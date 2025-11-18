Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 17, 2025

Today's Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 17, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 17, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

  • 1 Across: Tea infuser material – Starts with “M
  • 5 Across: Give a poke – Starts with “P
  • 9 Across: __ and pains – Starts with “A
  • 14 Across: Inkling – Starts with “I
  • 15 Across: Like some overcooked meat – Starts with “R
  • 16 Across: Accessory used by Woody in “Toy Story” – Starts with “L
  • 17 Across: Indication – Starts with “S
  • 18 Across: Portentous 17-Across – Starts with “O
  • 19 Across: Very much so – Starts with “T”
  • 20 Across: *Overseer of a theatrical production – Starts with “S
  • 23 Across: Little bit – Starts with “T
  • 24 Across: Part of a good story? – Starts with “M
  • 26 Across: *Law that governs interstate electricity transmission – Starts with “F
  • 33 Across: Come to deserve – Starts with “E
  • 34 Across: Knotted accessory – Starts with “T
  • 35 Across: Croc kin – Starts with “G
  • 36 Across: “Just __ thought!” – Starts with “A
  • 37 Across: Declared for the NBA draft, e.g. – Starts with “W
  • 40 Across: Yale student – Starts with “E
  • 41 Across: Techno keyboard – Starts with “S
  • 43 Across: “__ you decent?” – Starts with “A
  • 44 Across: “Don’t come any closer!” – Starts with “S
  • 45 Across: *Little Free Library instruction – Starts with “T”
  • 49 Across: Enjoy thoroughly – Starts with “S
  • 50 Across: “Eternals” actress McHugh – Starts with “L
  • 51 Across: Repeatedly, or what’s found in the answers to the starred clues – Starts with “T
  • 57 Across: Gem that may be natural or cultured – Starts with “P
  • 60 Across: First Nations people – Starts with “C
  • 61 Across: Pakistani language – Starts with “U
  • 62 Across: Spur into action – Starts with “I
  • 63 Across: Prong – Starts with “T
  • 64 Across: Melodic vocal quality – Starts with “L
  • 65 Across: Blender setting for baby food – Starts with “P
  • 66 Across: Ooze – Starts with “S
  • 67 Across: Big name in potato chips – Starts with “L

Down Clues ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Fail to notice – Starts with “M
  • 2 Down: Revise, as prose – Starts with “E
  • 3 Down: Sonic the Hedgehog game company – Starts with “S
  • 4 Down: Surf with one’s toes off the board – Starts with “H
  • 5 Down: One sharing a limo ride to a formal dance – Starts with “P
  • 6 Down: Slender tomato – Starts with “R
  • 7 Down: Up for new experiences – Starts with “O
  • 8 Down: Bundle of energy – Starts with “D
  • 9 Down: Catwoman, for Selina Kyle – Starts with “A
  • 10 Down: Italian city known for marble – Starts with “C
  • 11 Down: “The Wild Robot” voice actress Stephanie – Starts with “H
  • 12 Down: Night school subj. – Starts with “E
  • 13 Down: Source of tofu and tempeh – Starts with “S
  • 21 Down: Unit of corn – Starts with “E
  • 22 Down: Pai __: casino game with tiles – Starts with “G
  • 25 Down: Not punctual for – Starts with “L
  • 26 Down: Decadent meal – Starts with “F
  • 27 Down: Course that should boost a GPA – Starts with “E
  • 28 Down: Beverages – Starts with “D
  • 29 Down: Songwriter/actor -Manuel Miranda – Starts with “L
  • 30 Down: Poppy part – Starts with “P
  • 31 Down: Double-dot symbol – Starts with “C
  • 32 Down: Menudo ingredient – Starts with “T
  • 37 Down: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” town – Starts with “W
  • 38 Down: Not post- – Starts with “P
  • 39 Down: Oh-so-profound – Starts with “R
  • 42 Down: Source of a medicinal oil – Starts with “T
  • 44 Down: Beach bird – Starts with “S
  • 46 Down: __ de plume – Starts with “N
  • 47 Down: Raises, as a monument – Starts with “E”
  • 48 Down: Routing word – Starts with “V
  • 52 Down: Grammy winner India. – Starts with “A
  • 53 Down: State bird of Hawaii – Starts with “N
  • 54 Down: Opera highlight – Starts with “A
  • 55 Down: With no particular purpose – Starts with “I
  • 56 Down: Trail mix ingredients – Starts with “N
  • 57 Down: Dice-y spot? – Starts with “P
  • 58 Down: Source of green eggs – Starts with “E
  • 59 Down: Boston Marathon mo. – Starts with “A

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 17, 2025

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Tea infuser material — MESH
  • 5 Across: Give a poke — PROD
  • 9 Across: __ and pains — ACHES
  • 14 Across: Inkling — IDEA
  • 15 Across: Like some overcooked meat — ROPY
  • 16 Across: Accessory used by Woody in “Toy Story” — LASSO
  • 17 Across: Indication — SIGN
  • 18 Across: Portentous 17-Across — OMEN
  • 19 Across: Very much so — TRULY
  • 20 Across: *Overseer of a theatrical production — STAGEMANAGER
  • 23 Across: Little bit — TAD
  • 24 Across: Part of a good story? — MORAL
  • 26 Across: *Law that governs interstate electricity transmission — FEDERALPOWERACT
  • 33 Across: Come to deserve — EARN
  • 34 Across: Knotted accessory — TIE
  • 35 Across: Croc kin — GATOR
  • 36 Across: “Just __ thought!” — ASI
  • 37 Across: Declared for the NBA draft, e.g. — WENTPRO
  • 40 Across: Yale student — ELI
  • 41 Across: Techno keyboard — SYNTH
  • 43 Across: “__ you decent?” — ARE
  • 44 Across: “Don’t come any closer!” — STOP
  • 45 Across: *Little Free Library instruction — TAKEONLEAVEON
  • 49 Across: Enjoy thoroughly — SAVOR
  • 50 Across: “Eternals” actress McHugh — LIA
  • 51 Across: Repeatedly, or what’s found in the answers to the starred clues —TIMEANDAGAIN
  • 57 Across: Gem that may be natural or cultured — PEARL
  • 60 Across: First Nations people — CREE
  • 61 Across: Pakistani language — URDU
  • 62 Across: Spur into action — IMPEL
  • 63 Across: Prong — TINE
  • 64 Across: Melodic vocal quality — LILT
  • 65 Across: Blender setting for baby food — PUREE
  • 66 Across: Ooze — SEEP
  • 67 Across: Big name in potato chips — LAYS

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Fail to notice — MISS
  • 2 Down: Revise, as prose — EDIT
  • 3 Down: Sonic the Hedgehog game company — SEGA
  • 4 Down: Surf with one’s toes off the board — HANGTEN
  • 5 Down: One sharing a limo ride to a formal dance — PROMDATE
  • 6 Down: Slender tomato — ROMA
  • 7 Down: Up for new experiences — OPEN
  • 8 Down: Bundle of energy — DYNAMO
  • 9 Down: Catwoman, for Selina Kyle — ALTEREGO
  • 10 Down: Italian city known for marble — CARRARA
  • 11 Down: “The Wild Robot” voice actress Stephanie — HSU
  • 12 Down: Night school subj. — ESL
  • 13 Down: Source of tofu and tempeh — SOY
  • 21 Down: Unit of corn — EAR
  • 22 Down: Pai __: casino game with tiles — GOW
  • 25 Down: Not punctual for — LATETO
  • 26 Down: Decadent meal — FEAST
  • 27 Down: Course that should boost a GPA — EASYA
  • 28 Down: Beverages — DRINKS
  • 29 Down: Songwriter/actor -Manuel Miranda — LIN
  • 30 Down: Poppy part — PETAL
  • 31 Down: Double-dot symbol — COLON
  • 32 Down: Menudo ingredient — TRIPE
  • 37 Down: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” town — WHOVILLE
  • 38 Down: Not post- — PRE
  • 39 Down: Oh-so-profound — REALDEEP
  • 42 Down: Source of a medicinal oil — TEATREE
  • 44 Down: Beach bird — SEAGULL
  • 46 Down: __ de plume — NOM
  • 47 Down: Raises, as a monument — ERECTS
  • 48 Down: Routing word — VIA
  • 52 Down: Grammy winner India. — ARIE
  • 53 Down: State bird of Hawaii — NENE
  • 54 Down: Opera highlight — ARIA
  • 55 Down: With no particular purpose — IDLY
  • 56 Down: Trail mix ingredients — NUTS
  • 57 Down: Dice-y spot? — PIP
  • 58 Down: Source of green eggs — EMU
  • 59 Down: Boston Marathon mo. — APR

This Washington Post crossword had a clean, confident energy that made the solve feel smooth but still engaging. The theme was tight and visually satisfying once the pattern revealed itself, and the circled letters added a nice structural punch without weighing the grid down. Cluing stayed sharp, mixing direct hits with a few light twists to keep you awake. The fill overall was polished, with a modern vibe that didn’t rely on filler. A well built puzzle that delivered both clarity and charm.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

