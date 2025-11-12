Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 12, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 12, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Milestone foods for an infant – Starts with “S“
- 7 Across: Rotten – Starts with “B“
- 10 Across: Model Delevingne – Starts with “C“
- 14 Across: Commemorative tablet – Starts with “P“
- 15 Across: __ out a living – Starts with “E“
- 16 Across: Prayer ending – Starts with “A“
- 17 Across: Beach Boys hit that imagines Santa Claus in a hot-rod sleigh – Starts with “L“
- 20 Across: Info from covert ops – Starts with “I“
- 21 Across: Belly button type – Starts with “O“
- 22 Across: Lass – Starts with “G“
- 23 Across: Some pajama tops – Starts with “T“
- 24 Across: Extract information online – Starts with “D“
- 26 Across: New Mexico town north-northeast of Santa Fe – Starts with “T“
- 28 Across: Meeting, informally – Starts with “S“
- 29 Across: Can. neighbor – Starts with “U“
- 32 Across: Ballet garb – Starts with “T“
- 34 Across: On a grand scale – Starts with “E“
- 38 Across: Like some baked goods – Starts with “M“
- 43 Across: Adapter letters – Starts with “A“
- 44 Across: Careless eater – Starts with “S“
- 45 Across: Yes vote – Starts with “A“
- 46 Across: Wine list heading – Starts with “R“
- 50 Across: Exhort – Starts with “U“
- 52 Across: Notch on an analog watch – Starts with “M“
- 56 Across: Hamlet, for one – Starts with “D“
- 60 Across: “It’s __-win situation” – Starts with “A“
- 61 Across: Image Awards gp. – Starts with “N“
- 62 Across: Jordan’s capital – Starts with “A“
- 63 Across: Iconic line from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” or what can be said about the ends of 17-, 24-, 38-, and 52-Across? – Starts with ” J“
- 66 Across: Cakesters cookie – Starts with “O“
- 67 Across: Bracket shape – Starts with “E“
- 68 Across: Tree-shaping art – Starts with “B“
- 69 Across: Breather – Starts with “R“
- 70 Across: Cryptography org. – Starts with “N“
- 71 Across: Most senior – Starts with “O“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Bowler’s challenge – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: Group of NFL blockers, in brief – Starts with “O“
- 3 Down: Foamy coffee drink – Starts with “L“
- 4 Down: Measure of sharpness – Starts with “I“
- 5 Down: Not sharp – Starts with “D“
- 6 Down: Understand – Starts with “S“
- 7 Down: Real humdinger – Starts with “B“
- 8 Down: Japanese dogs – Starts with “A“
- 9 Down: Richards of “The Bold and the Beautiful” – Starts with “D“
- 10 Down: Is able to – Starts with “C“
- 11 Down: Latina friend – Starts with “A“
- 12 Down: Go over again – Starts with “R“
- 13 Down: Joint above a foot – Starts with “A“
- 18 Down: In order that – Starts with “S“
- 19 Down: Private eyes, in pulp slang – Starts with “T“
- 24 Down: Sullen – Starts with “D“
- 25 Down: “Cheers” star Perlman – Starts with “R“
- 27 Down: DOJ agency – Starts with “A“
- 29 Down: “Dexter: Resurrection” actress Thurman – Starts with “U“
- 30 Down: Anatomical pouch – Starts with “S“
- 31 Down: __ fuel to the fire – Starts with “A“
- 33 Down: Hesitant syllables – Starts with “U“
- 35 Down: Fundraising org. – Starts with “P“
- 36 Down: Showing no warmth – Starts with “I”
- 37 Down: Nickname for Ernesto Guevara – Starts with “C“
- 39 Down: Beige hue – Starts with “E“
- 40 Down: Drinks carelessly – Starts with “S“
- 41 Down: Wine stopper – Starts with “C“
- 42 Down: SCOTUS initials from 1993 to 2020 – Starts with “R“
- 47 Down: Sicilian volcano – Starts with “E“
- 48 Down: Overpower with noise – Starts with “D“
- 49 Down: Biggie __: 1990s rap moniker – Starts with “S“
- 51 Down: Astronomer Halley with an eponymous comet – Starts with “E“
- 52 Down: Groundbreaking – Starts with “M“
- 53 Down: Toughen – Starts with “I“
- 54 Down: Schnozzes – Starts with “N“
- 55 Down: Amtrak option – Starts with “A“
- 57 Down: Entertain – Starts with “A“
- 58 Down: Some maternal babysitters – Starts with “N“
- 59 Down: Call the whole thing off – Starts with “E“
- 62 Down: AFB no-show – Starts with “A“
- 64 Down: Tater __ – Starts with “T“
- 65 Down: “Task” network – Starts with “H“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 12, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Milestone foods for an infant — SOLIDS
- 7 Across: Rotten — BAD
- 10 Across: Model Delevingne — CARA
- 14 Across: Commemorative tablet — PLAQUE
- 15 Across: __ out a living — EKE
- 16 Across: Prayer ending —AMEN
- 17 Across: Beach Boys hit that imagines Santa Claus in a hot-rod sleigh — LITTLESAINTNICK
- 20 Across: Info from covert ops — INTEL
- 21 Across: Belly button type — OUTIE
- 22 Across: Lass — GAL
- 23 Across: Some pajama tops — TEES
- 24 Across: Extract information online — DATASCRAPE
- 26 Across: New Mexico town north-northeast of Santa Fe — TAOS
- 28 Across: Meeting, informally — SESH
- 29 Across: Can. neighbor — USA
- 32 Across: Ballet garb — TUTU
- 34 Across: On a grand scale — EPIC
- 38 Across: Like some baked goods — MADEFROMSCRATCH
- 43 Across: Adapter letters — ACDC
- 44 Across: Careless eater — SLOB
- 45 Across: Yes vote — AYE
- 46 Across: Wine list heading — REDS
- 50 Across: Exhort — URGE
- 52 Across: Notch on an analog watch — MINUTEMARK
- 56 Across: Hamlet, for one — DANE
- 60 Across: “It’s __-win situation” — ANO
- 61 Across: Image Awards gp. — NAACP
- 62 Across: Jordan’s capital — AMMAN
- 63 Across: Iconic line from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” or what can be said about the ends of 17-, 24-, 38-, and 52-Across? — JUSTAFLESHWOUND
- 66 Across: Cakesters cookie — OREO
- 67 Across: Bracket shape — ELL
- 68 Across: Tree-shaping art — BONSAI
- 69 Across: Breather — REST
- 70 Across: Cryptography org. — NSA
- 71 Across: Most senior — OLDEST
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Bowler’s challenge – SPLIT
- 2 Down: Group of NFL blockers, in brief – OLINE
- 3 Down: Foamy coffee drink – LATTE
- 4 Down: Measure of sharpness – IQTEST
- 5 Down: Not sharp – DULL
- 6 Down: Understand – SEE
- 7 Down: Real humdinger – BEAUT
- 8 Down: Japanese dogs – AKITAS
- 9 Down: Richards of “The Bold and the Beautiful” – DENISE
- 10 Down: Is able to – CAN
- 11 Down: Latina friend – AMIGA
- 12 Down: Go over again – RECAP
- 13 Down: Joint above a foot – ANKLE
- 18 Down: In order that – SOASTO
- 19 Down: Private eyes, in pulp slang – TECS
- 24 Down: Sullen – DOUR
- 25 Down: “Cheers” star Perlman – RHEA
- 27 Down: DOJ agency – ATF
- 29 Down: “Dexter: Resurrection” actress Thurman – UMA
- 30 Down: Anatomical pouch – SAC
- 31 Down: __ fuel to the fire – ADD
- 33 Down: Hesitant syllables – UMS
- 35 Down: Fundraising org. – PTA
- 36 Down: Showing no warmth – ICY
- 37 Down: Nickname for Ernesto Guevara – CHE
- 39 Down: Beige hue – ECRU
- 40 Down: Drinks carelessly – SLURPS
- 41 Down: Wine stopper – CORK
- 42 Down: SCOTUS initials from 1993 to 2020 – RBG
- 47 Down: Sicilian volcano – ETNA
- 48 Down: Overpower with noise – DEAFEN
- 49 Down: Biggie __: 1990s rap moniker – SMALLS
- 51 Down: Astronomer Halley with an eponymous comet – EDMOND
- 52 Down: Groundbreaking – MAJOR
- 53 Down: Toughen – INURE
- 54 Down: Schnozzes – NOSES
- 55 Down: Amtrak option – ACELA
- 57 Down: Entertain – AMUSE
- 58 Down: Some maternal babysitters – NANAS
- 59 Down: Call the whole thing off – ENDIT
- 62 Down: AFB no-show – AWOL
- 64 Down: Tater __ – TOT
- 65 Down: “Task” network – HBO
Today’s Washington Post crossword delivered a satisfying mix of wordplay and cultural nods that felt modern but not forced. The long entries were clever, linking nicely to the theme without feeling strained. Cluing stayed sharp and fair, with a few grin-worthy misdirects that kept things interesting. The fill was clean, the grid symmetrical, and the overall vibe confident and tight. A smooth mid-week solve with just enough bite to keep solvers engaged.
