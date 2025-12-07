Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 7, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 7, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: “The Count of Monte Cristo” novelist – Starts with “D“
- 6 Across: Gallagher of Oasis – Starts with “L“
- 10 Across: Sour taste – Starts with “T“
- 14 Across: Queue before Q – Starts with “L“
- 18 Across: “Didn’t we just see this?” – Starts with “A“
- 19 Across: Meat dish topped with mashed potatoes – Starts with “C“
- 21 Across: Ohio border lake – Starts with “E“
- 22 Across: Compensation for those expecting bad outcomes? – Starts with “T“
- 24 Across: Like some parks: Abbr. – Starts with “N“
- 25 Across: Coat flaps – Starts with “L“
- 26 Across: Receipt fig. – Starts with “A“
- 27 Across: This evenin’ – Starts with “T“
- 29 Across: Quick chats? – Starts with “I“
- 31 Across: Iguana, to some – Starts with “P“
- 32 Across: Gem that’s been photoshopped? – Starts with “B“
- 36 Across: LuPone of “Agatha All Along” – Starts with “P“
- 38 Across: Croc, but not gator – Starts with “S“
- 40 Across: Jalapeño kin – Starts with “S“
- 41 Across: Front covers? – Starts with “A“
- 43 Across: Cartography collection – Starts with “A“
- 46 Across: Poetic contraction – Starts with “N“
- 47 Across: Browning’s “__ Lippo Lippi” – Starts with “F“
- 50 Across: Class that teaches the science behind flair bartending? – Starts with “S“
- 53 Across: Periods of inactivity – Starts with “S“
- 55 Across: Kinda-sorta – Starts with “S“
- 56 Across: Rep. group – Starts with “G“
- 57 Across: Pottery supplies – Starts with “C“
- 59 Across: Went down – Starts with “S“
- 60 Across: Dramamine target – Starts with “N“
- 63 Across: Yale grad – Starts with “E“
- 64 Across: Shoulder ornament – Starts with “E“
- 67 Across: Vegan sammie – Starts with “P“
- 70 Across: Paper jam? – Starts with “P“
- 73 Across: Pair – Starts with “T“
- 74 Across: Stuffed meat dish – Starts with “R“
- 76 Across: Tattle (on) – Starts with “R“
- 77 Across: Tiltrotor military aircraft – Starts with “O“
- 79 Across: Writer Bombeck – Starts with “E“
- 80 Across: Boondi __: spiced yogurt dish – Starts with “R“
- 82 Across: Dead __ Scrolls – Starts with “S“
- 83 Across: Alleviate – Starts with “E“
- 87 Across: With all judges present – Starts with “E“
- 90 Across: Well-worn long tops? – Starts with “F“
- 94 Across: Opposite of paleo- – Starts with “N“
- 95 Across: Smell – Starts with “O“
- 97 Across: Glinda, to Elphaba, at first – Starts with “E“
- 98 Across: Snare – Starts with “E“
- 99 Across: Secondary thread – Starts with “S“
- 102 Across: Ikebana vessel – Starts with “V“
- 104 Across: Gleefully spiteful – Starts with “C“
- 105 Across: Genetic makeup of a Trojan war hero? – Starts with “A“
- 109 Across: Lentil dish – Starts with “D“
- 111 Across: Pack animal – Starts with “A“
- 112 Across: LASIK target – Starts with “C“
- 113 Across: Lennox of R&B – Starts with “A“
- 114 Across: Hindu god with the head of an elephant – Starts with “G“
- 116 Across: Create a narrative out of reality show footage, e.g. – Starts with “E“
- 117 Across: Message to a graduating class at an occult school? – Starts with “Y“
- 124 Across: Tibetan monk – Starts with “L“
- 125 Across: Sine qua nons – Starts with “E“
- 126 Across: Kevin McHale’s “Glee” role – Starts with “A“
- 127 Across: Serpents on sarcophagi – Starts with “A“
- 128 Across: Frost’s “The __ Not Taken” – Starts with “R“
- 129 Across: Race goal, sometimes – Starts with “S“
- 130 Across: Damp – Starts with “M“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Who __ Nation: Saints fans – Starts with “D“
- 2 Down: Disgusted sound – Starts with “U“
- 3 Down: Turbulent situation – Starts with “M“
- 4 Down: Japanese consumer electronics brand – Starts with “A“
- 5 Down: __ turtle – Starts with “S“
- 6 Down: Source of grief – Starts with “L“
- 7 Down: Skater Midori – Starts with “I“
- 8 Down: Org. with bomb-sniffing dogs – Starts with “A“
- 9 Down: One spelling of an Asian gambling hub – Starts with “M“
- 10 Down: Column that’s beside the point? – Starts with “T“
- 11 Down: Bee fore? – Starts with “A“
- 12 Down: Actor Cage, casually – Starts with “N“
- 13 Down: Hand motions – Starts with “G“
- 14 Down: McCartney’s songwriting partner – Starts with “L“
- 15 Down: Application for dubious advice – Starts with “G“
- 16 Down: Wee – Starts with “B“
- 17 Down: Email ancestor – Starts with “T“
- 19 Down: Irish speakers, e.g. – Starts with “C“
- 20 Down: Press rooms? – Starts with “G“
- 23 Down: “Isn’t that something” – Starts with “G“
- 28 Down: Visual style that tricks the eye – Starts with “O“
- 29 Down: Card table declaration – Starts with “I“
- 30 Down: __ syrup – Starts with “M“
- 32 Down: Greedy choice – Starts with “B“
- 33 Down: Depend (on) – Starts with “R“
- 34 Down: Wee – Starts with “E“
- 35 Down: Rapper Dr. __ – Starts with “D“
- 37 Down: Front-wheel alignment – Starts with “T“
- 39 Down: Occur – Starts with “H“
- 42 Down: Brynhild’s beloved, in Norse myth – Starts with “S“
- 44 Down: Find out – Starts with “A“
- 45 Down: Places for small herb gardens – Starts with “S“
- 48 Down: Option for a library book – Starts with “R“
- 49 Down: Invite for – Starts with “A“
- 51 Down: More meddlesome – Starts with “N“
- 52 Down: African capital – Starts with “C“
- 54 Down: Tempe sch. – Starts with “A“
- 58 Down: Start of the Marine Corps motto – Starts with “S“
- 61 Down: Therapists’ org. – Starts with “A“
- 62 Down: Bright spots? – Starts with “A“
- 65 Down: Unlicensed radio broadcaster – Starts with “P“
- 66 Down: Body spray brand – Starts with “A“
- 67 Down: Fuss in the mirror – Starts with “P“
- 68 Down: Carried – Starts with “B“
- 69 Down: Cocktail ingredient – Starts with “J“
- 71 Down: Wonderland cake words – Starts with “E“
- 72 Down: Contents of college blue books – Starts with “E“
- 75 Down: Trout’s team, on scoreboards – Starts with “L“
- 78 Down: Gossipy person – Starts with “Y“
- 81 Down: Hairstyles that many pick? – Starts with “A“
- 84 Down: Carrier in French Polynesia – Starts with “A“
- 85 Down: Performs like Ella – Starts with “S“
- 86 Down: Awards for excellent plays and players – Starts with “E“
- 88 Down: Aristocratic – Starts with “N“
- 89 Down: Turner once big in the music industry? – Starts with “C“
- 91 Down: __ Strauss & Co. – Starts with “L“
- 92 Down: Big-screen movie format – Starts with “I“
- 93 Down: 119-Down figure – Starts with “U“
- 96 Down: Spanish cheer – Starts with “O“
- 100 Down: Range that includes Utah’s Kings Peak – Starts with “U“
- 101 Down: Sat on the kitchen counter, perhaps – Starts with “T“
- 103 Down: Cheeses from the Netherlands – Starts with “E“
- 105 Down: Fast Amtrak train – Starts with “A“
- 106 Down: Musical conclusions – Starts with “C“
- 107 Down: Pam’s successor on “The Office” – Starts with “E“
- 108 Down: Cheerful ditties – Starts with “L“
- 110 Down: Whichever – Starts with “A“
- 114 Down: Coins in a game of dreidel – Starts with “G“
- 115 Down: Houston MLBer – Starts with “S“
- 118 Down: Spanish bear – Starts with “O“
- 119 Down: Country that turns 250 years old in 2026: Abbr. – Starts with “U“
- 120 Down: Whopper – Starts with “L“
- 121 Down: [Stop shearing me!] – Starts with “B“
- 122 Down: Not trans – Starts with “C“
- 123 Down: Fixed – Starts with “S“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 7, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: “The Count of Monte Cristo” novelist – DUMAS
- 6 Across: Gallagher of Oasis – LIAM
- 10 Across: Sour taste – TANG
- 14 Across: Queue before Q – LGBT
- 18 Across: “Didn’t we just see this?” – AGAIN
- 19 Across: Meat dish topped with mashed potatoes – COTTAGEPIE
- 21 Across: Ohio border lake – ERIE
- 22 Across: Compensation for those expecting bad outcomes? – THEWAGESOFCYNICS
- 24 Across: Like some parks: Abbr. – NATL
- 25 Across: Coat flaps – LAPELS
- 26 Across: Receipt fig. – AMT
- 27 Across: This evenin’ – TONITE
- 29 Across: Quick chats? – IMS
- 31 Across: Iguana, to some – PET
- 32 Across: Gem that’s been photoshopped? – BRUSHEDPONXYX
- 36 Across: LuPone of “Agatha All Along” – PATTI
- 38 Across: Croc, but not gator – SHOE
- 40 Across: Jalapeño kin – SERRANO
- 41 Across: Front covers? – APRONS
- 43 Across: Cartography collection – ATLAS
- 46 Across: Poetic contraction – NEER
- 47 Across: Browning’s “__ Lippo Lippi” – FRA
- 50 Across: Class that teaches the science behind flair bartending? – SLOEGINPHYSICS
- 53 Across: Periods of inactivity – STASES
- 55 Across: Kinda-sorta – SEMI
- 56 Across: Rep. group – GOP
- 57 Across: Pottery supplies – CLAYS
- 59 Across: Went down – SANK
- 60 Across: Dramamine target – NAUSEA
- 63 Across: Yale grad – ELI
- 64 Across: Shoulder ornament – EPAULET
- 67 Across: Vegan sammie – PBJ
- 70 Across: Paper jam? – PRINTERSREMIX
- 73 Across: Pair – TWO
- 74 Across: Stuffed meat dish – ROULADE
- 76 Across: Tattle (on) – RAT
- 77 Across: Tiltrotor military aircraft – OSPREY
- 79 Across: Writer Bombeck – ERMA
- 80 Across: Boondi __: spiced yogurt dish – RAITA
- 82 Across: Dead __ Scrolls – SEA
- 83 Across: Alleviate – EASE
- 87 Across: With all judges present – ENBANC
- 90 Across: Well-worn long tops? – FAMILARTUNICS
- 94 Across: Opposite of paleo- – NEO
- 95 Across: Smell – ODOR
- 97 Across: Glinda, to Elphaba, at first – ENEMY
- 98 Across: Snare – ENTRAP
- 99 Across: Secondary thread – SUBPLOT
- 102 Across: Ikebana vessel – VASE
- 104 Across: Gleefully spiteful – CATTY
- 105 Across: Genetic makeup of a Trojan war hero? – ACCHILLESHELIX
- 109 Across: Lentil dish – DAL
- 111 Across: Pack animal – ASS
- 112 Across: LASIK target – CORNEA
- 113 Across: Lennox of R&B – ARI
- 114 Across: Hindu god with the head of an elephant – GANESH
- 116 Across: Create a narrative out of reality show footage, e.g. – EDIT
- 117 Across: Message to a graduating class at an occult school? – YOUWILLBEMYSTICS
- 124 Across: Tibetan monk – LAMA
- 125 Across: Sine qua nons – ESSENTIALS
- 126 Across: Kevin McHale’s “Glee” role – ARTIE
- 127 Across: Serpents on sarcophagi – ASPS
- 128 Across: Frost’s “The __ Not Taken” – ROAD
- 129 Across: Race goal, sometimes – SEAT
- 130 Across: Damp – MOIST
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Who __ Nation: Saints fans – DAT
- 2 Down: Disgusted sound – UGH
- 3 Down: Turbulent situation – MAELSTROM
- 4 Down: Japanese consumer electronics brand – AIWA
- 5 Down: __ turtle – SNAPPING
- 6 Down: Source of grief – LOSS
- 7 Down: Skater Midori – LTO
- 8 Down: Org. with bomb-sniffing dogs – ATF
- 9 Down: One spelling of an Asian gambling hub – MACAU
- 10 Down: Column that’s beside the point? – TENTHS
- 11 Down: Bee fore? – API
- 12 Down: Actor Cage, casually – NIC
- 13 Down: Hand motions – GESTURES
- 14 Down: McCartney’s songwriting partner – LENNON
- 15 Down: Application for dubious advice – GRAINOFSALT
- 16 Down: Wee – BITTY
- 17 Down: Email ancestor – TELEX
- 19 Down: Irish speakers, e.g. – CELTS
- 20 Down: Press rooms? – GYMS
- 23 Down: “Isn’t that something” – GEE
- 28 Down: Visual style that tricks the eye – OPART
- 29 Down: Card table declaration – IPASS
- 30 Down: __ syrup – MAPLE
- 32 Down: Greedy choice – BOTH
- 33 Down: Depend (on) – RELY
- 34 Down: Wee – EENSY
- 35 Down: Rapper Dr. __ – DRE
- 37 Down: Front-wheel alignment – TOEIN
- 39 Down: Occur – HAPPEN
- 42 Down: Brynhild’s beloved, in Norse myth – SIGURD
- 44 Down: Find out – ASCERTAIN
- 45 Down: Places for small herb gardens – SILLS
- 48 Down: Option for a library book – RENEW
- 49 Down: Invite for – ASKTO
- 51 Down: More meddlesome – NOSIER
- 52 Down: African capital – CAIRO
- 54 Down: Tempe sch. – ASU
- 58 Down: Start of the Marine Corps motto – SEMPER
- 61 Down: Therapists’ org. – APA
- 62 Down: Bright spots? – ATRITA
- 65 Down: Unlicensed radio broadcaster – PIRATE
- 66 Down: Body spray brand – AXE
- 67 Down: Fuss in the mirror – PREEN
- 68 Down: Carried – BORNE
- 69 Down: Cocktail ingredient – JUMBOSHIRMP
- 71 Down: Wonderland cake words – EATNE
- 72 Down: Contents of college blue books – ESSAYS
- 75 Down: Trout’s team, on scoreboards – LAA
- 78 Down: Gossipy person – YENTA
- 81 Down: Hairstyles that many pick? – AFROS
- 84 Down: Carrier in French Polynesia – AIRTAHIT
- 85 Down: Performs like Ella – SCATS
- 86 Down: Awards for excellent plays and players – ESPYS
- 88 Down: Aristocratic – NOBLE
- 89 Down: Turner once big in the music industry? – CDPLAYER
- 91 Down: __ Strauss & Co. – LEVI
- 92 Down: Big-screen movie format – IMAX
- 93 Down: 119-Down figure – UNCLESAM
- 96 Down: Spanish cheer – OLE
- 100 Down: Range that includes Utah’s Kings Peak – UNITAS
- 101 Down: Sat on the kitchen counter, perhaps – THAWED
- 103 Down: Cheeses from the Netherlands – EDAMS
- 105 Down: Fast Amtrak train – ACELA
- 106 Down: Musical conclusions – CODAS
- 107 Down: Pam’s successor on “The Office” – ERIN
- 108 Down: Cheerful ditties – LILTS
- 110 Down: Whichever – ANY
- 114 Down: Coins in a game of dreidel – GELT
- 115 Down: Houston MLBer – STRO
- 118 Down: Spanish bear – OSO
- 119 Down: Country that turns 250 years old in 2026: Abbr. – USA
- 120 Down: Whopper – LIE
- 121 Down: [Stop shearing me!] – BAA
- 122 Down: Not trans – CIS
- 123 Down: Fixed – SET
Today’s Washington Post crossword goes all-in on wordplay, with a theme that twists familiar phrases into clever, slightly chaotic puns that hit that signature WaPo sweet spot. The grid feels dense but never claustrophobic, and the cluing keeps pushing you to make those small mental pivots that feel super satisfying when they click. Even with a lot of longer entries, the fill stays clean and pretty fresh. Overall it’s one of those puzzles that feels layered without being heavy, and rewards you for paying attention to both sound and structure.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.