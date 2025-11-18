Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 17, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 17, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Tea infuser material – Starts with “M“
- 5 Across: Give a poke – Starts with “P“
- 9 Across: __ and pains – Starts with “A“
- 14 Across: Inkling – Starts with “I“
- 15 Across: Like some overcooked meat – Starts with “R“
- 16 Across: Accessory used by Woody in “Toy Story” – Starts with “L“
- 17 Across: Indication – Starts with “S“
- 18 Across: Portentous 17-Across – Starts with “O“
- 19 Across: Very much so – Starts with “T”
- 20 Across: *Overseer of a theatrical production – Starts with “S“
- 23 Across: Little bit – Starts with “T“
- 24 Across: Part of a good story? – Starts with “M“
- 26 Across: *Law that governs interstate electricity transmission – Starts with “F“
- 33 Across: Come to deserve – Starts with “E“
- 34 Across: Knotted accessory – Starts with “T“
- 35 Across: Croc kin – Starts with “G“
- 36 Across: “Just __ thought!” – Starts with “A“
- 37 Across: Declared for the NBA draft, e.g. – Starts with “W“
- 40 Across: Yale student – Starts with “E“
- 41 Across: Techno keyboard – Starts with “S“
- 43 Across: “__ you decent?” – Starts with “A“
- 44 Across: “Don’t come any closer!” – Starts with “S“
- 45 Across: *Little Free Library instruction – Starts with “T”
- 49 Across: Enjoy thoroughly – Starts with “S“
- 50 Across: “Eternals” actress McHugh – Starts with “L“
- 51 Across: Repeatedly, or what’s found in the answers to the starred clues – Starts with “T“
- 57 Across: Gem that may be natural or cultured – Starts with “P“
- 60 Across: First Nations people – Starts with “C“
- 61 Across: Pakistani language – Starts with “U“
- 62 Across: Spur into action – Starts with “I“
- 63 Across: Prong – Starts with “T“
- 64 Across: Melodic vocal quality – Starts with “L“
- 65 Across: Blender setting for baby food – Starts with “P“
- 66 Across: Ooze – Starts with “S“
- 67 Across: Big name in potato chips – Starts with “L“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Fail to notice – Starts with “M“
- 2 Down: Revise, as prose – Starts with “E“
- 3 Down: Sonic the Hedgehog game company – Starts with “S“
- 4 Down: Surf with one’s toes off the board – Starts with “H“
- 5 Down: One sharing a limo ride to a formal dance – Starts with “P“
- 6 Down: Slender tomato – Starts with “R“
- 7 Down: Up for new experiences – Starts with “O“
- 8 Down: Bundle of energy – Starts with “D“
- 9 Down: Catwoman, for Selina Kyle – Starts with “A“
- 10 Down: Italian city known for marble – Starts with “C“
- 11 Down: “The Wild Robot” voice actress Stephanie – Starts with “H“
- 12 Down: Night school subj. – Starts with “E“
- 13 Down: Source of tofu and tempeh – Starts with “S“
- 21 Down: Unit of corn – Starts with “E“
- 22 Down: Pai __: casino game with tiles – Starts with “G“
- 25 Down: Not punctual for – Starts with “L“
- 26 Down: Decadent meal – Starts with “F“
- 27 Down: Course that should boost a GPA – Starts with “E“
- 28 Down: Beverages – Starts with “D“
- 29 Down: Songwriter/actor -Manuel Miranda – Starts with “L“
- 30 Down: Poppy part – Starts with “P“
- 31 Down: Double-dot symbol – Starts with “C“
- 32 Down: Menudo ingredient – Starts with “T“
- 37 Down: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” town – Starts with “W“
- 38 Down: Not post- – Starts with “P“
- 39 Down: Oh-so-profound – Starts with “R“
- 42 Down: Source of a medicinal oil – Starts with “T“
- 44 Down: Beach bird – Starts with “S“
- 46 Down: __ de plume – Starts with “N“
- 47 Down: Raises, as a monument – Starts with “E”
- 48 Down: Routing word – Starts with “V“
- 52 Down: Grammy winner India. – Starts with “A“
- 53 Down: State bird of Hawaii – Starts with “N“
- 54 Down: Opera highlight – Starts with “A“
- 55 Down: With no particular purpose – Starts with “I“
- 56 Down: Trail mix ingredients – Starts with “N“
- 57 Down: Dice-y spot? – Starts with “P“
- 58 Down: Source of green eggs – Starts with “E“
- 59 Down: Boston Marathon mo. – Starts with “A“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 17, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Tea infuser material — MESH
- 5 Across: Give a poke — PROD
- 9 Across: __ and pains — ACHES
- 14 Across: Inkling — IDEA
- 15 Across: Like some overcooked meat — ROPY
- 16 Across: Accessory used by Woody in “Toy Story” — LASSO
- 17 Across: Indication — SIGN
- 18 Across: Portentous 17-Across — OMEN
- 19 Across: Very much so — TRULY
- 20 Across: *Overseer of a theatrical production — STAGEMANAGER
- 23 Across: Little bit — TAD
- 24 Across: Part of a good story? — MORAL
- 26 Across: *Law that governs interstate electricity transmission — FEDERALPOWERACT
- 33 Across: Come to deserve — EARN
- 34 Across: Knotted accessory — TIE
- 35 Across: Croc kin — GATOR
- 36 Across: “Just __ thought!” — ASI
- 37 Across: Declared for the NBA draft, e.g. — WENTPRO
- 40 Across: Yale student — ELI
- 41 Across: Techno keyboard — SYNTH
- 43 Across: “__ you decent?” — ARE
- 44 Across: “Don’t come any closer!” — STOP
- 45 Across: *Little Free Library instruction — TAKEONLEAVEON
- 49 Across: Enjoy thoroughly — SAVOR
- 50 Across: “Eternals” actress McHugh — LIA
- 51 Across: Repeatedly, or what’s found in the answers to the starred clues —TIMEANDAGAIN
- 57 Across: Gem that may be natural or cultured — PEARL
- 60 Across: First Nations people — CREE
- 61 Across: Pakistani language — URDU
- 62 Across: Spur into action — IMPEL
- 63 Across: Prong — TINE
- 64 Across: Melodic vocal quality — LILT
- 65 Across: Blender setting for baby food — PUREE
- 66 Across: Ooze — SEEP
- 67 Across: Big name in potato chips — LAYS
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Fail to notice — MISS
- 2 Down: Revise, as prose — EDIT
- 3 Down: Sonic the Hedgehog game company — SEGA
- 4 Down: Surf with one’s toes off the board — HANGTEN
- 5 Down: One sharing a limo ride to a formal dance — PROMDATE
- 6 Down: Slender tomato — ROMA
- 7 Down: Up for new experiences — OPEN
- 8 Down: Bundle of energy — DYNAMO
- 9 Down: Catwoman, for Selina Kyle — ALTEREGO
- 10 Down: Italian city known for marble — CARRARA
- 11 Down: “The Wild Robot” voice actress Stephanie — HSU
- 12 Down: Night school subj. — ESL
- 13 Down: Source of tofu and tempeh — SOY
- 21 Down: Unit of corn — EAR
- 22 Down: Pai __: casino game with tiles — GOW
- 25 Down: Not punctual for — LATETO
- 26 Down: Decadent meal — FEAST
- 27 Down: Course that should boost a GPA — EASYA
- 28 Down: Beverages — DRINKS
- 29 Down: Songwriter/actor -Manuel Miranda — LIN
- 30 Down: Poppy part — PETAL
- 31 Down: Double-dot symbol — COLON
- 32 Down: Menudo ingredient — TRIPE
- 37 Down: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” town — WHOVILLE
- 38 Down: Not post- — PRE
- 39 Down: Oh-so-profound — REALDEEP
- 42 Down: Source of a medicinal oil — TEATREE
- 44 Down: Beach bird — SEAGULL
- 46 Down: __ de plume — NOM
- 47 Down: Raises, as a monument — ERECTS
- 48 Down: Routing word — VIA
- 52 Down: Grammy winner India. — ARIE
- 53 Down: State bird of Hawaii — NENE
- 54 Down: Opera highlight — ARIA
- 55 Down: With no particular purpose — IDLY
- 56 Down: Trail mix ingredients — NUTS
- 57 Down: Dice-y spot? — PIP
- 58 Down: Source of green eggs — EMU
- 59 Down: Boston Marathon mo. — APR
This Washington Post crossword had a clean, confident energy that made the solve feel smooth but still engaging. The theme was tight and visually satisfying once the pattern revealed itself, and the circled letters added a nice structural punch without weighing the grid down. Cluing stayed sharp, mixing direct hits with a few light twists to keep you awake. The fill overall was polished, with a modern vibe that didn’t rely on filler. A well built puzzle that delivered both clarity and charm.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.