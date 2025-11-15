Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 15, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 15, 2025

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Game that involves drawing — LOTTO

Game that involves drawing — 6 Across: VGK org. — NHL

VGK org. — 9 Across: Network airing 6-Across games — ESPN

Network airing 6-Across games — 13 Across: City known as the Rubber Capital of the World — AKON

City known as the Rubber Capital of the World — 14 Across: Roll-call call — HERE

Roll-call call — 15 Across: Eagle sport — GOLF

Eagle sport — 16 Across: Common threads? — GROUPTEXTS

Common threads? — 18 Across: Part of a dark cloud — GNAT

Part of a dark cloud — 19 Across: Piece of holiday party attire — SANTAHAT

Piece of holiday party attire — 20 Across: Check all the boxes, say — OPTIN

Check all the boxes, say — 22 Across: Light rain — SPIT

Light rain — 23 Across: Floor beneath the roof — ATTIC

Floor beneath the roof — 24 Across: Local greens org. — CSA

Local greens org. — 27 Across: Environment that reinforces existing biases — ECHOCHAMBER

Environment that reinforces existing biases — 31 Across: On-site — ATWORK

On-site — 33 Across: Near miss — CLOSEONE

Near miss — 34 Across: “Veep” actor __ Scott — REID

“Veep” actor __ Scott — 35 Across: Sounds of sympathy — AHS

Sounds of sympathy — 36 Across: Korma side — ROTI

Korma side — 37 Across: Cake, for one — BANDNAME

Cake, for one — 40 Across: Dudes whose gender identity aligns with their sex assigned at birth — CISMEN

Dudes whose gender identity aligns with their sex assigned at birth — 42 Across: It may be full of baloney — SLICEDBREAD

It may be full of baloney — 44 Across: Commencement attendees, for short — SRS

Commencement attendees, for short — 45 Across: “Ditto” — SOAMI

“Ditto” — 46 Across: Release — DROP

Release — 48 Across: Nobel-winning physicist Wolfgang — PAULI

Nobel-winning physicist Wolfgang — 49 Across: Double-breasted outerwear — PEACOATS

Double-breasted outerwear — 53 Across: Stare, to a Brit — GAWP

Stare, to a Brit — 54 Across: Record holders? — TURNTABLES

Record holders? — 56 Across: Not good at all — EVIL

Not good at all — 57 Across: Goddess depicted with an ankh — ISIS

Goddess depicted with an ankh — 58 Across: Like Mars and Jupiter — ROMAN

Like Mars and Jupiter — 59 Across: “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Leakes — NENE

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Leakes — 60 Across: Tariff, e.g. — TAX

Tariff, e.g. — 61 Across: Fact checks — EXAMS

Down Answers 1 Down: Wrinkles in time — LAGS

Wrinkles in time — 2 Down: Bhindi masala pod — OKRA

Bhindi masala pod — 3 Down: Beta follower? — TRON

Beta follower? — 4 Down: Talks up — TOUTS

Talks up — 5 Down: Theoretically — ONPAPER

Theoretically — 6 Down: Line line — NEXT

Line line — 7 Down: Perimenopause Rx, for some — HRT

Perimenopause Rx, for some — 8 Down: Country surrounded by South Africa — LESOTHO

Country surrounded by South Africa — 9 Down: They may wind up in the kitchen — EGGTIMERS

They may wind up in the kitchen — 10 Down: High-speed crashes? — SONICBOOMS

High-speed crashes? — 11 Down: “What’s the __?” — PLAN

“What’s the __?” — 12 Down: Crypto asset, for short — NFT

Crypto asset, for short — 14 Down: Desolate landscape — HEATH

Desolate landscape — 17 Down: Foggy, in a way — THICK

Foggy, in a way — 21 Down: Fundraising gps. — PTAS

Fundraising gps. — 23 Down: Tissues commonly examined by MRIs — ACLS

Tissues commonly examined by MRIs — 24 Down: Energy-providing macros — CARBS

Energy-providing macros — 25 Down: Take second, say — STEAL

Take second, say — 26 Down: Victory speech? — AWINISAWIN

Victory speech? — 28 Down: Earth tone — OCHER

Earth tone — 29 Down: “Door’s open!” — ENTER

“Door’s open!” — 30 Down: Metaphor for control — REINS

Metaphor for control — 32 Down: Strange bedfellows? — ODDCOUPLE

Strange bedfellows? — 35 Down: Both, at first — AMBI

Both, at first — 38 Down: YouTube CEO Mohan — NEAL

YouTube CEO Mohan — 39 Down: “Be honest!” — ADMITIT

“Be honest!” — 40 Down: Unit equivalent to 200 mg — CARAT

Unit equivalent to 200 mg — 41 Down: “Really, this matters to me!” — IDOCARE

“Really, this matters to me!” — 43 Down: Utopias — EDENS

Utopias — 47 Down: Numbered dest. — POBOX

Numbered dest. — 48 Down: Smooth (over) — PAVE

Smooth (over) — 49 Down: __ fixe — PRIX

__ fixe — 50 Down: Latin for “nourishing” — ALMA

Latin for “nourishing” — 51 Down: Lorde’s second Top 10 hit — TEAM

Lorde’s second Top 10 hit — 52 Down: U.S. IDs — SSNS

U.S. IDs — 53 Down: __ X — GEN

__ X — 55 Down: Letters on Sha’Carri Richardson’s top — USA

Today’s Washington Post crossword felt super tight and low-key clever. The theme landed clean without trying too hard, and the longer fills gave the grid a nice flow. Cluing had that cool mix of straightforward and lightly cheeky, which kept the pace quick but not boring. The whole thing felt polished, modern, and just fun to move through. A solid win for a daily solve.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.