Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 8, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 8, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Advertising award named for a Greek goddess – Starts with “C“
- 5 Across: “It __ me to say … ” – Starts with “P“
- 10 Across: Apex – Starts with “A“
- 14 Across: Rather wealthy – Starts with “R“
- 15 Across: Sound that clears a path in traffic – Starts with “S“
- 16 Across: Alum – Starts with “G“
- 17 Across: Reddit Q&As – Starts with “A“
- 18 Across: Sleuth for hire – Starts with “P“
- 20 Across: Heaven-sent food – Starts with “M“
- 22 Across: “For heaven’s __!” – Starts with “S“
- 23 Across: Cargo weight – Starts with “T“
- 24 Across: Binder flaps – Starts with “T“
- 26 Across: Michael C. Hall crime drama with a “Resurrection” sequel series – Starts with “D“
- 28 Across: Important tool in weather prediction – Starts with “D“
- 32 Across: Tech sch. in upstate New York – Starts with “R“
- 33 Across: Sicilian volcano – Starts with “E“
- 34 Across: Rests one inside another – Starts with “N“
- 38 Across: Curved paths – Starts with “A“
- 40 Across: Like the bottoms of beach house pools, often – Starts with “S“
- 43 Across: Aching – Starts with “S“
- 44 Across: Youngsters – Starts with “T“
- 46 Across: “Pop! __ the Weasel” – Starts with “G“
- 48 Across: Teeny-tiny – Starts with “W“
- 49 Across: Tour guide off the coast of Washington or Maine, e.g. – Starts with “W“
- 53 Across: Upload a new version to the cloud, say – Starts with “R“
- 55 Across: __ Lee desserts – Starts with “S“
- 56 Across: Long, slithery fish – Starts with “E“
- 57 Across: Storm relief org. – Starts with “F“
- 59 Across: “And yet … ” – Starts with “B“
- 62 Across: “Sounds about right,” and what can be said about 18-, 28-, and 49-Across – Starts with “T“
- 66 Across: Salon sound – Starts with “S“
- 67 Across: “Toodles” – Starts with “T“
- 68 Across: Unkind smile – Starts with “S“
- 69 Across: Vocal quality – Starts with “T“
- 70 Across: Aid and __ – Starts with “A“
- 71 Across: Writing class writing assignment – Starts with “E“
- 72 Across: Graceful long-necked bird – Starts with “S“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Hit the books hard – Starts with “C“
- 2 Down: Peruvian city founded as Ciudad de los Reyes – Starts with “L“
- 3 Down: “Both options are too good to take just one” – Starts with “I“
- 4 Down: “Sick burn!” – Starts with “O“
- 5 Down: Bygone handheld game console, for short – Starts with “P“
- 6 Down: Balloon filler – Starts with “A“
- 7 Down: Early spring flower – Starts with “I“
- 8 Down: The Silver State – Starts with “N“
- 9 Down: Created a serpentine path – Starts with “S“
- 10 Down: Sit in the cellar, perhaps – Starts with “A“
- 11 Down: Most populous Greek island – Starts with “C“
- 12 Down: Big city bigwig – Starts with “M“
- 13 Down: Genesis garden – Starts with “E“
- 19 Down: Houston resident, for one – Starts with “T“
- 21 Down: Up to the challenge – Starts with “A“
- 25 Down: Tennis match units – Starts with “S“
- 27 Down: Uno, dos, __ – Starts with “T“
- 28 Down: “Fiddlesticks!” – Starts with “D“
- 29 Down: The Grand Ole __ – Starts with “O“
- 30 Down: Molecule in some vaccines – Starts with “R“
- 31 Down: Singer’s span – Starts with “R“
- 35 Down: “Where do we go from here?” – Starts with “S“
- 36 Down: __ frog – Starts with “T“
- 37 Down: Visionary – Starts with “S“
- 39 Down: Uses needle and thread – Starts with “S“
- 41 Down: The “D” of DJIA – Starts with “D“
- 42 Down: Pro votes – Starts with “Y“
- 45 Down: Elevator passage – Starts with “S“
- 47 Down: Attempt – Starts with “S“
- 50 Down: Opposed (to) – Starts with “A“
- 51 Down: French city known for a 24-hour car race – Starts with “L“
- 52 Down: Sandwich leftovers on many a kid’s plate – Starts with “C“
- 53 Down: Postop therapy – Starts with “R“
- 54 Down: Make happy – Starts with “E“
- 56 Down: Jazz great James – Starts with “E“
- 58 Down: Las Vegas WNBA team – Starts with “A“
- 60 Down: Singer Simone – Starts with “N“
- 61 Down: “__ sesame!” – Starts with “O“
- 63 Down: Skin pic – Starts with “T“
- 64 Down: Hawaii’s Mauna __ – Starts with “K“
- 65 Down: Texter’s “My bad” – Starts with “S“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 8, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Advertising award named for a Greek goddess – CLIO
- 5 Across: “It __ me to say … ” – PAINS
- 10 Across: Apex – ACME
- 14 Across: Rather wealthy – RICH
- 15 Across: Sound that clears a path in traffic – SIREN
- 16 Across: Alum – GRAD
- 17 Across: Reddit Q&As – AMAS
- 18 Across: Sleuth for hire – PRIVATEEYE
- 20 Across: Heaven-sent food – MANNA
- 22 Across: “For heaven’s __!” – SAKE
- 23 Across: Cargo weight – TON
- 24 Across: Binder flaps – TABS
- 26 Across: Michael C. Hall crime drama with a “Resurrection” sequel series – DEXTER
- 28 Across: Important tool in weather prediction – DOPPLERRADAR
- 32 Across: Tech sch. in upstate New York – RPI
- 33 Across: Sicilian volcano – ETNA
- 34 Across: Rests one inside another – NESTS
- 38 Across: Curved paths – ARCS
- 40 Across: Like the bottoms of beach house pools, often – SANDY
- 43 Across: Aching – SORE
- 44 Across: Youngsters – TYKES
- 46 Across: “Pop! __ the Weasel” – GOES
- 48 Across: Teeny-tiny – WEE
- 49 Across: Tour guide off the coast of Washington or Maine, e.g. – WHALEWATCHER
- 53 Across: Upload a new version to the cloud, say – RESAVE
- 55 Across: __ Lee desserts – SARA
- 56 Across: Long, slithery fish – EEL
- 57 Across: Storm relief org. – FEMA
- 59 Across: “And yet … ” – BUTNO
- 62 Across: “Sounds about right,” and what can be said about 18-, 28-, and 49-Across – THATTRACKS
- 66 Across: Salon sound – SNIP
- 67 Across: “Toodles” – TATA
- 68 Across: Unkind smile – SNEER
- 69 Across: Vocal quality – TONE
- 70 Across: Aid and __ – ABET
- 71 Across: Writing class writing assignment – ESSAY
- 72 Across: Graceful long-necked bird – SWAN
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Hit the books hard – CRAM
- 2 Down: Peruvian city founded as Ciudad de los Reyes – LIMA
- 3 Down: “Both options are too good to take just one” – ICANTPICK
- 4 Down: “Sick burn!” – OHSNAP
- 5 Down: Bygone handheld game console, for short – PSP
- 6 Down: Balloon filler – AIR
- 7 Down: Early spring flower – IRIS
- 8 Down: The Silver State – NEVADA
- 9 Down: Created a serpentine path – SNAKED
- 10 Down: Sit in the cellar, perhaps – AGE
- 11 Down: Most populous Greek island – CRETE
- 12 Down: Big city bigwig – MAYOR
- 13 Down: Genesis garden – EDEN
- 19 Down: Houston resident, for one – TEXAN
- 21 Down: Up to the challenge – ABLE
- 25 Down: Tennis match units – SETS
- 27 Down: Uno, dos, __ – TRES
- 28 Down: “Fiddlesticks!” – DRAT
- 29 Down: The Grand Ole __ – OPRY
- 30 Down: Molecule in some vaccines – RNA
- 31 Down: Singer’s span – RANGE
- 35 Down: “Where do we go from here?” – SOWATNOW
- 36 Down: __ frog – TREE
- 37 Down: Visionary – SEER
- 39 Down: Uses needle and thread – SEWS
- 41 Down: The “D” of DJIA – DOW
- 42 Down: Pro votes – YEAS
- 45 Down: Elevator passage – SHAFT
- 47 Down: Attempt – STAB
- 50 Down: Opposed (to) – AVERSE
- 51 Down: French city known for a 24-hour car race – LEMANS
- 52 Down: Sandwich leftovers on many a kid’s plate – CRUSTS
- 53 Down: Postop therapy – REHAB
- 54 Down: Make happy – ELATE
- 56 Down: Jazz great James – ETTA
- 58 Down: Las Vegas WNBA team – ACES
- 60 Down: Singer Simone – NINA
- 61 Down: “__ sesame!” – OPEN
- 63 Down: Skin pic – THAT
- 64 Down: Hawaii’s Mauna __ – KEA
- 65 Down: Texter’s “My bad” – SRY
Today’s Washington Post crossword feels crisp and confident with a theme that slides into place without making a big deal about itself. The grid flows nicely, the cluing stays sharp but fair, and there’s a good balance between quick wins and spots that make you pause for half a beat. Nothing feels forced or messy, which keeps the solve feeling clean from start to finish. It’s the kind of puzzle that feels polished, efficient, and quietly satisfying.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.