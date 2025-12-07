Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 7, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 7, 2025

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 7, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: “The Count of Monte Cristo” novelist – DUMAS

“The Count of Monte Cristo” novelist – 6 Across: Gallagher of Oasis – LIAM

Gallagher of Oasis – 10 Across: Sour taste – TANG

Sour taste – 14 Across: Queue before Q – LGBT

Queue before Q – 18 Across: “Didn’t we just see this?” – AGAIN

“Didn’t we just see this?” – 19 Across: Meat dish topped with mashed potatoes – COTTAGEPIE

Meat dish topped with mashed potatoes – 21 Across: Ohio border lake – ERIE

Ohio border lake – 22 Across: Compensation for those expecting bad outcomes? – THEWAGESOFCYNICS

Compensation for those expecting bad outcomes? – 24 Across: Like some parks: Abbr. – NATL

Like some parks: Abbr. – 25 Across: Coat flaps – LAPELS

Coat flaps – 26 Across: Receipt fig. – AMT

Receipt fig. – 27 Across: This evenin’ – TONITE

This evenin’ – 29 Across: Quick chats? – IMS

Quick chats? – 31 Across: Iguana, to some – PET

Iguana, to some – 32 Across: Gem that’s been photoshopped? – BRUSHEDPONXYX

Gem that’s been photoshopped? – 36 Across: LuPone of “Agatha All Along” – PATTI

LuPone of “Agatha All Along” – 38 Across: Croc, but not gator – SHOE

Croc, but not gator – 40 Across: Jalapeño kin – SERRANO

Jalapeño kin – 41 Across: Front covers? – APRONS

Front covers? – 43 Across: Cartography collection – ATLAS

Cartography collection – 46 Across: Poetic contraction – NEER

Poetic contraction – 47 Across: Browning’s “__ Lippo Lippi” – FRA

Browning’s “__ Lippo Lippi” – 50 Across: Class that teaches the science behind flair bartending? – SLOEGINPHYSICS

Class that teaches the science behind flair bartending? – 53 Across: Periods of inactivity – STASES

Periods of inactivity – 55 Across: Kinda-sorta – SEMI

Kinda-sorta – 56 Across: Rep. group – GOP

Rep. group – 57 Across: Pottery supplies – CLAYS

Pottery supplies – 59 Across: Went down – SANK

Went down – 60 Across: Dramamine target – NAUSEA

Dramamine target – 63 Across: Yale grad – ELI

Yale grad – 64 Across: Shoulder ornament – EPAULET

Shoulder ornament – 67 Across: Vegan sammie – PBJ

Vegan sammie – 70 Across: Paper jam? – PRINTERSREMIX

Paper jam? – 73 Across: Pair – TWO

Pair – 74 Across: Stuffed meat dish – ROULADE

Stuffed meat dish – 76 Across: Tattle (on) – RAT

Tattle (on) – 77 Across: Tiltrotor military aircraft – OSPREY

Tiltrotor military aircraft – 79 Across: Writer Bombeck – ERMA

Writer Bombeck – 80 Across: Boondi __: spiced yogurt dish – RAITA

Boondi __: spiced yogurt dish – 82 Across: Dead __ Scrolls – SEA

Dead __ Scrolls – 83 Across: Alleviate – EASE

Alleviate – 87 Across: With all judges present – ENBANC

With all judges present – 90 Across: Well-worn long tops? – FAMILARTUNICS

Well-worn long tops? – 94 Across: Opposite of paleo- – NEO

Opposite of paleo- – 95 Across: Smell – ODOR

Smell – 97 Across: Glinda, to Elphaba, at first – ENEMY

Glinda, to Elphaba, at first – 98 Across: Snare – ENTRAP

Snare – 99 Across: Secondary thread – SUBPLOT

Secondary thread – 102 Across: Ikebana vessel – VASE

Ikebana vessel – 104 Across: Gleefully spiteful – CATTY

Gleefully spiteful – 105 Across: Genetic makeup of a Trojan war hero? – ACCHILLESHELIX

Genetic makeup of a Trojan war hero? – 109 Across: Lentil dish – DAL

Lentil dish – 111 Across: Pack animal – ASS

Pack animal – 112 Across: LASIK target – CORNEA

LASIK target – 113 Across: Lennox of R&B – ARI

Lennox of R&B – 114 Across: Hindu god with the head of an elephant – GANESH

Hindu god with the head of an elephant – 116 Across: Create a narrative out of reality show footage, e.g. – EDIT

Create a narrative out of reality show footage, e.g. – 117 Across: Message to a graduating class at an occult school? – YOUWILLBEMYSTICS

Message to a graduating class at an occult school? – 124 Across: Tibetan monk – LAMA

Tibetan monk – 125 Across: Sine qua nons – ESSENTIALS

Sine qua nons – 126 Across: Kevin McHale’s “Glee” role – ARTIE

Kevin McHale’s “Glee” role – 127 Across: Serpents on sarcophagi – ASPS

Serpents on sarcophagi – 128 Across: Frost’s “The __ Not Taken” – ROAD

Frost’s “The __ Not Taken” – 129 Across: Race goal, sometimes – SEAT

Race goal, sometimes – 130 Across: Damp – MOIST

Down Answers 1 Down: Who __ Nation: Saints fans – DAT

Who __ Nation: Saints fans – 2 Down: Disgusted sound – UGH

Disgusted sound – 3 Down: Turbulent situation – MAELSTROM

Turbulent situation – 4 Down: Japanese consumer electronics brand – AIWA

Japanese consumer electronics brand – 5 Down: __ turtle – SNAPPING

__ turtle – 6 Down: Source of grief – LOSS

Source of grief – 7 Down: Skater Midori – LTO

Skater Midori – 8 Down: Org. with bomb-sniffing dogs – ATF

Org. with bomb-sniffing dogs – 9 Down: One spelling of an Asian gambling hub – MACAU

One spelling of an Asian gambling hub – 10 Down: Column that’s beside the point? – TENTHS

Column that’s beside the point? – 11 Down: Bee fore? – API

Bee fore? – 12 Down: Actor Cage, casually – NIC

Actor Cage, casually – 13 Down: Hand motions – GESTURES

Hand motions – 14 Down: McCartney’s songwriting partner – LENNON

McCartney’s songwriting partner – 15 Down: Application for dubious advice – GRAINOFSALT

Application for dubious advice – 16 Down: Wee – BITTY

Wee – 17 Down: Email ancestor – TELEX

Email ancestor – 19 Down: Irish speakers, e.g. – CELTS

Irish speakers, e.g. – 20 Down: Press rooms? – GYMS

Press rooms? – 23 Down: “Isn’t that something” – GEE

“Isn’t that something” – 28 Down: Visual style that tricks the eye – OPART

Visual style that tricks the eye – 29 Down: Card table declaration – IPASS

Card table declaration – 30 Down: __ syrup – MAPLE

__ syrup – 32 Down: Greedy choice – BOTH

Greedy choice – 33 Down: Depend (on) – RELY

Depend (on) – 34 Down: Wee – EENSY

Wee – 35 Down: Rapper Dr. __ – DRE

Rapper Dr. __ – 37 Down: Front-wheel alignment – TOEIN

Front-wheel alignment – 39 Down: Occur – HAPPEN

Occur – 42 Down: Brynhild’s beloved, in Norse myth – SIGURD

Brynhild’s beloved, in Norse myth – 44 Down: Find out – ASCERTAIN

Find out – 45 Down: Places for small herb gardens – SILLS

Places for small herb gardens – 48 Down: Option for a library book – RENEW

Option for a library book – 49 Down: Invite for – ASKTO

Invite for – 51 Down: More meddlesome – NOSIER

More meddlesome – 52 Down: African capital – CAIRO

African capital – 54 Down: Tempe sch. – ASU

Tempe sch. – 58 Down: Start of the Marine Corps motto – SEMPER

Start of the Marine Corps motto – 61 Down: Therapists’ org. – APA

Therapists’ org. – 62 Down: Bright spots? – ATRITA

Bright spots? – 65 Down: Unlicensed radio broadcaster – PIRATE

Unlicensed radio broadcaster – 66 Down: Body spray brand – AXE

Body spray brand – 67 Down: Fuss in the mirror – PREEN

Fuss in the mirror – 68 Down: Carried – BORNE

Carried – 69 Down: Cocktail ingredient – JUMBOSHIRMP

Cocktail ingredient – 71 Down: Wonderland cake words – EATNE

Wonderland cake words – 72 Down: Contents of college blue books – ESSAYS

Contents of college blue books – 75 Down: Trout’s team, on scoreboards – LAA

Trout’s team, on scoreboards – 78 Down: Gossipy person – YENTA

Gossipy person – 81 Down: Hairstyles that many pick? – AFROS

Hairstyles that many pick? – 84 Down: Carrier in French Polynesia – AIRTAHIT

Carrier in French Polynesia – 85 Down: Performs like Ella – SCATS

Performs like Ella – 86 Down: Awards for excellent plays and players – ESPYS

Awards for excellent plays and players – 88 Down: Aristocratic – NOBLE

Aristocratic – 89 Down: Turner once big in the music industry? – CDPLAYER

Turner once big in the music industry? – 91 Down: __ Strauss & Co. – LEVI

__ Strauss & Co. – 92 Down: Big-screen movie format – IMAX

Big-screen movie format – 93 Down: 119-Down figure – UNCLESAM

119-Down figure – 96 Down: Spanish cheer – OLE

Spanish cheer – 100 Down: Range that includes Utah’s Kings Peak – UNITAS

Range that includes Utah’s Kings Peak – 101 Down: Sat on the kitchen counter, perhaps – THAWED

Sat on the kitchen counter, perhaps – 103 Down: Cheeses from the Netherlands – EDAMS

Cheeses from the Netherlands – 105 Down: Fast Amtrak train – ACELA

Fast Amtrak train – 106 Down: Musical conclusions – CODAS

Musical conclusions – 107 Down: Pam’s successor on “The Office” – ERIN

Pam’s successor on “The Office” – 108 Down: Cheerful ditties – LILTS

Cheerful ditties – 110 Down: Whichever – ANY

Whichever – 114 Down: Coins in a game of dreidel – GELT

Coins in a game of dreidel – 115 Down: Houston MLBer – STRO

Houston MLBer – 118 Down: Spanish bear – OSO

Spanish bear – 119 Down: Country that turns 250 years old in 2026: Abbr. – USA

Country that turns 250 years old in 2026: Abbr. – 120 Down: Whopper – LIE

Whopper – 121 Down: [Stop shearing me!] – BAA

[Stop shearing me!] – 122 Down: Not trans – CIS

Not trans – 123 Down: Fixed – SET

Today’s Washington Post crossword goes all-in on wordplay, with a theme that twists familiar phrases into clever, slightly chaotic puns that hit that signature WaPo sweet spot. The grid feels dense but never claustrophobic, and the cluing keeps pushing you to make those small mental pivots that feel super satisfying when they click. Even with a lot of longer entries, the fill stays clean and pretty fresh. Overall it’s one of those puzzles that feels layered without being heavy, and rewards you for paying attention to both sound and structure.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.