Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 14, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 14, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Headgear often worn by Kate Middleton – Starts with “ F “

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Pear-shaped fruit – Starts with “ F “

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025

1 Across: Headgear often worn by Kate Middleton – FASCI

1 Down: Pear-shaped fruit – FIG

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a tight, clever structure that balanced wordplay with accessibility. The central theme was smooth and well-executed, tying the grid together without any awkward stretches. Clues were concise yet layered, offering those small bursts of satisfaction when things clicked. The surrounding fill stayed clean, and the grid symmetry added to the overall polish. It felt like a thoughtfully built puzzle that rewarded focus and rewarded it well.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.