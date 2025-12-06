Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 6, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 6, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: __ curtains – Starts with “C“
- 5 Across: __ operandi – Starts with “M“
- 10 Across: Depop’s parent company – Starts with “E“
- 14 Across: Libation made with skincontact grapes – Starts with “O“
- 16 Across: Geodesic structure – Starts with “D“
- 17 Across: Main, oen – Starts with “S“
- 18 Across: Subj. of some food labeling laws – Starts with “G“
- 19 Across: Currency exchanged for GBP, perhaps – Starts with “E“
- 20 Across: Singer __ Marie – Starts with “T“
- 21 Across: Bird feeder? – Starts with “B“
- 22 Across: Angry – Starts with “C“
- 24 Across: Spreadsheet specification – Starts with “R“
- 26 Across: Quirk – Starts with “T“
- 28 Across: Record holders – Starts with “L“
- 30 Across: Half-baked, say – Starts with “N“
- 32 Across: A-one – Starts with “P“
- 34 Across: Educated – Starts with “L“
- 35 Across: American, for one – Starts with “”P
- 37 Across: Home of the Glastonbury Festival – Starts with “S“
- 38 Across: Grazing groups – Starts with “H“
- 39 Across: “Whew, that was close!” – Starts with “I“
- 40 Across: Unadorned – Starts with “B“
- 41 Across: Trig ratio – Starts with “S“
- 42 Across: “__ me!” – Starts with “S“
- 44 Across: Digression – Starts with “A“
- 48 Across: Editorial override – Starts with “S“
- 50 Across: “Mangia!” – Starts with “D“
- 52 Across: Small inlet – Starts with “R“
- 53 Across: Common pendant on a graduate’s tassel – Starts with “Y“
- 54 Across: Talisman – Starts with “M“
- 56 Across: “I __ sorry” – Starts with “A“
- 57 Across: Enigmatic rock group – Starts with “S“
- 58 Across: Jangling set – Starts with “K“
- 59 Across: Laconic – Starts with “T“
- 60 Across: Brick oven output – Starts with “P“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Trig ratio – Starts with “C“
- 2 Down: Fischer who invented the plastic drywall anchor – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: Grain bowl ingredient with a nutty avor – Starts with “F“
- 4 Down: GPS heading – Starts with “E“
- 5 Down: Dole (out) – Starts with “M“
- 6 Down: Possessive types – Starts with “O“
- 7 Down: Kristen’s “Spencer” role – Starts with “D“
- 8 Down: Part of UAV – Starts with “U“
- 9 Down: “What’d I tell you?” – Starts with “S“
- 10 Down: Browser with a blue-andgreen wave logo – Starts with “E“
- 11 Down: Natural shade produced by lycopene – Starts with “T“
- 12 Down: Mezcal quality – Starts with “S“
- 13 Down: Celebratory cry – Starts with “Y“
- 15 Down: “You should take a break” – Starts with “G“
- 21 Down: Put all of one’s eggs in one basket – Starts with “B“
- 23 Down: Like some packaged produce – Starts with “S“
- 25 Down: “Copy” – Starts with “G“
- 27 Down: Give up – Starts with “C“
- 29 Down: Buzz – Starts with “G“
- 31 Down: Some riding mowers – Starts with “D“
- 32 Down: “Pinky swear!” – Starts with “P“
- 33 Down: Genre for novelists Sarah J. Maas and Rebecca Yarros – Starts with “R“
- 34 Down: Court call – Starts with “L“
- 35 Down: Trident-shaped letters – Starts with “P“
- 36 Down: Make plans to tie the knot – Starts with “S“
- 40 Down: Sets o – Starts with “B“
- 43 Down: Fastidiousness – Starts with “R“
- 45 Down: From Tehran – Starts with “I“
- 46 Down: Requiem – Starts with “D“
- 47 Down: Big name in midcentury modern design – Starts with “E“
- 49 Down: Archer in Greek mythology – Starts with “E“
- 51 Down: Brand that once had a licensing deal with 7-Eleven – Starts with “I“
- 53 Down: __ butter – Starts with “Y“
- 54 Down: DEN airport zone – Starts with “M“
- 55 Down: Like a cool cat – Starts with “H“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 6, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: __ curtains – CAFE
- 5 Across: __ operandi – MODUS
- 10 Across: Depop’s parent company – ETSY
- 14 Across: Libation made with skincontact grapes – ORANGEWINE
- 16 Across: Geodesic structure – DOME
- 17 Across: Main, oen – STREETNAME
- 18 Across: Subj. of some food labeling laws – GMOS
- 19 Across: Currency exchanged for GBP, perhaps – EUR
- 20 Across: Singer __ Marie – TEENA
- 21 Across: Bird feeder? – BEAK
- 22 Across: Angry – CROSS
- 24 Across: Spreadsheet specification – RANGE
- 26 Across: Quirk – TIC
- 28 Across: Record holders – LOGS
- 30 Across: Half-baked, say – NOTDONE
- 32 Across: A-one – PRIMO
- 34 Across: Educated – LETTERED
- 35 Across: American, for one – PROCESSEDCHEESE
- 37 Across: Home of the Glastonbury Festival – SOMERSET
- 38 Across: Grazing groups – HERDS
- 39 Across: “Whew, that was close!” – IMADEIT
- 40 Across: Unadorned – BARE
- 41 Across: Trig ratio – SIN
- 42 Across: “__ me!” – SPARE
- 44 Across: Digression – ASIDE
- 48 Across: Editorial override – STET
- 50 Across: “Mangia!” – DIGIN
- 52 Across: Small inlet – RIA
- 53 Across: Common pendant on a graduate’s tassel – YEAR
- 54 Across: Talisman – MAGICCHARM
- 56 Across: “I __ sorry” – AMSO
- 57 Across: Enigmatic rock group – STONEHENGE
- 58 Across: Jangling set – KEYS
- 59 Across: Laconic – TERSE
- 60 Across: Brick oven output – PIES
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Trig ratio – COSEC
- 2 Down: Fischer who invented the plastic drywall anchor – ARTUR
- 3 Down: Grain bowl ingredient with a nutty avor – FARRO
- 4 Down: GPS heading – ENE
- 5 Down: Dole (out) – METE
- 6 Down: Possessive types – OWNERS
- 7 Down: Kristen’s “Spencer” role – DIANA
- 8 Down: Part of UAV – UNMANNED
- 9 Down: “What’d I tell you?” – SEE
- 10 Down: Browser with a blue-andgreen wave logo – EDGE
- 11 Down: Natural shade produced by lycopene – TOMATORED
- 12 Down: Mezcal quality – SMOKINESS
- 13 Down: Celebratory cry – YES
- 15 Down: “You should take a break” – GETSOMEREST
- 21 Down: Put all of one’s eggs in one basket – BETTHERANCH
- 23 Down: Like some packaged produce – SLICED
- 25 Down: “Copy” – GOTCHA
- 27 Down: Give up – CEDE
- 29 Down: Buzz – GOSSIP
- 31 Down: Some riding mowers – DEERES
- 32 Down: “Pinky swear!” – PROMISEME
- 33 Down: Genre for novelists Sarah J. Maas and Rebecca Yarros – ROMANTASY
- 34 Down: Court call – LET
- 35 Down: Trident-shaped letters – PSIS
- 36 Down: Make plans to tie the knot – SETADATE
- 40 Down: Sets off – BEGINS
- 43 Down: Fastidiousness – RIGOR
- 45 Down: From Tehran – IRANI
- 46 Down: Requiem – DIRGE
- 47 Down: Big name in midcentury modern design – EAMES
- 49 Down: Archer in Greek mythology – EROS
- 51 Down: Brand that once had a licensing deal with 7-Eleven – ICEE
- 53 Down: __ butter – YAK
- 54 Down: DEN airport zone – MST
- 55 Down: Like a cool cat – HEP
Today’s Washington Post crossword had that clean, confident energy where the theme feels intentional without being heavy, and the grid just moves. The long themers are snappy and modern enough to keep you engaged, and the surrounding fill mostly stays out of the way in a good way. Cluing leaned clever but fair, with a few spots that made you slow down just enough to enjoy the aha without ever feeling bogged down. Overall, it’s the kind of puzzle that feels polished, breezy, and low-stress in the best weekday-Wapo way.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.