Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 12, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 12, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Milestone foods for an infant – Starts with “ S “

Milestone foods for an infant – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Rotten – Starts with “ B “

Rotten – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: Model Delevingne – Starts with “ C “

Model Delevingne – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Commemorative tablet – Starts with “ P “

Commemorative tablet – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: __ out a living – Starts with “ E “

__ out a living – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Prayer ending – Starts with “ A “

Prayer ending – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Beach Boys hit that imagines Santa Claus in a hot-rod sleigh – Starts with “ L “

Beach Boys hit that imagines Santa Claus in a hot-rod sleigh – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: Info from covert ops – Starts with “ I “

Info from covert ops – Starts with “ “ 21 Across: Belly button type – Starts with “O “

Belly button type – Starts with “ 22 Across: Lass – Starts with “ G “

Lass – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Some pajama tops – Starts with “ T “

Some pajama tops – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: Extract information online – Starts with “ D “

Extract information online – Starts with “ “ 26 Across: New Mexico town north-northeast of Santa Fe – Starts with “ T “

New Mexico town north-northeast of Santa Fe – Starts with “ “ 28 Across: Meeting, informally – Starts with “ S “

Meeting, informally – Starts with “ “ 29 Across: Can. neighbor – Starts with “ U “

Can. neighbor – Starts with “ “ 32 Across: Ballet garb – Starts with “ T “

Ballet garb – Starts with “ “ 34 Across: On a grand scale – Starts with “ E “

On a grand scale – Starts with “ “ 38 Across: Like some baked goods – Starts with “ M “

Like some baked goods – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: Adapter letters – Starts with “ A “

Adapter letters – Starts with “ “ 44 Across: Careless eater – Starts with “ S “

Careless eater – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: Yes vote – Starts with “ A “

Yes vote – Starts with “ “ 46 Across: Wine list heading – Starts with “ R “

Wine list heading – Starts with “ “ 50 Across: Exhort – Starts with “ U “

Exhort – Starts with “ “ 52 Across: Notch on an analog watch – Starts with “ M “

Notch on an analog watch – Starts with “ “ 56 Across: Hamlet, for one – Starts with “ D “

Hamlet, for one – Starts with “ “ 60 Across: “It’s __-win situation” – Starts with “ A “

“It’s __-win situation” – Starts with “ “ 61 Across: Image Awards gp. – Starts with “ N “

Image Awards gp. – Starts with “ “ 62 Across: Jordan’s capital – Starts with “ A “

Jordan’s capital – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: Iconic line from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” or what can be said about the ends of 17-, 24-, 38-, and 52-Across? – Starts with ” J “

Iconic line from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” or what can be said about the ends of 17-, 24-, 38-, and 52-Across? – Starts with ” “ 66 Across: Cakesters cookie – Starts with “ O “

Cakesters cookie – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Bracket shape – Starts with “ E “

Bracket shape – Starts with “ “ 68 Across: Tree-shaping art – Starts with “ B “

Tree-shaping art – Starts with “ “ 69 Across: Breather – Starts with “ R “

Breather – Starts with “ “ 70 Across: Cryptography org. – Starts with “ N “

Cryptography org. – Starts with “ “ 71 Across: Most senior – Starts with “O“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Bowler’s challenge – Starts with “ S “

Bowler’s challenge – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Group of NFL blockers, in brief – Starts with “ O “

Group of NFL blockers, in brief – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Foamy coffee drink – Starts with “ L “

Foamy coffee drink – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Measure of sharpness – Starts with “ I “

Measure of sharpness – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Not sharp – Starts with “ D “

Not sharp – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Understand – Starts with “ S “

Understand – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Real humdinger – Starts with “ B “

Real humdinger – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Japanese dogs – Starts with “ A “

Japanese dogs – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Richards of “The Bold and the Beautiful” – Starts with “ D “

Richards of “The Bold and the Beautiful” – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Is able to – Starts with “ C “

Is able to – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Latina friend – Starts with “ A “

Latina friend – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Go over again – Starts with “ R “

Go over again – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Joint above a foot – Starts with “ A “

Joint above a foot – Starts with “ “ 18 Down: In order that – Starts with “ S “

In order that – Starts with “ “ 19 Down: Private eyes, in pulp slang – Starts with “ T “

Private eyes, in pulp slang – Starts with “ “ 24 Down: Sullen – Starts with “ D “

Sullen – Starts with “ “ 25 Down: “Cheers” star Perlman – Starts with “ R “

“Cheers” star Perlman – Starts with “ “ 27 Down: DOJ agency – Starts with “ A “

DOJ agency – Starts with “ “ 29 Down: “Dexter: Resurrection” actress Thurman – Starts with “ U “

“Dexter: Resurrection” actress Thurman – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Anatomical pouch – Starts with “ S “

Anatomical pouch – Starts with “ “ 31 Down: __ fuel to the fire – Starts with “ A “

__ fuel to the fire – Starts with “ “ 33 Down: Hesitant syllables – Starts with “ U “

Hesitant syllables – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: Fundraising org. – Starts with “ P “

Fundraising org. – Starts with “ “ 36 Down: Showing no warmth – Starts with “ I”

Showing no warmth – Starts with “ 37 Down: Nickname for Ernesto Guevara – Starts with “ C “

Nickname for Ernesto Guevara – Starts with “ “ 39 Down: Beige hue – Starts with “ E “

Beige hue – Starts with “ “ 40 Down: Drinks carelessly – Starts with “ S “

Drinks carelessly – Starts with “ “ 41 Down: Wine stopper – Starts with “ C “

Wine stopper – Starts with “ “ 42 Down: SCOTUS initials from 1993 to 2020 – Starts with “ R “

SCOTUS initials from 1993 to 2020 – Starts with “ “ 47 Down: Sicilian volcano – Starts with “ E “

Sicilian volcano – Starts with “ “ 48 Down: Overpower with noise – Starts with “ D “

Overpower with noise – Starts with “ “ 49 Down: Biggie __: 1990s rap moniker – Starts with “ S “

Biggie __: 1990s rap moniker – Starts with “ “ 51 Down: Astronomer Halley with an eponymous comet – Starts with “ E “

Astronomer Halley with an eponymous comet – Starts with “ “ 52 Down: Groundbreaking – Starts with “ M “

Groundbreaking – Starts with “ “ 53 Down: Toughen – Starts with “ I “

Toughen – Starts with “ “ 54 Down: Schnozzes – Starts with “ N “

Schnozzes – Starts with “ “ 55 Down: Amtrak option – Starts with “ A “

Amtrak option – Starts with “ “ 57 Down: Entertain – Starts with “ A “

Entertain – Starts with “ “ 58 Down: Some maternal babysitters – Starts with “ N “

Some maternal babysitters – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Call the whole thing off – Starts with “ E “

Call the whole thing off – Starts with “ “ 62 Down: AFB no-show – Starts with “ A “

AFB no-show – Starts with “ “ 64 Down: Tater __ – Starts with “ T “

Tater __ – Starts with “ “ 65 Down: “Task” network – Starts with “H“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 12, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Milestone foods for an infant — SOLIDS

Milestone foods for an infant — 7 Across: Rotten — BAD

Rotten — 10 Across: Model Delevingne — CARA

Model Delevingne — 14 Across: Commemorative tablet — PLAQUE

Commemorative tablet — 15 Across: __ out a living — EKE

__ out a living — 16 Across: Prayer ending — AMEN

Prayer ending — 17 Across: Beach Boys hit that imagines Santa Claus in a hot-rod sleigh — LITTLESAINTNICK

Beach Boys hit that imagines Santa Claus in a hot-rod sleigh — 20 Across: Info from covert ops — INTEL

Info from covert ops — 21 Across: Belly button type — OUTIE

Belly button type — 22 Across: Lass — GAL

Lass — 23 Across: Some pajama tops — TEES

Some pajama tops — 24 Across: Extract information online — DATASCRAPE

Extract information online — 26 Across: New Mexico town north-northeast of Santa Fe — TAOS

New Mexico town north-northeast of Santa Fe — 28 Across: Meeting, informally — SESH

Meeting, informally — 29 Across: Can. neighbor — USA

Can. neighbor — 32 Across: Ballet garb — TUTU

Ballet garb — 34 Across: On a grand scale — EPIC

On a grand scale — 38 Across: Like some baked goods — MADEFROMSCRATCH

Like some baked goods — 43 Across: Adapter letters — ACDC

Adapter letters — 44 Across: Careless eater — SLOB

Careless eater — 45 Across: Yes vote — AYE

Yes vote — 46 Across: Wine list heading — REDS

Wine list heading — 50 Across: Exhort — URGE

Exhort — 52 Across: Notch on an analog watch — MINUTEMARK

Notch on an analog watch — 56 Across: Hamlet, for one — DANE

Hamlet, for one — 60 Across: “It’s __-win situation” — ANO

“It’s __-win situation” — 61 Across: Image Awards gp. — NAACP

Image Awards gp. — 62 Across: Jordan’s capital — AMMAN

Jordan’s capital — 63 Across: Iconic line from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” or what can be said about the ends of 17-, 24-, 38-, and 52-Across? — JUSTAFLESHWOUND

Iconic line from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” or what can be said about the ends of 17-, 24-, 38-, and 52-Across? — 66 Across: Cakesters cookie — OREO

Cakesters cookie — 67 Across: Bracket shape — ELL

Bracket shape — 68 Across: Tree-shaping art — BONSAI

Tree-shaping art — 69 Across: Breather — REST

Breather — 70 Across: Cryptography org. — NSA

Cryptography org. — 71 Across: Most senior — OLDEST

Down Answers 1 Down: Bowler’s challenge – SPLIT

Bowler’s challenge – 2 Down: Group of NFL blockers, in brief – OLINE

Group of NFL blockers, in brief – 3 Down: Foamy coffee drink – LATTE

Foamy coffee drink – 4 Down: Measure of sharpness – IQTEST

Measure of sharpness – 5 Down: Not sharp – DULL

Not sharp – 6 Down: Understand – SEE

Understand – 7 Down: Real humdinger – BEAUT

Real humdinger – 8 Down: Japanese dogs – AKITAS

Japanese dogs – 9 Down: Richards of “The Bold and the Beautiful” – DENISE

Richards of “The Bold and the Beautiful” – 10 Down: Is able to – CAN

Is able to – 11 Down: Latina friend – AMIGA

Latina friend – 12 Down: Go over again – RECAP

Go over again – 13 Down: Joint above a foot – ANKLE

Joint above a foot – 18 Down: In order that – SOASTO

In order that – 19 Down: Private eyes, in pulp slang – TECS

Private eyes, in pulp slang – 24 Down: Sullen – DOUR

Sullen – 25 Down: “Cheers” star Perlman – RHEA

“Cheers” star Perlman – 27 Down: DOJ agency – ATF

DOJ agency – 29 Down: “Dexter: Resurrection” actress Thurman – UMA

“Dexter: Resurrection” actress Thurman – 30 Down: Anatomical pouch – SAC

Anatomical pouch – 31 Down: __ fuel to the fire – ADD

__ fuel to the fire – 33 Down: Hesitant syllables – UMS

Hesitant syllables – 35 Down: Fundraising org. – PTA

Fundraising org. – 36 Down: Showing no warmth – ICY

Showing no warmth – 37 Down: Nickname for Ernesto Guevara – CHE

Nickname for Ernesto Guevara – 39 Down: Beige hue – ECRU

Beige hue – 40 Down: Drinks carelessly – SLURPS

Drinks carelessly – 41 Down: Wine stopper – CORK

Wine stopper – 42 Down: SCOTUS initials from 1993 to 2020 – RBG

SCOTUS initials from 1993 to 2020 – 47 Down: Sicilian volcano – ETNA

Sicilian volcano – 48 Down: Overpower with noise – DEAFEN

Overpower with noise – 49 Down: Biggie __: 1990s rap moniker – SMALLS

Biggie __: 1990s rap moniker – 51 Down: Astronomer Halley with an eponymous comet – EDMOND

Astronomer Halley with an eponymous comet – 52 Down: Groundbreaking – MAJOR

Groundbreaking – 53 Down: Toughen – INURE

Toughen – 54 Down: Schnozzes – NOSES

Schnozzes – 55 Down: Amtrak option – ACELA

Amtrak option – 57 Down: Entertain – AMUSE

Entertain – 58 Down: Some maternal babysitters – NANAS

Some maternal babysitters – 59 Down: Call the whole thing off – ENDIT

Call the whole thing off – 62 Down: AFB no-show – AWOL

AFB no-show – 64 Down: Tater __ – TOT

Tater __ – 65 Down: “Task” network – HBO

Today’s Washington Post crossword delivered a satisfying mix of wordplay and cultural nods that felt modern but not forced. The long entries were clever, linking nicely to the theme without feeling strained. Cluing stayed sharp and fair, with a few grin-worthy misdirects that kept things interesting. The fill was clean, the grid symmetrical, and the overall vibe confident and tight. A smooth mid-week solve with just enough bite to keep solvers engaged.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.