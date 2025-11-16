Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 16, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 16, 2025

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 16, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Above, in a sonnet — OER

Above, in a sonnet — 4 Across: Yale attendees — ELIS

Yale attendees — 8 Across: One of 500 for Dr. Seuss’s Bartholomew Cubbins — HAT

One of 500 for Dr. Seuss’s Bartholomew Cubbins — 11 Across: Court option — CLAY

Court option — 15 Across: “No seats le” sign — SRO

“No seats le” sign — 18 Across: Card player’s call — UNO

Card player’s call — 19 Across: Funny one — RIOT

Funny one — 20 Across: Sense of self — EGO

Sense of self — 21 Across: Sharpen, as a skill — HONE

Sharpen, as a skill — 22 Across: Tiny bit — TAD

Tiny bit — 23 Across: Launderer of USC football uniforms? — TROJANWASHER

Launderer of USC football uniforms? — 26 Across: “Let’s meet up then!” — ITSADATE

“Let’s meet up then!” — 28 Across: Hard water issue — LIMESCALE

Hard water issue — 29 Across: North African viper — ASP

North African viper — 31 Across: Pries (from) — WRESTS

Pries (from) — 32 Across: Hyaluronic __ — ACID

Hyaluronic __ — 33 Across: Security measures at cosmetics counters? — LEASHEDPENCILS

Security measures at cosmetics counters? — 37 Across: “Alack and alas!” — WOEISME

“Alack and alas!” — 41 Across: Worse, as a storm — NASTIER

Worse, as a storm — 42 Across: At a boat party, say — ASEA

At a boat party, say — 43 Across: Challenging phrase — TOPTHIS

Challenging phrase — 46 Across: __ on the back — PATS

__ on the back — 48 Across: Sentiment from a Louisiana enthusiast? — ILOVEPARISHES

Sentiment from a Louisiana enthusiast? — 54 Across: Guide for going places — ROADMAP

Guide for going places — 59 Across: Made a hasty entrance — RANIN

Made a hasty entrance — 60 Across: Cooling cubes — ICE

Cooling cubes — 61 Across: Corp. leader — CEO

Corp. leader — 63 Across: Some migratory birds — GEESE

Some migratory birds — 64 Across: “Now, look here!” — EYESONME

“Now, look here!” — 67 Across: Lemony beer drink — SHANDY

Lemony beer drink — 70 Across: Future DA’s exam — LSAT

Future DA’s exam — 71 Across: Shrubbery at an academy for wizards and witches? — MAGICSCHOOLBUSHES

Shrubbery at an academy for wizards and witches? — 75 Across: Ponti of 903 — LEOV

Ponti of 903 — 77 Across: Almond product — NUTOIL

Almond product — 78 Across: Family member — RELATIVE

Family member — 81 Across: Unpleasantly sharp — ACRID

Unpleasantly sharp — 83 Across: “at looks painful” — OOF

“at looks painful” — 84 Across: Cuddling in the open, for short — PDA

Cuddling in the open, for short — 86 Across: Show again — REAIR

Show again — 87 Across: Rants and raves — GOESOFF

Rants and raves — 90 Across: Title of a bullfrog’s autobiography? — LIFEONMARSHES

Title of a bullfrog’s autobiography? — 94 Across: Eloquently insincere — GLIB

Eloquently insincere — 96 Across: Jazz Age style — ARTDECO

Jazz Age style — 97 Across: Sounds at pounds — ARFS

Sounds at pounds — 101 Across: Mercury, but not Mars — ELEMENT

Mercury, but not Mars — 104 Across: Roosevelt recovery program — NEWDEAL

Roosevelt recovery program — 109 Across: One talking trash about our galaxy? — MILKYWAYBASHER

One talking trash about our galaxy? — 113 Across: Empire centered at Cuzco — INCA

Empire centered at Cuzco — 114 Across: Old Testament prophet — ISAIAH

Old Testament prophet — 115 Across: Granola bar bit — OAT

Granola bar bit — 116 Across: Tidying — PICKINGUP

Tidying — 120 Across: Dances like no one’s watching — GETSDOWN

Dances like no one’s watching — 122 Across: Result of holding a Nintendo DS too tightly? — SQUISHEDGAME

Result of holding a Nintendo DS too tightly? — 125 Across: Ga. capital — ATL

Ga. capital — 126 Across: Big name in computers — IMAC

Big name in computers — 127 Across: Big name in computers — IBM

Big name in computers — 128 Across: Narc’s unit — KILO

Narc’s unit — 129 Across: Frizz control product — GEL

Frizz control product — 130 Across: __ sauce — SOY

__ sauce — 131 Across: Wonka player Wilder — GENE

Wonka player Wilder — 132 Across: Screening org. — TSA

Screening org. — 133 Across: Enervates — SAPS

Enervates — 134 Across: Nav. ocer — ENS

Down Answers 1 Down: Western antihero — OUTLAW

Western antihero — 2 Down: Colantoni of “Veronica Mars” — ENRICO

Colantoni of “Veronica Mars” — 3 Down: Bert, to Ernie — ROOMIE

Bert, to Ernie — 4 Down: Taylor Swift concert divisions — ERAS

Taylor Swift concert divisions — 5 Down: “The Mod Squad” role — LINC

“The Mod Squad” role — 6 Down: State that’s home to Effigy Mounds National Monument — IOWA

State that’s home to Effigy Mounds National Monument — 7 Down: Stable feature — STALL

Stable feature — 8 Down: [Snicker] — HEH

[Snicker] — 9 Down: Number on a birthday card — AGE

Number on a birthday card — 10 Down: Synagogue scrolls — TORAHS

Synagogue scrolls — 11 Down: Guacamole, e.g. — CHIPDIP

Guacamole, e.g. — 12 Down: Parking area — LOT

Parking area — 13 Down: Work under — ANSWERTO

Work under — 14 Down: Pine (for) — YEARN

Pine (for) — 15 Down: Equilibrium — STASIS

Equilibrium — 16 Down: Baby’s noisemaker — RATTLE

Baby’s noisemaker — 17 Down: West Texas city — ODESSA

West Texas city — 24 Down: Obi-Wan Kenobi, for one — JEDI

Obi-Wan Kenobi, for one — 25 Down: Match, in poker — SEE

Match, in poker — 27 Down: Nona- follower — DECA

Nona- follower — 30 Down: Collector’s goal — SET

Collector’s goal — 34 Down: Pernod flavor — ANISE

Pernod flavor — 35 Down: Scout’s accessory — SASH

Scout’s accessory — 36 Down: Prickly __ cactus — PEAR

Prickly __ cactus — 38 Down: Shorthand pro — STENOG

Shorthand pro — 39 Down: Messy locks — MOP

Messy locks — 40 Down: Org. with a flower in its logo — EPA

Org. with a flower in its logo — 44 Down: Sees if one can — TRIESTO

Sees if one can — 45 Down: Blazin’ Blueberry juice — HIC

Blazin’ Blueberry juice — 47 Down: Show signs of age — SAG

Show signs of age — 48 Down: Hotheaded feeling — IRE

Hotheaded feeling — 49 Down: Produce, as an egg — LAY

Produce, as an egg — 50 Down: “Encore!” — ONEMORE

“Encore!” — 51 Down: Compared with — VISAVIS

Compared with — 52 Down: Call return — ECHO

Call return — 53 Down: Envelope closer — SEAL

Envelope closer — 55 Down: Removes — DELETES

Removes — 56 Down: Handel oratorio — MESSIAH

Handel oratorio — 57 Down: Simile center — ASA

Simile center — 58 Down: See 117-Down — PET

See 117-Down — 62 Down: As expected — ONBRAND

As expected — 65 Down: Trent Reznor’s band, initially — NIN

Trent Reznor’s band, initially — 66 Down: Franchise that includes “Iron Man” and “Ant-Man,” for short — MCU

Franchise that includes “Iron Man” and “Ant-Man,” for short — 67 Down: __ de Janeiro: beauty company inspired by Brazilian beach culture — SOL

__ de Janeiro: beauty company inspired by Brazilian beach culture — 68 Down: Expected — DUE

Expected — 69 Down: Monogram on a Libre perfume bottle — YSL

Monogram on a Libre perfume bottle — 72 Down: “Nifty!” — COOL

“Nifty!” — 73 Down: LP player — HIFI

LP player — 74 Down: Tilling tool — HARROW

Tilling tool — 75 Down: Streaming issue — LAG

Streaming issue — 76 Down: Green beginning — ECO

Green beginning — 79 Down: Compete (for) — VIE

Compete (for) — 80 Down: 24-hour care ctrs. — ERS

24-hour care ctrs. — 82 Down: Follow — DOG

Follow — 84 Down: Australian city served by Fremantle Harbour — PERTH

Australian city served by Fremantle Harbour — 85 Down: Part of any email address — DOT

Part of any email address — 88 Down: Came back from vacation — FLEWHOME

Came back from vacation — 89 Down: Reebok competitor — FILA

Reebok competitor — 91 Down: Stadium fillers — FANS

Stadium fillers — 92 Down: Fellows — MEN

Fellows — 93 Down: Aro counterpart — ACE

Aro counterpart — 95 Down: Pop star with a “Hive” — BEYONCE

Pop star with a “Hive” — 97 Down: Spanish friends — AMIGAS

Spanish friends — 98 Down: Meet, as expectations — RISETO

Meet, as expectations — 99 Down: Without inflection — FLATLY

Without inflection — 100 Down: Gear on a roof rack in Vail, maybe — SKIS

Gear on a roof rack in Vail, maybe — 102 Down: 61-Across deg. — MBA

61-Across deg. — 103 Down: Face-plants — EATSIT

Face-plants — 105 Down: Service bell sound — DING

Service bell sound — 106 Down: Captivate — ENGAGE

Captivate — 107 Down: Shrewdness — ACUMEN

Shrewdness — 108 Down: Pin points? — LAPELS

Pin points? — 110 Down: “Get what I’m sayin’?” — YADGIG

“Get what I’m sayin’?” — 111 Down: Pen prefix — EPI

Pen prefix — 112 Down: Downsides — RISKS

Downsides — 117 Down: With 58-Down, growing fad? — CHIA

With 58-Down, growing fad? — 118 Down: Marine forest algae — KELP

Marine forest algae — 119 Down: Altar exchanges — IDOS

Altar exchanges — 121 Down: Pale — WAN

Pale — 123 Down: Key NFL players — QBA

Key NFL players — 124 Down: Actress Thurman — UMA

The Washington Post Sunday crossword went big in a way that actually paid off. The theme was quirky and ambitious, but it stayed coherent and delivered those little pops of delight when the pattern finally clicked. The grid felt dense but not sloggy, with enough fun fill to keep things moving. Cluing leaned playful and occasionally spicy, which gave the whole puzzle a lively tone. Overall, it was one of those Sundays that felt worth the time, with a payoff that landed clean.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.