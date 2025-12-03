Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 3, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 3, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1: Across __ lines: mysterious geoglyphs in Peru – Starts with “N“
- 6: Across Couple – Starts with “T“
- 9: Across Love, in Spanish – Starts with “A“
- 13: Across Geometry class statement – Starts with “A“
- 14: Across Ink pouches – Starts with “S“
- 16: Across Knockoff version – Starts with “D“
- 17: Across Chop finely – Starts with “M“
- 18: Across Some Hollywood red-carpet events – Starts with “P“
- 20: Across Go along with – Starts with “E“
- 22: Across Formal address – Starts with “M“
- 23: Across Con’s opposite – Starts with “P“
- 24: Across Celebratory gesture after a success – Starts with “A“
- 26: Across “You __ one job!” – Starts with “H“
- 27: Across TV network based in Central London – Starts with “B“
- 30: Across Complain – Starts with “C“
- 31: Across “Claws” actor Jack – Starts with “K“
- 33: Across In the style of, on French menus – Starts with “A“
- 34: Across Sailor’s “Halt!” – Starts with “A“
- 36: Across Puts one’s feet up – Starts with “R“
- 39: Across Instant noodles option – Starts with “R“
- 41: Across Ultimate degree – Starts with “N“
- 42: Across Razzle-dazzle – Starts with “E“
- 43: Across “Sullivan’s Crossing” channel – Starts with “T“
- 44: Across Caribbean island near Venezuela – Starts with “A“
- 46: Across Blackjack card – Starts with “A“
- 47: Across Crucifix – Starts with “R“
- 49: Across Track legend Zátopek – Starts with “E“
- 50: Across __ factor – Starts with “W“
- 51: Across AIT scanner org. – Starts with “T“
- 53: Across Spaghetti topper – Starts with “M“
- 56: Across “Monsters, __” – Starts with “I“
- 57: Across With, on French menus – Starts with “A“
- 58: Across Dives like a hawk – Starts with “S“
- 62: Across Taylor Swift hit that aptly spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 – Starts with “F“
- 65: Across Easy-to-spot jigsaw pieces – Starts with “E“
- 66: Across Release – Starts with “F“
- 67: Across In __ of – Starts with “L“
- 68: Across Everglades wading bird – Starts with “E“
- 69: Across Threaded together – Starts with “S“
- 70: Across Form 1099 fig. – Starts with “S“
- 71: Across Falls (over) – Starts with “K“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1: Down Topic of conversation for parents-to-be – Starts with “N“
- 2: Down Turning point? – Starts with “A“
- 3: Down Multivitamin element – Starts with “Z“
- 4: Down Drinkable chocolate – Starts with “C“
- 5: Down The Guess Who song covered by Lenny Kravitz – Starts with “A“
- 6: Down Cook’s meas. – Starts with “T“
- 7: Down Routine before a race, or what can be found in this puzzle’s circled letters – Starts with “W“
- 8: Down One of a geographic quintet – Starts with “O“
- 9: Down Summery drink suffix – Starts with “A“
- 10: Down Principle that anything that can go wrong will go wrong – Starts with “M“
- 11: Down “Tosca,” for one – Starts with “O“
- 12: Down Fill in, as a bare spot in a yard – Starts with “R“
- 15: Down Noisy kiss – Starts with “S“
- 19: Down Comedian’s self-deprecating assurance – Starts with “I“
- 21: Down Chiefs star Kelce, to fans – Starts with “T“
- 25: Down Sanskrit for “life force” – Starts with “P“
- 27: Down Oldest Simpson kid – Starts with “B“
- 28: Down Ho-hum – Starts with “B“
- 29: Down Unseen collective character on “The Office” – Starts with “C“
- 32: Down Min. fraction – Starts with “S“
- 35: Down Stick out like a sore __ – Starts with “T“
- 37: Down Food truck fare – Starts with “T“
- 38: Down Nurse a grudge, say – Starts with “S“
- 40: Down Green prefix – Starts with “E“
- 45: Down Slant – Starts with “B“
- 48: Down New Jersey NHL player – Starts with “D“
- 51: Down Petty quarrels – Starts with “T“
- 52: Down “Zzz” sound – Starts with “S“
- 54: Down Protection – Starts with “A“
- 55: Down Ski resort building – Starts with “L“
- 59: Down Fantasy heavy – Starts with “O“
- 60: Down Banana skin – Starts with “P“
- 61: Down Retired jets, briefly – Starts with “S“
- 63: Down Royal flush card – Starts with “T“
- 64: Down Winery vat – Starts with “T“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025
Across Answers
- 1: Across: __ lines: mysterious geoglyphs in Peru – NAZCA
- 6: Across: Couple – TWO
- 9: Across: Love, in Spanish – AMOR
- 13: Across: Geometry class statement – AXIOM
- 14: Across: Ink pouches – SACS
- 16: Across: Knockoff version – DUPE
- 17: Across: Chop finely – MINCE
- 18: Across: Some Hollywood red-carpet events – PREMIERS
- 20: Across: Go along with – ESCORT
- 22: Across: Formal address – MAAM
- 23: Across: Con’s opposite – PRO
- 24: Across: Celebratory gesture after a success – AIRPUNCH
- 26: Across: “You __ one job!” – HAD
- 27: Across: TV network based in Central London – BBC
- 30: Across: Complain –CARP
- 31: Across: “Claws” actor Jack – KESY
- 33: Across: In the style of, on French menus – ALA
- 34: Across: Sailor’s “Halt!” – AVAST
- 36: Across: Puts one’s feet up – RESTS
- 39: Across: Instant noodles option – RAMEN
- 41: Across: Ultimate degree – NTH
- 42: Across: Razzle-dazzle – ECLAT
- 43: Across: “Sullivan’s Crossing” channel – THECW
- 44: Across: Caribbean island near Venezuela – ARUBA
- 46: Across: Blackjack card – ACE
- 47: Across: Crucifix – ROOD
- 49: Across: Track legend Zátopek – EMIL
- 50: Across: __ factor – WOW
- 51: Across: AIT scanner org. – TSA
- 53: Across: Spaghetti topper – MEATBALL
- 56: Across: “Monsters, __” – INC
- 57: Across: With, on French menus – AVEC
- 58: Across: Dives like a hawk – SWOOPS
- 62: Across: Taylor Swift hit that aptly spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 – FORTNIGHT
- 65: Across: Easy-to-spot jigsaw pieces – EDGES
- 66: Across: Release – FREE
- 67: Across: In __ of – LIEU
- 68: Across: Everglades wading bird – EGRET
- 69: Across: Threaded together – SEWN
- 70: Across: Form 1099 fig. – SSN
- 71: Across: Falls (over) – KEELS
Down Answers
- 1: Down Topic of conversation for parents-to-be – NAME
- 2: Down Turning point? – AXIS
- 3: Down Multivitamin element – ZINC
- 4: Down Drinkable chocolate – COCOA
- 5: Down The Guess Who song covered by Lenny Kravitz – AMERICANWOMAN
- 6: Down Cook’s meas. – TSP
- 7: Down Routine before a race, or what can be found in this puzzle’s circled letters – WARMUPSTRETCHES
- 8: Down One of a geographic quintet – OCEAN
- 9: Down Summery drink suffix – ADE
- 10: Down Principle that anything that can go wrong will go wrong – MURPHYSLAW
- 11: Down “Tosca,” for one – OPERA
- 12: Down Fill in, as a bare spot in a yard – RESOD
- 15: Down Noisy kiss – SMACK
- 19: Down Comedian’s self-deprecating assurance – IMHEREALLWEEK
- 21: Down Chiefs star Kelce, to fans –TRAV
- 25: Down Sanskrit for “life force” –PRANA
- 27: Down Oldest Simpson kid – BART
- 28: Down Ho-hum – BLAH
- 29: Down Unseen collective character on “The Office” – CAMERACREW
- 32: Down Min. fraction – SEC
- 35: Down Stick out like a sore __ – THUMB
- 37: Down Food truck fare – TACO
- 38: Down Nurse a grudge, say – STEW
- 40: Down Green prefix – ECO
- 45: Down Slant – BIAS
- 48: Down New Jersey NHL player – DEVIL
- 51: Down Petty quarrels – TIFFS
- 52: Down “Zzz” sound – SNORE
- 54: Down Protection – AEGIS
- 55: Down Ski resort building – LODGE
- 59: Down Fantasy heavy – OGRE
- 60: Down Banana skin – PEEL
- 61: Down Retired jets, briefly – SSTS
- 63: Down Royal flush card – TEN
- 64: Down Winery vat – TUN
Today’s Washington Post crossword has that polished, confident feel the puzzle is known for. The theme is tight and cleverly woven through the grid, with a payoff that feels earned rather than telegraphed. Cluing is sharp without being showy, mixing in pop culture, wordplay, and clean factual bits in a way that keeps the solve lively. Even the shorter fill feels intentional, and the whole grid moves with a smooth rhythm that never bogs down. A smart, satisfying solve from top to bottom.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That's it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.