Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 9, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for December 9, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : Perfectly clear – LUCID

: Perfectly clear – 6 Across : Website with a Collectibles category – EBAY

: Website with a Collectibles category – 10 Across : Capture digitally – SCAN

: Capture digitally – 14 Across : __ note: dictionary explanation – USAGE

: __ note: dictionary explanation – 15 Across : “Encore!” – MORE

: “Encore!” – 16 Across : Lymph __: immune system part – NODE

: Lymph __: immune system part – 17 Across : *Metaphorical container similar to Pandora’s box – CANOFWORMS

: *Metaphorical container similar to Pandora’s box – 19 Across : Having the resources – ABLE

: Having the resources – 20 Across : Crumbly Mexican cheese – COTIJA

: Crumbly Mexican cheese – 21 Across : Unpleasantly bitter – ACRID

: Unpleasantly bitter – 22 Across : “Beat Bobby Flay” contestant – CHEF

: “Beat Bobby Flay” contestant – 24 Across : *Result of serious core training – SIXPACKABS

: *Result of serious core training – 27 Across : Stay hidden – HOLEUP

: Stay hidden – 29 Across : Unoriginal reply – ECHO

: Unoriginal reply – 30 Across : Retired record holders? – IPODS

: Retired record holders? – 31 Across : Book before Amos – JOEL

: Book before Amos – 33 Across : Basketball Hall of Famer Steve – NASH

: Basketball Hall of Famer Steve – 37 Across : Lucy of “Elementary” – LIU

: Lucy of “Elementary” – 38 Across : Trip to buy brewskis, or a sequence found in the starts of the answers to the starred clues – BEEERUN

: Trip to buy brewskis, or a sequence found in the starts of the answers to the starred clues – 41 Across : -pitch softball – SLO

: -pitch softball – 42 Across: Enthusiastic about – INTO

Enthusiastic about – 44 Across: Sporty trucks, briefly – UTES

Sporty trucks, briefly – 45 Across: Schindler of “Schindler’s List” – OSKAR

Schindler of “Schindler’s List” – 47 Across: Tedious talker – BORE

Tedious talker – 49 Across: Reach – ATTAIN

Reach – 50 Across: *Advocate from a social agency – CASEWORKER

*Advocate from a social agency – 55 Across: Stops on the road – INNS

Stops on the road – 56 Across: In the slightest – ATALL

In the slightest – 57 Across: Vein counterpart – ARTERY

Vein counterpart – 59 Across: Modest skirt – MAXI

Modest skirt – 60 Across: *Pilot’s aerobatic maneuver – BARRELROLL

*Pilot’s aerobatic maneuver – 64 Across: Lovers’ god – EROS

Lovers’ god – 65 Across: Muppet with a sister named Daisy – ELMO

Muppet with a sister named Daisy – 66 Across: Actress Mila – KUNIS

Actress Mila – 67 Across: “Click here” text – LINK

“Click here” text – 68 Across: “ Diary … ” – DEAR

Diary … ” – 69 Across: Sprinter’s asset – SPEED

Down Answers 1 Down : Enterprise captain Jean-__ Picard – LUC

: Enterprise captain Jean-__ Picard – 2 Down : Mex. neighbor – USA

: Mex. neighbor – 3 Down : Neutralize – CANCELOUT

: Neutralize – 4 Down : Acknowledgment of a screwup – IGOOFED

: Acknowledgment of a screwup – 5 Down : Nimble-fingered – DEFT

: Nimble-fingered – 6 Down : Face With Steam From Nose, for one – EMOJI

: Face With Steam From Nose, for one – 7 Down : 20 Mule Team laundry product – BORAX

: 20 Mule Team laundry product – 8 Down : One-__ pushup – ARM

: One-__ pushup – 9 Down : “You guessed it!” – YES

: “You guessed it!” – 10 Down : Eat as a treat – SNACKON

: Eat as a treat – 11 Down : Hooded serpent – COBRA

: Hooded serpent – 12 Down : Invent lines – ADLIB

: Invent lines – 13 Down : Requires – NEEDS

: Requires – 18 Down : Trace of smoke – WISP

: Trace of smoke – 21 Down : “__ du lieber!” – ACH

: “__ du lieber!” – 22 Down : Frito pie ingredient – CHILI

: Frito pie ingredient – 23 Down : Uber driver’s invitation – HOPIN

: Uber driver’s invitation – 25 Down : Looks closely (at) – PEERS

: Looks closely (at) – 26 Down : Human rights org. – ACLU

: Human rights org. – 28 Down : Plug-and-play port – USB

: Plug-and-play port – 31 Down : Derek whose No. 2 was retired by the Yankees – JETER

: Derek whose No. 2 was retired by the Yankees – 32 Down : Mined resource – ORE

: Mined resource – 34 Down : “Everybody will tell you the same!” – ASKANYONE

: “Everybody will tell you the same!” – 35 Down : Done in, as a dragon – SLAIN

: Done in, as a dragon – 36 Down : Trio on a triceratops – HORNS

: Trio on a triceratops – 39 Down : French money – EURO

: French money – 40 Down : “Kidding!” – NOT

: “Kidding!” – 43 Down : Tall monument that comes to a point – OBELISK

: Tall monument that comes to a point – 46 Down : Saddle attachment – STIRUP

: Saddle attachment – 48 Down : Hooting hunter – OWL

: Hooting hunter – 49 Down : Museo del Prado display – ARTE

: Museo del Prado display – 50 Down : Humped oasis visitor – CAMEL

: Humped oasis visitor – 51 Down : Activision rival – ATARI

: Activision rival – 52 Down : Early invader of Britain – SAXON

: Early invader of Britain – 53 Down : “__ Chameleon”: Culture Club hit – KARMA

: “__ Chameleon”: Culture Club hit – 54 Down : Screwup – ERROR

: Screwup – 58 Down : Grand Lodge group – ELKS

: Grand Lodge group – 60 Down : Spot for bulbs – BED

: Spot for bulbs – 61 Down : Taproom pour – ALE

: Taproom pour – 62 Down : Prevarication – LIE

: Prevarication – 63 Down: Trippy drug – LSD

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a slick, fast-moving feel that made the solve feel satisfying without being draining. The theme comes together cleanly and adds a fun layer of logic without overcomplicating the grid. Cluing felt sharp and modern, with just enough misdirection to keep things interesting while still feeling fair. The fill stayed smooth throughout, so nothing killed the momentum. Overall, it was a confident, well-paced puzzle that was genuinely fun to work through.



