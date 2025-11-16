Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 16, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 16, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Above, in a sonnet – Starts with “O“
- 4 Across: Yale attendees – Starts with “E“
- 8 Across: One of 500 for Dr. Seuss’s Bartholomew Cubbins – Starts with “H“
- 11 Across: Court option – Starts with “C“
- 15 Across: “No seats le” sign – Starts with “S”
- 18 Across: Card player’s call – Starts with “U“
- 19 Across: Funny one – Starts with “R“
- 20 Across: Sense of self – Starts with “E“
- 21 Across: Sharpen, as a skill – Starts with “H“
- 22 Across: Tiny bit – Starts with “T“
- 23 Across: Launderer of USC football uniforms? – Starts with “T“
- 26 Across: “Let’s meet up then!” – Starts with “I“
- 28 Across: Hard water issue – Starts with “L“
- 29 Across: North African viper – Starts with “A“
- 31 Across: Pries (from) – Starts with “W“
- 32 Across: Hyaluronic __ – Starts with “A“
- 33 Across: Security measures at cosmetics counters? – Starts with “L“
- 37 Across: “Alack and alas!” – Starts with “W“
- 41 Across: Worse, as a storm – Starts with “N“
- 42 Across: At a boat party, say – Starts with “A“
- 43 Across: Challenging phrase – Starts with “T“
- 46 Across: __ on the back – Starts with “P“
- 48 Across: Sentiment from a Louisiana enthusiast? – Starts with “I“
- 54 Across: Guide for going places – Starts with “R“
- 59 Across: Made a hasty entrance – Starts with R“
- 60 Across: Cooling cubes – Starts with “I“
- 61 Across: Corp. leader – Starts with “C“
- 63 Across: Some migratory birds – Starts with “G“
- 64 Across: “Now, look here!” – Starts with “E“
- 67 Across: Lemony beer drink – Starts with “S“
- 70 Across: Future DA’s exam – Starts with “L“
- 71 Across: Shrubbery at an academy for wizards and witches? – Starts with “M“
- 75 Across: Ponti of 903 – Starts with “L“
- 77 Across: Almond product – Starts with “N“
- 78 Across: Family member – Starts with “R“
- 81 Across: Unpleasantly sharp – Starts with “A“
- 83 Across: “at looks painful” – Starts with “O“
- 84 Across: Cuddling in the open, for short – Starts with “P“
- 86 Across: Show again – Starts with “R“
- 87 Across: Rants and raves – Starts with “G“
- 90 Across: Title of a bullfrog’s autobiography? – Starts with “L“
- 94 Across: Eloquently insincere – Starts with “G“
- 96 Across: Jazz Age style – Starts with “A“
- 97 Across: Sounds at pounds – Starts with “A“
- 101 Across: Mercury, but not Mars – Starts with “E“
- 104 Across: Roosevelt recovery program – Starts with “N“
- 109 Across: One talking trash about our galaxy? – Starts with “M“
- 113 Across: Empire centered at Cuzco – Starts with “I“
- 114 Across: Old Testament prophet – Starts with “I“
- 115 Across: Granola bar bit – Starts with “O“
- 116 Across: Tidying – Starts with “P“
- 120 Across: Dances like no one’s watching – Starts with “G“
- 122 Across: Result of holding a Nintendo DS too tightly? – Starts with “S“
- 125 Across: Ga. capital – Starts with “A“
- 126 Across: Big name in computers – Starts with “I“
- 127 Across: Big name in computers – Starts with "I"
- 128 Across: Narc’s unit – Starts with “K“
- 129 Across: Frizz control product – Starts with “G“
- 130 Across: __ sauce – Starts with “S“
- 131 Across: Wonka player Wilder – Starts with “G“
- 132 Across: Screening org. – Starts with “T“
- 133 Across: Enervates – Starts with “S“
- 134 Across: Nav. ocer – Starts with “E“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Western antihero – Starts with “O“
- 2 Down: Colantoni of “Veronica Mars” – Starts with “E“
- 3 Down: Bert, to Ernie – Starts with “R“
- 4 Down: Taylor Swift concert divisions – Starts with “E“
- 5 Down: “The Mod Squad” role – Starts with “L“
- 6 Down: State that’s home to Effigy Mounds National Monument – Starts with “I“
- 7 Down: Stable feature – Starts with “S“
- 8 Down: [Snicker] – Starts with “H“
- 9 Down: Number on a birthday card – Starts with “A“
- 10 Down: Synagogue scrolls – Starts with “T“
- 11 Down: Guacamole, e.g. – Starts with “C“
- 12 Down: Parking area – Starts with “L“
- 13 Down: Work under – Starts with “A“
- 14 Down: Pine (for) – Starts with “Y“
- 15 Down: Equilibrium – Starts with “S“
- 16 Down: Baby’s noisemaker – Starts with “R“
- 17 Down: West Texas city – Starts with “O“
- 24 Down: Obi-Wan Kenobi, for one – Starts with “J“
- 25 Down: Match, in poker – Starts with “S“
- 27 Down: Nona- follower – Starts with “D “
- 30 Down: Collector’s goal – Starts with “S“
- 34 Down: Pernod flavor – Starts with “A“
- 35 Down: Scout’s accessory – Starts with “S“
- 36 Down: Prickly __ cactus – Starts with “P“
- 38 Down: Shorthand pro – Starts with “S“
- 39 Down: Messy locks – Starts with “M“
- 40 Down: Org. with a flower in its logo – Starts with “E“
- 44 Down: Sees if one can – Starts with “T“
- 45 Down: Blazin’ Blueberry juice – Starts with “H“
- 47 Down: Show signs of age – Starts with “S“
- 48 Down: Hotheaded feeling – Starts with “I“
- 49 Down: Produce, as an egg – Starts with “L“
- 50 Down: “Encore!” – Starts with “O“
- 51 Down: Compared with – Starts with “V“
- 52 Down: Call return – Starts with “E“
- 53 Down: Envelope closer – Starts with “S“
- 55 Down: Removes – Starts with “D“
- 56 Down: Handel oratorio – Starts with “M“
- 57 Down: Simile center – Starts with “A“
- 58 Down: See 117-Down – Starts with “P“
- 62 Down: As expected – Starts with “O“
- 65 Down: Trent Reznor’s band, initially – Starts with “N“
- 66 Down: Franchise that includes “Iron Man” and “Ant-Man,” for short – Starts with “M“
- 67 Down: __ de Janeiro: beauty company inspired by Brazilian beach culture – Starts with “S“
- 68 Down: Expected – Starts with “D“
- 69 Down: Monogram on a Libre perfume bottle – Starts with “Y“
- 72 Down: “Niy!” – Starts with “C“
- 73 Down: LP player – Starts with “H“
- 74 Down: Tilling tool – Starts with “H“
- 75 Down: Streaming issue – Starts with “L“
- 76 Down: Green beginning – Starts with “E“
- 79 Down: Compete (for) – Starts with “V“
- 80 Down: 24-hour care ctrs. – Starts with “E“
- 82 Down: Follow – Starts with “D“
- 84 Down: Australian city served by Fremantle Harbour – Starts with “P“
- 85 Down: Part of any email address – Starts with “D“
- 88 Down: Came back from vacation – Starts with “F“
- 89 Down: Reebok competitor – Starts with “F“
- 91 Down: Stadium fillers – Starts with “F“
- 92 Down: Fellows – Starts with “M“
- 93 Down: Aro counterpart – Starts with “A“
- 95 Down: Pop star with a “Hive” – Starts with “B“
- 97 Down: Spanish friends – Starts with “A“
- 98 Down: Meet, as expectations – Starts with “R“
- 99 Down: Without inflection – Starts with “F“
- 100 Down: Gear on a roof rack in Vail, maybe – Starts with “S“
- 102 Down: 61-Across deg. – Starts with “M“
- 103 Down: Face-plants – Starts with “E“
- 105 Down: Service bell sound – Starts with “D“
- 106 Down: Captivate – Starts with “E“
- 107 Down: Shrewdness – Starts with “A“
- 108 Down: Pin points? – Starts with “L“
- 110 Down: “Get what I’m sayin’?” – Starts with “Y“
- 111 Down: Pen prefix – Starts with “E“
- 112 Down: Downsides – Starts with “R“
- 117 Down: With 58-Down, growing fad? – Starts with “C“
- 118 Down: Marine forest algae – Starts with “K“
- 119 Down: Altar exchanges – Starts with “I“
- 121 Down: Pale – Starts with “W“
- 123 Down: Key NFL players – Starts with “Q“
- 124 Down: Actress Thurman – Starts with “U“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 16, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Above, in a sonnet — OER
- 4 Across: Yale attendees — ELIS
- 8 Across: One of 500 for Dr. Seuss’s Bartholomew Cubbins — HAT
- 11 Across: Court option — CLAY
- 15 Across: “No seats le” sign — SRO
- 18 Across: Card player’s call — UNO
- 19 Across: Funny one — RIOT
- 20 Across: Sense of self — EGO
- 21 Across: Sharpen, as a skill — HONE
- 22 Across: Tiny bit — TAD
- 23 Across: Launderer of USC football uniforms? — TROJANWASHER
- 26 Across: “Let’s meet up then!” — ITSADATE
- 28 Across: Hard water issue — LIMESCALE
- 29 Across: North African viper — ASP
- 31 Across: Pries (from) — WRESTS
- 32 Across: Hyaluronic __ — ACID
- 33 Across: Security measures at cosmetics counters? — LEASHEDPENCILS
- 37 Across: “Alack and alas!” — WOEISME
- 41 Across: Worse, as a storm — NASTIER
- 42 Across: At a boat party, say — ASEA
- 43 Across: Challenging phrase — TOPTHIS
- 46 Across: __ on the back — PATS
- 48 Across: Sentiment from a Louisiana enthusiast? — ILOVEPARISHES
- 54 Across: Guide for going places — ROADMAP
- 59 Across: Made a hasty entrance — RANIN
- 60 Across: Cooling cubes — ICE
- 61 Across: Corp. leader — CEO
- 63 Across: Some migratory birds — GEESE
- 64 Across: “Now, look here!” — EYESONME
- 67 Across: Lemony beer drink — SHANDY
- 70 Across: Future DA’s exam — LSAT
- 71 Across: Shrubbery at an academy for wizards and witches? — MAGICSCHOOLBUSHES
- 75 Across: Ponti of 903 — LEOV
- 77 Across: Almond product — NUTOIL
- 78 Across: Family member — RELATIVE
- 81 Across: Unpleasantly sharp — ACRID
- 83 Across: “at looks painful” — OOF
- 84 Across: Cuddling in the open, for short — PDA
- 86 Across: Show again — REAIR
- 87 Across: Rants and raves — GOESOFF
- 90 Across: Title of a bullfrog’s autobiography? — LIFEONMARSHES
- 94 Across: Eloquently insincere — GLIB
- 96 Across: Jazz Age style — ARTDECO
- 97 Across: Sounds at pounds — ARFS
- 101 Across: Mercury, but not Mars —ELEMENT
- 104 Across: Roosevelt recovery program — NEWDEAL
- 109 Across: One talking trash about our galaxy? — MILKYWAYBASHER
- 113 Across: Empire centered at Cuzco — INCA
- 114 Across: Old Testament prophet — ISAIAH
- 115 Across: Granola bar bit —OAT
- 116 Across: Tidying — PICKINGUP
- 120 Across: Dances like no one’s watching — GETSDOWN
- 122 Across: Result of holding a Nintendo DS too tightly? — SQUISHEDGAME
- 125 Across: Ga. capital — ATL
- 126 Across: Big name in computers — IMAC
- 127 Across: Big name in computers — IBM
- 128 Across: Narc’s unit — KILO
- 129 Across: Frizz control product — GEL
- 130 Across: __ sauce — SOY
- 131 Across: Wonka player Wilder — GENE
- 132 Across: Screening org. — TSA
- 133 Across: Enervates — SAPS
- 134 Across: Nav. ocer — ENS
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Western antihero — OUTLAW
- 2 Down: Colantoni of “Veronica Mars” — ENRICO
- 3 Down: Bert, to Ernie — ROOMIE
- 4 Down: Taylor Swift concert divisions — ERAS
- 5 Down: “The Mod Squad” role — LINC
- 6 Down: State that’s home to Effigy Mounds National Monument — IOWA
- 7 Down: Stable feature — STALL
- 8 Down: [Snicker] — HEH
- 9 Down: Number on a birthday card — AGE
- 10 Down: Synagogue scrolls — TORAHS
- 11 Down: Guacamole, e.g. — CHIPDIP
- 12 Down: Parking area — LOT
- 13 Down: Work under — ANSWERTO
- 14 Down: Pine (for) — YEARN
- 15 Down: Equilibrium — STASIS
- 16 Down: Baby’s noisemaker — RATTLE
- 17 Down: West Texas city — ODESSA
- 24 Down: Obi-Wan Kenobi, for one — JEDI
- 25 Down: Match, in poker — SEE
- 27 Down: Nona- follower — DECA
- 30 Down: Collector’s goal — SET
- 34 Down: Pernod flavor — ANISE
- 35 Down: Scout’s accessory — SASH
- 36 Down: Prickly __ cactus — PEAR
- 38 Down: Shorthand pro — STENOG
- 39 Down: Messy locks — MOP
- 40 Down: Org. with a flower in its logo — EPA
- 44 Down: Sees if one can — TRIESTO
- 45 Down: Blazin’ Blueberry juice — HIC
- 47 Down: Show signs of age — SAG
- 48 Down: Hotheaded feeling — IRE
- 49 Down: Produce, as an egg — LAY
- 50 Down: “Encore!” — ONEMORE
- 51 Down: Compared with — VISAVIS
- 52 Down: Call return — ECHO
- 53 Down: Envelope closer — SEAL
- 55 Down: Removes — DELETES
- 56 Down: Handel oratorio — MESSIAH
- 57 Down: Simile center — ASA
- 58 Down: See 117-Down — PET
- 62 Down: As expected — ONBRAND
- 65 Down: Trent Reznor’s band, initially — NIN
- 66 Down: Franchise that includes “Iron Man” and “Ant-Man,” for short — MCU
- 67 Down: __ de Janeiro: beauty company inspired by Brazilian beach culture — SOL
- 68 Down: Expected — DUE
- 69 Down: Monogram on a Libre perfume bottle — YSL
- 72 Down: “Nifty!” — COOL
- 73 Down: LP player — HIFI
- 74 Down: Tilling tool — HARROW
- 75 Down: Streaming issue — LAG
- 76 Down: Green beginning — ECO
- 79 Down: Compete (for) — VIE
- 80 Down: 24-hour care ctrs. — ERS
- 82 Down: Follow — DOG
- 84 Down: Australian city served by Fremantle Harbour — PERTH
- 85 Down: Part of any email address — DOT
- 88 Down: Came back from vacation —FLEWHOME
- 89 Down: Reebok competitor — FILA
- 91 Down: Stadium fillers — FANS
- 92 Down: Fellows — MEN
- 93 Down: Aro counterpart — ACE
- 95 Down: Pop star with a “Hive” — BEYONCE
- 97 Down: Spanish friends — AMIGAS
- 98 Down: Meet, as expectations — RISETO
- 99 Down: Without inflection — FLATLY
- 100 Down: Gear on a roof rack in Vail, maybe —SKIS
- 102 Down: 61-Across deg. —MBA
- 103 Down: Face-plants — EATSIT
- 105 Down: Service bell sound — DING
- 106 Down: Captivate — ENGAGE
- 107 Down: Shrewdness — ACUMEN
- 108 Down: Pin points? — LAPELS
- 110 Down: “Get what I’m sayin’?” — YADGIG
- 111 Down: Pen prefix — EPI
- 112 Down: Downsides — RISKS
- 117 Down: With 58-Down, growing fad? — CHIA
- 118 Down: Marine forest algae — KELP
- 119 Down: Altar exchanges —IDOS
- 121 Down: Pale — WAN
- 123 Down: Key NFL players — QBA
- 124 Down: Actress Thurman — UMA
The Washington Post Sunday crossword went big in a way that actually paid off. The theme was quirky and ambitious, but it stayed coherent and delivered those little pops of delight when the pattern finally clicked. The grid felt dense but not sloggy, with enough fun fill to keep things moving. Cluing leaned playful and occasionally spicy, which gave the whole puzzle a lively tone. Overall, it was one of those Sundays that felt worth the time, with a payoff that landed clean.
