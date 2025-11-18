Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 17, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 17, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Tea infuser material – Starts with “ M “

Tea infuser material – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Give a poke – Starts with “ P “

Give a poke – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: __ and pains – Starts with “ A “

__ and pains – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Inkling – Starts with “ I “

Inkling – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Like some overcooked meat – Starts with “ R “

Like some overcooked meat – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Accessory used by Woody in “Toy Story” – Starts with “ L “

Accessory used by Woody in “Toy Story” – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Indication – Starts with “ S “

Indication – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: Portentous 17-Across – Starts with “ O “

Portentous 17-Across – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Very much so – Starts with “ T”

Very much so – Starts with “ 20 Across: *Overseer of a theatrical production – Starts with “ S “

*Overseer of a theatrical production – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Little bit – Starts with “ T “

Little bit – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: Part of a good story? – Starts with “ M “

Part of a good story? – Starts with “ “ 26 Across: *Law that governs interstate electricity transmission – Starts with “ F “

*Law that governs interstate electricity transmission – Starts with “ “ 33 Across: Come to deserve – Starts with “ E “

Come to deserve – Starts with “ “ 34 Across: Knotted accessory – Starts with “ T “

Knotted accessory – Starts with “ “ 35 Across: Croc kin – Starts with “ G “

Croc kin – Starts with “ “ 36 Across: “Just __ thought!” – Starts with “ A “

“Just __ thought!” – Starts with “ “ 37 Across: Declared for the NBA draft, e.g. – Starts with “ W “

Declared for the NBA draft, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 40 Across: Yale student – Starts with “ E “

Yale student – Starts with “ “ 41 Across: Techno keyboard – Starts with “ S “

Techno keyboard – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: “__ you decent?” – Starts with “ A “

“__ you decent?” – Starts with “ “ 44 Across: “Don’t come any closer!” – Starts with “ S “

“Don’t come any closer!” – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: *Little Free Library instruction – Starts with “T”

*Little Free Library instruction – Starts with “T” 49 Across: Enjoy thoroughly – Starts with “ S “

Enjoy thoroughly – Starts with “ “ 50 Across: “Eternals” actress McHugh – Starts with “ L “

“Eternals” actress McHugh – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: Repeatedly, or what’s found in the answers to the starred clues – Starts with “ T “

Repeatedly, or what’s found in the answers to the starred clues – Starts with “ “ 57 Across: Gem that may be natural or cultured – Starts with “ P “

Gem that may be natural or cultured – Starts with “ “ 60 Across: First Nations people – Starts with “ C “

First Nations people – Starts with “ “ 61 Across: Pakistani language – Starts with “ U “

Pakistani language – Starts with “ “ 62 Across: Spur into action – Starts with “ I “

Spur into action – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: Prong – Starts with “ T “

Prong – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Melodic vocal quality – Starts with “ L “

Melodic vocal quality – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Blender setting for baby food – Starts with “ P “

Blender setting for baby food – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: Ooze – Starts with “ S “

Ooze – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Big name in potato chips – Starts with “L“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down : Fail to notice – Starts with “ M “

: Fail to notice – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : Revise, as prose – Starts with “ E “

: Revise, as prose – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Sonic the Hedgehog game company – Starts with “ S “

: Sonic the Hedgehog game company – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : Surf with one’s toes off the board – Starts with “ H “

: Surf with one’s toes off the board – Starts with “ “ 5 Down : One sharing a limo ride to a formal dance – Starts with “ P “

: One sharing a limo ride to a formal dance – Starts with “ “ 6 Down : Slender tomato – Starts with “ R “

: Slender tomato – Starts with “ “ 7 Down : Up for new experiences – Starts with “ O “

: Up for new experiences – Starts with “ “ 8 Down : Bundle of energy – Starts with “ D “

: Bundle of energy – Starts with “ “ 9 Down : Catwoman, for Selina Kyle – Starts with “ A “

: Catwoman, for Selina Kyle – Starts with “ “ 10 Down : Italian city known for marble – Starts with “ C “

: Italian city known for marble – Starts with “ “ 11 Down : “The Wild Robot” voice actress Stephanie – Starts with “ H “

: “The Wild Robot” voice actress Stephanie – Starts with “ “ 12 Down : Night school subj. – Starts with “ E “

: Night school subj. – Starts with “ “ 13 Down : Source of tofu and tempeh – Starts with “ S “

: Source of tofu and tempeh – Starts with “ “ 21 Down : Unit of corn – Starts with “ E “

: Unit of corn – Starts with “ “ 22 Down : Pai __: casino game with tiles – Starts with “ G “

: Pai __: casino game with tiles – Starts with “ “ 25 Down : Not punctual for – Starts with “ L “

: Not punctual for – Starts with “ “ 26 Down : Decadent meal – Starts with “ F “

: Decadent meal – Starts with “ “ 27 Down : Course that should boost a GPA – Starts with “ E “

: Course that should boost a GPA – Starts with “ “ 28 Down : Beverages – Starts with “ D “

: Beverages – Starts with “ “ 29 Down : Songwriter/actor -Manuel Miranda – Starts with “ L “

: Songwriter/actor -Manuel Miranda – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Poppy part – Starts with “P “

Poppy part – Starts with “ 31 Down: Double-dot symbol – Starts with “ C “

Double-dot symbol – Starts with “ “ 32 Down: Menudo ingredient – Starts with “ T “

Menudo ingredient – Starts with “ “ 37 Down: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” town – Starts with “ W “

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” town – Starts with “ “ 38 Down: Not post- – Starts with “ P “

Not post- – Starts with “ “ 39 Down: Oh-so-profound – Starts with “ R “

Oh-so-profound – Starts with “ “ 42 Down: Source of a medicinal oil – Starts with “ T “

Source of a medicinal oil – Starts with “ “ 44 Down: Beach bird – Starts with “ S “

Beach bird – Starts with “ “ 46 Down: __ de plume – Starts with “ N “

__ de plume – Starts with “ “ 47 Down: Raises, as a monument – Starts with “ E”

Raises, as a monument – Starts with “ 48 Down: Routing word – Starts with “ V “

Routing word – Starts with “ “ 52 Down: Grammy winner India. – Starts with “ A “

Grammy winner India. – Starts with “ “ 53 Down : State bird of Hawaii – Starts with “ N “

: State bird of Hawaii – Starts with “ “ 54 Down : Opera highlight – Starts with “ A “

: Opera highlight – Starts with “ “ 55 Down : With no particular purpose – Starts with “ I “

: With no particular purpose – Starts with “ “ 56 Down : Trail mix ingredients – Starts with “ N “

: Trail mix ingredients – Starts with “ “ 57 Down : Dice-y spot? – Starts with “ P “

: Dice-y spot? – Starts with “ “ 58 Down : Source of green eggs – Starts with “ E “

: Source of green eggs – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Boston Marathon mo. – Starts with “A“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 17, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Tea infuser material — MESH

Tea infuser material — 5 Across: Give a poke — PROD

Give a poke — 9 Across: __ and pains — ACHES

__ and pains — 14 Across: Inkling — IDEA

Inkling — 15 Across: Like some overcooked meat — ROPY

Like some overcooked meat — 16 Across: Accessory used by Woody in “Toy Story” — LASSO

Accessory used by Woody in “Toy Story” — 17 Across: Indication — SIGN

Indication — 18 Across: Portentous 17-Across — OMEN

Portentous 17-Across — 19 Across: Very much so — TRULY

Very much so — 20 Across: *Overseer of a theatrical production — STAGEMANAGER

*Overseer of a theatrical production — 23 Across: Little bit — TAD

Little bit — 24 Across: Part of a good story? — MORAL

Part of a good story? — 26 Across: *Law that governs interstate electricity transmission — FEDERALPOWERACT

*Law that governs interstate electricity transmission — 33 Across: Come to deserve — EARN

Come to deserve — 34 Across: Knotted accessory — TIE

Knotted accessory — 35 Across: Croc kin — GATOR

Croc kin — 36 Across: “Just __ thought!” — ASI

“Just __ thought!” — 37 Across: Declared for the NBA draft, e.g. — WENTPRO

Declared for the NBA draft, e.g. — 40 Across: Yale student — ELI

Yale student — 41 Across: Techno keyboard — SYNTH

Techno keyboard — 43 Across: “__ you decent?” — ARE

“__ you decent?” — 44 Across: “Don’t come any closer!” — STOP

“Don’t come any closer!” — 45 Across: *Little Free Library instruction — TAKEONLEAVEON

*Little Free Library instruction — 49 Across: Enjoy thoroughly — SAVOR

Enjoy thoroughly — 50 Across: “Eternals” actress McHugh — LIA

“Eternals” actress McHugh — 51 Across: Repeatedly, or what’s found in the answers to the starred clues — TIMEANDAGAIN

Repeatedly, or what’s found in the answers to the starred clues — 57 Across: Gem that may be natural or cultured — PEARL

Gem that may be natural or cultured — 60 Across: First Nations people — CREE

First Nations people — 61 Across: Pakistani language — URDU

Pakistani language — 62 Across: Spur into action — IMPEL

Spur into action — 63 Across: Prong — TINE

Prong — 64 Across: Melodic vocal quality — LILT

Melodic vocal quality — 65 Across: Blender setting for baby food — PUREE

Blender setting for baby food — 66 Across: Ooze — SEEP

Ooze — 67 Across: Big name in potato chips — LAYS

Down Answers 1 Down: Fail to notice — MISS

Fail to notice — 2 Down: Revise, as prose — EDIT

Revise, as prose — 3 Down: Sonic the Hedgehog game company — SEGA

Sonic the Hedgehog game company — 4 Down: Surf with one’s toes off the board — HANGTEN

Surf with one’s toes off the board — 5 Down: One sharing a limo ride to a formal dance — PROMDATE

One sharing a limo ride to a formal dance — 6 Down: Slender tomato — ROMA

Slender tomato — 7 Down: Up for new experiences — OPEN

Up for new experiences — 8 Down: Bundle of energy — DYNAMO

Bundle of energy — 9 Down: Catwoman, for Selina Kyle — ALTEREGO

Catwoman, for Selina Kyle — 10 Down: Italian city known for marble — CARRARA

Italian city known for marble — 11 Down: “The Wild Robot” voice actress Stephanie — HSU

“The Wild Robot” voice actress Stephanie — 12 Down: Night school subj. — ESL

Night school subj. — 13 Down: Source of tofu and tempeh — SOY

Source of tofu and tempeh — 21 Down: Unit of corn — EAR

Unit of corn — 22 Down: Pai __: casino game with tiles — GOW

Pai __: casino game with tiles — 25 Down: Not punctual for — LATETO

Not punctual for — 26 Down: Decadent meal — FEAST

Decadent meal — 27 Down: Course that should boost a GPA — EASYA

Course that should boost a GPA — 28 Down: Beverages — DRINKS

Beverages — 29 Down: Songwriter/actor -Manuel Miranda — LIN

Songwriter/actor -Manuel Miranda — 30 Down: Poppy part — PETAL

Poppy part — 31 Down: Double-dot symbol — COLON

Double-dot symbol — 32 Down: Menudo ingredient — TRIPE

Menudo ingredient — 37 Down: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” town — WHOVILLE

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” town — 38 Down: Not post- — PRE

Not post- — 39 Down: Oh-so-profound — REALDEEP

Oh-so-profound — 42 Down: Source of a medicinal oil — TEATREE

Source of a medicinal oil — 44 Down: Beach bird — SEAGULL

Beach bird — 46 Down: __ de plume — NOM

__ de plume — 47 Down: Raises, as a monument — ERECTS

Raises, as a monument — 48 Down: Routing word — VIA

Routing word — 52 Down: Grammy winner India. — ARIE

Grammy winner India. — 53 Down: State bird of Hawaii — NENE

State bird of Hawaii — 54 Down: Opera highlight — ARIA

Opera highlight — 55 Down: With no particular purpose — IDLY

With no particular purpose — 56 Down: Trail mix ingredients — NUTS

Trail mix ingredients — 57 Down: Dice-y spot? — PIP

Dice-y spot? — 58 Down: Source of green eggs — EMU

Source of green eggs — 59 Down: Boston Marathon mo. — APR

This Washington Post crossword had a clean, confident energy that made the solve feel smooth but still engaging. The theme was tight and visually satisfying once the pattern revealed itself, and the circled letters added a nice structural punch without weighing the grid down. Cluing stayed sharp, mixing direct hits with a few light twists to keep you awake. The fill overall was polished, with a modern vibe that didn’t rely on filler. A well built puzzle that delivered both clarity and charm.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.