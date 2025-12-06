Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 6, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 6, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across : __ curtains – Starts with “ C “

: __ curtains – Starts with “ “ 5 Across : __ operandi – Starts with “ M “

: __ operandi – Starts with “ “ 10 Across : Depop’s parent company – Starts with “ E “

: Depop’s parent company – Starts with “ “ 14 Across : Libation made with skincontact grapes – Starts with “ O “

: Libation made with skincontact grapes – Starts with “ “ 16 Across : Geodesic structure – Starts with “ D “

: Geodesic structure – Starts with “ “ 17 Across : Main, oen – Starts with “ S “

: Main, oen – Starts with “ “ 18 Across : Subj. of some food labeling laws – Starts with “ G “

: Subj. of some food labeling laws – Starts with “ “ 19 Across : Currency exchanged for GBP, perhaps – Starts with “ E “

: Currency exchanged for GBP, perhaps – Starts with “ “ 20 Across : Singer __ Marie – Starts with “ T “

: Singer __ Marie – Starts with “ “ 21 Across : Bird feeder? – Starts with “ B “

: Bird feeder? – Starts with “ “ 22 Across : Angry – Starts with “ C “

: Angry – Starts with “ “ 24 Across : Spreadsheet specification – Starts with “ R “

: Spreadsheet specification – Starts with “ “ 26 Across : Quirk – Starts with “ T “

: Quirk – Starts with “ “ 28 Across : Record holders – Starts with “ L “

: Record holders – Starts with “ “ 30 Across : Half-baked, say – Starts with “ N “

: Half-baked, say – Starts with “ “ 32 Across : A-one – Starts with “ P “

: A-one – Starts with “ “ 34 Across : Educated – Starts with “ L “

: Educated – Starts with “ “ 35 Across : American, for one – Starts with “” P

: American, for one – Starts with “” 37 Across : Home of the Glastonbury Festival – Starts with “ S “

: Home of the Glastonbury Festival – Starts with “ “ 38 Across : Grazing groups – Starts with “ H “

: Grazing groups – Starts with “ “ 39 Across : “Whew, that was close!” – Starts with “ I “

: “Whew, that was close!” – Starts with “ “ 40 Across : Unadorned – Starts with “ B “

: Unadorned – Starts with “ “ 41 Across : Trig ratio – Starts with “ S “

: Trig ratio – Starts with “ “ 42 Across : “__ me!” – Starts with “ S “

: “__ me!” – Starts with “ “ 44 Across : Digression – Starts with “ A “

: Digression – Starts with “ “ 48 Across : Editorial override – Starts with “ S “

: Editorial override – Starts with “ “ 50 Across : “Mangia!” – Starts with “ D “

: “Mangia!” – Starts with “ “ 52 Across : Small inlet – Starts with “ R “

: Small inlet – Starts with “ “ 53 Across : Common pendant on a graduate’s tassel – Starts with “ Y “

: Common pendant on a graduate’s tassel – Starts with “ “ 54 Across : Talisman – Starts with “ M “

: Talisman – Starts with “ “ 56 Across : “I __ sorry” – Starts with “ A “

: “I __ sorry” – Starts with “ “ 57 Across : Enigmatic rock group – Starts with “ S “

: Enigmatic rock group – Starts with “ “ 58 Across : Jangling set – Starts with “ K “

: Jangling set – Starts with “ “ 59 Across : Laconic – Starts with “ T “

: Laconic – Starts with “ “ 60 Across: Brick oven output – Starts with “P“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down : Trig ratio – Starts with “ C “

: Trig ratio – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : Fischer who invented the plastic drywall anchor – Starts with “ A “

: Fischer who invented the plastic drywall anchor – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Grain bowl ingredient with a nutty avor – Starts with “ F “

: Grain bowl ingredient with a nutty avor – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : GPS heading – Starts with “ E “

: GPS heading – Starts with “ “ 5 Down : Dole (out) – Starts with “ M “

: Dole (out) – Starts with “ “ 6 Down : Possessive types – Starts with “ O “

: Possessive types – Starts with “ “ 7 Down : Kristen’s “Spencer” role – Starts with “ D “

: Kristen’s “Spencer” role – Starts with “ “ 8 Down : Part of UAV – Starts with “ U “

: Part of UAV – Starts with “ “ 9 Down : “What’d I tell you?” – Starts with “ S “

: “What’d I tell you?” – Starts with “ “ 10 Down : Browser with a blue-andgreen wave logo – Starts with “ E “

: Browser with a blue-andgreen wave logo – Starts with “ “ 11 Down : Natural shade produced by lycopene – Starts with “ T “

: Natural shade produced by lycopene – Starts with “ “ 12 Down : Mezcal quality – Starts with “ S “

: Mezcal quality – Starts with “ “ 13 Down : Celebratory cry – Starts with “ Y “

: Celebratory cry – Starts with “ “ 15 Down : “You should take a break” – Starts with “ G “

: “You should take a break” – Starts with “ “ 21 Down : Put all of one’s eggs in one basket – Starts with “ B “

: Put all of one’s eggs in one basket – Starts with “ “ 23 Down : Like some packaged produce – Starts with “ S “

: Like some packaged produce – Starts with “ “ 25 Down : “Copy” – Starts with “ G “

: “Copy” – Starts with “ “ 27 Down : Give up – Starts with “ C “

: Give up – Starts with “ “ 29 Down : Buzz – Starts with “ G “

: Buzz – Starts with “ “ 31 Down : Some riding mowers – Starts with “ D “

: Some riding mowers – Starts with “ “ 32 Down : “Pinky swear!” – Starts with “ P “

: “Pinky swear!” – Starts with “ “ 33 Down : Genre for novelists Sarah J. Maas and Rebecca Yarros – Starts with “ R “

: Genre for novelists Sarah J. Maas and Rebecca Yarros – Starts with “ “ 34 Down : Court call – Starts with “ L “

: Court call – Starts with “ “ 35 Down : Trident-shaped letters – Starts with “ P “

: Trident-shaped letters – Starts with “ “ 36 Down : Make plans to tie the knot – Starts with “ S “

: Make plans to tie the knot – Starts with “ “ 40 Down : Sets o – Starts with “ B “

: Sets o – Starts with “ “ 43 Down : Fastidiousness – Starts with “ R “

: Fastidiousness – Starts with “ “ 45 Down : From Tehran – Starts with “ I “

: From Tehran – Starts with “ “ 46 Down : Requiem – Starts with “ D “

: Requiem – Starts with “ “ 47 Down : Big name in midcentury modern design – Starts with “ E “

: Big name in midcentury modern design – Starts with “ “ 49 Down : Archer in Greek mythology – Starts with “ E “

: Archer in Greek mythology – Starts with “ “ 51 Down : Brand that once had a licensing deal with 7-Eleven – Starts with “ I “

: Brand that once had a licensing deal with 7-Eleven – Starts with “ “ 53 Down : __ butter – Starts with “ Y “

: __ butter – Starts with “ “ 54 Down : DEN airport zone – Starts with “ M “

: DEN airport zone – Starts with “ “ 55 Down: Like a cool cat – Starts with “H“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 6, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: __ curtains – CAFE

__ curtains – 5 Across: __ operandi – MODUS

__ operandi – 10 Across: Depop’s parent company – ETSY

Depop’s parent company – 14 Across: Libation made with skincontact grapes – ORANGEWINE

Libation made with skincontact grapes – 16 Across: Geodesic structure – DOME

Geodesic structure – 17 Across: Main, oen – STREETNAME

Main, oen – 18 Across: Subj. of some food labeling laws – GMOS

Subj. of some food labeling laws – 19 Across: Currency exchanged for GBP, perhaps – EUR

Currency exchanged for GBP, perhaps – 20 Across: Singer __ Marie – TEENA

Singer __ Marie – 21 Across: Bird feeder? – BEAK

Bird feeder? – 22 Across: Angry – CROSS

Angry – 24 Across: Spreadsheet specification – RANGE

Spreadsheet specification – 26 Across: Quirk – TIC

Quirk – 28 Across: Record holders – LOGS

Record holders – 30 Across: Half-baked, say – NOTDONE

Half-baked, say – 32 Across: A-one – PRIMO

A-one – 34 Across: Educated – LETTERED

Educated – 35 Across: American, for one – PROCESSEDCHEESE

American, for one – 37 Across: Home of the Glastonbury Festival – SOMERSET

Home of the Glastonbury Festival – 38 Across: Grazing groups – HERDS

Grazing groups – 39 Across: “Whew, that was close!” – IMADEIT

“Whew, that was close!” – 40 Across: Unadorned – BARE

Unadorned – 41 Across: Trig ratio – SIN

Trig ratio – 42 Across: “__ me!” – SPARE

“__ me!” – 44 Across: Digression – ASIDE

Digression – 48 Across: Editorial override – STET

Editorial override – 50 Across: “Mangia!” – DIGIN

“Mangia!” – 52 Across: Small inlet – RIA

Small inlet – 53 Across: Common pendant on a graduate’s tassel – YEAR

Common pendant on a graduate’s tassel – 54 Across: Talisman – MAGICCHARM

Talisman – 56 Across: “I __ sorry” – AMSO

“I __ sorry” – 57 Across: Enigmatic rock group – STONEHENGE

Enigmatic rock group – 58 Across: Jangling set – KEYS

Jangling set – 59 Across: Laconic – TERSE

Laconic – 60 Across: Brick oven output – PIES

Down Answers 1 Down: Trig ratio – COSEC

Trig ratio – 2 Down: Fischer who invented the plastic drywall anchor – ARTUR

Fischer who invented the plastic drywall anchor – 3 Down: Grain bowl ingredient with a nutty avor – FARRO

Grain bowl ingredient with a nutty avor – 4 Down: GPS heading – ENE

GPS heading – 5 Down: Dole (out) – METE

Dole (out) – 6 Down: Possessive types – OWNERS

Possessive types – 7 Down: Kristen’s “Spencer” role – DIANA

Kristen’s “Spencer” role – 8 Down: Part of UAV – UNMANNED

Part of UAV – 9 Down: “What’d I tell you?” – SEE

“What’d I tell you?” – 10 Down: Browser with a blue-andgreen wave logo – EDGE

Browser with a blue-andgreen wave logo – 11 Down: Natural shade produced by lycopene – TOMATORED

Natural shade produced by lycopene – 12 Down: Mezcal quality – SMOKINESS

Mezcal quality – 13 Down: Celebratory cry – YES

Celebratory cry – 15 Down: “You should take a break” – GETSOMEREST

“You should take a break” – 21 Down: Put all of one’s eggs in one basket – BETTHERANCH

Put all of one’s eggs in one basket – 23 Down: Like some packaged produce – SLICED

Like some packaged produce – 25 Down: “Copy” – GOTCHA

“Copy” – 27 Down: Give up – CEDE

Give up – 29 Down: Buzz – GOSSIP

Buzz – 31 Down: Some riding mowers – DEERES

Some riding mowers – 32 Down: “Pinky swear!” – PROMISEME

“Pinky swear!” – 33 Down: Genre for novelists Sarah J. Maas and Rebecca Yarros – ROMANTASY

Genre for novelists Sarah J. Maas and Rebecca Yarros – 34 Down: Court call – LET

Court call – 35 Down: Trident-shaped letters – PSIS

Trident-shaped letters – 36 Down: Make plans to tie the knot – SETADATE

Make plans to tie the knot – 40 Down: Sets off – BEGINS

Sets off – 43 Down: Fastidiousness – RIGOR

Fastidiousness – 45 Down: From Tehran – IRANI

From Tehran – 46 Down: Requiem – DIRGE

Requiem – 47 Down: Big name in midcentury modern design – EAMES

Big name in midcentury modern design – 49 Down: Archer in Greek mythology – EROS

Archer in Greek mythology – 51 Down: Brand that once had a licensing deal with 7-Eleven – ICEE

Brand that once had a licensing deal with 7-Eleven – 53 Down: __ butter – YAK

__ butter – 54 Down: DEN airport zone – MST

DEN airport zone – 55 Down: Like a cool cat – HEP

Today’s Washington Post crossword had that clean, confident energy where the theme feels intentional without being heavy, and the grid just moves. The long themers are snappy and modern enough to keep you engaged, and the surrounding fill mostly stays out of the way in a good way. Cluing leaned clever but fair, with a few spots that made you slow down just enough to enjoy the aha without ever feeling bogged down. Overall, it’s the kind of puzzle that feels polished, breezy, and low-stress in the best weekday-Wapo way.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.