Starts with “ B “

Oldest Simpson kid – Starts with “ “ 28: Down Ho-hum – Starts with “ B “

Ho-hum – Starts with “ “ 29: Down Unseen collective character on “The Office” – Starts with “ C “

Unseen collective character on “The Office” – Starts with “ “ 32: Down Min. fraction – Starts with “ S “

Min. fraction – Starts with “ “ 35: Down Stick out like a sore __ – Starts with “ T “

Stick out like a sore __ – Starts with “ “ 37: Down Food truck fare – Starts with “ T “

Food truck fare – Starts with “ “ 38: Down Nurse a grudge, say – Starts with “ S “

Nurse a grudge, say – Starts with “ “ 40: Down Green prefix – Starts with “ E “

Green prefix – Starts with “ “ 45: Down Slant – Starts with “ B “

Slant – Starts with “ “ 48: Down New Jersey NHL player – Starts with “ D “

New Jersey NHL player – Starts with “ “ 51: Down Petty quarrels – Starts with “ T “

Petty quarrels – Starts with “ “ 52: Down “Zzz” sound – Starts with “ S “

“Zzz” sound – Starts with “ “ 54: Down Protection – Starts with “ A “

Protection – Starts with “ “ 55: Down Ski resort building – Starts with “ L “

Ski resort building – Starts with “ “ 59: Down Fantasy heavy – Starts with “ O “

Fantasy heavy – Starts with “ “ 60: Down Banana skin – Starts with “ P “

Banana skin – Starts with “ “ 61: Down Retired jets, briefly – Starts with “ S “

Retired jets, briefly – Starts with “ “ 63: Down Royal flush card – Starts with “ T “

Royal flush card – Starts with “ “ 64: Down Winery vat – Starts with “T“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025

Across Answers 1: Across: __ lines: mysterious geoglyphs in Peru – NAZCA

__ lines: mysterious geoglyphs in Peru – 6: Across: Couple – TWO

Couple – 9: Across: Love, in Spanish – AMOR

Love, in Spanish – 13: Across: Geometry class statement – AXIOM

Geometry class statement – 14: Across: Ink pouches – SACS

Ink pouches – 16: Across: Knockoff version – DUPE

Knockoff version – 17: Across: Chop finely – MINCE

Chop finely – 18: Across: Some Hollywood red-carpet events – PREMIERS

Some Hollywood red-carpet events – 20: Across: Go along with – ESCORT

Go along with – 22: Across: Formal address – MAAM

Formal address – 23: Across: Con’s opposite – PRO

Con’s opposite – 24: Across: Celebratory gesture after a success – AIRPUNCH

Celebratory gesture after a success – 26: Across: “You __ one job!” – HAD

“You __ one job!” – 27: Across: TV network based in Central London – BBC

TV network based in Central London – 30: Across: Complain – CARP

Complain – 31: Across: “Claws” actor Jack – KESY

“Claws” actor Jack – 33: Across: In the style of, on French menus – ALA

In the style of, on French menus – 34: Across: Sailor’s “Halt!” – AVAST

Sailor’s “Halt!” – 36: Across: Puts one’s feet up – RESTS

Puts one’s feet up – 39: Across: Instant noodles option – RAMEN

Instant noodles option – 41: Across: Ultimate degree – NTH

Ultimate degree – 42: Across: Razzle-dazzle – ECLAT

Razzle-dazzle – 43: Across: “Sullivan’s Crossing” channel – THECW

“Sullivan’s Crossing” channel – 44: Across: Caribbean island near Venezuela – ARUBA

Caribbean island near Venezuela – 46: Across: Blackjack card – ACE

Blackjack card – 47: Across: Crucifix – ROOD

Crucifix – 49: Across: Track legend Zátopek – EMIL

Track legend Zátopek – 50: Across: __ factor – WOW

__ factor – 51: Across: AIT scanner org. – TSA

AIT scanner org. – 53: Across: Spaghetti topper – MEATBALL

Spaghetti topper – 56: Across: “Monsters, __” – INC

“Monsters, __” – 57: Across: With, on French menus – AVEC

With, on French menus – 58: Across: Dives like a hawk – SWOOPS

Dives like a hawk – 62: Across: Taylor Swift hit that aptly spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 – FORTNIGHT

Taylor Swift hit that aptly spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 – 65: Across: Easy-to-spot jigsaw pieces – EDGES

Easy-to-spot jigsaw pieces – 66: Across: Release – FREE

Release – 67: Across: In __ of – LIEU

In __ of – 68: Across: Everglades wading bird – EGRET

Everglades wading bird – 69: Across: Threaded together – SEWN

Threaded together – 70: Across: Form 1099 fig. – SSN

Form 1099 fig. – 71: Across: Falls (over) – KEELS

Down Answers 1: Down Topic of conversation for parents-to-be – NAME

Topic of conversation for parents-to-be – 2: Down Turning point? – AXIS

Turning point? – 3: Down Multivitamin element – ZINC

Multivitamin element – 4: Down Drinkable chocolate – COCOA

Drinkable chocolate – 5: Down The Guess Who song covered by Lenny Kravitz – AMERICANWOMAN

The Guess Who song covered by Lenny Kravitz – 6: Down Cook’s meas. – TSP

Cook’s meas. – 7: Down Routine before a race, or what can be found in this puzzle’s circled letters – WARMUPSTRETCHES

Routine before a race, or what can be found in this puzzle’s circled letters – 8: Down One of a geographic quintet – OCEAN

One of a geographic quintet – 9: Down Summery drink suffix – ADE

Summery drink suffix – 10: Down Principle that anything that can go wrong will go wrong – MURPHYSLAW

Principle that anything that can go wrong will go wrong – 11: Down “Tosca,” for one – OPERA

“Tosca,” for one – 12: Down Fill in, as a bare spot in a yard – RESOD

Fill in, as a bare spot in a yard – 15: Down Noisy kiss – SMACK

Noisy kiss – 19: Down Comedian’s self-deprecating assurance – IMHEREALLWEEK

Comedian’s self-deprecating assurance – 21: Down Chiefs star Kelce, to fans – TRAV

Chiefs star Kelce, to fans – 25: Down Sanskrit for “life force” – PRANA

Sanskrit for “life force” – 27: Down Oldest Simpson kid – BART

Oldest Simpson kid – 28: Down Ho-hum – BLAH

Ho-hum – 29: Down Unseen collective character on “The Office” – CAMERACREW

Unseen collective character on “The Office” – 32: Down Min. fraction – SEC

Min. fraction – 35: Down Stick out like a sore __ – THUMB

Stick out like a sore __ – 37: Down Food truck fare – TACO

Food truck fare – 38: Down Nurse a grudge, say – STEW

Nurse a grudge, say – 40: Down Green prefix – ECO

Green prefix – 45: Down Slant – BIAS

Slant – 48: Down New Jersey NHL player – DEVIL

New Jersey NHL player – 51: Down Petty quarrels – TIFFS

Petty quarrels – 52: Down “Zzz” sound – SNORE

“Zzz” sound – 54: Down Protection – AEGIS

Protection – 55: Down Ski resort building – LODGE

Ski resort building – 59: Down Fantasy heavy – OGRE

Fantasy heavy – 60: Down Banana skin – PEEL

Banana skin – 61: Down Retired jets, briefly – SSTS

Retired jets, briefly – 63: Down Royal flush card – TEN

Royal flush card – 64: Down Winery vat – TUN

Today’s Washington Post crossword has that polished, confident feel the puzzle is known for. The theme is tight and cleverly woven through the grid, with a payoff that feels earned rather than telegraphed. Cluing is sharp without being showy, mixing in pop culture, wordplay, and clean factual bits in a way that keeps the solve lively. Even the shorter fill feels intentional, and the whole grid moves with a smooth rhythm that never bogs down. A smart, satisfying solve from top to bottom.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.