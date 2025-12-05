Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 5, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 5, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across : Casual top? – Starts with “ C “

: Casual top? – Starts with “ “ 5 Across : __ page: website introduction – Starts with “ S “

: __ page: website introduction – Starts with “ “ 11 Across : Spanish infinitive – Starts with “ S “

: Spanish infinitive – Starts with “ “ 14 Across : Stratford-upon-__ – Starts with “ A “

: Stratford-upon-__ – Starts with “ “ 15 Across : Cause – Starts with “ L “

: Cause – Starts with “ “ 16 Across : Hullabaloo – Starts with “ A “

: Hullabaloo – Starts with “ “ 17 Across : *Odist with a passion for the culinary arts? – Starts with “ C “

: *Odist with a passion for the culinary arts? – Starts with “ “ 19 Across : “Snowden” org. – Starts with “ N “

: “Snowden” org. – Starts with “ “ 20 Across : Morsel – Starts with “ T “

: Morsel – Starts with “ “ 21 Across : Flavor of some purple ice cream – Starts with “ U “

: Flavor of some purple ice cream – Starts with “ “ 22 Across : Condition that affects one’s ability to focus, briefly – Starts with “ A “

: Condition that affects one’s ability to focus, briefly – Starts with “ “ 23 Across : Pastoral – Starts with “ I “

: Pastoral – Starts with “ “ 24 Across : *Eight-member band from Seoul, perhaps? – Starts with “ K “

: *Eight-member band from Seoul, perhaps? – Starts with “ “ 26 Across : Word on a shoppe sign – Starts with “ O “

: Word on a shoppe sign – Starts with “ “ 28 Across : “Yes !” – Starts with “ S “

: “Yes !” – Starts with “ “ 29 Across: Soft “Hey, you” – Starts with “ P “

Soft “Hey, you” – Starts with “ “ 32 Across: Great Basin people – Starts with “ U “

Great Basin people – Starts with “ “ 35 Across: Gets warmer, in a way – Starts with “ N “

Gets warmer, in a way – Starts with “ “ 36 Across: Prefix in some genre names – Starts with “ A “

Prefix in some genre names – Starts with “ “ 37 Across: *Social media community obsessed with quick kisses? – Starts with “ P “

*Social media community obsessed with quick kisses? – Starts with “ “ 39 Across: Jazz guitarist Metheny – Starts with “ P “

Jazz guitarist Metheny – Starts with “ “ 40 Across: Paris river – Starts with “ S “

Paris river – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Catch – Starts with “ H “

Catch – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: IDs on tax forms – Starts with “ S “

IDs on tax forms – Starts with “ “ 44 Across: Star associated with Venus – Starts with “ S “

Star associated with Venus – Starts with “ “ 46 Across: Expand – Starts with “ G “

Expand – Starts with “ “ 48 Across: *Beverage sold at a Florida theme park? – Starts with “ E “

*Beverage sold at a Florida theme park? – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: Catch – Starts with “ H “

Catch – Starts with “ “ 55 Across: Infielder played by Bernsen in the “Major League” films – Starts with “ D “

Infielder played by Bernsen in the “Major League” films – Starts with “ “ 56 Across: Weep – Starts with “ C “

Weep – Starts with “ “ 57 Across: Eritrea’s capital – Starts with “ A “

Eritrea’s capital – Starts with “ “ 58 Across: Egg cells – Starts with “ O “

Egg cells – Starts with “ “ 59 Across: Like some expenses, and how the answers to the starred clues are made? – Starts with “ O “

Like some expenses, and how the answers to the starred clues are made? – Starts with “ “ 61 Across: Hat similar to a songkok – Starts with “ F “

Hat similar to a songkok – Starts with “ “ 62 Across: “The way things stand … ” – Starts with “ A “

“The way things stand … ” – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: “Je t'”: French “I love you” – Starts with “ A “

“Je t'”: French “I love you” – Starts with “ “ 64 Across : Get too much sun – Starts with “ F “

: Get too much sun – Starts with “ “ 65 Across : Change from residential to commercial, say – Starts with “ R “

: Change from residential to commercial, say – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: Educational spots, briefly – Starts with “P“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down : Arizona flora – Starts with “ C “

: Arizona flora – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : Steer clear of – Starts with “ A “

: Steer clear of – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Mercurial – Starts with “ M “

: Mercurial – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : Image that’s subject to interpretation – Starts with “ I “

: Image that’s subject to interpretation – Starts with “ “ 5 Down : Opening – Starts with “ S “

: Opening – Starts with “ “ 6 Down : Verve – Starts with “ P “

: Verve – Starts with “ “ 7 Down : Relish – Starts with “ L “

: Relish – Starts with “ “ 8 Down : Vinegary sauce – Starts with “ A “

: Vinegary sauce – Starts with “ “ 9 Down : Brews – Starts with “ S “

: Brews – Starts with “ “ 10 Down : Word with tip or take – Starts with “ H “

: Word with tip or take – Starts with “ “ 11 Down : Driving challenges? – Starts with “ S “

: Driving challenges? – Starts with “ “ 12 Down : “Thinking Out Loud” singer – Starts with “ E “

: “Thinking Out Loud” singer – Starts with “ “ 13 Down : Driving challenges? – Starts with “ R “

: Driving challenges? – Starts with “ “ 18 Down : Register – Starts with “ T “

: Register – Starts with “ “ 22 Down : Lot unit – Starts with “ A “

: Lot unit – Starts with “ “ 24 Down : Fore-and-aft rigged boat – Starts with “ K “

: Fore-and-aft rigged boat – Starts with “ “ 25 Down : [I’m a pig!] – Starts with “ O “

: [I’m a pig!] – Starts with “ “ 27 Down : Outstanding – Starts with “ D “

: Outstanding – Starts with “ “ 29 Down : Sent along (to) – Starts with “ P “

: Sent along (to) – Starts with “ “ 30 Down : Pajama party – Starts with “ S “

: Pajama party – Starts with “ “ 31 Down : Suffering from cabin fever – Starts with “ S “

: Suffering from cabin fever – Starts with “ “ 33 Down : Pull (out) – Starts with “ E “

: Pull (out) – Starts with “ “ 34 Down : Play area – Starts with “ S “

: Play area – Starts with “ “ 37 Down : Cooped (up) – Starts with “ P “

: Cooped (up) – Starts with “ “ 38 Down : Bobby of the Bruins – Starts with “ O “

: Bobby of the Bruins – Starts with “ “ 41 Down : Quite bright – Starts with “ N “

: Quite bright – Starts with “ “ 43 Down : Pool wear – Starts with “ S “

: Pool wear – Starts with “ “ 45 Down : Point the finger at – Starts with “ A “

: Point the finger at – Starts with “ “ 47 Down : Very, very – Starts with “ O “

: Very, very – Starts with “ “ 49 Down : Ana of “Love, Victor” – Starts with “ O “

: Ana of “Love, Victor” – Starts with “ “ 50 Down : Onetime capital of Japan – Starts with “ K “

: Onetime capital of Japan – Starts with “ “ 52 Down : Brand of rolled tortilla chips – Starts with “ T “

: Brand of rolled tortilla chips – Starts with “ “ 53 Down : Taco topping – Starts with “ C “

: Taco topping – Starts with “ “ 54 Down : Abhors – Starts with “ H “

: Abhors – Starts with “ “ 57 Down : Cathedral area – Starts with “ A “

: Cathedral area – Starts with “ “ 59 Down : Dory propeller – Starts with “ O “

: Dory propeller – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: Dory propeller – Starts with “F“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 5, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Casual top? – CAMI

Casual top? – 5 Across: __ page: website introduction – SPLASH

__ page: website introduction – 11 Across: Spanish infinitive – SER

Spanish infinitive – 14 Across: Stratford-upon-__ – AVON

Stratford-upon-__ – 15 Across: Cause – LEADTO

Cause – 16 Across: Hullabaloo – ADO

Hullabaloo – 17 Across: *Odist with a passion for the culinary arts? – COOKTOPPOET

*Odist with a passion for the culinary arts? – 19 Across: “Snowden” org. – NSA

“Snowden” org. – 20 Across: Morsel – TIDBIT

Morsel – 21 Across: Flavor of some purple ice cream – UBE

Flavor of some purple ice cream – 22 Across: Condition that affects one’s ability to focus, briefly – ADHD

Condition that affects one’s ability to focus, briefly – 23 Across: Pastoral – IDYLL

Pastoral – 24 Across: *Eight-member band from Seoul, perhaps? – KPOPOCET

*Eight-member band from Seoul, perhaps? – 26 Across: Word on a shoppe sign – OLDE

Word on a shoppe sign – 28 Across: “Yes !” – SIRREE

“Yes !” – 29 Across: Soft “Hey, you” – PSST

Soft “Hey, you” – 32 Across: Great Basin people – UTES

Great Basin people – 35 Across: Gets warmer, in a way – NEARS

Gets warmer, in a way – 36 Across: Prefix in some genre names – ALT

Prefix in some genre names – 37 Across: *Social media community obsessed with quick kisses? – PECKTOCK

*Social media community obsessed with quick kisses? – 39 Across: Jazz guitarist Metheny – PAT

Jazz guitarist Metheny – 40 Across: Paris river – SEINE

Paris river – 42 Across: Catch – HEAR

Catch – 43 Across: IDs on tax forms – SSNS

IDs on tax forms – 44 Across: Star associated with Venus – SERENA

Star associated with Venus – 46 Across: Expand – GROW

Expand – 48 Across: *Beverage sold at a Florida theme park? – EPOCTCOKE

*Beverage sold at a Florida theme park? – 51 Across: Catch – HITCH

Catch – 55 Across: Infielder played by Bernsen in the “Major League” films – DORN

Infielder played by Bernsen in the “Major League” films – 56 Across: Weep – CRY

Weep – 57 Across: Eritrea’s capital – ASMARA

Eritrea’s capital – 58 Across: Egg cells – OVA

Egg cells – 59 Across: Like some expenses, and how the answers to the starred clues are made? – OUTOFPOCKET

Like some expenses, and how the answers to the starred clues are made? – 61 Across: Hat similar to a songkok – FEZ

Hat similar to a songkok – 62 Across: “The way things stand … ” – ASITIS

“The way things stand … ” – 63 Across: “Je t'”: French “I love you” – AIME

“Je t'”: French “I love you” – 64 Across: Get too much sun – FRY

Get too much sun – 65 Across: Change from residential to commercial, say – REZONE

Change from residential to commercial, say – 66 Across: Educational spots, briefly – PSAS

Down Answers 1 Down: Arizona flora – CACTI

Arizona flora – 2 Down: Steer clear of – AVOID

Steer clear of – 3 Down: Mercurial – MOODY

Mercurial – 4 Down: Image that’s subject to interpretation – INKBOLT

Image that’s subject to interpretation – 5 Down: Opening – SLOT

Opening – 6 Down: Verve – PEP

Verve – 7 Down: Relish – LAPUP

Relish – 8 Down: Vinegary sauce ADOBO –

Vinegary sauce – 9 Down: Brews – STEEPS

Brews – 10 Down: Word with tip or take – HOT

Word with tip or take – 11 Down: Driving challenges? – SANDTRAPS

Driving challenges? – 12 Down: “Thinking Out Loud” singer – EDSHEERAN

“Thinking Out Loud” singer – 13 Down: Driving challenges? – ROADTESTS

Driving challenges? – 18 Down: Register – TILL

Register – 22 Down: Lot unit – ACRE

Lot unit – 24 Down: Fore-and-aft rigged boat – KETCH

Fore-and-aft rigged boat – 25 Down: [I’m a pig!] – OINK

[I’m a pig!] – 27 Down: Outstanding – DUE

Outstanding – 29 Down: Sent along (to) – PASSEDOFF

Sent along (to) – 30 Down: Pajama party – SLEEPOVER

Pajama party – 31 Down: Suffering from cabin fever – STIRCRAZY

Suffering from cabin fever – 33 Down: Pull (out) – EKE

Pull (out) – 34 Down: Play area – STAGE

Play area – 37 Down: Cooped (up) – PENT

Cooped (up) – 38 Down: Bobby of the Bruins – ORR

Bobby of the Bruins – 41 Down: Quite bright – NEON

Quite bright – 43 Down: Pool wear – SWIMCAP

Pool wear – 45 Down: Point the finger at – ACCUSE

Point the finger at – 47 Down: Very, very – OHSO

Very, very – 49 Down: Ana of “Love, Victor” – ORITZ

Ana of “Love, Victor” – 50 Down: Onetime capital of Japan – KYOTO

Onetime capital of Japan – 52 Down: Brand of rolled tortilla chips – TAKIS

Brand of rolled tortilla chips – 53 Down: Taco topping – CREMA

Taco topping – 54 Down: Abhors – HATES

Abhors – 57 Down: Cathedral area – APSE

Cathedral area – 59 Down: Dory propeller – OAR

Dory propeller – 60 Down: Dory propeller – FIN

Today’s Washington Post crossword had very “weekend-brain-on” energy, but with a theme that actually slapped. The central idea was playful without being cheesy, and the constructor doubled down with fill that stayed punchy, modern, and super readable. The grid moved fast but never felt empty — lots of small spark moments, clever cluing, and just enough crunch to keep it interesting. Very clean, very intentional, and definitely one of those puzzles that feels smoother the deeper you get into it.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.