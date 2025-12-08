Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 8, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for December 8, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across : Advertising award named for a Greek goddess – Starts with “ C “

: Advertising award named for a Greek goddess – Starts with “ “ 5 Across : “It __ me to say … ” – Starts with “ P “

: “It __ me to say … ” – Starts with “ “ 10 Across : Apex – Starts with “ A “

: Apex – Starts with “ “ 14 Across : Rather wealthy – Starts with “ R “

: Rather wealthy – Starts with “ “ 15 Across : Sound that clears a path in traffic – Starts with “ S “

: Sound that clears a path in traffic – Starts with “ “ 16 Across : Alum – Starts with “ G “

: Alum – Starts with “ “ 17 Across : Reddit Q&As – Starts with “ A “

: Reddit Q&As – Starts with “ “ 18 Across : Sleuth for hire – Starts with “ P “

: Sleuth for hire – Starts with “ “ 20 Across : Heaven-sent food – Starts with “ M “

: Heaven-sent food – Starts with “ “ 22 Across : “For heaven’s __!” – Starts with “ S “

: “For heaven’s __!” – Starts with “ “ 23 Across : Cargo weight – Starts with “ T “

: Cargo weight – Starts with “ “ 24 Across : Binder flaps – Starts with “ T “

: Binder flaps – Starts with “ “ 26 Across : Michael C. Hall crime drama with a “Resurrection” sequel series – Starts with “ D “

: Michael C. Hall crime drama with a “Resurrection” sequel series – Starts with “ “ 28 Across : Important tool in weather prediction – Starts with “ D “

: Important tool in weather prediction – Starts with “ “ 32 Across : Tech sch. in upstate New York – Starts with “ R “

: Tech sch. in upstate New York – Starts with “ “ 33 Across : Sicilian volcano – Starts with “ E “

: Sicilian volcano – Starts with “ “ 34 Across : Rests one inside another – Starts with “ N “

: Rests one inside another – Starts with “ “ 38 Across : Curved paths – Starts with “ A “

: Curved paths – Starts with “ “ 40 Across : Like the bottoms of beach house pools, often – Starts with “ S “

: Like the bottoms of beach house pools, often – Starts with “ “ 43 Across : Aching – Starts with “ S “

: Aching – Starts with “ “ 44 Across : Youngsters – Starts with “ T “

: Youngsters – Starts with “ “ 46 Across : “Pop! __ the Weasel” – Starts with “ G “

: “Pop! __ the Weasel” – Starts with “ “ 48 Across : Teeny-tiny – Starts with “ W “

: Teeny-tiny – Starts with “ “ 49 Across : Tour guide off the coast of Washington or Maine, e.g. – Starts with “ W “

: Tour guide off the coast of Washington or Maine, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 53 Across : Upload a new version to the cloud, say – Starts with “ R “

: Upload a new version to the cloud, say – Starts with “ “ 55 Across : __ Lee desserts – Starts with “ S “

: __ Lee desserts – Starts with “ “ 56 Across : Long, slithery fish – Starts with “ E “

: Long, slithery fish – Starts with “ “ 57 Across : Storm relief org. – Starts with “ F “

: Storm relief org. – Starts with “ “ 59 Across : “And yet … ” – Starts with “ B “

: “And yet … ” – Starts with “ “ 62 Across : “Sounds about right,” and what can be said about 18-, 28-, and 49-Across – Starts with “ T “

: “Sounds about right,” and what can be said about 18-, 28-, and 49-Across – Starts with “ “ 66 Across : Salon sound – Starts with “ S “

: Salon sound – Starts with “ “ 67 Across : “Toodles” – Starts with “ T “

: “Toodles” – Starts with “ “ 68 Across : Unkind smile – Starts with “ S “

: Unkind smile – Starts with “ “ 69 Across : Vocal quality – Starts with “ T “

: Vocal quality – Starts with “ “ 70 Across : Aid and __ – Starts with “ A “

: Aid and __ – Starts with “ “ 71 Across : Writing class writing assignment – Starts with “ E “

: Writing class writing assignment – Starts with “ “ 72 Across: Graceful long-necked bird – Starts with “S“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down : Hit the books hard – Starts with “ C “

: Hit the books hard – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : Peruvian city founded as Ciudad de los Reyes – Starts with “ L “

: Peruvian city founded as Ciudad de los Reyes – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : “Both options are too good to take just one” – Starts with “ I “

: “Both options are too good to take just one” – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : “Sick burn!” – Starts with “ O “

: “Sick burn!” – Starts with “ “ 5 Down : Bygone handheld game console, for short – Starts with “ P “

: Bygone handheld game console, for short – Starts with “ “ 6 Down : Balloon filler – Starts with “ A “

: Balloon filler – Starts with “ “ 7 Down : Early spring flower – Starts with “ I “

: Early spring flower – Starts with “ “ 8 Down : The Silver State – Starts with “ N “

: The Silver State – Starts with “ “ 9 Down : Created a serpentine path – Starts with “ S “

: Created a serpentine path – Starts with “ “ 10 Down : Sit in the cellar, perhaps – Starts with “ A “

: Sit in the cellar, perhaps – Starts with “ “ 11 Down : Most populous Greek island – Starts with “ C “

: Most populous Greek island – Starts with “ “ 12 Down : Big city bigwig – Starts with “ M “

: Big city bigwig – Starts with “ “ 13 Down : Genesis garden – Starts with “ E “

: Genesis garden – Starts with “ “ 19 Down : Houston resident, for one – Starts with “ T “

: Houston resident, for one – Starts with “ “ 21 Down : Up to the challenge – Starts with “ A “

: Up to the challenge – Starts with “ “ 25 Down : Tennis match units – Starts with “ S “

: Tennis match units – Starts with “ “ 27 Down : Uno, dos, __ – Starts with “ T “

: Uno, dos, __ – Starts with “ “ 28 Down : “Fiddlesticks!” – Starts with “ D “

: “Fiddlesticks!” – Starts with “ “ 29 Down : The Grand Ole __ – Starts with “ O “

: The Grand Ole __ – Starts with “ “ 30 Down : Molecule in some vaccines – Starts with “ R “

: Molecule in some vaccines – Starts with “ “ 31 Down : Singer’s span – Starts with “ R “

: Singer’s span – Starts with “ “ 35 Down : “Where do we go from here?” – Starts with “ S “

: “Where do we go from here?” – Starts with “ “ 36 Down : __ frog – Starts with “ T “

: __ frog – Starts with “ “ 37 Down : Visionary – Starts with “ S “

: Visionary – Starts with “ “ 39 Down : Uses needle and thread – Starts with “ S “

: Uses needle and thread – Starts with “ “ 41 Down : The “D” of DJIA – Starts with “ D “

: The “D” of DJIA – Starts with “ “ 42 Down : Pro votes – Starts with “ Y “

: Pro votes – Starts with “ “ 45 Down : Elevator passage – Starts with “ S “

: Elevator passage – Starts with “ “ 47 Down : Attempt – Starts with “ S “

: Attempt – Starts with “ “ 50 Down : Opposed (to) – Starts with “ A “

: Opposed (to) – Starts with “ “ 51 Down : French city known for a 24-hour car race – Starts with “ L “

: French city known for a 24-hour car race – Starts with “ “ 52 Down : Sandwich leftovers on many a kid’s plate – Starts with “ C “

: Sandwich leftovers on many a kid’s plate – Starts with “ “ 53 Down : Postop therapy – Starts with “ R “

: Postop therapy – Starts with “ “ 54 Down : Make happy – Starts with “ E “

: Make happy – Starts with “ “ 56 Down : Jazz great James – Starts with “ E “

: Jazz great James – Starts with “ “ 58 Down : Las Vegas WNBA team – Starts with “ A “

: Las Vegas WNBA team – Starts with “ “ 60 Down : Singer Simone – Starts with “ N “

: Singer Simone – Starts with “ “ 61 Down : “__ sesame!” – Starts with “ O “

: “__ sesame!” – Starts with “ “ 63 Down : Skin pic – Starts with “ T “

: Skin pic – Starts with “ “ 64 Down : Hawaii’s Mauna __ – Starts with “ K “

: Hawaii’s Mauna __ – Starts with “ “ 65 Down: Texter’s “My bad” – Starts with “S“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 8, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Advertising award named for a Greek goddess – CLIO

Advertising award named for a Greek goddess – 5 Across: “It __ me to say … ” – PAINS

“It __ me to say … ” – 10 Across: Apex – ACME

Apex – 14 Across: Rather wealthy – RICH

Rather wealthy – 15 Across: Sound that clears a path in traffic – SIREN

Sound that clears a path in traffic – 16 Across: Alum – GRAD

Alum – 17 Across: Reddit Q&As – AMAS

Reddit Q&As – 18 Across: Sleuth for hire – PRIVATEEYE

Sleuth for hire – 20 Across: Heaven-sent food – MANNA

Heaven-sent food – 22 Across: “For heaven’s __!” – SAKE

“For heaven’s __!” – 23 Across: Cargo weight – TON

Cargo weight – 24 Across: Binder flaps – TABS

Binder flaps – 26 Across: Michael C. Hall crime drama with a “Resurrection” sequel series – DEXTER

Michael C. Hall crime drama with a “Resurrection” sequel series – 28 Across: Important tool in weather prediction – DOPPLERRADAR

Important tool in weather prediction – 32 Across: Tech sch. in upstate New York – RPI

Tech sch. in upstate New York – 33 Across: Sicilian volcano – ETNA

Sicilian volcano – 34 Across: Rests one inside another – NESTS

Rests one inside another – 38 Across: Curved paths – ARCS

Curved paths – 40 Across: Like the bottoms of beach house pools, often – SANDY

Like the bottoms of beach house pools, often – 43 Across: Aching – SORE

Aching – 44 Across: Youngsters – TYKES

Youngsters – 46 Across: “Pop! __ the Weasel” – GOES

“Pop! __ the Weasel” – 48 Across: Teeny-tiny – WEE

Teeny-tiny – 49 Across: Tour guide off the coast of Washington or Maine, e.g. – WHALEWATCHER

Tour guide off the coast of Washington or Maine, e.g. – 53 Across: Upload a new version to the cloud, say – RESAVE

Upload a new version to the cloud, say – 55 Across: __ Lee desserts – SARA

__ Lee desserts – 56 Across: Long, slithery fish – EEL

Long, slithery fish – 57 Across: Storm relief org. – FEMA

Storm relief org. – 59 Across: “And yet … ” – BUTNO

“And yet … ” – 62 Across: “Sounds about right,” and what can be said about 18-, 28-, and 49-Across – THATTRACKS

“Sounds about right,” and what can be said about 18-, 28-, and 49-Across – 66 Across: Salon sound – SNIP

Salon sound – 67 Across: “Toodles” – TATA

“Toodles” – 68 Across: Unkind smile – SNEER

Unkind smile – 69 Across: Vocal quality – TONE

Vocal quality – 70 Across: Aid and __ – ABET

Aid and __ – 71 Across: Writing class writing assignment – ESSAY

Writing class writing assignment – 72 Across: Graceful long-necked bird – SWAN

Down Answers 1 Down: Hit the books hard – CRAM

Hit the books hard – 2 Down: Peruvian city founded as Ciudad de los Reyes – LIMA

Peruvian city founded as Ciudad de los Reyes – 3 Down: “Both options are too good to take just one” – ICANTPICK

“Both options are too good to take just one” – 4 Down: “Sick burn!” – OHSNAP

“Sick burn!” – 5 Down: Bygone handheld game console, for short – PSP

Bygone handheld game console, for short – 6 Down: Balloon filler – AIR

Balloon filler – 7 Down: Early spring flower – IRIS

Early spring flower – 8 Down: The Silver State – NEVADA

The Silver State – 9 Down: Created a serpentine path – SNAKED

Created a serpentine path – 10 Down: Sit in the cellar, perhaps – AGE

Sit in the cellar, perhaps – 11 Down: Most populous Greek island – CRETE

Most populous Greek island – 12 Down: Big city bigwig – MAYOR

Big city bigwig – 13 Down: Genesis garden – EDEN

Genesis garden – 19 Down: Houston resident, for one – TEXAN

Houston resident, for one – 21 Down: Up to the challenge – ABLE

Up to the challenge – 25 Down: Tennis match units – SETS

Tennis match units – 27 Down: Uno, dos, __ – TRES

Uno, dos, __ – 28 Down: “Fiddlesticks!” – DRAT

“Fiddlesticks!” – 29 Down: The Grand Ole __ – OPRY

The Grand Ole __ – 30 Down: Molecule in some vaccines – RNA

Molecule in some vaccines – 31 Down: Singer’s span – RANGE

Singer’s span – 35 Down: “Where do we go from here?” – SOWATNOW

“Where do we go from here?” – 36 Down: __ frog – TREE

__ frog – 37 Down: Visionary – SEER

Visionary – 39 Down: Uses needle and thread – SEWS

Uses needle and thread – 41 Down: The “D” of DJIA – DOW

The “D” of DJIA – 42 Down: Pro votes – YEAS

Pro votes – 45 Down: Elevator passage – SHAFT

Elevator passage – 47 Down: Attempt – STAB

Attempt – 50 Down: Opposed (to) – AVERSE

Opposed (to) – 51 Down: French city known for a 24-hour car race – LEMANS

French city known for a 24-hour car race – 52 Down: Sandwich leftovers on many a kid’s plate – CRUSTS

Sandwich leftovers on many a kid’s plate – 53 Down: Postop therapy – REHAB

Postop therapy – 54 Down: Make happy – ELATE

Make happy – 56 Down: Jazz great James – ETTA

Jazz great James – 58 Down: Las Vegas WNBA team – ACES

Las Vegas WNBA team – 60 Down: Singer Simone – NINA

Singer Simone – 61 Down: “__ sesame!” – OPEN

“__ sesame!” – 63 Down: Skin pic – THAT

Skin pic – 64 Down: Hawaii’s Mauna __ – KEA

Hawaii’s Mauna __ – 65 Down: Texter’s “My bad” – SRY

Today’s Washington Post crossword feels crisp and confident with a theme that slides into place without making a big deal about itself. The grid flows nicely, the cluing stays sharp but fair, and there’s a good balance between quick wins and spots that make you pause for half a beat. Nothing feels forced or messy, which keeps the solve feeling clean from start to finish. It’s the kind of puzzle that feels polished, efficient, and quietly satisfying.



