Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 9, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 9, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Perfectly clear – LUCID
- 6 Across: Website with a Collectibles category – EBAY
- 10 Across: Capture digitally – SCAN
- 14 Across: __ note: dictionary explanation – USAGE
- 15 Across: “Encore!” – MORE
- 16 Across: Lymph __: immune system part – NODE
- 17 Across: *Metaphorical container similar to Pandora’s box – CANOFWORMS
- 19 Across: Having the resources – ABLE
- 20 Across: Crumbly Mexican cheese – COTIJA
- 21 Across: Unpleasantly bitter – ACRID
- 22 Across: “Beat Bobby Flay” contestant – CHEF
- 24 Across: *Result of serious core training – SIXPACKABS
- 27 Across: Stay hidden – HOLEUP
- 29 Across: Unoriginal reply – ECHO
- 30 Across: Retired record holders? – IPODS
- 31 Across: Book before Amos – JOEL
- 33 Across: Basketball Hall of Famer Steve – NASH
- 37 Across: Lucy of “Elementary” – LIU
- 38 Across: Trip to buy brewskis, or a sequence found in the starts of the answers to the starred clues – BEEERUN
- 41 Across: -pitch softball – SLO
- 42 Across: Enthusiastic about – INTO
- 44 Across: Sporty trucks, briefly – UTES
- 45 Across: Schindler of “Schindler’s List” – OSKAR
- 47 Across: Tedious talker – BORE
- 49 Across: Reach – ATTAIN
- 50 Across: *Advocate from a social agency – CASEWORKER
- 55 Across: Stops on the road – INNS
- 56 Across: In the slightest – ATALL
- 57 Across: Vein counterpart – ARTERY
- 59 Across: Modest skirt – MAXI
- 60 Across: *Pilot’s aerobatic maneuver – BARRELROLL
- 64 Across: Lovers’ god – EROS
- 65 Across: Muppet with a sister named Daisy – ELMO
- 66 Across: Actress Mila – KUNIS
- 67 Across: “Click here” text – LINK
- 68 Across: “ Diary … ” – DEAR
- 69 Across: Sprinter’s asset – SPEED
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Enterprise captain Jean-__ Picard – LUC
- 2 Down: Mex. neighbor – USA
- 3 Down: Neutralize – CANCELOUT
- 4 Down: Acknowledgment of a screwup – IGOOFED
- 5 Down: Nimble-fingered – DEFT
- 6 Down: Face With Steam From Nose, for one – EMOJI
- 7 Down: 20 Mule Team laundry product – BORAX
- 8 Down: One-__ pushup – ARM
- 9 Down: “You guessed it!” – YES
- 10 Down: Eat as a treat – SNACKON
- 11 Down: Hooded serpent – COBRA
- 12 Down: Invent lines – ADLIB
- 13 Down: Requires – NEEDS
- 18 Down: Trace of smoke – WISP
- 21 Down: “__ du lieber!” – ACH
- 22 Down: Frito pie ingredient – CHILI
- 23 Down: Uber driver’s invitation – HOPIN
- 25 Down: Looks closely (at) – PEERS
- 26 Down: Human rights org. – ACLU
- 28 Down: Plug-and-play port – USB
- 31 Down: Derek whose No. 2 was retired by the Yankees – JETER
- 32 Down: Mined resource – ORE
- 34 Down: “Everybody will tell you the same!” – ASKANYONE
- 35 Down: Done in, as a dragon – SLAIN
- 36 Down: Trio on a triceratops – HORNS
- 39 Down: French money – EURO
- 40 Down: “Kidding!” – NOT
- 43 Down: Tall monument that comes to a point – OBELISK
- 46 Down: Saddle attachment – STIRUP
- 48 Down: Hooting hunter – OWL
- 49 Down: Museo del Prado display – ARTE
- 50 Down: Humped oasis visitor – CAMEL
- 51 Down: Activision rival – ATARI
- 52 Down: Early invader of Britain – SAXON
- 53 Down: “__ Chameleon”: Culture Club hit – KARMA
- 54 Down: Screwup – ERROR
- 58 Down: Grand Lodge group – ELKS
- 60 Down: Spot for bulbs – BED
- 61 Down: Taproom pour – ALE
- 62 Down: Prevarication – LIE
- 63 Down: Trippy drug – LSD
Click to reveal the solved crossword image
Today’s Washington Post crossword had a slick, fast-moving feel that made the solve feel satisfying without being draining. The theme comes together cleanly and adds a fun layer of logic without overcomplicating the grid. Cluing felt sharp and modern, with just enough misdirection to keep things interesting while still feeling fair. The fill stayed smooth throughout, so nothing killed the momentum. Overall, it was a confident, well-paced puzzle that was genuinely fun to work through.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.