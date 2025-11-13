Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 13, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 13, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Sega hedgehog – Starts with “ S “

Sega hedgehog – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Mark of approval – Starts with “ S “

Mark of approval – Starts with “ “ 11 Across: Posed (for) – Starts with “ S “

Posed (for) – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Cause of some food recalls – Starts with “ E “

Cause of some food recalls – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Wispy streaks in the sky – Starts with “ C “

Wispy streaks in the sky – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Blubber – Starts with “ C “

Blubber – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Raised type? – Starts with “ S “

Raised type? – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Regatta blade – Starts with “ O “

Regatta blade – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: “That ship __ sailed” – Starts with “ H “

“That ship __ sailed” – Starts with “ “ 21 Across: Connecticut university founded in 1701 – Starts with “ Y “

Connecticut university founded in 1701 – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: One of the four countries in the Kingdom of the Netherlands – Starts with “ A “

One of the four countries in the Kingdom of the Netherlands – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: Against type? – Starts with “ D “

Against type? – Starts with “ “ 28 Across: Gentleman’s opposite – Starts with “ L “

Gentleman’s opposite – Starts with “ “ 29 Across: Snide snickers – Starts with “ H “

Snide snickers – Starts with “ “ 30 Across: Corset components – Starts with “ S “

Corset components – Starts with “ “ 32 Across: Catching in an ambush – Starts with ” “

Catching in an ambush – Starts with ” “ 37 Across: “Yuck!” – Starts with “ E “

“Yuck!” – Starts with “ “ 38 Across: Movable type? – Starts with “ N “

Movable type? – Starts with “ “ 39 Across: Short time out – Starts with “ N “

Short time out – Starts with “ “ 40 Across: Opening-night event, often – Starts with “ C “

Opening-night event, often – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: Realty ad count – Starts with “ B “

Realty ad count – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: Sad sigh – Starts with “ A “

Sad sigh – Starts with “ “ 46 Across: Mood – Starts with “ V “

Mood – Starts with “ “ 47 Across: Blood type? – Starts with “ C “

Blood type? – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: Abruptly cut contact with – Starts with “ G “

Abruptly cut contact with – Starts with “ “ 53 Across: “Chill, will ya?” – Starts with “ E “

“Chill, will ya?” – Starts with “ “ 54 Across: Some TVs and fridges – Starts with “ L “

Some TVs and fridges – Starts with “ “ 56 Across: Slam (into) – Starts with “ R “

Slam (into) – Starts with “ “ 57 Across: File type? – Starts with “ O “

File type? – Starts with “ “ 61 Across: Intention – Starts with “ A “

Intention – Starts with “ “ 62 Across: “Go, me!” – Starts with “ I “

“Go, me!” – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: Chabert of “Party of Five” – Starts with “ L “

Chabert of “Party of Five” – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Garment that rarely works with a backless gown – Starts with “ B “

Garment that rarely works with a backless gown – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Doesn’t shy from – Starts with “ D “

Doesn’t shy from – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: “Come on in!” – Starts with “E“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Short meeting? – Starts with “ S “

Short meeting? – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Legs on a spider, e.g. – Starts with “ O “

Legs on a spider, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Legal deterrents to loud parties – Starts with “ N “

Legal deterrents to loud parties – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Feeling feverish or not so hot – Starts with “ I “

Feeling feverish or not so hot – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Commuting option – Starts with “ C “

Commuting option – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Get to the top of – Starts with “ S “

Get to the top of – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Like many New York City subway stations – Starts with “ T “

Like many New York City subway stations – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Vessel in Genesis 7 – Starts with “ A “

Vessel in Genesis 7 – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Emergency food ration, for short – Starts with “ M “

Emergency food ration, for short – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Orinoco biter – Starts with “ P “

Orinoco biter – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Clean with elbow grease – Starts with “ S “

Clean with elbow grease – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Many a Moroccan – Starts with “ A “

Many a Moroccan – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Banks with style – Starts with “ T “

Banks with style – Starts with “ “ 18 Down: Hostess’s estimate – Starts with “ W “

Hostess’s estimate – Starts with “ “ 23 Down: OpenTable alternative – Starts with “ R “

OpenTable alternative – Starts with “ “ 25 Down: Son – Starts with “ B “

Son – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: “Wunderbar!” – Starts with “ O “

“Wunderbar!” – Starts with “ “ 27 Down: Join together – Starts with “ W “

Join together – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Crimson Tide org. – Starts with “ S “

Crimson Tide org. – Starts with “ “ 31 Down: Pan Am rival – Starts with “ T “

Pan Am rival – Starts with “ “ 32 Down: “Do your __!” – Starts with “ W “

“Do your __!” – Starts with “ “ 33 Down: Invoice fig. – Starts with “ A “

Invoice fig. – Starts with “ “ 34 Down: Brainy one – Starts with “ I “

Brainy one – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: “Not my thing” – Starts with “ N “

“Not my thing” – Starts with “ “ 36 Down: Waymo tech – Starts with “ G “

Waymo tech – Starts with “ “ 38 Down: Bread served with raita – Starts with “ N “

Bread served with raita – Starts with “ “ 41 Down: Volkswagen that shares a name with a New Mexico town – Starts with “ T “

Volkswagen that shares a name with a New Mexico town – Starts with “ “ 42 Down: Faraway dwarf planet – Starts with “ P “

Faraway dwarf planet – Starts with “ “ 43 Down: Commuting option – Starts with “ B “

Commuting option – Starts with “ “ 44 Down: __ Simbel, Egypt – Starts with “ A “

__ Simbel, Egypt – Starts with “ “ 46 Down: Ming collectible – Starts with “ V “

Ming collectible – Starts with “ “ 47 Down: One in 1,000? – Starts with “ C “

One in 1,000? – Starts with “ “ 48 Down: Clear, as a windshield in winter – Starts with “ D “

Clear, as a windshield in winter – Starts with “ “ 49 Down: Holders of barbells – Starts with “ R “

Holders of barbells – Starts with “ “ 50 Down: Feel similarly – Starts with “ A “

Feel similarly – Starts with “ “ 51 Down: Screen __ – Starts with “ G “

Screen __ – Starts with “ “ 52 Down: Subject of the r/Tressless subreddit – Starts with “ H “

Subject of the r/Tressless subreddit – Starts with “ “ 55 Down: Icelandic dairy product similar to yogurt – Starts with “ S “

Icelandic dairy product similar to yogurt – Starts with “ “ 58 Down: __ diavolo sauce – Starts with “ F “

__ diavolo sauce – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: In favor of – Starts with “ F “

In favor of – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: “The Wheel of Time” role – Starts with “L“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 13, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Sega hedgehog — SONIC

Sega hedgehog — 6 Across: Mark of approval — STAMP

Mark of approval — 11 Across: Posed (for) — SAT

Posed (for) — 14 Across: Cause of some food recalls — ECOLI

Cause of some food recalls — 15 Across: Wispy streaks in the sky — CIRRI

Wispy streaks in the sky — 16 Across: Blubber — CRY

Blubber — 17 Across: Raised type? — STILTWALKER

Raised type? — 19 Across: Regatta blade — OAR

Regatta blade — 20 Across: “That ship __ sailed” — HAS

“That ship __ sailed” — 21 Across: Connecticut university founded in 1701 — YALE

Connecticut university founded in 1701 — 22 Across: One of the four countries in the Kingdom of the Netherlands — ARUBA

One of the four countries in the Kingdom of the Netherlands — 24 Across: Against type? — DEBBIEDOWNER

Against type? — 28 Across: Gentleman’s opposite — LOUT

Gentleman’s opposite — 29 Across: Snide snickers — HEHS

Snide snickers — 30 Across: Corset components — STAYS

Corset components — 32 Across: Catching in an ambush — WAYLAYING

Catching in an ambush — 37 Across: “Yuck!” — EWW

“Yuck!” — 38 Across: Movable type? — NOMAD

Movable type? — 39 Across: Short time out — NAP

Short time out — 40 Across: Opening-night event, often — CAST

Opening-night event, often — 43 Across: Realty ad count — BATHS

Realty ad count — 45 Across: Sad sigh — ALAS

Sad sigh — 46 Across: Mood — VIBE

Mood — 47 Across: Blood type? — COUNTDRACULA

Blood type? — 51 Across: Abruptly cut contact with — GHOST

Abruptly cut contact with — 53 Across: “Chill, will ya?” — EASY

“Chill, will ya?” — 54 Across: Some TVs and fridges — LGS

Some TVs and fridges — 56 Across: Slam (into) — RAM

Slam (into) — 57 Across: File type? — OFFCLERK

File type? — 61 Across: Intention — AIM

Intention — 62 Across: “Go, me!” — IROCK

“Go, me!” — 63 Across: Chabert of “Party of Five” — LACEY

Chabert of “Party of Five” — 64 Across: Garment that rarely works with a backless gown — BRA

Garment that rarely works with a backless gown — 65 Across: Doesn’t shy from — DARES

Doesn’t shy from — 66 Across: “Come on in!” — ENTER

Down Answers 1 Down: Short meeting? — SESH

Short meeting? — 2 Down: Legs on a spider, e.g. — OCTAD

Legs on a spider, e.g. — 3 Down: Legal deterrents to loud parties — NOISELAWS

Legal deterrents to loud parties — 4 Down: Feeling feverish or not so hot — ILL

Feeling feverish or not so hot — 5 Down: Commuting option — CITYBUS

Commuting option — 6 Down: Get to the top of — SCALE

Get to the top of — 7 Down: Like many New York City subway stations — TILED

Like many New York City subway stations — 8 Down: Vessel in Genesis 7 — ARK

Vessel in Genesis 7 — 9 Down: Emergency food ration, for short — MRE

Emergency food ration, for short — 10 Down: Orinoco biter — PIRANHA

Orinoco biter — 11 Down: Clean with elbow grease — SCOUR

Clean with elbow grease — 12 Down: Many a Moroccan — ARAB

Many a Moroccan — 13 Down: Banks with style — TYRA

Banks with style — 18 Down: Hostess’s estimate — WAIT

Hostess’s estimate — 23 Down: OpenTable alternative — RESY

OpenTable alternative — 25 Down: Son — BOY

Son — 26 Down: “Wunderbar!” — OHYAY

“Wunderbar!” — 27 Down: Join together — WELD

Join together — 30 Down: Crimson Tide org. — SEC

Crimson Tide org. — 31 Down: Pan Am rival — TWA

Pan Am rival — 32 Down: “Do your __!” — WORST

“Do your __!” — 33 Down: Invoice fig. — AMT

Invoice fig. — 34 Down: Brainy one — INTELLECT

Brainy one — 35 Down: “Not my thing” — NAH

“Not my thing” — 36 Down: Waymo tech — GPS

Waymo tech — 38 Down: Bread served with raita — NAAN

Bread served with raita — 41 Down: Volkswagen that shares a name with a New Mexico town — TAOS

Volkswagen that shares a name with a New Mexico town — 42 Down: Faraway dwarf planet — PLUTOID

Faraway dwarf planet — 43 Down: Commuting option — BICYCLE

Commuting option — 44 Down: __ Simbel, Egypt — ABU

__ Simbel, Egypt — 46 Down: Ming collectible — VASE

Ming collectible — 47 Down: One in 1,000? — COMMA

One in 1,000? — 48 Down: Clear, as a windshield in winter — DEICE

Clear, as a windshield in winter — 49 Down: Holders of barbells — RACKS

Holders of barbells — 50 Down: Feel similarly — AGREE

Feel similarly — 51 Down: Screen __ — GRAB

Screen __ — 52 Down: Subject of the r/Tressless subreddit — HAIR

Subject of the r/Tressless subreddit — 55 Down: Icelandic dairy product similar to yogurt — SKYR

Icelandic dairy product similar to yogurt — 58 Down: __ diavolo sauce — FRA

__ diavolo sauce — 59 Down: In favor of — FOR

In favor of — 60 Down: “The Wheel of Time” role — LAN

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a fun rhythm that blended pop culture with classic crossword staples. The long answers tied together nicely, making the grid feel cohesive and rewarding once the theme clicked. The cluing had some real sparkle—just enough wit to keep solvers alert without tipping into trickiness. Fill quality was high throughout, with minimal crosswordese and a few fresh touches that gave it personality. Overall, a lively and well-balanced puzzle that hit that sweet spot between clever and comfortable.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.