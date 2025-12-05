Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 5, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 5, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Casual top? – Starts with “C“
- 5 Across: __ page: website introduction – Starts with “S“
- 11 Across: Spanish infinitive – Starts with “S“
- 14 Across: Stratford-upon-__ – Starts with “A“
- 15 Across: Cause – Starts with “L“
- 16 Across: Hullabaloo – Starts with “A“
- 17 Across: *Odist with a passion for the culinary arts? – Starts with “C“
- 19 Across: “Snowden” org. – Starts with “N“
- 20 Across: Morsel – Starts with “T“
- 21 Across: Flavor of some purple ice cream – Starts with “U“
- 22 Across: Condition that affects one’s ability to focus, briefly – Starts with “A“
- 23 Across: Pastoral – Starts with “I“
- 24 Across: *Eight-member band from Seoul, perhaps? – Starts with “K“
- 26 Across: Word on a shoppe sign – Starts with “O“
- 28 Across: “Yes !” – Starts with “S“
- 29 Across: Soft “Hey, you” – Starts with “P“
- 32 Across: Great Basin people – Starts with “U“
- 35 Across: Gets warmer, in a way – Starts with “N“
- 36 Across: Prefix in some genre names – Starts with “A“
- 37 Across: *Social media community obsessed with quick kisses? – Starts with “P“
- 39 Across: Jazz guitarist Metheny – Starts with “P“
- 40 Across: Paris river – Starts with “S“
- 42 Across: Catch – Starts with “H“
- 43 Across: IDs on tax forms – Starts with “S“
- 44 Across: Star associated with Venus – Starts with “S“
- 46 Across: Expand – Starts with “G“
- 48 Across: *Beverage sold at a Florida theme park? – Starts with “E“
- 51 Across: Catch – Starts with “H“
- 55 Across: Infielder played by Bernsen in the “Major League” films – Starts with “D“
- 56 Across: Weep – Starts with “C“
- 57 Across: Eritrea’s capital – Starts with “A“
- 58 Across: Egg cells – Starts with “O“
- 59 Across: Like some expenses, and how the answers to the starred clues are made? – Starts with “O“
- 61 Across: Hat similar to a songkok – Starts with “F“
- 62 Across: “The way things stand … ” – Starts with “A“
- 63 Across: “Je t'”: French “I love you” – Starts with “A“
- 64 Across: Get too much sun – Starts with “F“
- 65 Across: Change from residential to commercial, say – Starts with “R“
- 66 Across: Educational spots, briefly – Starts with “P“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Arizona flora – Starts with “C“
- 2 Down: Steer clear of – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: Mercurial – Starts with “M“
- 4 Down: Image that’s subject to interpretation – Starts with “I“
- 5 Down: Opening – Starts with “S“
- 6 Down: Verve – Starts with “P“
- 7 Down: Relish – Starts with “L“
- 8 Down: Vinegary sauce – Starts with “A“
- 9 Down: Brews – Starts with “S“
- 10 Down: Word with tip or take – Starts with “H“
- 11 Down: Driving challenges? – Starts with “S“
- 12 Down: “Thinking Out Loud” singer – Starts with “E“
- 13 Down: Driving challenges? – Starts with “R“
- 18 Down: Register – Starts with “T“
- 22 Down: Lot unit – Starts with “A“
- 24 Down: Fore-and-aft rigged boat – Starts with “K“
- 25 Down: [I’m a pig!] – Starts with “O“
- 27 Down: Outstanding – Starts with “D“
- 29 Down: Sent along (to) – Starts with “P“
- 30 Down: Pajama party – Starts with “S“
- 31 Down: Suffering from cabin fever – Starts with “S“
- 33 Down: Pull (out) – Starts with “E“
- 34 Down: Play area – Starts with “S“
- 37 Down: Cooped (up) – Starts with “P“
- 38 Down: Bobby of the Bruins – Starts with “O“
- 41 Down: Quite bright – Starts with “N“
- 43 Down: Pool wear – Starts with “S“
- 45 Down: Point the finger at – Starts with “A“
- 47 Down: Very, very – Starts with “O“
- 49 Down: Ana of “Love, Victor” – Starts with “O“
- 50 Down: Onetime capital of Japan – Starts with “K“
- 52 Down: Brand of rolled tortilla chips – Starts with “T“
- 53 Down: Taco topping – Starts with “C“
- 54 Down: Abhors – Starts with “H“
- 57 Down: Cathedral area – Starts with “A“
- 59 Down: Dory propeller – Starts with “O“
- 60 Down: Dory propeller – Starts with “F“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 5, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Casual top? – CAMI
- 5 Across: __ page: website introduction – SPLASH
- 11 Across: Spanish infinitive – SER
- 14 Across: Stratford-upon-__ – AVON
- 15 Across: Cause – LEADTO
- 16 Across: Hullabaloo – ADO
- 17 Across: *Odist with a passion for the culinary arts? – COOKTOPPOET
- 19 Across: “Snowden” org. – NSA
- 20 Across: Morsel – TIDBIT
- 21 Across: Flavor of some purple ice cream – UBE
- 22 Across: Condition that affects one’s ability to focus, briefly – ADHD
- 23 Across: Pastoral – IDYLL
- 24 Across: *Eight-member band from Seoul, perhaps? – KPOPOCET
- 26 Across: Word on a shoppe sign – OLDE
- 28 Across: “Yes !” – SIRREE
- 29 Across: Soft “Hey, you” – PSST
- 32 Across: Great Basin people – UTES
- 35 Across: Gets warmer, in a way – NEARS
- 36 Across: Prefix in some genre names – ALT
- 37 Across: *Social media community obsessed with quick kisses? – PECKTOCK
- 39 Across: Jazz guitarist Metheny – PAT
- 40 Across: Paris river – SEINE
- 42 Across: Catch – HEAR
- 43 Across: IDs on tax forms – SSNS
- 44 Across: Star associated with Venus – SERENA
- 46 Across: Expand – GROW
- 48 Across: *Beverage sold at a Florida theme park? – EPOCTCOKE
- 51 Across: Catch – HITCH
- 55 Across: Infielder played by Bernsen in the “Major League” films – DORN
- 56 Across: Weep – CRY
- 57 Across: Eritrea’s capital – ASMARA
- 58 Across: Egg cells – OVA
- 59 Across: Like some expenses, and how the answers to the starred clues are made? – OUTOFPOCKET
- 61 Across: Hat similar to a songkok – FEZ
- 62 Across: “The way things stand … ” – ASITIS
- 63 Across: “Je t'”: French “I love you” – AIME
- 64 Across: Get too much sun – FRY
- 65 Across: Change from residential to commercial, say – REZONE
- 66 Across: Educational spots, briefly – PSAS
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Arizona flora – CACTI
- 2 Down: Steer clear of – AVOID
- 3 Down: Mercurial – MOODY
- 4 Down: Image that’s subject to interpretation – INKBOLT
- 5 Down: Opening – SLOT
- 6 Down: Verve – PEP
- 7 Down: Relish – LAPUP
- 8 Down: Vinegary sauce ADOBO –
- 9 Down: Brews – STEEPS
- 10 Down: Word with tip or take – HOT
- 11 Down: Driving challenges? – SANDTRAPS
- 12 Down: “Thinking Out Loud” singer – EDSHEERAN
- 13 Down: Driving challenges? – ROADTESTS
- 18 Down: Register – TILL
- 22 Down: Lot unit – ACRE
- 24 Down: Fore-and-aft rigged boat – KETCH
- 25 Down: [I’m a pig!] – OINK
- 27 Down: Outstanding – DUE
- 29 Down: Sent along (to) – PASSEDOFF
- 30 Down: Pajama party – SLEEPOVER
- 31 Down: Suffering from cabin fever – STIRCRAZY
- 33 Down: Pull (out) – EKE
- 34 Down: Play area – STAGE
- 37 Down: Cooped (up) –PENT
- 38 Down: Bobby of the Bruins – ORR
- 41 Down: Quite bright –NEON
- 43 Down: Pool wear – SWIMCAP
- 45 Down: Point the finger at – ACCUSE
- 47 Down: Very, very –OHSO
- 49 Down: Ana of “Love, Victor” – ORITZ
- 50 Down: Onetime capital of Japan – KYOTO
- 52 Down: Brand of rolled tortilla chips – TAKIS
- 53 Down: Taco topping – CREMA
- 54 Down: Abhors – HATES
- 57 Down: Cathedral area – APSE
- 59 Down: Dory propeller – OAR
- 60 Down: Dory propeller – FIN
Today’s Washington Post crossword had very “weekend-brain-on” energy, but with a theme that actually slapped. The central idea was playful without being cheesy, and the constructor doubled down with fill that stayed punchy, modern, and super readable. The grid moved fast but never felt empty — lots of small spark moments, clever cluing, and just enough crunch to keep it interesting. Very clean, very intentional, and definitely one of those puzzles that feels smoother the deeper you get into it.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
